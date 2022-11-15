Pirates Cove
No reviews yet
10186 West Camp Street
Dover, AR 72837
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Pirates Breakfast
2 Eggs with Hashbrowns, with choice meat and bread
Chocolate Gravy and Biscuits
Biscuits and Gravy
Sausage Gravy with 2 Biscuits
Breakfast Meats
Side Meats
Short Stack
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
Stack
3 Buttermilk Pancakes
Denver Omelette
Ham, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers with choice of Cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of bread.
Country Omelette
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, with choice of Cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of bread.
Veggie Omelette
Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms with choice of Cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of bread.
Meat, Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Egg, American Cheese, and choice of 1 Meat
Ala Cart
Hashbrowns
Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Egg and American Cheese
Meat and Cheese Biscuit
Choice of Meat with American Cheese
Egg and cheese omelette
French toast
3 slices of French toast
Meat biscuit
Your choice of sausage, ham, bacon or fried bologna
Lunch/Dinner
Hamburger Meal
1/3 LB Hand crafted burger with fries and drink
Philly Cheese Steak Meal
Thin slice rib-eye with sauted onions, and bell peppers with fries and drink
Chicken Strip Meal
3 piece chicken strip with fries and drink
Fries
Hamburger
1/3 LB Hand crafted burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
Home smoked pulled pork with BBQ sauce served with choice of sides
Double Burger
2-1/3 patty’s
Double Burger Meal
Handmade burger with 2-1/3 lb patties with your choice of side and a drink
Bologna Sandwich Meal
Thick sliced Petit Jean bologna sandwich served with your choice of drink and chips
Philly cheesesteak
Chicken strips
3 chicken strips
Pulled pork sandwich
Blt
Pulled pork by the pound
Chili with beans and cornbread
Chicken and dumplings
Pinto beans
Pinto beans, cornbread and potato salad
Bologna sandwich
Wet burrito
A 12” burrito filled with taco meat, cheese and onions. Covered with chili and cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with salsa
T-bird
Grilled cheese with sliced turkey and tomato on Texas toast. Served with chips.
Potato salad
Tater tots
Taco salad
Edible bowl filled with taco meat, lettuce tomato, onion, cheese and jalapeños.
Chicken strip sandwich
King Ranch chicken
King ranch chicken casserole served with side salad and a roll
Home smoked brisket meal
6 oz of brisket served with potato salad and baked beans and Texas toast
Hickory smoked pork meal
Pulled pork with potato salad and baked beans
Onion rings
Extra sauce
Homemade beef stew
Homemade pork stew
Little Scallywags Menu
Appetizers
Salads
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Fajita chicken, bacon, croutons, mozzarella, and ranch
House Salad
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, croutons and cheese
Supreme Salad
Pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, croutons, and choice of dressing
Meat Salad
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, chicken, mozzarella, croutons, and choice of dressing
Subs
Toasted Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub Combo
Fajita Chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella served with chips and pickle
Toasted Ham and Cheese Sub Combo
Ham and choice of cheese served with chips and pickle
Pirate Club meal
Pepperoni, ham, turkey, bacon, and choice of cheese served with chips and pickle
Toasted chicken bacon ranch
Toasted ham and cheese
Pirates club
Toasted turkey and cheese
Toasted turkey and cheese meal
Pizza
Cauliflower 10 inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, and Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken and Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 inch Cheeseburger Pizza
Mustard, Ketchup, Beef, Extra Cheese, and Pickles Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 inch Meat to Please
Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 Inch Pepperoni Pleaser Pizza
Loads of Pepperoni and Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 inch Pro Deluxe Pizza
Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 Inch Pro Special Pizza
Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 inch Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
Cauliflower 10 inch Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only
7 Inch Hand Tossed BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, and Cheese
7 Inch Hand Tossed Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Extra Cheese
7 Inch Hand Tossed Cheeseburger Pizza
Mustard, Ketchup, Beef, Extra Cheese, and Pickles
7 Inch Hand Tossed Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Extra Cheese
7 Inch Hand Tossed Meat to Please Pizza
Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
7 Inch Hand Tossed Pepperoni Pleaser Pizza
Loads of Pepperoni and Extra Cheese
7 Inch Hand Tossed Pro Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese
7 Inch Hand Tossed Pro Special Pizza
Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese
7 Inch Hand Tossed Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Extra Cheese
7 Inch Hand Tossed Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Extra Cheese
7 Inch Hand Tossed Build Your Own Pizza
Build your own pizza. Pizza comes with cheese, you add your extras.
12 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, and Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Cheeseburger Pizza
Mustard, Ketchup, Beef, Extra Cheese, and Pickles Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Meat to Please
Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Pepperoni Pleaser Pizza
Loads of Pepperoni and Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Pro Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Pro Special Pizza
Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
12 Inch Build Your Own
Build your own pizza. Pizza comes with cheese, you add your extras. Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, and Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Cheeseburger Pizza
Mustard, Ketchup, Beef, Extra Cheese, and Pickles Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Meat to Please
Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Pepperoni Pleaser Pizza
Loads of Pepperoni and Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Pro Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Pro Special Pizza
Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
14 Inch Build Your Own
Build your own pizza. Pizza comes with cheese, you add your extras. Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed
Desserts
Spuds
BBQ pulled pork spud
Large baked potato loaded with bbq pulled pork. Served with toppings of your choice.
Chili cheese spud
Large baked potato smothered in chili and cheddar cheese. With your choice of toppings.
Chicken bacon ranch spud
Large potato with our homemade ranch dressing, fajita chicken and bacon.
Club spud
Large baked potato with ham, bacon, cheddar cheese and turkey. Served with other toppings of your choice.
Broccoli cheddar spud
Plain spud with your choice of toppings
Large spud served with butter and sour cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10186 West Camp Street, Dover, AR 72837