Piroshki on 3rd

Restaurant info

We are a restaurant, bakery and cafe with a single location in downtown Seattle (710 3rd Ave). The bakery was started in 1994 and was taken over by the Chef Alyssa Anderson in 2016. We strive to deliver the freshest and most delicious baked goods. We are also well known for our cakes, wedding cakes, piroshkies, soups and super sized piroshki competition. Appeared on Network's Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives on Friday on the 10th of August at 6pm and 9pm PST for our funkalicious grub. If you are interested in national shipping please click here. So whether you are planning a large event, want to come in to surf cat videos on our free wifi or have something delivered (while surfing cat videos), we have you covered.

