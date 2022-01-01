Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pirate's Bone Burgers MIDTOWN

No reviews yet

3731 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
"I Can't Believe It's Not Beef" Classic Burger
Crispy "Chicken" Burger

Burgers & Nuggz

"I Can't Believe It's Not Beef" Classic Burger

$11.00

House seasoned Impossible meat patty, aioli, leafy greens, tomato, house pickles and secret house sauce

Double Cheese Burger

$14.00

Two House seasoned Impossible meat patty with American cheese in the middle, aioli, leafy greens, house pickles, Tomato and secret house sauce

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Classic patty, Hash-Brown, Aioli, Tomato, Pickles, Greens

Grilled "Chix" Burger

$11.00

House seasoned grilled "Chicken", Aioli, Tomato, Pickles, Greens

Chipotle Classic

$12.00

House seasoned patty, chipotle aioli, leafy greens and house pickles

Jr. Cheese Burger

$6.00

Classic patty, Cheese, House Sauce, Pickles

Crispy "Chicken" Burger

$13.00

House breaded Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Tomato, Pickles, Greens *contains wheat & soy

Chicken Tenders

$6.00+

"Chicken" Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

French Fries

$4.00+

Hash Brown

$2.00

Sauces

House Sauce

$1.00

House made Aioli Sauce with Ketchup, Mustard, Organic Soy Milk & Non-GMO Rice oil

Aioli

$1.00

House made Aioli Sauce with Organic Soy Milk & Non-GMO Rice oil

Ketchup

BBQ

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

House made Aioli Sauce with Adobo Chipotle Pepper, Organic Soy Milk & Non-GMO Rice oil

Honeyless Mustard

$1.00

House made Aioli Sauce with Mustard, Brown Sugar, Organic Soy Milk & Non-GMO Rice oil

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Specials

Meal Combo

$15.00

Classic Burger + Regular Fry or Hash-Brown + Coca-Cola or PH Water

Chix Salad Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Jackfruit "Chicken" Salad w/ Cucumbers, Celery, Tart Cherries, Onions, Tomato, Greens

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Milk Steamer

$3.00+

Kombucha

$3.00+

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hp balanced canned water

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Made with Oat Milk

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Made with Oat Milk

Mocha

$5.00+

Made with Oat Milk

Dirty Horchata

$5.00+

Made with Oat Milk

Milkshakes

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00+Out of stock

Made w/ Oat & Almond Milk

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00+Out of stock

Made w/ Oat & Almond Milk

Espresso Milkshake

$9.00Out of stock

Made w/ Oat & Almond Milk

Matcha Milkshake

$9.00Out of stock

Made w/ Oat Milk

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Vanilla Soft-Serve

$4.00Out of stock

Oatly Soft-Serve Ice-cream

Special Soft-Serve Flavor

$5.00Out of stock

HORCHATA SOFT SERVE!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feeding More Plants to More People!

Website

Location

3731 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

