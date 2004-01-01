A map showing the location of TCF&B LLCView gallery

100 Park Moabi Rd

Needles, CA 92363

Starters

Calamari

$17.00

breaded calamari, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, herbs

Mozzarella sticks

$15.00

beeaded mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$19.00

chicken, cellery, carrot, one sauce

chips & salsa

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$15.00

Greens

Cobb salad

$24.00

romaine lettuce, chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, blue cheese, spicy mango vinaigrette

Asian Mandarin salad

$17.00

romaine, lettuce, mandarin oranges, almonds, sesame seeds, green onion,sesame dressing

Caesar Salad

$18.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Lunch

Fish Tacos

$21.00

corn tortillas, cod, spicy slaw, pico de gallo

Chicken Strip Basket

$21.00

breaded chicken strips

Macho Nachos

$18.00

corn chips, cheese sauce, pinto benas, black olives,jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Pirate Burger

$22.00

angus beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Tomato basil flour tortilla, cheese blend, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo

Fish And Chips

$25.00

Resort Club

$20.00

ham,turkey,bacon,tomato,garlic aioli,white bread

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

beef patty, brioche bun, onion rings , BBQ sauce and cheese served with fries

Hawaiian burger

$22.00

beef patty, brioche bun grilled pineapple, grilled onion and teriyaki sauce served with fries

Bleu Cheese Burger

$22.00

beef patty, brioche bun, blue cheese crumble, lettuce tomato, onion and served with fries

Burger Your Way

$20.00

beef patty, brioche bun, served with fries and choices of toppings

Desserts

Scoop of Ice Cream

$6.00

vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kids Tenders

$10.00

chicken tenders

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

white bread,american cheese

mini corn dogs

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$5.00

French Fries

$9.00

Fruit

$9.00

seasonal fruit ask chef

Guacamole

$5.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

breaded onion rings

Pico

$0.50

Side Salad

$9.00

romaine, croutons, cheery tomato, red onion

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Lemons

$0.50

Coleslaw 4oz

$2.00

side of bacon

$1.00

Add-Ons

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

chicken, salt, pepper

Grilled Salmon

$13.00

salmon, salt, pepper, herbs

Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

shrimp, salt, pepper, ol bay

Shredded Beef

$11.00

shredded beef

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Mango Ving

$3.00

Beef Patty

$7.00

Side Ranch

$3.00

Side Blue Cheese

$3.00

Side Asian Dressing

$3.00

Side Balsamic Ving

$3.00

Side Raspberry Ving

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Buffalo

$3.00

Side Teriyaki

$3.00

Side Bourbon

$3.00

Side BBQ

$3.00

Side Mango Habanero

$3.00

Side Celery

$0.75

Side Of Carrots

$0.75

Slice Of Bread

$0.75

Pickles

$0.75

4oz salsa

$5.00

Tartar Sauce

$3.00

Side of Onion

$0.50

specials

slice prime rib served on hoagie with bbq sauce and potato salad

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.00

Limited event menu

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Club Soda

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Energy

$5.00

Gingerale

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Mountain Dew

$4.50

Pepsi

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sierra Mist

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Smoothie

Virgin Black Pearl

$8.00

Virgin Bloody

$8.00

Virgin Colada

$8.00

Virgin Daq

$8.00

Virgin Dutchman

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Naughty

$8.00

Virgin Pasty Pirate

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry

$8.00

Virgin Mango

$8.00

Virgin Peach

$8.00

Virgin Banana

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Juice

Cranberry

$4.50

Grapefruit

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00

Beer/Seltzer

Angry Orchard

Hard cider. Crisp Apple is made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple.

Bud Light

$7.00

Bud NEXT

$8.00

Bud Zero (Copy)

Budweiser

$7.00

Cali Squeeze

$8.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Premier

Corona Premier

Domestic Bucket

$35.00

Dos Equiss

$8.00

Elysian IPA

$9.00

Balances bitterness with a sweetness of hop flavors. Grapefruit, mango, and orange aromas with a medium body and a dry finish.

Firestone 805

$8.00

A light, refreshing ale originally created for the laid back California lifestyle. This is an easy drinking beer that can be enjoyed anywhere.

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

Heineken

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Import Bucket

$40.00

Kona Big Wave

Island-inspired, refreshing and easy-drinking, lighter body and bright hop aroma.

Long Drink

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Mimosa Ohza

$9.00

Mind Haze

$8.00

Juicy, fresh and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors.

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Mule

$9.00

Negra Modelo

Pacifico

$8.00

Shock Top

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.

Vide

$8.00

PCR Singles

Bermuda Triangle

$13.00

1 oz Black Raspberry liquor 1.5 Raspberry Vodka 1.5 oz Peach Vodka 3 oz Pineapple Juice

Black Pearl

$15.00

1 oz Amaretto 1.5 oz Black Raspberry Liquor 1.5 oz Raspberry Vodka 1 oz Pina Colada

Bloody

$15.00

2 oz Vodka 4 oz Bloody

Cadilac Marg

$16.00

2 oz Tequila 2 oz Sweet and Sour .5 Grand Marnier .5 Lime Juice

Coconutty

$13.00

1.5 Vodka 1.5 Coconut Rum 1 oz Soda water .5 Cranberry Splash of soda

Cove Marg

$13.00

1.5 Tequila 3 oz Sweet and Sour 1 Triple Sec

Flying Dutchman

$15.00

1.5 Orange Vodka 1.5 Vanilla Vodka 2 Pina Colada IO 2 Mango IO Blended

Island Girl

$16.00

2 Pineapple juice 1.5 Copperstill 1 oz Cranberry

Jacks Lemonade

$13.00

1.5 Vodka 1.5 Sweet Sour .5 Cranberry 1.5 Triple sec

Mudslide

$15.00

1.5 Bailys 1 vodka 1.5 Kahlua

Naked Pirate

$13.00

1.5 Sailor Jerry 1 Orange Juice .5 Grendadine .5 Krakken 1 Pineapple juice

Naughty Pirate

$15.00

1.5 Rum .5 melon liquor 2 ice cream io .5 mango io

Pasty Pirate

$15.00

1.5 Sailor Jerry 1 melon liquor .5 strawberry io .5 peach io .5 banana io

Pina Colada

$15.00

2 coconut rum 1 pina colada 2 pineapple juice blended

Rippin Rooster

$15.00

1.5 tequila 3 energy 1 pineapple juice

Shipwreck Long Island

$15.00

.5 triple sec 1 sweet sour 1 coconut rum .5 gin .5 tequila .5 vodka

Walk the Plank

$13.00

2 whiskey 1.5 watermelon liquor 1 sweet and sour .5 sierra mist

Buckets

BK Bermuda Triangle

$45.00

BK Black Pearl

$45.00

BK Bloody

$45.00

BK Cadillac Marg

$45.00

BK Coconutty

$45.00

BK Cove Marg

$45.00

BK Flying Dutchman

$45.00

BK Island Girl

$45.00

BK Jacks Lemonade

$45.00

BK Mudslide

$45.00

BK Naked

$45.00

BK Naughty

$45.00

BK Pasty

$45.00

BK Pina Colada

$45.00

BK Rippin Rooster

$45.00

BK Shipwreck

$45.00

BK Walk the plank

$45.00

Drinks

Adios MF

$15.00

.5 gin .5 vodka .5 rum .5 tequila .5 curacao 2 sweet sour .5 sierra mist

Alabama Slamer

$13.00

1 soco 1 slow gin liquor 1 amaretto 2 oj

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

3 sweet sour 2 amaretto

Bahama Mama

$13.00

1 rum 1 coconut rum .5 grenedine 1 oj 1 pineapple

Baileys Coffee

$13.00

2 baileys 4.5 coffee

Banana Banshee

$13.00

3 banana rum cream 3 choc mocha

Banana Daiquir

$13.00

4 rum 2 banana io

Bay Breeze

$13.00

2 pineapple 2 cranberry 2 vodka

Belini Peach

$13.00

Betini Skinny Marg

Big Stick

$13.00

1.5 mango vodka 1.5 slow gin 1 mango io .5 oj .5 grenadine

Black Russian

$13.00

1.5 vodka 1 kalhua

Blonde Heads

$13.00

1 jaeger 4 pineapple 1.5 peach schnapps

Bloody

$15.00

Bloody Maria

$13.00

4 bloody mary 2 tequila

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

1 curacao 1 pineapple 2 sweet sour 1.5 vodka

Buttery Nipple

$13.00

2 butterscotch 1 baileys (irish manor)

Cactus Cooler

$15.00

1 vodka 1 triple sec 2 energy .5 oj and pineapple

Cadillac Marg

$15.00

2 tequila 2 sweet sour .5 grand marnier

Cape Cod

$13.00

1.5 vodka 4 cranberry

Chi Chi

$13.00

1.5 rum 2 pina colada

Cinnamon Toast

$13.00

2 rumchata 1 fireball

Cosmo

$16.00

1.5 vodka 1.5 cranberry 1 triple sec .5 lime juice

Fuzzy Navel

$13.00

3 peach schnapps 3 oj

Georgia Peach

$13.00

2 rum 1 peach schnapps 1 oj 1 cranberry

Grape Bomb

$13.00

2 grape vodka 4 energy

Green Tea

$13.00

1.5 jameson 1 peach schnapps .5 sweet and sour

Greyhound

$13.00

4 vodka 3 grapefruit juice

Gummy Bear

$13.00

1 peach schnapps 3 sierra mist splash sweet sour 1.5 raspberry vodka

Hawaiian Punch

$13.00

1 armaretto 1 soco 1 vodka 2 oj 1 pineapple splash grenadine

Hurricane

$13.00

2 rum 2 dark rum 1 lime juice 2 oj

Irish Coffee

$13.00

1 jameson 1 Kahlua 4 coffee

Jager Bomber

$15.00

1.5 jager 1.5 energy

John Collins

$13.00

2 whiskey 1 lemon juice 2 club soda

Jolly Rancher

$13.00

1.5 vodka .5 melon liquor 3 cranberry .5 green apple liquor

Just Peachy

$13.00

1.5 whiskey 3 oj 1.5 gingerale .5 peach schnapps

Kamikazee

$13.00

1.5 vodka 1 lime juice 1 triple sec

LA Water

$15.00

.5 gin .5 vodka .5 rum .5 tequila .5 raspberry liquor .5 curacao .5 melon liquor 2 sweet sour

Lava Flow

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Liq Cocaine

$13.00

Liq Mariguana

$13.00

Long Beach

$13.00

Lynchberg Lem

$15.00

Madra

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Malibu Bay Brz

$15.00

Manmosa

$13.00

Mexican Candy

$13.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Midori Sour

$13.00

Mimosa Champagne Split

$13.00

Mind Eraser

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Pink Pussy

$13.00

Purple Hooter

$13.00

Royal Flush

$13.00

Rum Runner

$13.00

Salty Dog

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Sex On Beach

$13.00

Strawberry Daiquir

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Shots

Blonde Heads shot

$13.00

Blow Job shot

$13.00

Buttery Nipple shot

$13.00

Cactus Cooler shot

$13.00

Chi Chi shot

$13.00

Cinnamon Toast shot

$13.00

Georgia Peach shot

$13.00

Grape Bomb shot

$13.00

Green Tea shot

$15.00

Gummy Bear shot

$13.00

Hairy Navel shot

$13.00

Hawaiian Punch shot

$13.00

Jager Bomber shot

$15.00

Jameson Pickle back

$15.00

Jolly Rancher shot

$13.00

Just Peachy shot

$13.00

Kamikazee shot

$13.00

Lemon Drop shot

$13.00

Liq Cocaine shot

$13.00

Liq Mariguana shot

$13.00

Lynchberg Lem shot

$13.00

Madra shot

$13.00

Mexican Candy shot

$13.00

Mind Eraser shot

$13.00

Pink Pussy shot

$13.00

Purple Hooter shot

$13.00

Royal Flush shot

$13.00

Rum Runner shot

$13.00

Sidecar shot

$13.00

Bucket

BK Adios

$50.00

BK Amaretto Sour

$42.00

BK Bay Breeze

$42.00

BK Big Stick

$42.00

BK Blue Hawaiian

$42.00

BK Cactus Cooler

$50.00

BK Cape Cod

$42.00

BK LA Water

$50.00

BK Lava Flow

$42.00

BK Long Beach

$42.00

BK Miami Vice

$42.00

BK Midori Sour

$42.00

BK Moscow Mule

$50.00

BK Sea Breeze

$42.00

BK Tequila Sunrise

$42.00

BK Whiskey Sour

$42.00

BK Betini Skinny Marg

$42.00

Reds

Sutter Home Cab Sav Splits

$10.00

Sutter Home Pinot Noir Splits

$10.00

Coppola Pinot Nior

$22.00

Whites

Coppola Chard

$22.00

Woodbridge Chard

$11.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Champagne

Codorniu Cava Brut Splits

$10.00

Specialty Drinks

Cherry Limade

$10.00

So Co Lime 2OZ, Press 3OZ, Grenadine .25OZ Lime Juice .25OZ

Cruzan For A Bruisin

$10.00

Cruzan 151 1OZ, Orange Vodka 2OZ, Mango Puree 2OZ, Oj 1OZ

Dirty Roy

$10.00

Reg Stag, Pepsi, Grenadine

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

Red Stag, Sierra Mist, Grenadine

Drakes Black Cherry

$10.00

Drakes Mango

$10.00

Drakes Mojito

$10.00

Drakes Watermelon

$10.00

Orange & Pineapple Julius

$10.00

Orange Vodka 2OZ, Ice Cream 2OZ, Mango & Pineapple Puree

Salted Carmel Apple

$10.00

Disaronno 1OZ, Apple Liqueur 1OZ, Blue Curacao .5OZ Pineapple .5OZ, Salted Rim .15OZ

Well Whiskey N' Whatever

$10.00

Well Whiskey 2OZ , Mixer Of Your Choice 4OZ

Single

3 Olives Grape

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$15.00

Absolut Lime

$15.00

Absolut Mandarin

$15.00

Burnett's Mango

$12.00

Burnett's Orange

$12.00

Burnett's Peach

$12.00

Burnett's Raspberry

$12.00

Burnett's Vanilla

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Ciroc Berry

$15.00

Ciroc Peach

$15.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$13.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$13.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Grey Goose Flavors

$17.00

Ketel Bot Cucumber Mint

$14.00

Ketel One

$17.00

Ketel One Citron

$14.00

Skye Apricot

$12.00

Skye Grapefruit

$12.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$12.00

Stoli Blueberry

$17.00

Stoli Choc Raspberry

$12.00

Tito's

$15.00

Van Gogh Melon

$12.00

Well Burnetts Vodka

$11.00

Wild Roots Peach Vodka

$12.00

Double

DBL 3 Olives Grape

$26.00

DBL Absolut

$30.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$30.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$30.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$30.00

DBL Burnett's Mango

$24.00

DBL Burnett's Orange

$24.00

DBL Burnett's Peach

$24.00

DBL Burnett's Raspberry

$24.00

DBL Burnett's Vanilla

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$30.00

DBL Ciroc Berry

$30.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$30.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$26.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$26.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose

$34.00

DBL Grey Goose Flavors

$34.00

DBL Ketel Bot Cucumber Mint

$28.00

DBL Ketel One

$34.00

DBL Ketel One Citron

$28.00

DBL Skye Apricot

$24.00

DBL Skye Grapefruit

$24.00

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$24.00

DBL Stoli

$34.00

DBL Stoli Choc Raspberry

$24.00

DBL Tito's

$30.00

DBL Van Gogh Melon

$24.00

DBL Well Vodka Nikolia

$22.00

DBL Wild Roots Peach Vodka

$24.00

Bucket

BK 3 Olives Grape

$43.00

BK Absolut

$50.00

BK Absolut Citron

$50.00

BK Absolut Lime

$50.00

BK Absolut Mandarin

$50.00

BK Burnett's Mango

$40.00

BK Burnett's Orange

$40.00

BK Burnett's Peach

$40.00

BK Burnett's Raspberry

$40.00

BK Burnett's Vanilla

$40.00

BK Ciroc Apple

$50.00

BK Ciroc Berry

$50.00

BK Ciroc Peach

$50.00

BK Deep Eddy

$43.00

BK Deep Eddy Cranberry

$43.00

BK Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$43.00

BK Grey Goose

$56.00

BK Grey Goose Flavors

$56.00

BK Ketel Bot Cucumber Mint

$46.00

BK Ketel One

$56.00

BK Ketel One Citron

$46.00

BK Skye Apricot

$40.00

BK Skye Grapefruit

$40.00

BK Smirnoff Cherry

$40.00

BK Stoli

$56.00

BK Stoli Choc Raspberry

$40.00

BK Tito's

$50.00

BK Van Gogh Melon

$40.00

BK Well Vodka Nikolia

$36.00

BK Wild Roots Peach Vodka

$40.00

Single

Bombay Sapphire

$17.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Well Burnetts Gin

$11.00

Double

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$34.00

DBL Hendricks

$36.00

DBL Tanqueray

$30.00

DBL Well Gin Taaka

$26.00

Bucket

BK Bombay Sapphire

$56.00

BK Hendricks

$59.00

BK Tanqueray

$50.00

BK Well Gin Taaka

$42.00

Single

Bacardi

$15.00

Bacardi Gold

$15.00

Blue Chair Banana Cream

$15.00

Blue Chair Key Lime Cream

$15.00

Blue Chair P'apple Cream

$15.00

Well Cruzan Coconut Rum

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$15.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$15.00

Copper Still

$16.00

Cruzan 151

$15.00

Well Whalers Dark Rum

$15.00

Malibu

$15.00

Well Admiral Nelson Spiced Rum

$11.00

Well Cruzan Rum

$11.00

Double

DBL Bacardi

$30.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$30.00

DBL Blue Chair Banana Cream

$30.00

DBL Blue Chair Key Lime Cream

$30.00

DBL Blue Chair P'apple Cream

$30.00

DBL Blue Chair Rum Coconut

$30.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$30.00

DBL Captain Morgan Coconut

$31.00

DBL Copper Still

$30.00

DBL Cruzan 151

$30.00

DBL Kraken

$30.00

DBL Malibu

$30.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$30.00

DBL Well Rum Ron Rio

$22.00

DBL Amerald Nelson

$22.00

Bucket

BK Bacardi

$50.00

BK Bacardi Gold

$50.00

BK Blue Chair Banana Cream

$50.00

BK Blue Chair Key Lime Cream

$50.00

BK Blue Chair P'apple Cream

$50.00

BK Blue Chair Rum Coconut

$50.00

BK Captain Morgan

$50.00

BK Captain Morgan Coconut

$50.00

BK Copper Still

$50.00

BK Cruzan 151

$50.00

BK Kraken

$50.00

BK Malibu

$50.00

BK Sailor Jerry

$50.00

BK Well Rum Ron Rio

$36.00

Single

1800 reposado

$18.00

1800 Silver

$18.00Out of stock

Azunia Blanco

$16.00Out of stock

Be-Tini Lime Margarita

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

Don Anejo

$22.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

Hornitos Reposado

$15.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Gold

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Café

$18.00

Patron Citronage

$18.00

Well Sauza silver Tequila

$11.00

Patron silver

$18.00

Double

DBL Azunia Blanco

$32.00

DBL Be-Tini Lime Margarita

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$40.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$40.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$44.00

DBL Herradura

$36.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$30.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$28.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$36.00

DBL Patron Café

$36.00

DBL Patron Citronage

$36.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$36.00

DBL Well Tequila Torado

$22.00

DBL 1800 Gold

$36.00

Bucket

BK Azunia Blanco

$53.00

BK Be-Tini Lime Margarita

$50.00

BK Casamigos Anejo

$66.00

BK Casamigos Blanco

$59.00

BK Don Julio Blanco

$59.00

BK Herradura

$59.00

BK Hornitos Reposado

$50.00

BK Jose Cuervo Gold

$46.00

BK Patron Anejo

$59.00

BK Patron Café

$59.00

BK Patron Citronage

$59.00

BK Patron Silver

$59.00

BK Well Tequila Torado

$36.00

Single

Ballotin Choc. Mocha Cream

$9.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

Crown Apple

$16.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Crown Vanilla

$16.00

Fireball

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$15.00

Jack Fire

$15.00

Jameson

$17.00

Jim Beam

$15.00

Jim Beam Black Cherry

$15.00

Makers Mark

$17.00

Seagram 7

$15.00

Soco 100 Proof

$15.00

Soco Lime

$15.00

Well Whiskey Consiere

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

copperstill peanut butter whiskey

$13.00

Double

DBL Ballotin Choc. Mocha Cream

$18.00

DBL Bushmills

$18.00

DBL Canadian Club

$26.00

DBL Crown Apple

$32.00

DBL Crown Royal

$32.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$32.00

DBL Fireball

$26.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$36.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$30.00

DBL Jack Fire

$30.00

DBL Jameson

$30.00

DBL Jim Beam

$30.00

DBL Jim Beam Black Cherry

$30.00

DBL Makers Mark

$34.00

DBL Seagram 7

$30.00

DBL Soco 100 Proof

$30.00

DBL Soco Lime

$30.00

DBL Well Whiskey Consiere

$22.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$34.00

Bucket

BK Ballotin Choc. Mocha Cream

$30.00

BK Bushmills

$30.00

BK Canadian Club

$43.00

BK Crown Apple

$53.00

BK Crown Royal

$53.00

BK Crown Vanilla

$53.00

BK Fireball

$43.00

BK Gentleman Jack

$60.00

BK Jack Daniels

$50.00

BK Jack Daniels Honey

$50.00

BK Jack Fire

$50.00

BK Jameson

$50.00

BK Jim Beam

$50.00

BK Jim Beam Black Cherry

$50.00

BK Makers Mark

$56.00

BK Seagram 7

$50.00

BK Soco 100 Proof

$50.00

BK Soco Lime

$50.00

BK Well Whiskey Consiere

$36.00

BK Woodford Reserve

$56.00

Single

Dewars

$15.00

Dewars Honey

$15.00

Glenlivet

$18.00

Johnny Red

$17.00

Well Scotch

$11.00

Double

DBL Dewars

$30.00

DBL Dewars Honey

$30.00

DBL Glenlivet

$36.00

DBL Johnny Red

$34.00

DBL Well Scotch

$22.00

Bucket

BK Dewars

$50.00

BK Dewars Honey

$50.00

BK Glenlivet

$60.00

BK Johnny Red

$56.00

BK Well Scotch

$36.00

Bottled Liquor

Absolut

$337.50

Azunia Blanco

$272.00

Bombay Sapphire

$272.00

Casamigos Anejo

$320.00

Casamigos Blanco

$320.00

Crown Royal

$256.00

Dewars

$240.00

Don Julio Blanco

$352.00

Fireball

$208.00

Glenlivet

$288.00

Grey Goose

$272.00

Hendricks

$288.00

Hornitos Reposado

$240.00

Jack Daniels

$240.00

Jameson

$272.00

Johnny Red

$272.00

Ketel One

$272.00

Makers Mark

$272.00

Patron Anejo

$288.00

Patron Silver

$288.00

Tanqueray

$240.00

Tito's

$240.00

Woodford Reserve

$272.00

Don Julio 1942

$825.00

Clase Azul

$800.00

Single

Bols Apple

$12.00

Bols Black Raspberry

$12.00

Bols Melon

$12.00

Bols Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Bols Watermelon

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Conciere Coffee

$12.00

Conciere Triple Sec

$12.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Dubochett Amaretto

$12.00

Dubochett Apple Pucker

$12.00

Dubochett Banana Liqueur

$12.00

Dubochett Blue Curacao

$12.00

Dubochett Butterscotch

$12.00

Dubochett Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Goldschlager

$14.00

Gran Gala

$12.00

Hennessey

$18.00

Irish Manor Cream

$12.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Midori

$12.00

Nanranja

$12.00

Rumchata

$13.00

Rumpleminz

$12.00

Soho Lychee

$13.00

Torada Triple Sec

$13.00

Double

DBL Bols Apple

$24.00

DBL Bols Black Raspberry

$24.00

DBL Bols Melon

$24.00

DBL Bols Peach Schnapps

$24.00

DBL Bols Watermelon

$24.00

DBL Cointreau

$24.00

DBL Conciere Coffee

$24.00

DBL Conciere Triple Sec

$24.00

DBL Disaronno

$28.00

DBL Dubochett Amaretto

$24.00

DBL Dubochett Apple Pucker

$24.00

DBL Dubochett Banana Liqueur

$24.00

DBL Dubochett Blue Curacao

$24.00

DBL Dubochett Butterscotch

$24.00

DBL Dubochett Peach Schnapps

$24.00

DBL Goldschlager

$28.00

DBL Gran Gala

$24.00

DBL Hennessey

$36.00