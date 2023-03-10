Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pippa's Café

10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest

Concord, NC 28027

Popular Items

California Chicken Wrap
Shoe String Fries
Jessica Wrap

Food

Warm Ups

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

Buffalo Tenders

$8.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.95

Classic Cheese Nachos

$10.95

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Fried Pretzel Bites

$7.95

Home Style Chips

$6.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Mozzerella Sticks

$9.95

Potato Skins

$8.99

Sampler Platter

$16.95

Sliders

$11.95

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.98

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

chips & salsa

$4.95

Soups

Bowl Chili

$6.50

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chicago

$6.50

Cup Chicago

$4.00

Bowl Chicken Pasta

$6.50

Cup Chicken Pasta

$4.00

Bowl Italian Wedding

$6.50

Cup Italian Wedding

$4.00

Bowl Loaded Potato

$6.50

Cup Loaded Potato

$4.00

Bowl French Onion

$6.50

Cup French Onion

$4.00

Salads

Blue Wedge

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$11.50

Pippas Classic Salad

$9.75

Berry Patch

$11.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.95

Cajun Turkey Prezel

$13.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Jumbo Hot Dog

$7.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$12.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$13.95

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$13.95

French Dip

$13.95

Fried Chiken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Philly Cheese Steak Hoagie

$13.95

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.95

1/2 sandwich cup of soup combo

$8.95

Wraps

Boom Boom Chicken

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

California Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.95

Gorgonzola Steak Wrap

$14.95

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grouper Wrap

$14.95

Jessica Wrap

$11.95

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.95

Pimento Wrap

$11.95

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Wings

5 Bonless Wings

$6.95

5 Wings

$6.95

10 Boneless Wings

$11.95

10 Wings

$13.95

15 Boneless Wings

$21.95

15 Wings

$18.95

20 Boneless Wings

$23.95

20 Wings

$26.95

25 Bonless Wings

$28.95

25 Wings

$32.95

50 Boneless Wings

$54.95

50 Wings

$58.95

100 Wings

$110.85

Burgers

Black & Blue Burger

$13.95

Breakfast Burger

$14.95

California Burger

$14.95

Yankee Burger

$12.95

Kyle Burger

$9.95

Pepe Burger

$12.95

Pimento Burger

$12.95

Queso Pretzel Burger

$12.95

Shermanator

$14.95

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Vegie Burger

$9.95

Pasta

Butter Pasta - Adult

$10.95

Cheese Pesto Tortellini

$13.95

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Chicken Parm

$15.95

Choppy's Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Olive & Garlic Lovers

$12.95

Pasta W/ Alfredo Sauce

$14.95

Pasta W/ Tomato Sauce

$12.95

Pasta W/ Vodka Sauce

$13.95

Seafood Ravioli

$15.95

Entree

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$20.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.95

Parm Crusted Grouper

$18.95

Ribeye

$24.95

Smoked BBQ Ribs

Sides

Asparagus

$3.00

Baked Potato

$2.75

Broccoli

$2.00

Buffalo Tots

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fruit

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Onion Rings

$4.95

Potato Salad

$2.00

Shoe String Fries

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Side Choppys Mac

$5.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Spicy Waffle Fries

$4.95

Steamed Veggies

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Tater Tots

$4.95

One Pound Chicken Salad

$8.75

Dessert

Brownie Rockslide

$5.50

Cookie Sliders

$5.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Lava Cake

$5.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Cookie Skillet

$7.50

Kids

Abby's Pasta

$5.95

Kids 5 Boneless Wings

$6.95

Kids 5 Wings

$7.95

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Choppy Mac

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.95

NA Beverages

Drink

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Milk

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.69

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

water

red bull

$2.50

juice

$3.50

hot tea/coffee

$3.50

Drink Specials

Monday

miller draft

$2.50

budlight draft

$2.50

miller pitcher

$10.00

budlight pitcher

$10.00

Tues

Margarita special

$5.00

NC Draft Special

$5.50

Marg special salt

$5.00

Wed

Domestic bottle

$3.50

Craft Draft

$5.50

Thurs

Domestic bucket

$14.00

draft of the day

$5.50

Fri

Miller Pitcher

$10.00

budlight pitcher

$10.00

Sat

Domestic bucket

$14.00

Coors bucket

$14.00

Miller bucket

$14.00

Budlight bucket

$14.00

Ultra bucket

$14.00

Sun

bloody special

$5.00

mimosa special

$5.00

Mimosa special (sub pineapple juice)

$5.00

Mimosa special (sub cranberry)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Pippa's Cafe! We have a variety of delicious cuisines like wings, salads, burgers, pasta bowls, and more! Come try our Big Dave's Wings, Boom Boom Chicken Wrap, or our delicious N.Y. Strip Steak! We are located at on Harris Rd. and not too far from Skybrook Golf Club. Online ordering available today!

Website

Location

10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Directions

