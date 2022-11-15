Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pirates Cove

review star

No reviews yet

10186 West Camp Street

Dover, AR 72837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14 Inch Build Your Own
Hamburger Meal
Cheese Sticks

Breakfast

Pirates Breakfast

$9.50

2 Eggs with Hashbrowns, with choice meat and bread

Chocolate Gravy and Biscuits

$3.50+

Biscuits and Gravy

$3.50+

Sausage Gravy with 2 Biscuits

Breakfast Meats

$3.35

Side Meats

Short Stack

$5.00

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

Stack

$7.25

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

Denver Omelette

$9.50

Ham, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers with choice of Cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of bread.

Country Omelette

$9.50

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, with choice of Cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of bread.

Veggie Omelette

$8.75

Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms with choice of Cheese. Served with Hashbrowns and choice of bread.

Meat, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Egg, American Cheese, and choice of 1 Meat

Ala Cart

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$3.00

Egg and American Cheese

Meat and Cheese Biscuit

$3.50

Choice of Meat with American Cheese

Egg and cheese omelette

$7.50

French toast

$6.95Out of stock

3 slices of French toast

Meat biscuit

$3.00

Your choice of sausage, ham, bacon or fried bologna

Lunch/Dinner

Hamburger Meal

$9.75

1/3 LB Hand crafted burger with fries and drink

Philly Cheese Steak Meal

$11.00

Thin slice rib-eye with sauted onions, and bell peppers with fries and drink

Chicken Strip Meal

$10.00

3 piece chicken strip with fries and drink

Fries

$3.00

Hamburger

$8.00

1/3 LB Hand crafted burger

Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$10.50

Home smoked pulled pork with BBQ sauce served with choice of sides

Double Burger

$9.75

2-1/3 patty’s

Double Burger Meal

$11.75

Handmade burger with 2-1/3 lb patties with your choice of side and a drink

Bologna Sandwich Meal

$8.00

Thick sliced Petit Jean bologna sandwich served with your choice of drink and chips

Philly cheesesteak

$9.00

Chicken strips

$6.95

3 chicken strips

Pulled pork sandwich

$7.00

Blt

$4.99

Pulled pork by the pound

$3.15+

Chili with beans and cornbread

$4.00+

Chicken and dumplings

$4.00+Out of stock

Pinto beans

$7.95

Pinto beans, cornbread and potato salad

Bologna sandwich

$5.75

Wet burrito

$12.95

A 12” burrito filled with taco meat, cheese and onions. Covered with chili and cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with salsa

T-bird

$6.95

Grilled cheese with sliced turkey and tomato on Texas toast. Served with chips.

Potato salad

$3.00

Tater tots

$3.00

Taco salad

$9.95

Edible bowl filled with taco meat, lettuce tomato, onion, cheese and jalapeños.

Chicken strip sandwich

$6.00

King Ranch chicken

$9.95Out of stock

King ranch chicken casserole served with side salad and a roll

Home smoked brisket meal

$14.95Out of stock

6 oz of brisket served with potato salad and baked beans and Texas toast

Hickory smoked pork meal

$12.95

Pulled pork with potato salad and baked beans

Onion rings

$4.00

Extra sauce

$0.60

Homemade beef stew

$10.50

Homemade pork stew

$9.95

Little Scallywags Menu

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$5.00

Hand crafted cheese burger with fries and drink

Kids Chicken Strip Meal

$5.00

1 pc chicken strip with fries and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.00

Grilled cheese sandwich with fries and drink

Kids Corndog Meal

$5.00

1 Corndog with fries and drink

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$7.35+

Bone In Wings

$9.99

10 Piece

Chili cheese fries

$5.00

Frito chili pie

$5.00

Chips

$0.65

Chili cheese tots

$5.00

Salads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$3.49+

Fajita chicken, bacon, croutons, mozzarella, and ranch

House Salad

$3.49+

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, croutons and cheese

Supreme Salad

$3.99+

Pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, croutons, and choice of dressing

Meat Salad

$3.99+

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, chicken, mozzarella, croutons, and choice of dressing

Subs

Toasted Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub Combo

$8.99

Fajita Chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella served with chips and pickle

Toasted Ham and Cheese Sub Combo

$7.99

Ham and choice of cheese served with chips and pickle

Pirate Club meal

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, turkey, bacon, and choice of cheese served with chips and pickle

Toasted chicken bacon ranch

$6.99

Toasted ham and cheese

$6.99

Pirates club

$7.99

Toasted turkey and cheese

$6.99

Toasted turkey and cheese meal

$8.49

Pizza

Cauliflower 10 inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, and Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken and Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 inch Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.99

Mustard, Ketchup, Beef, Extra Cheese, and Pickles Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 inch Meat to Please

$16.99

Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 Inch Pepperoni Pleaser Pizza

$16.99

Loads of Pepperoni and Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 inch Pro Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 Inch Pro Special Pizza

$16.99

Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 inch Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

Cauliflower 10 inch Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Extra Cheese Cauliflower 10 inch Gluten Free Thin Crust Only

7 Inch Hand Tossed BBQ Chicken Pizza

$4.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, and Cheese

7 Inch Hand Tossed Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$4.99

Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Extra Cheese

7 Inch Hand Tossed Cheeseburger Pizza

$4.99

Mustard, Ketchup, Beef, Extra Cheese, and Pickles

7 Inch Hand Tossed Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$4.99

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Extra Cheese

7 Inch Hand Tossed Meat to Please Pizza

$4.99

Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

7 Inch Hand Tossed Pepperoni Pleaser Pizza

$4.99

Loads of Pepperoni and Extra Cheese

7 Inch Hand Tossed Pro Deluxe Pizza

$4.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese

7 Inch Hand Tossed Pro Special Pizza

$4.99

Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese

7 Inch Hand Tossed Veggie Pizza

$4.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Extra Cheese

7 Inch Hand Tossed Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$4.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Extra Cheese

7 Inch Hand Tossed Build Your Own Pizza

$3.99

Build your own pizza. Pizza comes with cheese, you add your extras.

12 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, and Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.99

Mustard, Ketchup, Beef, Extra Cheese, and Pickles Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Meat to Please

$13.99

Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Pepperoni Pleaser Pizza

$13.99

Loads of Pepperoni and Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Pro Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Pro Special Pizza

$13.99

Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

12 Inch Build Your Own

$8.99

Build your own pizza. Pizza comes with cheese, you add your extras. Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, and Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99

Mustard, Ketchup, Beef, Extra Cheese, and Pickles Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Meat to Please

$17.99

Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Pepperoni Pleaser Pizza

$17.99

Loads of Pepperoni and Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Pro Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Pro Special Pizza

$17.99

Our version of a Supreme. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Extra Cheese Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

14 Inch Build Your Own

$10.99

Build your own pizza. Pizza comes with cheese, you add your extras. Your Choice of Thin Crust or Hand Tossed

Desserts

Ice Cream

$1.00+

Banana Split

$4.25

Sundaes

$3.25

Shakes

$2.75+

Pirate Storm

$2.75+

Cinnasticks

$2.95+

Chocolate Chip Pizza

$5.25

8"

Float

$3.50

16 oz

Fried Pies

$3.99

Pumpkin pie w/whipped cream

$2.50

Spuds

BBQ pulled pork spud

$8.95

Large baked potato loaded with bbq pulled pork. Served with toppings of your choice.

Chili cheese spud

$8.95

Large baked potato smothered in chili and cheddar cheese. With your choice of toppings.

Chicken bacon ranch spud

$8.95

Large potato with our homemade ranch dressing, fajita chicken and bacon.

Club spud

$8.95

Large baked potato with ham, bacon, cheddar cheese and turkey. Served with other toppings of your choice.

Broccoli cheddar spud

$8.95Out of stock

Plain spud with your choice of toppings

$4.95

Large spud served with butter and sour cream

Drinks

Sodas and Tea

$2.00

Coke Products

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

Other Drink Options

$2.00

Other drink options

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10186 West Camp Street, Dover, AR 72837

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of London
orange star4.8 • 19
7206 Highway 64 West Suite B Russellville, AR 72802
View restaurantnext
Pasta Grill (Russellville)
orange star4.6 • 144
319 W Main St Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
Ridgewood Brothers BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
803 W Main Place Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville
orange star4.5 • 1,347
104 N Denver Ave Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
Stoby's
orange starNo Reviews
405 West Parkway Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
B Street Bakery and Deli
orange star4.7 • 23
311 W B Street Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dover
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston