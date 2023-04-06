Piroshki on 3rd
No reviews yet
710 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pinoyshki
Meat Pinoyshki
Chicken Adobo and Rice (Pinoyshki)
Chicken thighs braised in tangy, garlicky adobo sauce
Pork Sisig (Pinoyshki)
Brined pork belly that's been roasted and then braised in aromatic spiced soy sauce, then sauteed with onions, chiles, and calamansi juice.
Garlic Beef "Asado" (Pinoyshki) - A Guy Fieri favorite
Piroshki? Or Pinoyshki? We took a leaf out of our Filipino comrades's book and made a special Piroshki! The world's first-ever Garlic Beef "Asado" Piroshki is filled with a saucy soy-sauce-based beef filling that's garlicky and slightly sweet. As seen on Food Network's Diners Drive-ins and Dives.
Pulled pork (Pinoyshki)
Pork shoulder that's been slow cooked in lechon sauce, pineapple, lemongrass and bayleaves until fork tender.
Pork Bicol Express (Pinoyski)
Each bite is a delicious combination of succulent pork in a fiery Bicol sauce, nestled in a warm, soft pastry. It's the perfect mix of spice and comfort, guaranteed to leave your taste buds dancing with joy.
Vegan Pinoyshki
Vegan Tofu Mushroom sisig (Pinoyshki)
Looking for a snack that packs a punch? Look no further than our Vegan Tofu and Mushroom Sisig Pinoyshki! We've taken the classic flavors of the Philippines and turned them into a tasty little bomb that's ready to explode in your mouth. Our secret weapon? A crispy tofu and juicy portobello mushroom filling that's been marinated in a spicy soy sauce and sautéed with onions, chiles, and a touch of calamansi juice. And it's all wrapped up in a soft and buttery bread that's like a hug from your favorite Filipino grandma. So what are you waiting for? Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Vegan Tofu and Mushroom Sisig Pinoyshki!
Piroshkies
Meat Piroshkies
Beef & cheese Piroshki
A Beef and Cheese Piroshki is a decadent delight, with a soft and buttery exterior that envelops a savory filling of juicy beef and melted cheese. It's like a warm and comforting embrace in every bite. Perfect for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, these piroshki are a symphony of flavor that will have you coming back for more.
Beef & cabbage Piroshki
A Beef and Cabbage Piroshki is a tasty twist on a classic. With a soft and buttery exterior, it's packed with a delicious filling of tender beef and crisp cabbage. Each bite is a harmonious blend of flavors that will have you singing its praises. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, this piroshki is sure to hit all the right notes.
Beef & mushrooms Piroshki
A Beef and Mushroom Piroshki brings the essence of the forest to your table, with tender chunks of beef and earthy mushrooms that evoke the great outdoors. Its soft and buttery exterior is like a warm hug, reminding you of peaceful walks in the woods. Perfect for a snack on-the-go, this piroshki will transport you to the forest with every bite.
Beef, potato & cheese Piroshki
Our Beef, Potato & Cheese Piroshkies are like little pillows of happiness, with a soft and buttery exterior that cradles a delicious filling of savory beef, creamy potatoes, and melted cheese. Each bite is a symphony of flavors that will make your taste buds sing.
Ham, bacon & cheddar cheese Piroshki
A Ham, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Piroshki is a savory delight, with a soft and buttery exterior that cradles a filling of juicy ham, crispy bacon, and melted cheddar cheese. It's a trifecta of flavor that will satisfy your hunger and tantalize your taste buds. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, this piroshki is sure to hit the spot. Each bite is a delectable blend of salty, smoky, and creamy flavors that will have you coming back for more.
Smoked salmon & cream cheese Piroshki
A Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Piroshki is a flavor sensation, with a soft and buttery exterior that cradles a filling of creamy cream cheese and delicate smoked salmon. It's like a mini-vacation to the beach with every bite, but without the sand in your pants. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, this piroshki is sure to please with its creamy and salty flavors and perfect balance of richness and freshness. Each bite is a delicious escape to the seaside.
Chicken Pot Pie Piroshki
The Chicken Pot Pie Piroshki is a cheesy twist on a classic comfort food. Filled with juicy chicken, tender potatoes, and sweet carrots, all smothered in a creamy, cheesy sauce, this piroshki is a flavor bomb in every bite. Topped with a flaky, buttery crust, it's like having a mini pot pie in the palm of your hand, but with the added deliciousness of melted cheese. Perfect for a quick and satisfying meal on-the-go, this piroshki is sure to become a new favorite. So, if you're looking for a twist on an old classic, try the Chicken Pot Pie Piroshki and enjoy the ultimate cheesy comfort in every bite."
Bavarian sausage Piroshki
A Bavarian Sausage Piroshki is a taste of Munich in every bite, with a soft and buttery exterior that hugs a juicy filling of savory Bavarian sausage. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a satisfying meal, this piroshki is sure to please with its rich and flavorful filling, and its perfect balance of savoriness and comfort. Each bite is like taking a trip to the heart of Germany, without ever leaving your table.
Pork Bicol
Vegetable Piroshkies
Broccoli & cheese Vegetable Piroshki
A Broccoli & Cheese Piroshki is like a warm and cozy hug from your favorite vegetable and dairy duo. With every bite, you'll savor the creamy and delicious blend of melted cheese and tender pieces of broccoli. It's the perfect snack for when you want to enjoy a hearty and healthy meal that's packed with flavor. And let's be real, who doesn't love a good broc-n-cheese combo? Yum!
Spinach, eggs & feta cheese Vegetable Piroshki
Filled with sauteed spinach, crumbled eggs, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and garlic. Similar to a spanakopita filling.
Potato & cheese Vegetable Piroshki
Potato & mushrooms Vegetable Piroshki
Vegan Piroshkies
Vegan Beyond the meat "Beef" and Chao "Cheese" Piroshki
Vegan Potato, Rosemary and Nutritional yeast Piroshki
Vegan Cream Cheese aka Seattle Dog Piroshki
Vegan Breakfast Scramble Piroshki
This soft and buttery East European pastry that's filled with enough goodness to make even the grumpiest person smile. Our secret weapon? A savory scramble of Beyond Sausage, Just egg, tofu, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms, all nestled inside a warm and cozy piroshki shell. Whether you're a vegan or just looking for a tasty and wholesome breakfast option, try one and discover the secret to a happy morning!
Vegan Tofu Mushroom sisig (Pinoyshki)
Looking for a snack that packs a punch? Look no further than our Vegan Tofu and Mushroom Sisig Pinoyshki! We've taken the classic flavors of the Philippines and turned them into a tasty little bomb that's ready to explode in your mouth. Our secret weapon? A crispy tofu and juicy portobello mushroom filling that's been marinated in a spicy soy sauce and sautéed with onions, chiles, and a touch of calamansi juice. And it's all wrapped up in a soft and buttery bread that's like a hug from your favorite Filipino grandma. So what are you waiting for? Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Vegan Tofu and Mushroom Sisig Pinoyshki!
Vegan Piroshki of the month
oin us in celebrating our monthly Vegan Piroshki special, available exclusively at 'Piroshki on 3rd'. Stay updated on the latest flavors and promotions by following our Facebook page. Don't miss out on this plant-based delight!
Vegan Buffalo Chicken Super Bowl Piroshki
Don't miss out on the chance to add some extra excitement to your Super Bowl celebration! This month only, we're offering our special Buffalo Chicken Piroshki - a delicious blend of juicy fried chicken, tangy yet spicy buffalo sauce, and creamy blue cheese dressing all wrapped in a soft and buttery dough. Trust us, this is the perfect snack to satisfy your cravings while you cheer on your favorite team. Hurry and grab yours before the limited-time offer ends this February. Get your taste buds ready for a touchdown of flavor with every bite. Available in regular and vegan form.
Pithivier
Sausage Pithivier
A Sausage Pithivier is a traditional French pastry made of flaky puff pastry and a savory filling of juicy, seasoned sausage. The puff pastry is layered and filled with the sausage mixture, then baked until golden brown for a crispy exterior and warm, comforting interior. The filling is elevated to a new level of deliciousness with the addition of a rich and savory gravy, making each bite a tantalizing taste of classic French cuisine.
Soup
Vegan Soups
Borscht
Attention all beet lovers! Our traditional borscht soup is a true masterpiece, made with the finest and freshest vegetarian ingredients, including the star of the show: beets! This vibrant and delicious soup is a vegan option, but for those who like to live life on the dairy-filled edge, we have a container of non-vegan sour cream ready and waiting (just keep it on the down-low from any vegan friends). And for our gluten-free friends, don't worry, we've got you covered. Our borscht soup is gluten-free, but we can't guarantee that the kitchen won't be playing host to some rogue flour particles. So, whether you're a die-hard beet fan or simply looking to try something new, come on in and enjoy a bowl of our delectable and traditional borscht soup!
Baked Inhouse
Cookies
Choc Chip Walnut
Snickerdoodle
Take a trip down memory lane with our scrumptious Snickerdoodle Cookie! A timeless treat that's been around for generations, this soft, fluffy cookie is coated in a generous layer of cinnamon-sugar, giving it a warm, sweet flavor that's simply irresistible.
Vegan Choc Marble Cookie
Sochnik
Raspberry Roll
Pastries
Flake Crust
Croissants
Croissant
Put down that sad, bland piece of toast and step right up to the buttery goodness of our famous Croissant! With its crisp exterior and tender interior, it's like a flavor explosion in your mouth. This pastry is like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, a warm hug from your grandma, and a party for your taste buds, all rolled into one. One bite and you'll be singing its praises from the rooftops (or at least from your breakfast table). Just remember, a Croissant a day keeps the doctor away... or is it the dentist? Either way, dig in!"
Chocolate Croissant
Twice Baked Croissant
Bread
Bread Roll
Indulge in the fresh goodness of our house-baked bread roll made with our secret special dough recipe. The perfect addition to any meal, this roll is soft, fluffy, and bursting with flavor. Made with only the finest ingredients, each bite is like a warm hug for your taste buds. Don't miss out on this delightful treat, come in and try a roll today!
Blueberry Bread
Pumpkin Bread
Banana Bread
Breakfast
Breakfast
Ham And Havarti Danish
Chocolate Croissant
Twice Baked Croissant
Croissant
Put down that sad, bland piece of toast and step right up to the buttery goodness of our famous Croissant! With its crisp exterior and tender interior, it's like a flavor explosion in your mouth. This pastry is like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, a warm hug from your grandma, and a party for your taste buds, all rolled into one. One bite and you'll be singing its praises from the rooftops (or at least from your breakfast table). Just remember, a Croissant a day keeps the doctor away... or is it the dentist? Either way, dig in!"
Pork Bicol Express
A Sizzling Adventure for Your Taste Buds! Tender Pork Slow-Cooked in a Fiery Coconut Curry Sauce, Inspired by the Bicol Region of the Philippines. Served with a Side Salad, because even Action Heroes need a sidekick.
Breakfast Piroshki
Vegan Breakfast Scramble Piroshki
This soft and buttery East European pastry that's filled with enough goodness to make even the grumpiest person smile. Our secret weapon? A savory scramble of Beyond Sausage, Just egg, tofu, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms, all nestled inside a warm and cozy piroshki shell. Whether you're a vegan or just looking for a tasty and wholesome breakfast option, try one and discover the secret to a happy morning!
Spinach, eggs & feta cheese Vegetable Piroshki
Filled with sauteed spinach, crumbled eggs, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and garlic. Similar to a spanakopita filling.
Beverages
Water Bottle
Can
Bottle
San Pellegrino
A sparkling journey to the heart of Italy in every sip. Imported from the birthplace of the Mediterranean diet, this naturally carbonated mineral water is enriched with minerals for a crisp and refreshing taste. Served ice cold, it's the perfect accompaniment to any meal, or a delightful treat on its own.
Coke 16.9oz Bottle
The drink that's more classic than a black and white movie, and just as timeless. Enjoy ice cold, straight from the bottle, or in a glass with a twist of lemon for a burst of freshness.
Diet Coke 16.9oz Bottle
The drink for those who want to have their cake (err...soda) and drink it too! Zero calories, zero guilt, and a whole lot of flavor. Served ice cold, for a refreshing twist on the classic.
Dr Pepper 16.9oz bottle
Charles Alderton, the creator of Dr Pepper, was working as a pharmacist in a drugstore in Waco, Texas when he first became intrigued by the smell of a blend of flavors wafting from the soda fountain. The blend of flavors, which included cherry, caramel, and other ingredients, intrigued Alderton, and he began experimenting with creating his own soft drink. He eventually created a beverage that combined these flavors in a unique way, and Dr Pepper was born. The rest, as they say, is history. Despite numerous attempts to replicate the recipe, the exact combination of flavors that make up the iconic soft drink remains a mystery to this day. Did you know it can also be served hot?
Diet Dr Pepper 16.9oz bottle
The drink that defies description and dieting, all at the same time. With its unique blend of 23 flavors (see below), this beverage is sure to satisfy your cravings without adding any unwanted pounds. Served ice cold for maximum refreshment.
Coke 20oz Bottle
The drink that's more classic than a black and white movie, and just as timeless. Enjoy ice cold, straight from the bottle, or in a glass with a twist of lemon for a burst of freshness.
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle
The drink for those who want to have their cake (err...soda) and drink it too! Zero calories, zero guilt, and a whole lot of flavor. Served ice cold, for a refreshing twist on the classic.
Small Juice
Small Orange Juice
Complement your soft and buttery piroshki with a glass of our Orange Juice! This Vitamin C-packed juice will balance out the richness of your breakfast pastry and provide a burst of fresh flavor. Start your day off right with a delicious and healthy combination of our Orange Juice and your favorite piroshki.
Additional Tip
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a restaurant, bakery and cafe with a single location in downtown Seattle (710 3rd Ave). The bakery was started in 1994 and was taken over by the Chef Alyssa Anderson in 2016. We strive to deliver the freshest and most delicious baked goods. We are also well known for our cakes, wedding cakes, piroshkies, soups and super sized piroshki competition. Appeared on Network's Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives on Friday on the 10th of August at 6pm and 9pm PST for our funkalicious grub. If you are interested in national shipping please click here. So whether you are planning a large event, want to come in to surf cat videos on our free wifi or have something delivered (while surfing cat videos), we have you covered.
710 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104