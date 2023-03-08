Piper Bay - Delmont 200 sheffield drive
No reviews yet
200 sheffield drive
delmont, PA 15626
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
Provolone Wedges
Hand-breaded wedges of provolone cheese, battered & deep fried. (comes w/ side marinara sauce)
Big Kahuna Eggroll
Giant eggroll stuffed w/ our savory cabbage & vegetable blend and your choice of chicken or shrimp
Onion Rings
Large onion rings, battered & deep fried. (comes w/ side Beach Bonfire Sauce)
Cheese Quesadillas
Grilled cheese quesadillas w/ cheddar & pepperjack cheese. (comes w/ side pico de gallo or salsa)
Amalfi Coast Bruchetta
Thick Italian bread toasted w/ a sweet parmesan-basil blend and topped with diced roma tomatoes, italian herbs, & Balsamic reduction.
Sand Dollars
Crispy crostini topped w/ our pulled pork, cheddar, & BBQ sauce…or buffalo chicken, red onion, & cheddar cheese.
Fried pickle chips
Homemade battered dill pickle chips, served with our signature bonfire sauce.
Sides
French Fries
Thick cut steak fries, cooked crisp.
Sweet Potato Fries
thin cut sweet potato fries, cooked crisp.
Fruit Cup
cup of fresh fruit & berries (seasonal)
Chips
generous portion of our salt & pepper kettle chips
Coleslaw
homemade fresh daily
extra dressing
extra sauce
Breakfast
French Toast
thick sliced italian bread, dipped in egg-custard, seasoned w/ nutmeg, fresh sliced strawberries, dusted in powdered sugar. (served w/ butter & maple syrup)
Quiche
Fluffy egg & cheese quiche, served with fresh spinach & tomato. Choice of toppings: sauteed veggies, bacon, or hand-carved ham.
Classic Egg Breakfast
(2) eggs cooked any way, w/ choice of meat: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage. Choice of toast: white, wheat, rye, english muffin. Includes side of fresh fruit.
Bay Breakfast Combo
(2) eggs, (2) small pancakes, choice of meat: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage. & side of homefries
Corn Beef & Hash
Slow-roasted corn beef, fresh red skin potatos, choice of eggs any way, & toast.
Eggs Benedict
(2) poached eggs on toasted english muffin w/ choice of ham or (florentine) fresh tomato, spinach, & avacado. Topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Served w/ side of homefries.
Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast
Homemade Biscuits & sausage gravy. Comes w/ (2) eggs cooked your choice, and side of homefries.
Mediterranean Omelette
Bacon, spinach, mushroom, tomato, feta, & kalamata olives. Comes w/ side of toast.
Beach BBQ Omelette
Slow cooked pulled pork, caramelized onions, parsnips, BBQ sauce, provolone & cheddar cheese. Drizzled w/ our Beach Bonfire Sauce. Comes w/ side of toast.
Veggie Omelette
Tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper, spinach, cheddar cheese. Comes w/ side of toast.
South Beach Omelette
Ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar, pepperjack, & swiss cheese. Comes w/ side of toast.
BYO Breakfast Burrito
Comes w/ egg & choice of cheese. Free-style as many items as you want for .50 each
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Comes w/ egg & choice of cheese. Free-style as many items as you want for .50 each. Choice of white, wheat, croissant, or bagel
BYO Omelette
Belgian Waffle
Bowls
Avocado Breakfast
Short Stack Pancakes
Pumpkin Stuffed pancakes
Ala Carte
Signature Salads
House Garden Salad
Mixed greens, fresh tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, croutons, choice of dressing on the side.
Strawberry Walnut Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, candied walnuts, & feta cheese. (Paired w/ our homemade sweet vinegarette on the side.)
Piper Bay Grilled Chicken Salad
(fried or grilled) mixed greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, hard-boiled egg, topped with shredded cheddar & fries w/ choice of dressing on the side
Summer Greek Salad
Signature Sandwiches
House Burger w/ Fries
1/2 lb prime angus beef on a house burger roll. Comes w/ steak fries.
Club Level Green
Ham, bacon, turkey, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on our signature wheat bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
homemade chicken salad on a toasted croissant
Castaway Cuban
Slow cooked pulled pork, ham, coleslaw, cheddar, swiss cheese, pickles, & yellow mustard all grilled panini style on a fresh baquette.
Classic Reuban
Slow-roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread.
Veggie Grilled Cheese
Provolone, cheddar cheese, carmalized onion, spinach, tomato, & pesto on panini style white.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese, on choice of bread.
Kids Menu
Dinner Menu (Seasonal)
Summer Salads
Desserts
Cannoli
Fruit Pie Slice
Cream Pie Slice
Cheesecake Slice
Fruit Tart
Breakfast Pastry
Choc Covered Strawberry
Choc Covered Pretzel
Choc Covered Oreo
Deluxe Cookie
Pumpkin Roll
Lemon Cake Tart
Whole Pie
Banana Bread
Pumpkin Nut Cake
Pepp Ball
3-pk Ball
Cake Slice
6 choc covered strawberries
12 choc covered strawberries
DRINKS
Fountain Drinks
Other
Bottled Beverages
LENT
Premium Sides
Entrees
SUMMER
Salads
Burgers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
200 sheffield drive, delmont, PA 15626
Photos coming soon!