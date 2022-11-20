- Home
PIRATES COVE PUB & GRILL 798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW
No reviews yet
798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW
Ocean Shores, WA 98569
Appetizers
Appetizer Compo Choice of 3
$12.49
Calamari Fries
$10.99
Cove Chips
$6.99
Deep Fried Mushrooms
$11.49
Egg Rolls
$10.99
French Fries
$6.99
Gizzards
$12.99
Macaroni Cheese Bites
$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.99
Nachos
$11.99
Onion Rings
$10.99
Pot Stickers
$11.99
Potato Tots
$6.99
Steamers
$15.49
Sweet Potato Tots
$7.49
Wings (6-7)
$13.99
Well Vodka
$5.00+
Absolut
$6.25+
Absolut Citron
$6.25+
Grey Goose
$8.75+
Grey Goose Citron
$8.75+
Ketel One
$7.75+
Smirnoff
$5.50+
Smirnoff Cran
$5.50+
Smirnoff Rasberry
$5.50+
Smirnoff Vanilla
$5.50+
STOLIchnaya
$6.75+
Tito's
$6.25+
Well Gin
$5.00+
Beefeater
$6.50+
Bombay Saphire
$8.00+
Gordons
$5.75+
Tanqueray
$8.00+
Well Rum
$5.00+
Admiral Nelson
$6.50+
Bacardi Silver
$6.25+
Bacardi Limon
$6.25+
Captain Morgan
$6.75+
Kraken
$6.25+
Meyers
$6.75+
Malibu
$5.50+
Mount Gay
$7.00+
Bacardi Dark
$6.25+
Zacapa XO
$14.75+
Sailor Jerry
$6.50+
Barcardi Gold
$5.75+
Zacapa 23
$11.50+
Well Tequila
$5.00+
Tarantula
$6.25+
Don Julio 1942
$26.50+
Cuervo Silver
$6.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$11.75+
Patron Anejo
$11.00+
Cuervo Gold
$7.00+
Hornitos Repposado
$8.75+
Patron Reposado
$10.00+
Patron Silver
$9.00+
Well Whiskey
$5.00+
Black Velvet
$5.50+
Canadian Club
$5.50+
Crown Royal
$6.75+
Crown Royal Appl;e
$7.00+
Fireball Cinnamon
$6.75+
Jack Daniels
$6.50+
Jamison
$8.25+
MacNaughton
$5.50+
Pendleton
$8.50+
Pendleton Rye 1910
$11.75+
R&R
$5.50+
ScrewBall
$7.50+
Seagram VO
$6.50+
Seagrm 7
$6.50+
Wild Turkey
$8.00+
Yukon Jacck
$6.00+
Brown Sugar Bourbon
$7.50+
Chivas Regal
$7.75+
Chivas Regal 18Yr
$0.00+
Glenfiddich 12yr Single Malt Scotch
$10.25+
Glenlevit Scotch
$7.50+
J & B Scotch
$7.75+
Jim Beam Bourbon
$5.50+
Johnnie Walker Black Scotch
$10.00+
Johnnie Walker Red Scotch
$7.50+
Knob Creek Bourbon
$9.00+
Makers Mark Bourbon
$9.00+
Southern Comfort
$7.00+
Well Scotch
$5.00+
Amaretto
$7.00+
Yukon Jack
$6.00+
Irish Cream
$6.00+
Peach Schnapps
$5.00+
Hennessey
$8.75+
Drambuie
$9.00+
Frangelico
$8.50+
Goldschlager
$7.00+
Grand Marnier
$10.00+
B & B
$8.75+
Jagermeister
$7.00+
Kahlua
$6.50+
Appletini
$7.00
B-52
$8.25
Black Opal
$11.25
Black Russian
$6.50
Bloody Mary
$10.75
Brain Hemorage
$6.50
Ceasar
$11.00
Champagne Cocktail
$7.00
Coffee Nudge
$6.50
Cosmopolitan
$6.00
Creamsicle
$6.25
Daiquiri
$6.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$9.75
Dirty Mother
$6.50
Duck Fart
$7.50
Dusk to Down
$6.00
Electric Ice Tea
$11.00
Faceplant
$8.50
Fuzzy Naval
$8.75
Gimlet
$6.00
Grass Hopper
$9.50
Greyhound
$6.00
Hot Buttered Rum
$6.25
Hot Rocket
$9.00
Hot Toddy
$6.00
Hurricane
$7.50
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Irish Trashcan
$13.50
Jager Bomb
$9.00
Jameson Car Bomb
$11.00
Kinky
$6.50
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Madras
$6.00
Mai Tai
$9.50
Manhattan
$7.00
Margarita
$7.00
Martini
$6.00
Mermaid Water
$9.00
Mimosa
$7.50
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Mudslide
$6.50
Old Fashioned
$6.00
Patron Margarita
$9.50
Pina Colada
$10.50
Pink Pussy
$7.50
Prison Sex
$6.50
Rotten Peach
$10.00
Scooby
$8.00
Screwdriver
$5.50
Sea Breeze
$6.00
Seperator
$6.50
Sex In The Parking Lot
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Shamrock
$11.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Slippery Nipple
$6.50
Smith & Kearns
$7.25
Smith & Wesson
$7.25
Spider Bite
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Trash Can
$13.00
Washington Apple
$7.50
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$6.50
X Rated
$7.25
Zombie
$7.00
7 Seas Pilsner
$4.50
ACE Cider
$4.50
Big Wave Ale 8oz
$4.50
Bud Light 8oz
$3.00
Camas
$4.50
CiderBoys Cider
$4.50
Coors Light 8oz
$3.00
Fort George
$4.50
Hefe 8oz
$4.50
Irish Death 8oz
$4.50
Lazy Boy Amber 8oz
$4.50
Longboard 8oz
$4.50
Manny's Pale Ale 8oz
$4.50
NW Standard IPA 8oz
$4.50
PBR Lager 8oz
$3.00
Space Dust IPA 8oz
$4.50
7 Seas Pilsner
$6.50
ACE Cider
$6.50
Big Wave Ale 16oz
$6.50
Bud Light 16oz
$4.00
Camas
$6.50
CiderBoys Cider
$6.50
Coors Light 16oz
$4.00
Fort George
$6.50
Hefe 16oz
$6.50
Irish Death 16oz
$6.50
Lazy Boy Amber 16oz
$6.50
Longboard 16oz
$6.50
Manny's Pale Ale 16oz
$6.50
NW Standard IPA 16oz
$6.50
PBR Lager 16oz
$4.00
Space Dust IPA 16oz
$6.50
Pacifico
$6.00
Domestic Pitcher
$14.00
Craft Pitcher
$23.00
House Merlot
$8.00
House Merlot Bottle
$32.00
14 Hands Merlot
$7.00
House Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.25
House Chardonnay
$6.25
House Chardonnay Bottle
$19.00
House Pinot
$6.25
House Pinot Bottle
$19.00
14 Hands Chardonnay
$7.00
14 Hands Chardonnay Bottle
$22.50
14 Hands Pinot
$7.00
14 Hands Pinot Bottle
$22.50
14 Hands Reisling
$7.00
14 Hands Reisling Bottle
$22.50
White Zinfadel
$4.00
Freixenet
$7.00
Barefoot Bubbly
$6.25
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Mariners Play Off Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores, WA 98569
