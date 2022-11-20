Restaurant header imageView gallery

PIRATES COVE PUB & GRILL 798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

review star

No reviews yet

798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Appetizer Compo Choice of 3

$12.49

Calamari Fries

$10.99

Cove Chips

$6.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$11.49

Egg Rolls

$10.99

French Fries

$6.99

Gizzards

$12.99

Macaroni Cheese Bites

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Nachos

$11.99

Onion Rings

$10.99

Pot Stickers

$11.99

Potato Tots

$6.99

Steamers

$15.49

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.49

Wings (6-7)

$13.99

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$16.49

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.99

Fish & Chips Basket

$16.49

Clam Basket

$14.49

Beverages

Red Bull

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Juices

$2.50

Breakfast

Breakfast English Muffin

$10.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99+

Sunrise Burger

$14.99

The Basic

$13.99

Pirate's Scramble

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Flat Iron Steak & Eggs

$17.99

French Toast

$12.99

Waffle

$11.99

Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Buccanner Burger

$12.99

Burger Dip

$14.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$14.99

Grilled Onion Burger

$14.99

Patty Melt

$14.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.99

Chili Burger

$15.99

Bos'n Burger

$16.99

Shipwreck Burger

$15.99

BBQ Burger

$14.99

Dinners

Flat Iron Steak

$17.99

Salmon

$17.99

Cod

$17.99

Merchandise

1/4 Zip

$35.99

AVTT Wall T-Shirt

$25.00

Beanie

$13.99

Hoody

$29.99

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$24.99

T-Shirt Crew Neck

$15.99

V-Neck T-Shirt

$17.49

Hoody Zipped

$38.50

Sandwiches

Skipper Alaskan Cod

$14.99

Matey Salmon Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.99

Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

Cod Burger*

$13.99

BLT

$13.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Sides

Bacon (4 Pieces)

$5.99

Sausage (2 Links)

$5.99

Slice Ham

$5.50

Hash Browns

$5.99

Country Sausage Gravy

$5.99

Additional Egg

$2.50

Toast

$3.50

Soups/Salads

Slaw

$5.99

Side Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled Prawn Salad

$16.99

Taco Salad

$15.99

Clam Chowder

$6.49+

Chili

Soup of The Day

$7.49+

Liquors

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Absolut

$6.25+

Absolut Citron

$6.25+

Grey Goose

$8.75+

Grey Goose Citron

$8.75+

Ketel One

$7.75+

Smirnoff

$5.50+

Smirnoff Cran

$5.50+

Smirnoff Rasberry

$5.50+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.50+

STOLIchnaya

$6.75+

Tito's

$6.25+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Beefeater

$6.50+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Gordons

$5.75+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Admiral Nelson

$6.50+

Bacardi Silver

$6.25+

Bacardi Limon

$6.25+

Captain Morgan

$6.75+

Kraken

$6.25+

Meyers

$6.75+

Malibu

$5.50+

Mount Gay

$7.00+

Bacardi Dark

$6.25+

Zacapa XO

$14.75+

Sailor Jerry

$6.50+

Barcardi Gold

$5.75+

Zacapa 23

$11.50+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Tarantula

$6.25+

Don Julio 1942

$26.50+

Cuervo Silver

$6.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$11.75+

Patron Anejo

$11.00+

Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Hornitos Repposado

$8.75+

Patron Reposado

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$9.00+

Well Whiskey

$5.00+

Black Velvet

$5.50+

Canadian Club

$5.50+

Crown Royal

$6.75+

Crown Royal Appl;e

$7.00+

Fireball Cinnamon

$6.75+

Jack Daniels

$6.50+

Jamison

$8.25+

MacNaughton

$5.50+

Pendleton

$8.50+

Pendleton Rye 1910

$11.75+

R&R

$5.50+

ScrewBall

$7.50+

Seagram VO

$6.50+

Seagrm 7

$6.50+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Yukon Jacck

$6.00+

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$7.50+

Chivas Regal

$7.75+

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$0.00+

Glenfiddich 12yr Single Malt Scotch

$10.25+

Glenlevit Scotch

$7.50+

J & B Scotch

$7.75+

Jim Beam Bourbon

$5.50+

Johnnie Walker Black Scotch

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Red Scotch

$7.50+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00+

Makers Mark Bourbon

$9.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Well Scotch

$5.00+

Amaretto

$7.00+

Yukon Jack

$6.00+

Irish Cream

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.00+

Hennessey

$8.75+

Drambuie

$9.00+

Frangelico

$8.50+

Goldschlager

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

B & B

$8.75+

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$6.50+

Cocktails

Appletini

$7.00

B-52

$8.25

Black Opal

$11.25

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$10.75

Brain Hemorage

$6.50

Ceasar

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Coffee Nudge

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Creamsicle

$6.25

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.75

Dirty Mother

$6.50

Duck Fart

$7.50

Dusk to Down

$6.00

Electric Ice Tea

$11.00

Faceplant

$8.50

Fuzzy Naval

$8.75

Gimlet

$6.00

Grass Hopper

$9.50

Greyhound

$6.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$6.25

Hot Rocket

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Trashcan

$13.50

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jameson Car Bomb

$11.00

Kinky

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$9.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$6.00

Mermaid Water

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Patron Margarita

$9.50

Pina Colada

$10.50

Pink Pussy

$7.50

Prison Sex

$6.50

Rotten Peach

$10.00

Scooby

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Seperator

$6.50

Sex In The Parking Lot

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Shamrock

$11.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.50

Smith & Kearns

$7.25

Smith & Wesson

$7.25

Spider Bite

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Trash Can

$13.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.50

X Rated

$7.25

Zombie

$7.00

Draft Beer & Cider

7 Seas Pilsner

$4.50

ACE Cider

$4.50

Big Wave Ale 8oz

$4.50

Bud Light 8oz

$3.00

Camas

$4.50

CiderBoys Cider

$4.50

Coors Light 8oz

$3.00

Fort George

$4.50

Hefe 8oz

$4.50

Irish Death 8oz

$4.50

Lazy Boy Amber 8oz

$4.50

Longboard 8oz

$4.50

Manny's Pale Ale 8oz

$4.50

NW Standard IPA 8oz

$4.50

PBR Lager 8oz

$3.00

Space Dust IPA 8oz

$4.50

7 Seas Pilsner

$6.50

ACE Cider

$6.50

Big Wave Ale 16oz

$6.50

Bud Light 16oz

$4.00

Camas

$6.50

CiderBoys Cider

$6.50

Coors Light 16oz

$4.00

Fort George

$6.50

Hefe 16oz

$6.50

Irish Death 16oz

$6.50

Lazy Boy Amber 16oz

$6.50

Longboard 16oz

$6.50

Manny's Pale Ale 16oz

$6.50

NW Standard IPA 16oz

$6.50

PBR Lager 16oz

$4.00

Space Dust IPA 16oz

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.00

Domestic Pitcher

$14.00

Craft Pitcher

$23.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Ginger Beer Crabbies (Alcholic)

$7.00

MGD

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Rainier

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Canned Beer

PBR

$4.00

Tecate

$5.50

Budweiser Zero

$4.50

Guinness 15oz

$8.00

Wine

House Merlot

$8.00

House Merlot Bottle

$32.00

14 Hands Merlot

$7.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.25

House Chardonnay

$6.25

House Chardonnay Bottle

$19.00

House Pinot

$6.25

House Pinot Bottle

$19.00

14 Hands Chardonnay

$7.00

14 Hands Chardonnay Bottle

$22.50

14 Hands Pinot

$7.00

14 Hands Pinot Bottle

$22.50

14 Hands Reisling

$7.00

14 Hands Reisling Bottle

$22.50

White Zinfadel

$4.00

Freixenet

$7.00

Barefoot Bubbly

$6.25

NA Beverages

Budweiser Zero

$4.50

Ginger Beer (Non Acholic Not Crabbies)

$3.50

Heiniken Zero

$5.50

O'Doul's NA

$5.50

St. Paulie NA

$5.50

Shift Drink

Employee Shift Drink

$1.00

Ciders and Seltzer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Lt Cherry Cola

$4.75

Bud Lt Cola

$4.75

Bud Lt Orange Cola

$4.75

Bud Lt Sprite

$4.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw Lime

$4.75

White Claw Mango

$4.75

White Claw Rasberry

$4.75

Keg Beer To Go

Manny's

$220.00+

Coors Light

$200.00+

Bud Light

$100.00+

Tap Deposit

$75.00

Keg Deposit

$45.00

Sunday

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Monday

Burger and a Beer

$10.99

Tuesday

Taco (2 Mahi Mahi Tacos)

$11.99

Taco & Margarita

$16.00

Wednesday

All You Can Eat Spaghetti

$11.99

Thursday

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Friday

Fish & Chips 3 pc.

$17.99

Saturday

Flat Iron Steak Dinner Steak Dinner

$14.99

Mariners Play Off Specials

Grilled Prawn Salad Mariners Special

$14.50

Burger and Domestic Beer Mariners Special

$9.99

Dollar Off All Drinks Mariners Special

-$1.00

"M's" Electric Lemonade

$6.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Xtra Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.75

Wild Thing Tequila Cranberry

$5.50

Grand Slam Spiced and Lt Rum

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bennett’s Fish Shack OCEAN SHORES, WA - OCEAN SHORES, WA
orange starNo Reviews
105 W. Chance A La mer Ocean Shores, WA 98569
View restaurantnext
Blue
orange starNo Reviews
217 Front Street Pacific Beach, WA 98571
View restaurantnext
Brunch 101
orange star4.7 • 402
716 Simpson Ave. Hoquiam, WA 98550
View restaurantnext
Game Day Sports Bar & Grill - 212 South I Street
orange starNo Reviews
212 South I Street Aberdeen, WA 98520
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Fish Shack-WESTPORT, WA - WESTPORT, WA
orange starNo Reviews
2581 W Westhaven Dr. Westport, WA 98595
View restaurantnext
Koko's Restaurant Seabrook - 5 W MYRTLE LN
orange star4.5 • 139
5 W MYRTLE LN Pacific Beach, WA 98571
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ocean Shores
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
No reviews yet
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston