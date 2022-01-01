Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piper's Burger 2323 N. Shepherd Dr

55 Reviews

$$

2323 N. Shepherd

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
The Piper
Tater Tots

Mains

The Classic

The Classic

$6.45

Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Piper's Sauce

The Shroom

The Shroom

$9.45

Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Swiss Cheese, Piper's Sauce

The Poblano

The Poblano

$9.45

Poblano Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Piper's Sauce

The Piper

The Piper

$10.45

Crispy Onions, Bacon Jam, House-made Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, Piper's Sauce

El Jefe

$11.45

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Jalapenos, Avocado, American Cheese and Piper's Sauce

The Smoke

The Smoke

$11.45

Brisket, Crispy Onions, House-made Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Piper's Sauce

Dos Manos

Dos Manos

$11.45

4 Patties, American Cheese, House-made Pickles, Piper's Sauce

The Giblet

$11.45
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.45
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.45
Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$9.45
Piper Dog

Piper Dog

$13.45

Crispy Onions, Bacon Jam, House-Made Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce and Piper's sauce.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.45
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.95

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.95
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Sauces

Ranch

$0.45

Piper’s Sauce

$0.45

BBQ sauce

$0.45

NA Beverages

Soda Pop

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Water Bottle

$1.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.95
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2323 N. Shepherd, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Piper's Burger image

