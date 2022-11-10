Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94110

Lomo Saltado
Empanada de Chicken
Aji de Gallina

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Sangria 12oz Pint

Sangria 12oz Pint

$14.00

This punch of red wine, chopped fruit and Peruvian influences is among the best sellers in house!!

FAMILY FEAST

Family Feast For 4

Family Feast For 4

$80.00

A perfect way to explore the flavors of Peru! Our family meal feeds 4 people and comes with quinoa salad, four assorted empanadas, aji de gallina, jasmine rice, and alfajores.

Family Feast for 6

$105.00

A perfect way to explore the flavors of Peru! Our family meal feeds 6 people and comes with quinoa salad, assorted empanadas, aji de gallina, Lomo Saltado, Pork Adobo, jasmine rice, and alfajores.

LUNCH BOX

Pan con Chicharron

Pan con Chicharron

$16.00

sliced roasted pork loin, fried yams, marinated onions in lime juice & crema de rocoto

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$16.00

crispy pork, Inca cola BBQ sauce, coleslaw & rocoto aioli

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$16.00

crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, with lemon, sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro

Pan con Lomo

Pan con Lomo

$16.00

stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, gluten-free soy sauce & crema de rocoto

CEBICHE & TARTARE

fresh fish in lime juice, aji, rocoto, and leche de tigre
Cebiche de Pescado

Cebiche de Pescado

$21.00

fresh fish in lime juice, aji, rocoto, and leche de tigre

Ahi Tuna Tartare

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$23.00

Ahí tuna, Nikkei sauce, lime, avocado, Andean chips, tiradito sauce

Cebiche Mixto

$25.00

APPETIZERS

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

mixed field greens, tomato, Andean corn, queso fresco, and lime-passion fruit vinaigrette

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

smoked bacon, aged cheddar, and huancaina sauce

Tequenos

Tequenos

$13.00

crispy wontons stuffed with oaxaca cheese, avocado, and tamarind sauce

Chicharrones Chicken

Chicharrones Chicken

$15.00

fried chicken marinated in an aji-amarillo base, served with salsa criollo and rocoto aioli

Chicharrones Calamari

Chicharrones Calamari

$16.00

fried calamari marinated in an aji-amarillo base, served with salsa criollo and rocoto aioli

Chicharrones Mushrooms

Chicharrones Mushrooms

$14.50

fried mushrooms marinated in an aji-amarillo base, served with salsa criollo and rocoto aioli

Empanada de Mushrooms

Empanada de Mushrooms

$14.00
Empanada de Corn & Cheese

Empanada de Corn & Cheese

$14.00
Empanada de Chicken

Empanada de Chicken

$14.00
Costillas de res

Costillas de res

$19.00

Grass fed short rib, Peruvian Panca, red wine sauce, yucca fries

Camarones Crocantes

Camarones Crocantes

$18.00

Quinoa crusted wild golf jumbo prawn, Japanese sweet potato puree and salsa dulce

Scallops a lo Willy

Scallops a lo Willy

$22.00

Pan seared Day Boat scallops, purple mashed potatoe, toated Nori

Palta Rellena

Palta Rellena

$14.00

Organic Mexican Hass Avocado, chicken -potatoes ensalada Rusa

ENTREES

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$25.00

stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce, and fries

Pollo Saltado

$25.00

stir-fried chicken with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce, and fries

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

$23.00

fried rice, pork belly, tomatoes, onions, gluten-free soy sauce, and BBQ sauce

Pork Adodo

Pork Adodo

$25.00

Snake River pork shoulder slowly braised in Cusquena-aji panca base, served mashed sweet potato

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$23.00

Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base, served with jasmine rice and egg

Costillitas de Chancho

Costillitas de Chancho

$20.00

pork spareribs with Gochuang-Inca Kola BBQ sauce, salsa fusion, coleslaw

Anticuchos Pork Belly

Anticuchos Pork Belly

$20.00

Peruvian inspired street cart vendor grilled skewers marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices, served with tacu tacu

Arroz con Mariscos

$26.00
Seco de Cordero

Seco de Cordero

$26.00

Lamb shank , lima beans, Cuzqueña - spinach sauce, jasmine rice

SIDES

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$5.00
Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$10.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00
Platano Frito

Platano Frito

$9.00

SWEETS

Alfajores

Alfajores

$10.00

Our homemade Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche. two cookies per order

NON - ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$5.00

Peruvian Chicha Morada is a beverage originated in the Andean regions of Peru that's made from dried purple corn, along with fruit and spice!

Maracuya

Maracuya

$5.00

Another popular beverage made with Passion fruit.

Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$5.00

Also known as Golden Kola is a soft drink created in 1935. the soda has sweet, fruity flavor that resembles its main ingredient lemon verbena.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$4.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

WINE & BEER

Cuzquena Beer

Cuzquena Beer

$7.00
Nuria de Montargull, Cava, Spain

Nuria de Montargull, Cava, Spain

$45.00
Can Petit, Rose Cava, Spain

Can Petit, Rose Cava, Spain

$46.00
Res Fortes, Rose, France

Res Fortes, Rose, France

$45.00
Laxas 2018, Albariño, Spain

Laxas 2018, Albariño, Spain

$45.00

saves sea, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$45.00
Inspiratto 2018, Chardonnay, Argentina

Inspiratto 2018, Chardonnay, Argentina

$45.00
Catalpa 2016, Pinot Noir, Argentina

Catalpa 2016, Pinot Noir, Argentina

$45.00
Mil Campos, 2017 Tempranillo, Spain

Mil Campos, 2017 Tempranillo, Spain

$46.00
Henry Lagarde 2018, Cabernet, Argentina

Henry Lagarde 2018, Cabernet, Argentina

$45.00
Altamirano 2017, Malbec, Argentina

Altamirano 2017, Malbec, Argentina

$45.00
Noster 2016, Garnacha, Spain

Noster 2016, Garnacha, Spain

$45.00

Paper bag fee

SF Paper Bag Fee

$0.25

Pet Menu

Grass-fed Black Angus beef

Grass-fed Black Angus beef

$12.00

Grass-fed Black Angus beef, Jasmine rice, snow peas, and carrots

Free-Range Chicken

Free-Range Chicken

$12.00

Free- Range Chicken, Jasmine Rice, snow peas, and carrots

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Piqueos image
Piqueos image

