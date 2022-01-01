- Home
- Salt Lake City
- Piper Down Pub
Piper Down Pub
1492 S State St
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Featured Cocktails
Bitter Sweet
Jameson, Elderflower, Domaine D' Canton, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, Soda & Lime
Blue Lemon
Deep Eddy Lemon, Blue Curacao, Melon, Sour
Cranberry Comfort
Southern Comfort, Amaretto, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice
Cucumber Splash
Effen Cucumber Vodka, Soda, Splash of Sprite & Lime
Fire & Ice
Rumplemintz, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Irish Cream & Coffee
Guinness Latte
Jameson Cold Brew, Coffee Liquor, Guinness, Half & Half
Kentucky Ice Tea
Jim Beam Black, Peach Schnapps, Iced Tea & Lemon
Peanut Butter Cup
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Half & Half
Pineapple Fusion
Bacardi Superior Rum, Bacardi Pineapple, Splash of Pineapple Juice & Cranberry Juice
Porch Pounder
Effen Cucumber Vodka, Gin, Lime, Agave, Soda & Sprite
Rebel Ginger
Rebell Yell Bourbon, Ginger Ale & Lime
Rum Punch
Bacardi Superior Rum, Mango Inferior Rum, Cranberry Juice & Lime
Scottish Cucumber
Hendrick's Gin, Sprite & Club Soda
White Zombie
Jameson Stout, Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Black Velvet Toasted Caramel Whiskey, Half & Half
Cocktails
Beermosa
Half Pint of Shocktop, Champagne and Orange Juice
Berri Rickey
Berry Vodka, Agave, Lime, Soda & Sprite
Black Russian
Well Vodka & Coffee Liqueur
Bloody Mary
Well Vodka and Bloody Mix (Try it extra spicy)
Bloody Piper
Absolut Peppar Vodka, Bloody Mix & a Float of Guinness
Blue Hawaii
Rum, Blue Curacao & Sour
Cape Cod
Well Vodka & Cranberry Juice Garnished w/a Lime Wedge
Colorado Bulldog
Well Vodka, Coffee Liquor & Cream w/Splash of Coke
Cosmopolitan
Lemon Vodka, Triple Sec & Cranberry Juice. Served in a Martini Glass
Dark 'N Stormy
Ginger Beer w/a Float of Kraken
Dirty Palmer
Lemon Vodka, Lemonade & Iced tea
Emerald Isle Tea
Vodka, Rum, Jameson, Melon Liquor, Equal Parts Sour & Sprite
Gaelic Storm
Kilbeggan, Ginger Beer & Bitters
Gimlet
Well Gin & Lime Juice
Ginger Peel
Knob Creek Rye, Ginger Beer w/a Float of Elderflower Liqueur
Grateful Dead
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Chateau Monet, Sour & Sprite
Greyhound
Vodka & Grapefruit Juice
Irish Coffee
Jameson, Brown Sugar & Coffee Topped w/House Made Whipped Cream
Irish Mule
Jameson and Ginger Beer Garnished w/Lime & Served in a Copper Mug
Jager Red Bull
Jager & Red Bull, Duh!
Liquid Marijuana
Captain Morgan, Melon Liquor, Coconut Rum, Blue Caracao & Pineapple Juice
Long Beach
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Triple Sec & Sour with a Splash of Cranberry Juice
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Triple Sec, Sour with a Splash of Coke
Madras
Vodka, Orange Juice & Cranberry Juice
Mai Tai
Rum Flavoring, 151, Passionfruit Syrup, Pineapple Juice with a float of Kraken
Manhattan
Maker’s Mark, Sweet Vermouth and Bitters
Manmosa
Deep Eddy Grapefruit, Champagne, Orange Juice, Tropical Red Bull
Margarita
Lunazul Tequila, fresh squeezed Lime, Agave, Triple Sec over ice with a Salted Rim
Mimosa
Champagne and Orange Juice
Molotov Coffee
Fireball, Irish Cream, Coffee topped with house made Irish Whipped Cream
Moroccan Coffee
Sugared Rim, 151, Kahlua, Irish cream and Coffee topped with house made Irish Whipped Cream
Moscow Mule
Well Vodka and Ginger Beer, garnished with a Lime and Served in a Copper Mug
My Favorite Redhead
Makers Mark, Ginger Beer, Grenadine
Old Fashioned
Maker’s Mark, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters, Muddled Sugar Cube
Paloma
Tequila, Grapefruit Juice and Club Soda
Pomegranate Long Island
Vodka, Gin, Rum, splash Grenadine, Sour and Sprite
Rob Roy
Dewars, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
Salty Dog
Vodka and Grapefruit Juice with a Salted Rim
Screwdriver
Vodka and Orange Juice
Sea Breeze
Vodka, Grapefruit and Cranberry Juice
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice and Cranberry Juice
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, Orange Juice and a Splash of Grenadine
Toasted Almond
Amaretto, Chapel, Half & Half, Nutmeg
Tokyo Tea
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Melon Liqueur, Soda & Sprite
Trainwreck
Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka, 151, Peach Schnapps, equal parts Soda, Sprite, Orange and Cranberry Juice
Vodka Red Bull
Vodka, Red Bull
White Russian
Vodka, Chapala and Half & Half
Cordials
Tequila
Vodka
Well Vodka
3 Olives Citrus
3 Olives Grape
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Absolut Peppar
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Peach
Effen Cucumber
Five Wives
Five Wives Vanilla
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Skyy Blood Orange
Skyy Raspberry
Smirnoff Blueberry
Tito's
American Whiskey
Benchmark
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Angel's Envy Rye
Angel's Envy
Baker's
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Caribbean Rye
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
BH Subtle Smoke
Blanton's
Blood Oath
Booker's
Breckenridge
Buffalo Trace
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
Elijah Craig 18
Evan Williams
Evan Williams White Label
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses
High West American Prairie
High West Double Rye
Jack Apple
Jefferson's Small Batch
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Devil's Cut
Jim Beam Honey
Jim Beam Orange
Jim Beam Peach
Jim Beam Red Stag
Jim Beam Rye
Knob Creek
Knob Creek 12 Year
Knob Creek Rye
Legent
Little Book
Maker's Mark
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark Cask Strength
Maker's Mark Limited
Michter's
Porter's Fire
Porter's Peach
Porter's Peanut Butter
Porter's Rye
Rebel Yell
Russel's Reserve
Sazerac Rye
Skrewball Peanut Butter
Tin Cup
Weller
Wild Turkey
Willet
Woodford Reserve
Import Whiskey
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jameson
Pendleton
2 Gingers
Ardbeg 10 Year
Ardbeg Corryvreckan
Balvenie 12 Year
Balvenie 21 Year
Benriach
Bushmill's
Bushmill's Red Bush
Dewar's 12 Year
Dewar's White Label
Glenfiddich 15 Year
Glenlivet 12 Year
Glenlivet 18 Year
Glenlivet Founder's Reserve
Glenmorangie
Hellcat Maggie
Highland Park 12 Year
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson IPA Caskmate
Jameson Orange
Jameson Stout Caskmate
Johnny Walker Black
Kilbeggan
Kilbeggan Rye
Knapogue 12 Year
Lagavulin
Laphroig
MaCallan 12 Year
Monkey Shoulder
Nikka
Pendleton 1910
Proper 12
Quiet Man
Red Breast 12 Year
Red Breast 21 Year
Slane
Suntory Toki
Talisker
Teeling Single Grain
Tullamore D.E.W.
Tullamore D.E.W. 12 Year
Tullamore D.E.W Phoenix
Tyrconnel Madeira
Tyrconnell Port Cask
Writer's Tears
Wine
Drink Specials
Shots
252
Wild Turkey 101 and 151 Rum
Adrenaline
Canadian Club, Amaretto, 151, Red Bull & Cranberry Juice
B-53
Kahlua, Irish Cream, Amaretto
B52
Bailey's Irish cream, Grand Marnier & Coffee Liqueur
Big Pear O'Melons
Absolut Pear Vodka, Melon Schnapps, Pineapple Juice, Nipple of Grenadine
Blow Job
Stiff Pour of Kahlua, Irish Cream & Whipped Cream
Buttery Nipple
Bailey's Irish cream, Butterscotch Liqueur
Cactus Cooler
Sky Blood Orange, Triple Sec, Red Bull
Caribou Barbie
Vodka, Watermelon Pucker, Sour & Sprite
Chocolate Cake
Frangelico, Vodka & Sour w/a Sugared Rim
Cocaine Lady
Vodka, Irish cream, Coffee Liqueur and Cream
Copper Camel
Bailey's Irish Cream, Butterscotch Schnapps and Cream
Dirty Pussy
Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Amaretto
Duckfart
Canadian Club, Coffee Liqueur, Irish Cream
E=MC2
Three Olives Citrus, Melon Liqueur, Red Bull
Electric Kamikaze
Vodka, Blue Curacao, Sour
Electric Lemonade
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Melon, Blue Curacao, Lemonade
Fig
Malibu, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice
Flaming Dr. Pepper
Beer, Amaretto, 151, Fire
Green Demon
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Melon Liqueur, Vodka, Sour, Sprite
Green Tea
Jameson, Peach Schnapps, Sour
Irish Breakfast Shot
Jameson, Buttershots and an Orange Juice chaser
Irish Car Bomb
Drop shot of Jameson and Irish cream into a half-pint of Guinness
Irish Detonator
Jameson, Irish Cream
Jager Bomb
Jager, Red Bull
Kamikaze
Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime Juice
Kermit's Cum
Malibu, Melon Liqueur, Dribble of Irish Cream
Lemon Drop
Deep Eddy Lemon, Triple Sec, Sour, Sugared Rim
Leprechaun
Amaretto, Blue Curacao, Irish Cream
Mind Eraser
Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Half and Half
Orange Jubilee
Skyy Blood Orange, Grand Marnier, St. Germain, Coconut Milk
Orgasm
Amaretto, Chapala, Irish cream, Half and Half
Pumpkin Buttershot
Porter's Peanut Butter, Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Half & Half
Redheaded Slut
Jager, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry
Ritalin
Southern Comfort, Blue Curacao, Red Bull
Scooby Snack
Malibu, Melon Liqueur, Half and Half
Sex in the Seaweeds
Vodka, Melon Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Sour
Sex with an Alligator
Jager, Melon Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Raspberry Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Sour
Surfer on Acid
Jager, Cruzan Coconut Rum, Pineapple Juice
Vegas Bomb
Canadian Club, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, Red Bull
Washington Apple
Canadian Club, Sour Apple Pucker, Cranberry
Wet Pussy
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry
White Gummy Bear
Skyy Raspberry Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour
Draft Beer
Imperial Guinness
$3 QR Bump
$4 Guinness Bump
Regimental Red
Bohemian Czech Pilsner
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors
Cucumber Crush
Grandeur Peak
Kilt Lifter Ale
Kona Big Wave
Mango Cart
O'Dell Sippin Pretty
Ogden River Brewery Hefeweisen
Pacifico
Paulaner
Pub
Shock Top
Squatters Juicy IPA
Uinta Freeze Frame
Uinta Hazynosh
Snakebite
Black & Tan
Flight Micro
Flight Import
Flight Domestic
Bottled Beer
Can Beer
Bombastic Attempted Murder Stout
Bud Black Cherry Seltzer
Bud Zero
Coors Light
Delerium Tremens
Epic Escape IPA
Estrella Jalisco
Karbach Ranch Water
Kiito's Big Gay Ale
Kiito's Blackberry Sour
Kiito's Gluten Free Golden Ale
Kiito's North East IPA
Lagunitas LittleSumpin'
Melvin Killer Bee
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Montucky Cold Snacks
Mountain West Cottonwood Cider
Mountain West Ruby Cider
Ninja VS Unicorn
O'Dell Sippin Tropical
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Prairie Ales Tiny Esses
Ranch Water
Revision Reno As F*ck Hazy DIPA
Rogue Dreamland
Rogue Gumberoo
Rogue Shakespear Stout
Salt Flats Kilted Harley
Shades Hoochie Kuchen
Shades Pina Colada
Shades Thai Tom Ka
Snow Melt Peach Seltzer
Snow Capped Honey Crisp Cider
Snowcappped Lavendar Lemonade
Spiked Arnold Palmer
Squatter's Hazy Hop Rising
Squatter's Hop Rising
Strongbow
T.F. Ferda
T.F. Wicked Sea Party
Top of Main Raspberry Ale
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer
Upslope Mango Lime Sour
Vizzy Mimosa Seltzer
Vizzy Raspberry Lemonade
Wasatch Devastator
Wasatch Ghostrider
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Watermelon
Wood Chuck Pearsecco
Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin Spicy Realease
Sides
1000 Island
2 Eggs
2oz Guacamole
2oz Queso
2oz Salsa
Au Jus
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Brown Gravy
Buffalo Sauce
Burger Patty
Canadian Bacon
Ceasar
Chicken
Chipotle Mayo
Cole Slaw
Country Gravy
Cup of Carne Asada
Cup of Chili Verde
Cup of Guac
Cup of Queso
Cup of Salsa
Extra Fish
French Fries
Fry Sauce
Guinness Mustard
Honey Mustard
Hummus
Italian
Jalapenos
Marinara
Mayo
Oil & Vinegar
Pickle Spears
Ranch
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Bacon
Side Rolls
Side Tortillas
Side Veggies
Sour Cream
Tartar
V 1000 Island
V 2oz Queso
V Au Jus
V Beyond Banger
V Ceasar
V Cup of Queso
V Fry Sauce
V Gravy
V Ranch
V Sour Cream
V Tartar
Xtra Chips
Side Corned Beef
Side Mashed Potatoes
Retail
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in Salt Lake City, our Irish Pub has been a staple since 2003. Live Music, Trivia, Bingo, Paint Night, Karaoke, Poker, AMAZING FOOD & DRINK!
