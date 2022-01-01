Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Pipo's Cafe Original

review star

No reviews yet

9531 Bay Pines Blvd

St. Petersburg, FL 33708

SANDWICHES

The Original Pipo's Pork Sandwich

The Original Pipo's Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Our Original 1979 Recipe, roasted to perfection. A Must if you love Pipo's pork.

Pipo's Famous Pork Wrap

Pipo's Famous Pork Wrap

$10.95

Our famous roast pork wrapped in a flour tortilla along with yellow rice, black beans and our mojo dip

Meatless Wrap

$9.95

Wrapped in a flour tortilla along with white rice, black beans, sweet plantain and our cilantro dip

The Original Cuban

The Original Cuban

$10.95

Pipo's pork, ham, salami and swiss cheese

El Mojo Pollo

El Mojo Pollo

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast marinated with our homemade mojo recipe smothered with onion, pepper and cilantro. Comes with cuban bread and butter

Palomilla Steak Sandwich

Palomilla Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled or breaded top round sirloin, sliced thin, topped with grilled onions and parsley

Veggie Cuban

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion & peppers with choice of cheese

La Media Noche

$10.95

SALADS

Pipo's The Original 1979

Pipo's The Original 1979

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, radish and olives. Topped with eggs, ham and Swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pimiento, parsley & American cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Hard flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomato, black olives, shredded cheese and your choice of chicken or beef with sour cream and salsa

Pipo's Tossed Salad

$3.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, radish and olives.

ENTREES

The Original Pipo's Pork

The Original Pipo's Pork

$12.95

Made with the original 1979 recipe. Roasted to perfection. Comes with cuban bread and butter

Mojo Roasted Chicken

Mojo Roasted Chicken

$10.95

Juicy chicken marinated with our homemade mojo recipe. Comes with cuban bread and butter

Mojo Pollo

Mojo Pollo

$12.95
Pollo a la Pipo's

Pollo a la Pipo's

$11.95

Shredded boneless chicken with stripes of onions and peppers in a rich tomato Catalana sauce. Comes with cuban bread and butter

Boliche

$15.95

Stuffed eye round beef with spanish chorizo slowly cooked until tender in a rich brown gravy. Comes with cuban bread and butter

Picadillo

Picadillo

$14.95

"A Habana Tradition" ground beef simmered with onions and peppers, olives and capers

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$15.95

Shredded flank steak in a light tomato wine sauce with chunks of onions and peppers. Comes with cuban bread and butter

Palomilla Steak

$15.95

Grilled or breaded top round sirloin, sliced thin, topped with grilled onions and parsley

Trucha a la Rusa

Trucha a la Rusa

$15.95

A filet of sea trout lightly breaded in a butter wine sauce topped with onion, eggs, peas, pimento and parsley. Comes with cuban bread and butter

Masitas

$13.95

Veggie Plate

$9.95

SIDES

French Fries

$3.50
Ham Croquette

Ham Croquette

$2.95

Stuffed Potato

$3.95
Devil Crab

Devil Crab

$4.95
Tamales

Tamales

$4.95
Tostones

Tostones

$3.50

Empanadas

$3.95

DESSERTS

Flan

Flan

$2.95

Caramelized egg custard

Pudin de Pan

Pudin de Pan

$2.95

BEVERAGES

Cuban Espresso

$1.95

Colada

$2.95
Café con Leche

Café con Leche

$2.95+

Fountain Soda

$2.89

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.89

Spanish Sodas

$1.89

Bottled Water

$1.89
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9531 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708

Directions

