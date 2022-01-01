  • Home
Piper's Tavern at Lake Norman 17044 Kenton Drive

No reviews yet

17044 Kenton Drive

Cornelius, NC 28031

Order Again

Small Plates

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crab Cake Appetizer

$16.00

Crispy Brussels

$8.00

Deviled Oyster Egg

$8.00+

Fish & Taco

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Galway Shrimp

$12.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Irish Egg Rolls

$11.00

Panko Crusted Chicken

$10.00

Pipers Nachos

$9.00

Quesa-Birria Pork Tacos

$12.00

App Feature Calimari

$14.00

App Mussels

$17.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Guinness Onion Soup

$7.00

House Salad

$11.00

Southwest Steak Salad

$17.00

Spinach Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Feature Soup

$6.00

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$17.00

Chimichurri Cauliflower Steak

$16.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Hot Chicken & Grits

$18.00

Salmon

$21.00

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Steak Frites

$23.00

Whiskey BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Dinner Feature Prime Rib

$26.00Out of stock

Dinner Feature Pork Chop

$28.00

Prime Rib

$22.00+

Hand Helds

Crabcake BLT

$18.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pipers Rueben

$16.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Sides

Braised Cabbage

$6.00

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

$6.00

House Cut Fries

$6.00

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Pub Chips

$6.00

Roasted Carrots

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Yellow Stone Ground Grits

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Mor Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Raspberry & White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chez

$7.00

Kids Sundae

$3.00

Catering

Buffet

Platters

Bar Packages

Room Fees

$250.00+

Plated

Draft Beer

Dark Chocolate Ass

$9.00

Black & Blue

$6.00

Black & Smith

$6.00

Black & Tan

$6.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Catawba White Zombie

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Eleven Lakes Kolsch

$5.50

Oaktober Fest

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Half & Half

$6.00

Harp Lager

$6.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$5.50

Noda Pilsner

$6.00

Mango Cart

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

NODA Jam Session

$6.25

Wicked Weed Sour

$6.00

Red Oak Lager

$5.00

Queens Crusher

$7.00

Seasonal Sour

$6.00

Smithwicks Red Ale

$6.00

Snakebite

$6.00

M.w Mexi Lager

$5.50

Stella Artois

$6.00

OrangeWave

$5.00

Summit Seltzer

$5.00

Juicy Jay

$6.50

Mtn Candy

$6.50

Bottle Beer

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guinness Zero (NA Beer)

$6.00

Ultra

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00Out of stock

NODA Hop Drop IPA

$7.00

Truly

$5.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$5.00

Sweet Water 420

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.50

O' doules

$4.00

Wine White Glass

Butter Chardonnay - G

$12.00

Dashwood Sauvingnon Blanc -G

$10.00

Ferrari Carona Fume Blanc - G

$9.00

Joel Gott - G

$12.00

Luccio Moscato - G

$8.00

Mimosa (OG)

$7.00

Prophecy Pinot Grigio - G

$9.00

Toad Hallow Chardonnay - G

$10.00

Wycliff Brut - G

$6.00

Wine Bottle White

Luccio Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Prophecy PG Bottle

$34.00

Toad Hallow Chard Bottle

$37.00

Butter Chard Bottle

$42.00

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$37.00

Wycliff Bottle

$20.00

Prosecco Bottle

$34.00

Ferrari Fume Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Joel Gott PG Bottle

$42.00

J Vineyards Russian River Bottle

$73.00Out of stock

La Marca Prosecco

$32.00

Wine Red Glass

Highland 41 Red Blend - G

$10.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir - G

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir - G

$12.00

Gouguenheim Malbec

$9.00

Story Point Cabernet -G

$12.00

Hahn Cabernet - G

$9.00

Clos Du Bois Merlot - G

$8.00

Wine Bottle Red

Highland 41 Red Blend Bottle

$37.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir Bottle

$37.00

Gouguenheim Bottle

$34.00

Story Point Cab Bottle

$42.00

Hahn Cab Bottle

$34.00

Meiomi Noir Bottle

$28.00

Silver Oak Bottle

$125.00

Clos Du Bois Bottle

$30.00

Specialty Cocktails

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$10.00

Bourbon Smash

$11.00

Cucumber & Vine

$10.00

Queen City Margarita

$9.00

Queens Anne Revenge

$10.00

Irish Manhattan

$12.00

Additional Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.50

Bubbly Cosmo

$9.00

Capon's Crush Juice Box

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

Easy Living Juice Box

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mike's Manhatan

$9.00

Mint Julep

$7.50

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

White Russian

$8.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Nutty Irish Man

$9.00

Vodka & Gin

Absolut

$7.50+

Absolut Citron

$7.50+

Absolut Raspberry

$7.50+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Titos

$9.00+

Belvedere

$11.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.50+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Hendricks Gin

$12.00+

Sutlers Gin

$11.00+

Bourbon & Whiskey

1972 Small Batch

$14.00

Angels Envy

$19.00

Basi Hayden

$18.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00+

Bushmills

$8.50

Bushmills Black

$11.00

Chicken Cock

$19.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Black

$12.00

Dewars white

$8.25+

Elijah Craig SB

$13.00+

Glenmorangie 10yr

$17.00

Green Spot

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jameson Black

$11.00+

Jameson IPA

$9.00+

Jameson Stout

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00+

MaCallan 12yr

$17.00+

Maker Mark

$9.50+

Powers

$9.00

Proper 12

$9.50

Red Breast 12

$20.00

Rua

$14.00+

Screwball PB

$10.00

Sexton

$11.00

Stanahans

$23.00

Talisker 10yr Small Batch

$25.00

Tullamore Cask

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

TX Bourbon

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$38.00

Widow Jane

$20.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford

$13.00+

Rum & Tequila

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Myers Dark

$7.50

Malibu Rum

$7.50

Kill Devil Rum

$9.00

Altos Gold

$9.00

Altos Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Cincoro

$35.00

Hornitos Black

$11.00

Patron Silver

$16.00Out of stock

Casamigos

$15.00

Milagro Gold

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Hornitos Tequila (House)

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Cordials

Grand Marier

$10.00

Kaluha

$8.00

Bailey Irish Cream

$8.00

Mr Coffee

$9.00

Jager

$9.00

Sambucca

$9.00

Tuacca

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Lemoncello

$8.50

Fireball

$6.00

Ameretto

$6.50

N/A Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Breakfast

Belfast Breakfast

$15.00

Chicken & Waffle

$13.00Out of stock

Strawberry French Toast

$13.00

Southern Chicken Biscuit

$14.00

American Breakfast

$13.00

the PIPER Benedict

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Irishman Omelet

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Benedict Feature

$14.00

Shrimp N Grit Feature

$20.00Out of stock

Lunch

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Hot Chicken & Grits

$18.00

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.00

Smashed Burger

$15.00

Strawberry Pecan Spinach

$13.00

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Irish Specialties

Corned Beef Rueben

$15.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Shepherds Pie

$17.00

Bangers & Mash

$16.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.00Out of stock

Dessert

Raspberry & White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Mor Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Kids Brunch

Waffle

$4.00

Kids All American

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.00

Brunch Drinks (Copy)

Original Mimosa

$5.00

White Peach Cran Mimosa

$6.00

Sunset Mimosa

$6.00

Pom Pom Mimosa

$6.00

Colada Mimosa

$10.00Out of stock

Beermosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Danny Boy

$10.00Out of stock

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Banger Sausage

$4.00

Side Egg

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Jalapeno Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Buffets

Buffet

$24.00

Buffet 2

$32.00

Buffet 3

$38.00

Buffet 4

$42.00

Platters

Hush

$35.00

Shrimp cocktail

$50.00

Spring roll

$45.00

Bar

Event Beer

$6.00

Event Wine

$9.00

Event Liquor

$9.00

Room Fees

Room Fee 250

$250.00

Room Fee 400

$400.00

Room Fee 600

$600.00

Room Fee 1200

$1,200.00

Plated DInner

Jerk Chicken

$38.00

Crab Salmon

$32.00

Cauliflower Steak

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inviting atmosphere in the heart of Lake Norman. Chef inspired small plates, local products and sustainable seafoods.

Location

17044 Kenton Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Directions

Main pic

