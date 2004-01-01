TCF&B LLC
No reviews yet
N/A
100 Park Moabi Rd
Needles, CA 92363
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Greens
Lunch
Fish Tacos
corn tortillas, cod, spicy slaw, pico de gallo
Chicken Strip Basket
breaded chicken strips
Macho Nachos
corn chips, cheese sauce, pinto benas, black olives,jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Pirate Burger
angus beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Cheese Quesadilla
Tomato basil flour tortilla, cheese blend, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo
Fish And Chips
Resort Club
ham,turkey,bacon,tomato,garlic aioli,white bread
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
beef patty, brioche bun, onion rings , BBQ sauce and cheese served with fries
Hawaiian burger
beef patty, brioche bun grilled pineapple, grilled onion and teriyaki sauce served with fries
Bleu Cheese Burger
beef patty, brioche bun, blue cheese crumble, lettuce tomato, onion and served with fries
Burger Your Way
beef patty, brioche bun, served with fries and choices of toppings
Kids
Sides
Chips
French Fries
Fruit
seasonal fruit ask chef
Guacamole
Onion Rings
breaded onion rings
Pico
Side Salad
romaine, croutons, cheery tomato, red onion
Sour Cream
Pickle Spear
Jalapenos
Nacho Cheese Sauce
Hard Boiled Egg
Lemons
Coleslaw 4oz
side of bacon
Add-Ons
Grilled Chicken
chicken, salt, pepper
Grilled Salmon
salmon, salt, pepper, herbs
Grilled Shrimp
shrimp, salt, pepper, ol bay
Shredded Beef
shredded beef
Side of Salsa
Mango Ving
Beef Patty
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Asian Dressing
Side Balsamic Ving
Side Raspberry Ving
Side Caesar
Side Buffalo
Side Teriyaki
Side Bourbon
Side BBQ
Side Mango Habanero
Side Celery
Side Of Carrots
Slice Of Bread
Pickles
4oz salsa
Tartar Sauce
Side of Onion
specials
Limited event menu
Macho Nachos
corn chips, cheese sauce, pinto benas, black olives,jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Chicken Strip Basket
breaded chicken strips
Baja Fish Tacos
Calamari
breaded calamari, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, herbs
Pirate Burger
angus beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Chicken Wings
chicken, cellery, carrot, one sauce
Mozzarella sticks
beeaded mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce
Asian Mandarin salad
romaine, lettuce, mandarin oranges, almonds, sesame seeds, green onion,sesame dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Mini Corn Dogs (kids)
kid plate 8 mini corn dogs served with fries
Grilled Cheese
Kids Tenders
chicken tenders
Soda
Smoothie
Virgin Black Pearl
Virgin Bloody
Virgin Colada
Virgin Daq
Virgin Dutchman
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Naughty
Virgin Pasty Pirate
Virgin Strawberry
Virgin Mango
Virgin Peach
Virgin Banana
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strawberry Banana
Water
Beer/Seltzer
Angry Orchard
Hard cider. Crisp Apple is made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple.
Bud Light
Bud NEXT
Bud Zero (Copy)
Budweiser
Cali Squeeze
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Corona Premier
Domestic Bucket
Dos Equiss
Elysian IPA
Balances bitterness with a sweetness of hop flavors. Grapefruit, mango, and orange aromas with a medium body and a dry finish.
Firestone 805
A light, refreshing ale originally created for the laid back California lifestyle. This is an easy drinking beer that can be enjoyed anywhere.
Goose Island IPA
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Import Bucket
Kona Big Wave
Island-inspired, refreshing and easy-drinking, lighter body and bright hop aroma.
Long Drink
Mango Cart
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Mimosa Ohza
Mind Haze
Juicy, fresh and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors.
Modelo Especial
Mule
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Shock Top
Stella Artois
Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.
Vide
PCR Singles
Bermuda Triangle
1 oz Black Raspberry liquor 1.5 Raspberry Vodka 1.5 oz Peach Vodka 3 oz Pineapple Juice
Black Pearl
1 oz Amaretto 1.5 oz Black Raspberry Liquor 1.5 oz Raspberry Vodka 1 oz Pina Colada
Bloody
2 oz Vodka 4 oz Bloody
Cadilac Marg
2 oz Tequila 2 oz Sweet and Sour .5 Grand Marnier .5 Lime Juice
Coconutty
1.5 Vodka 1.5 Coconut Rum 1 oz Soda water .5 Cranberry Splash of soda
Cove Marg
1.5 Tequila 3 oz Sweet and Sour 1 Triple Sec
Flying Dutchman
1.5 Orange Vodka 1.5 Vanilla Vodka 2 Pina Colada IO 2 Mango IO Blended
Island Girl
2 Pineapple juice 1.5 Copperstill 1 oz Cranberry
Jacks Lemonade
1.5 Vodka 1.5 Sweet Sour .5 Cranberry 1.5 Triple sec
Mudslide
1.5 Bailys 1 vodka 1.5 Kahlua
Naked Pirate
1.5 Sailor Jerry 1 Orange Juice .5 Grendadine .5 Krakken 1 Pineapple juice
Naughty Pirate
1.5 Rum .5 melon liquor 2 ice cream io .5 mango io
Pasty Pirate
1.5 Sailor Jerry 1 melon liquor .5 strawberry io .5 peach io .5 banana io
Pina Colada
2 coconut rum 1 pina colada 2 pineapple juice blended
Rippin Rooster
1.5 tequila 3 energy 1 pineapple juice
Shipwreck Long Island
.5 triple sec 1 sweet sour 1 coconut rum .5 gin .5 tequila .5 vodka
Walk the Plank
2 whiskey 1.5 watermelon liquor 1 sweet and sour .5 sierra mist
Buckets
BK Bermuda Triangle
BK Black Pearl
BK Bloody
BK Cadillac Marg
BK Coconutty
BK Cove Marg
BK Flying Dutchman
BK Island Girl
BK Jacks Lemonade
BK Mudslide
BK Naked
BK Naughty
BK Pasty
BK Pina Colada
BK Rippin Rooster
BK Shipwreck
BK Walk the plank
Drinks
Adios MF
.5 gin .5 vodka .5 rum .5 tequila .5 curacao 2 sweet sour .5 sierra mist
Alabama Slamer
1 soco 1 slow gin liquor 1 amaretto 2 oj
Amaretto Sour
3 sweet sour 2 amaretto
Bahama Mama
1 rum 1 coconut rum .5 grenedine 1 oj 1 pineapple
Baileys Coffee
2 baileys 4.5 coffee
Banana Banshee
3 banana rum cream 3 choc mocha
Banana Daiquir
4 rum 2 banana io
Bay Breeze
2 pineapple 2 cranberry 2 vodka
Belini Peach
Betini Skinny Marg
Big Stick
1.5 mango vodka 1.5 slow gin 1 mango io .5 oj .5 grenadine
Black Russian
1.5 vodka 1 kalhua
Blonde Heads
1 jaeger 4 pineapple 1.5 peach schnapps
Bloody
Bloody Maria
4 bloody mary 2 tequila
Blue Hawaiian
1 curacao 1 pineapple 2 sweet sour 1.5 vodka
Buttery Nipple
2 butterscotch 1 baileys (irish manor)
Cactus Cooler
1 vodka 1 triple sec 2 energy .5 oj and pineapple
Cadillac Marg
2 tequila 2 sweet sour .5 grand marnier
Cape Cod
1.5 vodka 4 cranberry
Chi Chi
1.5 rum 2 pina colada
Cinnamon Toast
2 rumchata 1 fireball
Cosmo
1.5 vodka 1.5 cranberry 1 triple sec .5 lime juice
Fuzzy Navel
3 peach schnapps 3 oj
Georgia Peach
2 rum 1 peach schnapps 1 oj 1 cranberry
Grape Bomb
2 grape vodka 4 energy
Green Tea
1.5 jameson 1 peach schnapps .5 sweet and sour
Greyhound
4 vodka 3 grapefruit juice
Gummy Bear
1 peach schnapps 3 sierra mist splash sweet sour 1.5 raspberry vodka
Hawaiian Punch
1 armaretto 1 soco 1 vodka 2 oj 1 pineapple splash grenadine
Hurricane
2 rum 2 dark rum 1 lime juice 2 oj
Irish Coffee
1 jameson 1 Kahlua 4 coffee
Jager Bomber
1.5 jager 1.5 energy
John Collins
2 whiskey 1 lemon juice 2 club soda
Jolly Rancher
1.5 vodka .5 melon liquor 3 cranberry .5 green apple liquor
Just Peachy
1.5 whiskey 3 oj 1.5 gingerale .5 peach schnapps
Kamikazee
1.5 vodka 1 lime juice 1 triple sec
LA Water
.5 gin .5 vodka .5 rum .5 tequila .5 raspberry liquor .5 curacao .5 melon liquor 2 sweet sour
Lava Flow
Lemon Drop
Liq Cocaine
Liq Mariguana
Long Beach
Lynchberg Lem
Madra
Mai Tai
Malibu Bay Brz
Manmosa
Mexican Candy
Mexican Coffee
Miami Vice
Midori Sour
Mimosa Champagne Split
Mind Eraser
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Pink Pussy
Purple Hooter
Royal Flush
Rum Runner
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On Beach
Strawberry Daiquir
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
Shots
Blonde Heads shot
Blow Job shot
Buttery Nipple shot
Cactus Cooler shot
Chi Chi shot
Cinnamon Toast shot
Georgia Peach shot
Grape Bomb shot
Green Tea shot
Gummy Bear shot
Hairy Navel shot
Hawaiian Punch shot
Jager Bomber shot
Jameson Pickle back
Jolly Rancher shot
Just Peachy shot
Kamikazee shot
Lemon Drop shot
Liq Cocaine shot
Liq Mariguana shot
Lynchberg Lem shot
Madra shot
Mexican Candy shot
Mind Eraser shot
Pink Pussy shot
Purple Hooter shot
Royal Flush shot
Rum Runner shot
Sidecar shot
Bucket
BK Adios
BK Amaretto Sour
BK Bay Breeze
BK Big Stick
BK Blue Hawaiian
BK Cactus Cooler
BK Cape Cod
BK LA Water
BK Lava Flow
BK Long Beach
BK Miami Vice
BK Midori Sour
BK Moscow Mule
BK Sea Breeze
BK Tequila Sunrise
BK Whiskey Sour
BK Betini Skinny Marg
Specialty Drinks
Cherry Limade
So Co Lime 2OZ, Press 3OZ, Grenadine .25OZ Lime Juice .25OZ
Cruzan For A Bruisin
Cruzan 151 1OZ, Orange Vodka 2OZ, Mango Puree 2OZ, Oj 1OZ
Dirty Roy
Reg Stag, Pepsi, Grenadine
Dirty Shirley
Red Stag, Sierra Mist, Grenadine
Drakes Black Cherry
Drakes Mango
Drakes Mojito
Drakes Watermelon
Orange & Pineapple Julius
Orange Vodka 2OZ, Ice Cream 2OZ, Mango & Pineapple Puree
Salted Carmel Apple
Disaronno 1OZ, Apple Liqueur 1OZ, Blue Curacao .5OZ Pineapple .5OZ, Salted Rim .15OZ
Well Whiskey N' Whatever
Well Whiskey 2OZ , Mixer Of Your Choice 4OZ