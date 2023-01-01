Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

5022 Plank Road

North Garden, VA 22959

Order Again

Tastings

White Wine Flight

$18.00

Red Wine Flight

$18.00

Lawn Flight

$20.00

Glass After Tasting

$1.00

Wine Skin

$3.00

Opened In-House Bottles

Blanc de Blanc 2021

$50.00

Sparking Rose 2021

$50.00

Zero White 2021

$35.00

Sauv Blanc 2021

$40.00

Viognier 2021

$40.00

Chardonnay 2020

$35.00

Chardonnay Reserve 2021

$40.00

Petit Manseng 2021

$35.00

Rose 2021

$35.00

Reserve Rose 2021

$50.00

Red Pump 2021

$35.00

Cannon Red 2021

$35.00

Cab Franc 2020

$40.00

Cab Sauv 2019

$52.00

Wild Common 2019

$55.00

Bundoran Blue 2018

$60.00

Wild Acre 2017

$75.00

Petit Verdot 2019

$60.00

Bin 21 2018

$40.00

By The Glass

Blanc de Blanc 2021 GL

$16.00

Sparking Rose 2021 GL

$16.00

Zero White 2021 GL

$11.00

Sauv Blanc 2021 GL

$13.00

Viognier 2021 GL

$13.00

Chardonnay 2020 GL

$11.00

Chardonnay Reserve 2021 GL

$13.00

Petit Manseng 2021 GL

$11.00

Rose 2021 GL

$11.00

Reserve Rose 2021 GL

$16.00

Red Pump 2021 GL

$11.00

Cannon Red 2021 GL

$11.00

Cab Franc 2020 GL

$13.00

Cab Sauv 2019 GL

$17.00

Wild Common 2019 GL

$18.00

Bundoran Blue 2018 GL

$20.00

Petit Verdot 2019 GL

$20.00

Bin 21 2018 GL

$13.00

Cider Sangria

$15.00Out of stock

Sangria with Tumbler

$30.00

Mulled Wine

$12.00

Mulled Wine w/ Tumbler

$30.00

Off Property Bottles

Blanc de Blanc 2021 OP

$50.00

Sparking Rose 2021 OP

$50.00

Zero White 2021 OP

$35.00

Sauv Blanc 2021 OP

$40.00

Viognier 2021 OP

$40.00

Chardonnay 2020 OP

$35.00

Chardonnay Reserve 2021 OP

$40.00

Petit Manseng 2021 OP

$35.00

Rose 2021 OP

$35.00

Reserve Rose 2021 OP

$50.00

Red Pump 2021 OP

$35.00

Cannon Red 2021 OP

$35.00

Cab Franc 2020 OP

$40.00

Cab Sauv 2019 OP

$52.00

Wild Common 2019 OP

$55.00

Bundoran Blue 2018 OP

$60.00

Wild Acre 2017 OP

$75.00

Petit Verdot 2019 OP

$60.00

Bin 21 2018 OP

$40.00

Oz Pours

Blanc de Blanc OZ

Sparking Rose OZ

Zero White OZ

Sauv Blanc OZ

Viognier OZ

Charonnday OZ

Chardonnay Reserve OZ

Petit Manseng OZ

Rose OZ

Reserve Rose OZ

Red Pump OZ

Cannon Red OZ

Cab Franc OZ

Cab Sauv OZ

Wild Common OZ

Bundoran Blue OZ

Wild Acre OZ

Petit Verdot OZ

Bin 21 OZ

Wine Specials

Bundle Up Trio

$110.00

Cabernet Couple

$70.00

Petit Pair Duo

$76.00

Taste of Terroir Trio

$175.00

Rose Trio

$90.00

Rose Bundle of 6

$180.00

Red Pump Bundle of 6

$180.00

Rose 3 Ways

$110.00

Back Vintage

Cab Sauv 2016 OP

$60.00

Cab Sauv 2017 OP

$55.00

Chard Reserve 2019 OP

$50.00

Easton Blue 2015

$85.00

Easton Blue 2016 OP

$45.00

Easton Blue 2017 OP

$75.00

Merlot 2016 OP

$30.00

Meritage 2013 OP

$80.00

Petit Verdot 2014 OP

$80.00

Petit Verdot 2015 OP

$70.00

Petit Verdot 2016 OP

$65.00

Petit Verdot 2017 OP

$90.00

Wild Com Res 2017 OP

$75.00

Wild Common 2018 OP

$55.00

Cab Franc 2017

$50.00

Food

Cheese Board

$27.00

PHF Board

$29.00

Seasonal Hummus

$16.00

Oak Leaf Salad

$14.00

Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Pippin Sliders

$15.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Roasted Root Vegetables

$15.00

Zapp's Chips

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Side Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Mushroom Toast

$17.00

Tagliatelle Pasta

$18.00

Red Ace Beet Salad

$16.00

Pizza

$15.00+

Pork Belly Sliders

$17.00

Corn Chowder

$13.00

GF Crackers for Hummus

$3.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$5.00

Cheese Picnic Kit

$32.00Out of stock

Cheese & Meat Picnic Kit

$36.00Out of stock

Kid's Butter Noodles

$12.00

Dessert

Toffee Carrot Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Petit Verdot Cupcakes

$10.00

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tea/Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade - BTL

$4.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water SML BTL

$3.00

Sparkling Water LG BTL

$6.00

Hot Tea/Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

Gluten Free Crackers

$5.00

$3 Plate Charge

$3.00

Side of Bread

Custom Charge

Custom Charge (5.3 Tax)

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00Out of stock

Americano

$5.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Accessories

PHF Candle

$30.00

Bath Balm

$10.00

Bath Soak

$20.00

Beautiful Day Bundle

$25.00

Self Care Bundle

$45.00

Murano Wine Key - Blue

$15.00

PHF Canvas Tote - Blue

$24.00

Apolis (Charlottesville) Wine Tote

$70.00

Rustico Leather Wine Tote

$48.00

PHF Jig Leather Coaster Set - 4

$30.00

Skeem Incense

$16.00

Skeem Incense Burner

$13.00

Mini Match Bottle

$8.00

Hot Hands

$3.00

Tartan Wool Blanket

$70.00

PHF Ornament

$12.00

Apparel

PHF Logo Grey Hat

$18.00

PHF Logo Light Blue Hat

$18.00

PHF Logo Navy Hat

$18.00

PHF Culinary Apron

$125.00

PHF Farm & Garden Apron

$150.00

Tan Travel Scarf

$52.00

Gray Travel Scarf

$52.00

Dog Accessories

Sauv Blanc Bottle Toy

$15.00

Dog Collar - Small Blue

$16.00

Dog Collar - Small Tan

$16.00

Dog Collar - Large Blue

$19.00

Dog Collar - Large Tan

$19.00

Leash - 6 ft

$20.00

Dog Bandana

$22.00

Dining

Floral Pippin Tumbler

$25.00

Hydrapeak Tall Tumbler

$16.00

Blue Tall Hydrapeak Tumbler

$18.00

TR Green Glass

$15.00

Pippin Hill Wine Glass

$5.00

Chocolate Bar

$15.00

Cheese Board

$37.00

Cheese Knife Set

$22.00

Cheese/Cutting Board

$40.00

Clear PHF Mug

$15.00

Caspari

Caspari Playing Cards

$10.00

Caspari Note Card Set

$6.00

Caspari Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Caspari Guest Towels

$5.00

Caspari Lunch Napkins

$5.00

Caspari Guest Towel Holder - Acrylic

$18.00

Caspari Guest Towel Holder - Golder

$20.00

Books

Gathering Book

$45.00

Half Baked Harvest Cookbook

$30.00

Graze Book

$27.50

Outdoor Kitchen Book

$35.00

Wine Snob Should Know Book

$9.99

Gardener Should Know Book

$9.99

Cheese Lover Should Book

$9.99

Beyond Jefferson

$14.95

Other

Single Bottle Gift Box

$15.00

Shipping

$0.01

Custom Charge (5.3 Tax)

Wine Barrel

$100.00

Cooking Class Denim Apron (Class Sale Only)

$50.00

Bundles

Fit for Foodies Bundle

$53.00

VA is for Wine Lovers Bundle

$100.00

Pippin Pups Bundle - Sm Blue

$40.00

Pippin Pups Bundle - Sm Tan

$40.00

Pippin Pugs Bundle - Lg Blue

$40.00

Pippin Pugs Bundle - Lg Tan

$40.00

Art

8x8 PHF Print

$27.00

8x10 PHF Print

$29.00

12x16 PHF Print

$55.00

Tour & Tasting

Tour & Tasting

$100.00

Tour NO Tasting (Non-drinker)

$50.00

ETT Food after Bar

Hummus - 1

Hummus - 2

Hummus - 3

Hummus - 4

Burrata - 1

Burrata - 2

Burrata - 3

Burrata - 4

PHF Board - 1

PHF Board - 2

PHF Board - 3

PHF Board - 4

Cheese Board - 1

Cheese Board - 2

Cheese Board - 3

Cheese Board - 4

Items to Pickup/Ship

December HWC

$200.00

December Subscription Pickup

$100.00

Pay Difference

$20.00

WC Party Bundle

$200.00

Pairings

4-Course Vintner's Wine

$37.50

4-Course Vintner's Food

$112.50

4-Course Vintner's Food (No Wine)

$100.00

5-Course Reserve Vintner's Food

$131.25

5-Course Reserve Vintner's Wine

$43.75

Medal Winners Wine Upgrade

$15.00

Limited Reserve Wine Upgrade

$15.00

Venue Fee

$500.00

Garden Tour

$250.00

Late Fee

$250.00

Other Charge

Firepit Rental

$50.00

Reserve Room Weekend Charge

$250.00

Reserve Room Midweek Charge

$150.00

Reserve Room Tasting

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards is unique among the growing number of fine wineries along Virginia’s Monticello Wine Trail. We not only create distinguished boutique wines, Pippin Hill’s Tasting Room pairs them with some of the most elevated cuisine you’ll find in these gentle hills. Local, fresh, seasonal, from vineyard and garden-to-table is how we do things, and always with Pippin Hill’s welcoming sense of relaxed elegance.

Location

5022 Plank Road, North Garden, VA 22959

Directions

