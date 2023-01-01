Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards is unique among the growing number of fine wineries along Virginia’s Monticello Wine Trail. We not only create distinguished boutique wines, Pippin Hill’s Tasting Room pairs them with some of the most elevated cuisine you’ll find in these gentle hills. Local, fresh, seasonal, from vineyard and garden-to-table is how we do things, and always with Pippin Hill’s welcoming sense of relaxed elegance.
Location
5022 Plank Road, North Garden, VA 22959
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE - 375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101
No Reviews
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
Dino's Pizza and Grill - 6135 Rockfish Gap
No Reviews
6135 Rockfish Gap Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurant
More near North Garden