  • Pipo Burgers Doral - 10808 NW 58th St
Pipo Burgers Doral 10808 NW 58th St

No reviews yet

10808 NW 58th St

Doral, FL 33178

SODAS

COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$2.95
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.95
FRESCOLITA

FRESCOLITA

$2.95
COKE ZERO SUGAR

COKE ZERO SUGAR

$2.95
JUPINA

JUPINA

$2.95
MALTA POLAR

MALTA POLAR

$2.99

AGUA

$2.00
AGUA CON GAS

AGUA CON GAS

$2.95

BEBIDAS PREPARADAS

NESTEA LIMON

NESTEA LIMON

$2.99

NESTEA DURAZNO

$2.99

PAPELON CON LIMON

$3.99

PAPELON CON PARCHITA

$3.50

CHICHA

$5.00
TODDY

TODDY

$6.99

LICOR

POLAR BEER

POLAR BEER

$4.65
STELLA BEER

STELLA BEER

$4.65
PRESIDENTE BEER

PRESIDENTE BEER

$4.65
BUD LIGHT BEER

BUD LIGHT BEER

$4.65
MICHELOB ULTRA

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.65
SANGRIA PULPO LOCO

SANGRIA PULPO LOCO

$6.99
VINO MERLOT COPA

VINO MERLOT COPA

$6.99
PRESIDENTE 2X1

PRESIDENTE 2X1

$4.65

VEZA SUR SPANGLISH

$4.65

CAFE

CAFE ESPRESSO

CAFE ESPRESSO

$2.99
CAFE CON LECHE

CAFE CON LECHE

$3.50

ENTRADAS

TEQUENOS x 5

TEQUENOS x 5

$7.65
MANDOCAS X 4

MANDOCAS X 4

$8.50

4 Mandocas acompanadas de queso rallado y nata.

YUQUI BALLS DE QUESO X 5

YUQUI BALLS DE QUESO X 5

$7.65

Bolitas de masa de yuca rellenas con queso.

BOLITAS DE PLATANO CON QUESO x5

BOLITAS DE PLATANO CON QUESO x5

$7.65
BOLITAS DE PLATANO RELLENAS DE CARNE x 5

BOLITAS DE PLATANO RELLENAS DE CARNE x 5

$7.99

Burgers

Pipo Burger

Pipo Burger

$15.99

Pan en baño de maria, carne o pollo, salsa tartara, salsa rosada especial, jamon , queso amarillo, tocineta, repollo, lechuga, tomate y papitas ralladas.

Fritiburger

Fritiburger

$15.89

Carne o Pollo, tajadas de platano maduro (friticas) bañadas en queso rallado, salsa verde, ketchup, queso de mano, repollo, papitas ralladas.

Maracucha Burger

Maracucha Burger

$14.99

Carne o Pollo, queso de mano, salsa verde, ketchup, repollo, papitas ralladas.

American burger

American burger

$14.99
Cheddar Bacon Lovers Burger

Cheddar Bacon Lovers Burger

$15.99

Carne o Pollo, queso white cheddar, salsa bbq, cebolla salteada y muchos pedacitos de tocineta.

Triple Cheese Burger

Triple Cheese Burger

$15.99

Carne o Pollo, queso de mano, queso americano, queso white sharp cheddar, salsa rosada de la casa, cebolla y lechuga.

LA QUESUA

LA QUESUA

$19.99
AREPITAS CON PERNIL

AREPITAS CON PERNIL

$14.65

AREPITAS de maiz pilao fritas, pernil en su aguita de sapo, salsa tartara, ketchup, queso de mano, repollo rallado, queso rallado .

SMASHING PIPOS

SMASHING PIPOS

$9.99

DOBLE CARNE, QUESO AMERICANO, SECRET SAUCE, CEBOLLA DULCE, LECHUGA.

PANES

SALCHIQUESO

SALCHIQUESO

$6.99

PAN CON QUESO

$4.99
HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$4.99

VACA FLACA

$7.50

Arepas

AREPITAS CON PERNIL

AREPITAS CON PERNIL

$14.65

AREPITAS de maiz pilao fritas, pernil en su aguita de sapo, salsa tartara, ketchup, queso de mano, repollo rallado, queso rallado .

CACHAPA

CACHAPA

CACHAPA

$11.50

PARRILLA

PARRILLA DE CARNE

$16.99

PAPAS FRITAS

PAPAS FRITAS

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.50
PAPAS CHEDDAR Y BACON

PAPAS CHEDDAR Y BACON

$6.99
PAPAS TRUFADAS

PAPAS TRUFADAS

$6.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER

$7.99
CHICKEN NUGGETS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

POLLITO A PLANCHA CON PAPITAS

$7.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
A Burger Restaurant with a Venezuelan Kick

10808 NW 58th St, Doral, FL 33178

