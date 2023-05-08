Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piper's Burger

2323 N Shepherd Dr

Houston, TX 77008

FOOD

Shareables

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Mozzarella Bites

$8.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.95

Burgers

The Classic

$7.45

Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Piper's Sauce

The Shroom

$9.45

Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Swiss Cheese, Piper's Sauce

The Poblano

$9.45

Poblano Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Piper's Sauce

The Piper

$11.45

Onion Rings, Bacon Jam, House-made Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, Piper's Sauce

El Jefe

$11.45

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, American Cheese and Piper's Sauce

The Smoke

$11.45

Brisket, Crispy Onions, House-made Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Piper's Sauce

Dos Manos

$11.45

4 Patties, American Cheese, House-made Pickles, Piper's Sauce

The Giblet

$11.45

Ground Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese and Piper's Sauce

Side Chick

$12.45

Ground Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Pickles, Onions and Piper's Sauce

The Beyond

$12.45

Tomato, Onions, Lettuce, House-made Pickles and Piper's Sauce

Hot Dogs

Classic Dog

$9.45Out of stock

Piper Dog

$13.45Out of stock

Crispy Onions, Bacon Jam, House-Made Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce and Piper's sauce.

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.45Out of stock

Kid's

Kid's Burger

$7.95

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.95

Piper's Sauce

$0.95

BBQ Sauce

$0.95

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.75

Water Bottle

$1.50

Coffee

$2.25

Soda Pop

$2.75

Bottle Soda

$3.95

Can Soda

$1.95

ALCOHOL

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Crawford Bock

$3.50

Hopadillo

$3.50

Love Street

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Lone Star

$3.50

Dos XX

$3.50

Shiner

$3.50

Shiner Light Blonde

$3.50

Wine

Stella Rosa

$2.00

DESSERTS

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.95

Chocolate Pudding

$4.95

Milkshakes

Piper's Vanilla Shake

$6.95

Piper's Chocolate Shake

$6.95

Piper's Strawberry Shake

$6.95

Piper's M&M Shake

$6.95

Piper's Butterfinger Shake

$6.95

Piper's Oreo Shake

$6.95

Piper's Reese's Shake

$6.95

SPECIALS

Classic Burger Combo

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2323 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

