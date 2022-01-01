Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piper Down Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1492 S State St

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Featured Cocktails

Bitter Sweet

$8.00+

Jameson, Elderflower, Domaine D' Canton, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, Soda & Lime

Blue Lemon

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon, Blue Curacao, Melon, Sour

Cranberry Comfort

$7.00

Southern Comfort, Amaretto, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice

Cucumber Splash

$7.00+

Effen Cucumber Vodka, Soda, Splash of Sprite & Lime

Fire & Ice

$8.00

Rumplemintz, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Irish Cream & Coffee

Guinness Latte

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew, Coffee Liquor, Guinness, Half & Half

Kentucky Ice Tea

$7.00+

Jim Beam Black, Peach Schnapps, Iced Tea & Lemon

Peanut Butter Cup

$6.00+

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Half & Half

Pineapple Fusion

$6.00+

Bacardi Superior Rum, Bacardi Pineapple, Splash of Pineapple Juice & Cranberry Juice

Porch Pounder

$8.00+

Effen Cucumber Vodka, Gin, Lime, Agave, Soda & Sprite

Rebel Ginger

$5.00+

Rebell Yell Bourbon, Ginger Ale & Lime

Rum Punch

$6.00+

Bacardi Superior Rum, Mango Inferior Rum, Cranberry Juice & Lime

Scottish Cucumber

$6.00+

Hendrick's Gin, Sprite & Club Soda

White Zombie

$8.00+

Jameson Stout, Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Black Velvet Toasted Caramel Whiskey, Half & Half

Cocktails

Beermosa

$7.00

Half Pint of Shocktop, Champagne and Orange Juice

Berri Rickey

$6.00+

Berry Vodka, Agave, Lime, Soda & Sprite

Black Russian

$6.00+

Well Vodka & Coffee Liqueur

Bloody Mary

$7.00+

Well Vodka and Bloody Mix (Try it extra spicy)

Bloody Piper

$8.00+

Absolut Peppar Vodka, Bloody Mix & a Float of Guinness

Blue Hawaii

$6.00+

Rum, Blue Curacao & Sour

Cape Cod

$5.00+

Well Vodka & Cranberry Juice Garnished w/a Lime Wedge

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00+

Well Vodka, Coffee Liquor & Cream w/Splash of Coke

Cosmopolitan

$7.00+

Lemon Vodka, Triple Sec & Cranberry Juice. Served in a Martini Glass

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00+

Ginger Beer w/a Float of Kraken

Dirty Palmer

$6.00+

Lemon Vodka, Lemonade & Iced tea

Emerald Isle Tea

$8.00

Vodka, Rum, Jameson, Melon Liquor, Equal Parts Sour & Sprite

Gaelic Storm

$8.00+

Kilbeggan, Ginger Beer & Bitters

Gimlet

$6.00+

Well Gin & Lime Juice

Ginger Peel

$8.00+

Knob Creek Rye, Ginger Beer w/a Float of Elderflower Liqueur

Grateful Dead

$8.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Chateau Monet, Sour & Sprite

Greyhound

$5.00+

Vodka & Grapefruit Juice

Irish Coffee

$8.00+

Jameson, Brown Sugar & Coffee Topped w/House Made Whipped Cream

Irish Mule

$7.00+

Jameson and Ginger Beer Garnished w/Lime & Served in a Copper Mug

Jager Red Bull

$7.00+

Jager & Red Bull, Duh!

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Captain Morgan, Melon Liquor, Coconut Rum, Blue Caracao & Pineapple Juice

Long Beach

$8.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Triple Sec & Sour with a Splash of Cranberry Juice

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Triple Sec, Sour with a Splash of Coke

Madras

$5.00+

Vodka, Orange Juice & Cranberry Juice

Mai Tai

$8.00+

Rum Flavoring, 151, Passionfruit Syrup, Pineapple Juice with a float of Kraken

Manhattan

$7.00+

Maker’s Mark, Sweet Vermouth and Bitters

Manmosa

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit, Champagne, Orange Juice, Tropical Red Bull

Margarita

$7.00+

Lunazul Tequila, fresh squeezed Lime, Agave, Triple Sec over ice with a Salted Rim

Mimosa

$5.00

Champagne and Orange Juice

Molotov Coffee

$6.00+

Fireball, Irish Cream, Coffee topped with house made Irish Whipped Cream

Moroccan Coffee

$8.00+

Sugared Rim, 151, Kahlua, Irish cream and Coffee topped with house made Irish Whipped Cream

Moscow Mule

$7.00+

Well Vodka and Ginger Beer, garnished with a Lime and Served in a Copper Mug

My Favorite Redhead

$5.00+

Makers Mark, Ginger Beer, Grenadine

Old Fashioned

$7.00+

Maker’s Mark, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters, Muddled Sugar Cube

Paloma

$6.00+

Tequila, Grapefruit Juice and Club Soda

Pomegranate Long Island

$9.00

Vodka, Gin, Rum, splash Grenadine, Sour and Sprite

Rob Roy

$6.00+

Dewars, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Salty Dog

$6.00+

Vodka and Grapefruit Juice with a Salted Rim

Screwdriver

$5.00+

Vodka and Orange Juice

Sea Breeze

$6.00+

Vodka, Grapefruit and Cranberry Juice

Sex on the Beach

$6.00+

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice and Cranberry Juice

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00+

Tequila, Orange Juice and a Splash of Grenadine

Toasted Almond

$6.00+

Amaretto, Chapel, Half & Half, Nutmeg

Tokyo Tea

$8.00

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Melon Liqueur, Soda & Sprite

Trainwreck

$9.00

Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka, 151, Peach Schnapps, equal parts Soda, Sprite, Orange and Cranberry Juice

Vodka Red Bull

$7.00+

Vodka, Red Bull

White Russian

$6.00+

Vodka, Chapala and Half & Half

Gin

Aviation

$9.00+

BH Jack Rabbit

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Empress

$8.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Roku

$7.00+

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00+

Courvoisier

$7.00+

Fernet Branca

$6.00+

Frangelico

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Rumple Minze

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Kraken

$6.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Lunazul Blanco

$5.00+

Casamigos

$9.00+

Cazadores

$7.00+

Corralejo

$9.00+

Don Julio 1942

$20.00+

Hornitos Plata

$7.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00+

Piedra Azul

$4.00+

Tanteo Jalapeno

$5.00+

Espolon Repasado

$7.00+

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00+

3 Olives Citrus

$6.00+

3 Olives Grape

$6.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Absolut Pear

$6.00+

Absolut Peppar

$6.00+

Deep Eddy

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00+

Effen Cucumber

$7.00+

Five Wives

$6.00+

Five Wives Vanilla

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Skyy Blood Orange

$6.00+

Skyy Raspberry

$6.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

American Whiskey

Benchmark

$3.00+

Fireball

$3.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$11.00+

Angel's Envy

$9.00+

Baker's

$8.00+

Basil Hayden

$8.00+

Basil Hayden Caribbean Rye

$8.00+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00+

BH Subtle Smoke

$11.00+

Blanton's

$11.00+

Blood Oath

$13.00+

Booker's

$11.00+

Breckenridge

$6.00+

Buffalo Trace

$6.00+

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$12.00+

Elijah Craig 18

$20.00+

Evan Williams

$4.00+

Evan Williams White Label

$5.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$7.00+

Four Roses

$5.00+

High West American Prairie

$7.00+

High West Double Rye

$7.00+

Jack Apple

$5.00+

Jefferson's Small Batch

$8.00+

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00+

Jim Beam Black

$6.00+

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$6.00+

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00+

Jim Beam Orange

$5.00+

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00+

Jim Beam Rye

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$7.00+

Knob Creek 12 Year

$11.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00+

Legent

$7.00+

Little Book

$13.00+

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Maker's 46

$8.00+

Maker's Mark Cask Strength

$11.00+

Maker's Mark Limited

$9.00+

Michter's

$9.00+

Porter's Fire

$3.00+

Porter's Peach

$3.00+

Porter's Peanut Butter

$3.00+

Porter's Rye

$4.00+

Rebel Yell

$4.00+

Russel's Reserve

$6.00+

Sazerac Rye

$7.00+

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.00+

Tin Cup

$6.00+

Weller

$7.00+

Wild Turkey

$6.00+

Willet

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$7.00+

Import Whiskey

Canadian Club

$4.50+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Pendleton

$5.00+

2 Gingers

$6.00+

Ardbeg 10 Year

$10.00+

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$16.00+

Balvenie 12 Year

$15.00+

Balvenie 21 Year

$30.00+Out of stock

Benriach

$11.00+

Bushmill's

$6.00+

Bushmill's Red Bush

$6.00+

Dewar's 12 Year

$7.00+

Dewar's White Label

$6.00+

Glenfiddich 15 Year

$12.00+

Glenlivet 12 Year

$9.00+

Glenlivet 18 Year

$18.00+

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve

$8.00+

Glenmorangie

$20.00+

Hellcat Maggie

$5.00+

Highland Park 12 Year

$8.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$7.00+

Jameson Cold Brew

$7.00+

Jameson IPA Caskmate

$7.00+

Jameson Orange

$7.00+

Jameson Stout Caskmate

$7.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00+

Kilbeggan

$6.00+

Kilbeggan Rye

$7.00+

Knapogue 12 Year

$9.00+

Lagavulin

$16.00+

Laphroig

$11.00+

MaCallan 12 Year

$12.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00+

Nikka

$13.00+

Pendleton 1910

$7.00+

Proper 12

$6.00+

Quiet Man

$6.00+

Red Breast 12 Year

$10.00+

Red Breast 21 Year

$45.00+

Slane

$7.00+

Suntory Toki

$8.00+

Talisker

$9.00+

Teeling Single Grain

$9.00+

Tullamore D.E.W.

$6.00+

Tullamore D.E.W. 12 Year

$7.00+

Tullamore D.E.W Phoenix

$11.00+

Tyrconnel Madeira

$11.00+

Tyrconnell Port Cask

$11.00+

Writer's Tears

$7.00+

Wine

Apothic

$6.00+

Cabernet

$6.00+

Merlot

$6.00+

Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Champagne

$5.00+

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Drink Specials

1.50 Mimosa

$1.50

*Beam

$5.00

*Fireball

$5.00

*Lunazul

$5.00

*Vodka

$5.00

Bud

$4.00+

Pub

$4.00+

Regimental

$4.00+

Tequila Thursday

$3.00

Whiskey Wednesday

Andre 3000

$15.00

Shots

252

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101 and 151 Rum

Adrenaline

$7.00

Canadian Club, Amaretto, 151, Red Bull & Cranberry Juice

B-53

$7.00

Kahlua, Irish Cream, Amaretto

B52

$7.00

Bailey's Irish cream, Grand Marnier & Coffee Liqueur

Big Pear O'Melons

$6.00

Absolut Pear Vodka, Melon Schnapps, Pineapple Juice, Nipple of Grenadine

Blow Job

$6.00

Stiff Pour of Kahlua, Irish Cream & Whipped Cream

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Bailey's Irish cream, Butterscotch Liqueur

Cactus Cooler

$6.00

Sky Blood Orange, Triple Sec, Red Bull

Caribou Barbie

$6.00

Vodka, Watermelon Pucker, Sour & Sprite

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Frangelico, Vodka & Sour w/a Sugared Rim

Cocaine Lady

$6.00

Vodka, Irish cream, Coffee Liqueur and Cream

Copper Camel

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream, Butterscotch Schnapps and Cream

Dirty Pussy

$6.00

Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Amaretto

Duckfart

$6.00

Canadian Club, Coffee Liqueur, Irish Cream

E=MC2

$8.00

Three Olives Citrus, Melon Liqueur, Red Bull

Electric Kamikaze

$6.00

Vodka, Blue Curacao, Sour

Electric Lemonade

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Melon, Blue Curacao, Lemonade

Fig

$5.00

Malibu, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice

Flaming Dr. Pepper

$8.00

Beer, Amaretto, 151, Fire

Green Demon

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Melon Liqueur, Vodka, Sour, Sprite

Green Tea

$7.00

Jameson, Peach Schnapps, Sour

Irish Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Jameson, Buttershots and an Orange Juice chaser

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Drop shot of Jameson and Irish cream into a half-pint of Guinness

Irish Detonator

$6.00

Jameson, Irish Cream

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jager, Red Bull

Kamikaze

$6.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime Juice

Kermit's Cum

$6.00

Malibu, Melon Liqueur, Dribble of Irish Cream

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon, Triple Sec, Sour, Sugared Rim

Leprechaun

$6.00

Amaretto, Blue Curacao, Irish Cream

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Half and Half

Orange Jubilee

$6.00

Skyy Blood Orange, Grand Marnier, St. Germain, Coconut Milk

Orgasm

$6.00

Amaretto, Chapala, Irish cream, Half and Half

Pumpkin Buttershot

$6.00

Porter's Peanut Butter, Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Half & Half

Redheaded Slut

$6.00

Jager, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry

Ritalin

$6.00

Southern Comfort, Blue Curacao, Red Bull

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Malibu, Melon Liqueur, Half and Half

Sex in the Seaweeds

$6.00

Vodka, Melon Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Sour

Sex with an Alligator

$6.00

Jager, Melon Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Raspberry Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Sour

Surfer on Acid

$6.00

Jager, Cruzan Coconut Rum, Pineapple Juice

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Canadian Club, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, Red Bull

Washington Apple

$6.00

Canadian Club, Sour Apple Pucker, Cranberry

Wet Pussy

$6.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Skyy Raspberry Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour

Blow Job

$9.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Green Demon

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.50

Orange Jubilee

$8.00

Draft Beer

Imperial Guinness

$8.00

$3 QR Bump

$3.00

$4 Guinness Bump

$2.00

Regimental Red

$5.00+

Bohemian Czech Pilsner

$6.00+

Bud Light

$5.00+

Budweiser

$5.00+

Coors

$5.00+

Cucumber Crush

$6.00+

Grandeur Peak

$6.00+

Kilt Lifter Ale

$6.00+

Kona Big Wave

$6.00+

Mango Cart

$6.00+

O'Dell Sippin Pretty

$6.00+

Ogden River Brewery Hefeweisen

$6.00+

Pacifico

$6.00+

Paulaner

$6.00+

Pub

$5.00+

Shock Top

$6.00+

Squatters Juicy IPA

$6.00+

Uinta Freeze Frame

$6.00+

Uinta Hazynosh

$6.00+

Snakebite

$9.00

Black & Tan

$9.00

Flight Micro

$10.00

Flight Import

$11.00

Flight Domestic

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$3.50

Killian's

$6.00

Miller High Life

$2.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Newcastle

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

Can Beer

Bombastic Attempted Murder Stout

$8.00

Bud Black Cherry Seltzer

$3.50

Bud Zero

$3.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Delerium Tremens

$9.00

Epic Escape IPA

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$3.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$5.00

Kiito's Big Gay Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Kiito's Blackberry Sour

$5.00

Kiito's Gluten Free Golden Ale

$7.00

Kiito's North East IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas LittleSumpin'

$6.00

Melvin Killer Bee

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Montucky Cold Snacks

$2.50

Mountain West Cottonwood Cider

$8.00

Mountain West Ruby Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Ninja VS Unicorn

$8.00

O'Dell Sippin Tropical

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.00

Prairie Ales Tiny Esses

$8.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Revision Reno As F*ck Hazy DIPA

$8.00

Rogue Dreamland

$7.00

Rogue Gumberoo

$7.00

Rogue Shakespear Stout

$8.00

Salt Flats Kilted Harley

$6.00

Shades Hoochie Kuchen

$8.00Out of stock

Shades Pina Colada

$8.00

Shades Thai Tom Ka

$8.00

Snow Melt Peach Seltzer

$5.00

Snow Capped Honey Crisp Cider

$7.00

Snowcappped Lavendar Lemonade

$8.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

Squatter's Hazy Hop Rising

$6.00

Squatter's Hop Rising

$6.00

Strongbow

$8.00

T.F. Ferda

$8.00Out of stock

T.F. Wicked Sea Party

$8.00

Top of Main Raspberry Ale

$8.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer

$5.00

Upslope Mango Lime Sour

$6.00

Vizzy Mimosa Seltzer

$4.00Out of stock

Vizzy Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Wasatch Devastator

$6.00

Wasatch Ghostrider

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

Wood Chuck Pearsecco

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin Spicy Realease

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola (Mexican)

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Heineken 0.0

$3.50

Lagunitas Hop Water

$4.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50+

Revitalyte

$8.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Wasatch Rootbeer

$3.00

Sides

1000 Island

$1.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

2oz Guacamole

$2.00

2oz Queso

$2.00

2oz Salsa

$2.00

Au Jus

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Brown Gravy

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Ceasar

$1.00

Chicken

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$1.00

Country Gravy

$1.50

Cup of Carne Asada

$3.00

Cup of Chili Verde

$3.00

Cup of Guac

$4.00

Cup of Queso

$3.00

Cup of Salsa

$4.00

Extra Fish

$3.00

French Fries

$7.00

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Guinness Mustard

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hummus

$2.00

Italian

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Pickle Spears

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Rolls

$1.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

V 1000 Island

$1.25

V 2oz Queso

$3.00

V Au Jus

$1.25

V Beyond Banger

$4.00

V Ceasar

$1.25

V Cup of Queso

$6.00

V Fry Sauce

$1.25

V Gravy

$2.00

V Ranch

$1.25

V Sour Cream

$1.25

V Tartar

$1.25

Xtra Chips

$3.00

Side Corned Beef

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Retail

$15 Cover

$15.00

$25 Poker Chip

$25.00

$5 Cover

$5.00

3/4 Baseball T-Shirt

$30.00

Beanie

$20.00

Dickie's Shirt

$50.00

Drawstring Bag

$8.00

Fanny Pack

$20.00

Hangover Pack

$9.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Kilt

$50.00

Newsboy Hat

$25.00

Piper Hat

$25.00

Room Rental

$1,350.00

Sidewinder Fleece

$45.00Out of stock

T-Shirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Salt Lake City, our Irish Pub has been a staple since 2003. Live Music, Trivia, Bingo, Paint Night, Karaoke, Poker, AMAZING FOOD & DRINK!

Website

Location

1492 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine - 1435 S State St
orange starNo Reviews
1435 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Publik Coffee West Temple - 975 S W Temple
orange starNo Reviews
975 S W Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
722 S State St Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
orange star4.8 • 106
1000 S MAIN ST SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery - Monday Home Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
1000 S Main St Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
The Palace - 917 S. State Street
orange starNo Reviews
917 S. State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston