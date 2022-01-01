Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pirate's Bone Burgers Crossroads

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Main St

Kansas City, MO 64108

Popular Items

Fry

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.00Out of stock

House seasoned Impossible meat patty, aioli, leafy greens, house pickles and secret house sauce

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Two House seasoned Impossible meat patty with American cheese in the middle, aioli, leafy greens, house pickles and secret house sauce

Chipotle Classic

$12.00Out of stock

House seasoned patty, chipotle aioli, leafy greens and house pickles

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Classic patty, American cheese, crispy hash-brown, aioli, leafy greens

Beet Burger

Beet Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled beet patty, avocado spread, pickled cabbage with sesame seeds, house aioli, greens.

"Chicken" Nuggz

$9.00Out of stock

6 Piece "chicken" nuggets 2 side sauces of your choice

Jr. Cheese Burger

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Patty, Cheese, Pickles, House Sauce

Buffalo Tender Burger

$11.00

Crispy Chix tenders w/ buffalo sauce, house ranch, pickles, lettuce

Black Bean & Carrot

$13.00

Fries

Fry

Fry

$4.00+

House cut french fries, potato starch for crispiness, kosher salt.

Herbivore Style Fry

Herbivore Style Fry

$7.00+

Grilled onions and Pirate’s Bang-Bang sauce, fresh green onion

Buffalo Fry

Buffalo Fry

$7.00+Out of stock

Fries, greens, Buffalo sauce, house ranch, parsley.

KC Fry

$7.00+Out of stock

KC BBQ sauce, grilled onions, greens, house ranch, green onions

Sauces

House Sauce

$2.00

Aioli

$2.00

Ketchup

BBQ

$2.00

Honeyless Mustard

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00Out of stock

Pirate's Bang Bang Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

Avocado Spread

$2.00Out of stock

Buffalo

$2.00

Special

MacRibless

$11.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

RootBeer

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Water

$3.00

Matcha Milkshake

$9.00Out of stock

Coffee Lover's Shake

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00Out of stock

Coke Float

$7.00

Ice Cream

Strawberry Walnut Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cone

$4.00

Vanilla Cup

$4.00

Paleta

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2000 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

