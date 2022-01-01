Pirate's Bone Burgers MIDTOWN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Feeding More Plants to More People!
Location
3731 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hamburger Mary's KC - 3700 Broadway Blvd #110
No Reviews
3700 Broadway Blvd #110 Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurant