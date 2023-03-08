Piper Bay - Delmont 200 sheffield drive

A map showing the location of Piper Bay - Delmont 200 sheffield driveView gallery

FOOD

Appetizers

Provolone Wedges

$7.99

Hand-breaded wedges of provolone cheese, battered & deep fried. (comes w/ side marinara sauce)

Big Kahuna Eggroll

$8.99

Giant eggroll stuffed w/ our savory cabbage & vegetable blend and your choice of chicken or shrimp

Onion Rings

$6.99

Large onion rings, battered & deep fried. (comes w/ side Beach Bonfire Sauce)

Cheese Quesadillas

$5.99

Grilled cheese quesadillas w/ cheddar & pepperjack cheese. (comes w/ side pico de gallo or salsa)

Amalfi Coast Bruchetta

$6.99

Thick Italian bread toasted w/ a sweet parmesan-basil blend and topped with diced roma tomatoes, italian herbs, & Balsamic reduction.

Sand Dollars

$7.99

Crispy crostini topped w/ our pulled pork, cheddar, & BBQ sauce…or buffalo chicken, red onion, & cheddar cheese.

Fried pickle chips

$6.99

Homemade battered dill pickle chips, served with our signature bonfire sauce.

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Thick cut steak fries, cooked crisp.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

thin cut sweet potato fries, cooked crisp.

Fruit Cup

$2.99+

cup of fresh fruit & berries (seasonal)

Chips

$1.50

generous portion of our salt & pepper kettle chips

Coleslaw

$2.99

homemade fresh daily

extra dressing

$0.50

extra sauce

$0.50

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$3.49+

Piper Bay Clam Chowder

$4.49+

Breakfast

French Toast

$5.99+

thick sliced italian bread, dipped in egg-custard, seasoned w/ nutmeg, fresh sliced strawberries, dusted in powdered sugar. (served w/ butter & maple syrup)

Quiche

$7.99

Fluffy egg & cheese quiche, served with fresh spinach & tomato. Choice of toppings: sauteed veggies, bacon, or hand-carved ham.

Classic Egg Breakfast

$7.99

(2) eggs cooked any way, w/ choice of meat: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage. Choice of toast: white, wheat, rye, english muffin. Includes side of fresh fruit.

Bay Breakfast Combo

$8.99

(2) eggs, (2) small pancakes, choice of meat: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey sausage. & side of homefries

Corn Beef & Hash

$10.99

Slow-roasted corn beef, fresh red skin potatos, choice of eggs any way, & toast.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

(2) poached eggs on toasted english muffin w/ choice of ham or (florentine) fresh tomato, spinach, & avacado. Topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Served w/ side of homefries.

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast

$10.99

Homemade Biscuits & sausage gravy. Comes w/ (2) eggs cooked your choice, and side of homefries.

Mediterranean Omelette

$10.99

Bacon, spinach, mushroom, tomato, feta, & kalamata olives. Comes w/ side of toast.

Beach BBQ Omelette

$10.99

Slow cooked pulled pork, caramelized onions, parsnips, BBQ sauce, provolone & cheddar cheese. Drizzled w/ our Beach Bonfire Sauce. Comes w/ side of toast.

Veggie Omelette

$9.99

Tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper, spinach, cheddar cheese. Comes w/ side of toast.

South Beach Omelette

$10.99

Ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar, pepperjack, & swiss cheese. Comes w/ side of toast.

BYO Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Comes w/ egg & choice of cheese. Free-style as many items as you want for .50 each

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Comes w/ egg & choice of cheese. Free-style as many items as you want for .50 each. Choice of white, wheat, croissant, or bagel

BYO Omelette

$5.99

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Bowls

$9.99

Avocado Breakfast

$9.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.99

Pumpkin Stuffed pancakes

$7.99

Ala Carte

2 Eggs Any Way

$2.09

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

1 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$5.99

1 Large Pancake

$4.00

Homefries

$2.99

Side Toast

$1.49

English Muffin

$1.19

Bagel

$2.49

1 Piece ot Toast

$0.85

Ham

$3.99

Side sausage gravy

$4.00

Signature Salads

House Garden Salad

$4.99+

Mixed greens, fresh tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, croutons, choice of dressing on the side.

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$7.99+

Mixed greens, strawberries, candied walnuts, & feta cheese. (Paired w/ our homemade sweet vinegarette on the side.)

Piper Bay Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99+

(fried or grilled) mixed greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, hard-boiled egg, topped with shredded cheddar & fries w/ choice of dressing on the side

Summer Greek Salad

$9.99

Signature Sandwiches

House Burger w/ Fries

$12.99

1/2 lb prime angus beef on a house burger roll. Comes w/ steak fries.

Club Level Green

$10.99

Ham, bacon, turkey, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on our signature wheat bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

homemade chicken salad on a toasted croissant

Castaway Cuban

$10.99

Slow cooked pulled pork, ham, coleslaw, cheddar, swiss cheese, pickles, & yellow mustard all grilled panini style on a fresh baquette.

Classic Reuban

$11.99

Slow-roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread.

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Provolone, cheddar cheese, carmalized onion, spinach, tomato, & pesto on panini style white.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Choice of cheese, on choice of bread.

Kids Menu

*all kids meals are $5.99 include a meat side or regular side & drink. *add ice cream for $1.99

Kids Eggs, Toast & Meat

$5.99

Kids French Toast W/ Meat

$5.99

Kids Pancakes W/ Meat

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese W/ Side

$5.99

Dinner Menu (Seasonal)

NY Pork & Sauerkraut

$12.99

Summer Salads

Apple Cashew Salad

$8.95

Mixed Berry Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled Asian Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Summer Chicken & Pear Salad

$12.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Fruit Pie Slice

$2.99

Cream Pie Slice

$3.99

Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Fruit Tart

$3.99

Breakfast Pastry

$1.99

Choc Covered Strawberry

$2.99

Choc Covered Pretzel

$1.50

Choc Covered Oreo

$1.00

Deluxe Cookie

$1.50

Pumpkin Roll

$2.99

Lemon Cake Tart

$3.50

Whole Pie

$14.00

Banana Bread

$1.50

Pumpkin Nut Cake

$2.99

Pepp Ball

$0.75

3-pk Ball

$2.00

Cake Slice

$3.99

6 choc covered strawberries

$15.00

12 choc covered strawberries

$27.00

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$2.99

2 Scoops

$3.49

Ala Mode

$1.00

Milkshake

$4.09

Kid's Ice Cream

$1.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Other

Senior Coffee

$1.00

Regular Coffee

$2.15

Decaf Coffee

$2.15

Hot Tea

$2.09

Juice

$2.69+

White Milk

$2.59+

Chocolate Milk

$2.59+

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.09

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.09

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Cappuccino

$2.69

Kids Drink

$1.59

Coffee To-Go

$1.00+

Hot Chocolate To-Go

$1.99+

Cappuccino To-Go

$1.99+

Flavored creamer

$0.50

Bottled Beverages

Water

$1.89

Sparkling Can

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.69

Power Aid

$2.49

Monster

$2.99

Body Armor

$3.00

AHA

$1.50

LENT

Premium Sides

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Clam Chowder - cup

$3.50

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$5.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.00

6 hushpuppies

$2.99

Entrees

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Captains Basket

$15.00

Clam Basket

$9.00

Fresh Catch-Salmon

$17.00

FISH FAMILY MEAL

$50.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Curbside

Burger

$3.50

Cheeseburger

$3.00

Burger w/ chips

$4.25

2 hotdogs

$2.00

2 hotdogs w/ chips

$2.75

Pepperoni ball

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

bag chips

$1.00

Italian sub

$6.00

2 subs

$10.00

sliders

$4.00

hot sausage sand

$4.00

SUMMER

Salads

Apple Chicken Cashew

$9.95

Mixed Berry Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Taco Beach

$14.95

Summer Chicken & Pear

$12.95

Burgers

South West Burger

$11.99

Pitts-Burger

$11.99

Greek Burger

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Pit-Master Burger

$11.99

Ranch Hand Burger

$12.99

Steakhouse Burger

$11.99

Mighty Mushroom Burger

$12.99

Pizza Burger

$11.99

Dinner -Covid

Soup / Salad

Side house salad

$2.50

cup of soup

$2.50

cup clam chowder

$3.00

Entrees

Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Stacked Meatloaf

$15.00

Herb crusted cod

$17.00

Captains Basket

$16.00

COOKIE SHOP

brownie

$3.50

Beach sugar cookie

$2.00

Mini cookie cake

$4.00

Gourmet cookie

$2.00

Mini dippers

$2.00

cookie tray

$12.00

CHAMBER

Entrees

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.20

Egg, Meat, Toast plate

$8.20

Pancake w/ fruit cup

$8.20

Drinks

Coffee

Hot Tea

Soda

Juice

All hours
