Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards is unique among the growing number of fine wineries along Virginia’s Monticello Wine Trail. We not only create distinguished boutique wines, Pippin Hill’s Tasting Room pairs them with some of the most elevated cuisine you’ll find in these gentle hills. Local, fresh, seasonal, from vineyard and garden-to-table is how we do things, and always with Pippin Hill’s welcoming sense of relaxed elegance.