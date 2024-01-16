Pirosmani Georgian Food Art
No reviews yet
849 W DUNDEE RD.
Wheeling, IL 60090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pirosmani Food
Traditional Bakery
- Adjaruli Khachapuri$15.99
Traditional Georgian Khachapuri (From Adjara region). Open-faced khachapuri filled with our specially blended cheese, topped with an egg yolk and butter. (Tip. You should stir the egg yolk, cheese and butter and enjoy...) (Vegetarian
- Khachapuri Pirosmani$13.49
Our Chief’s signature dough with specially blended cheese. (Imeruli, Vegetarian)
- Khachapuri Megruli$12.99
Our Chief’s signature dough with our specially blended cheese inside and on the top. (Vegetarian)
- Khachapuri Cheese and spinach$12.99
Our Chief’s signature dough with our specially blended cheese and spinach.
- Khachapuri Penovani$5.99
Puff Pastry filled with our specially blended cheese. (Vegetarian)
- Lobiane$12.99
Our Chief’s signature dough with mashed beans added Georgian species, creamy and little buttery. (Vegetarian)
- Kubdari$15.99
NATIONAL DISH OF SVANS. Grounded Beef with onion, garlic and Georgian species. (Khachapuri with meat)
- Chebureki(ea)$4.49
Beef/Pork
- Shoti Bread(ea)$4.99
- Meat Pie(ea)$3.49
Beef with Rice
- Cabbage Pie(ea)$3.49
Cabbage
- Potato Pie(ea)$3.49
Potato
Starters&Salads
- Eggplant Double Roll with Walnut(ea)$2.99
Georgian Dish made with fried eggplant stuffed with walnut paste. Topped with pomegranate seeds. Vegetarian.
- Eggplant Double Roll with Mayo(ea)$2.89
Georgian Dish made with fried eggplant stuffed with mayo, garlic and herbs paste. Topped with pomegranate seeds.
- Pkhali Leek(ea)$2.49
The Salad balls is a minced blend of steamed leek along with cilantro, garlic, walnuts and Georgian spices, then sprinkled with pomegranate seeds. (Vegetarian)
- Pkhali Spinach(ea)$2.49
The Salad balls is a minced blend of steamed spinach along with fresh cilantro, garlic, walnuts and Georgian spices, then sprinkled with pomegranate seeds. (Price per ea.)
- Pkhali Beet(ea)$2.49
The Salad balls is a minced blend of cooked beet leaves along with cilantro, garlic and walnuts and then sprinkled with pomegranate seeds. (Vegetarian)
- Eggplant Salad with Walnut/lb$10.89
Fried eggplant with red and yellow pepper, walnuts, garlic, herbs and Georgian spices. (1 lb.)
- Adjapsandal/lb$10.99
Roasted vegetables ragout. Eggplant, red bell pepper fried in vegetable oil and seasoned with basil, coriander, garlic, parsley and other seasoning. (1 lb.)
- Carrot Salad/lb$9.99
Marinated carrot. Georgian-Korean style, not very spicy. (1 lb.)
- Vinegret Salad/lb$8.99
Popular vegetarian salad with beets, carrots, potatoes, beans, fresh herbs. (1 lb.)
- Olivie Salad/lb$8.99
Popular vegetarian Salad with peas, carrots, onions, potatoes and eggs all mixed with Mayo.
- Bean Salad/lb$9.49
Traditional Georgian bean salad. Ingredients: Red and yellow pepper, Georgian spices and fresh cilantro.
- Beet with Tkemali Sause/lb$8.49
Boiled beet with red tkemali sauce and fresh cilantro. (1 lb.)
- Mangal Salad/lb$9.99
Grilled eggplant Salad with vegetables. (Smoky flavor) (1 lb.)
- Georgian Salad/lb$8.49
Fresh cut tomato and cucumber salad with Georgian unfiltered sunflower oil. (Kakhuri zeti) with onions, cilantro, parsley.
- Georgian Pkhali Plate(ea)$59.99
Eggplant rolls with walnut, spinach, beet and leek Pkhali with Jonjoli (Capers in Brine). Comes with fried corn sticks.
Soups
Main Dishes
- Khinkali Kalakuri(6)$19.49
Khinkali (Georgian dumplings) are one of the most popular and delicious food, which originated in the Georgian mountain regions. Ingredients - minced meat (lamb or beef and pork mixed), onions, chili pepper, salt, cumin, parsley and cilantro.
- Khinkali Beef/Lamb(6)$21.49
Khinkali (Georgian dumplings) are one of the most popular and delicious food, which originated in the Georgian mountain regions. Ingredients - minced meat (lamb or beef and pork mixed), onions, chili pepper, salt, cumin, parsley and cilantro.
- Khinkali Cheese (6)$17.99
Cheese
- Khinkali Mushroom(6)$18.49
Khinkali (Georgian dumplings) are one of the most popular and delicious food, which originated in the Georgian mountain regions. Ingredients - mushroom, onions, chili pepper, salt, parsley and cilantro.
- Lula Kebab Beef/Pork(ea)$14.99
Chief’s special recipe. Specially Blended Prime beef and pork, onion, pepper, herbs and Georgian spices.
- Lula Kebab Beef/Lamb(ea)$16.99
Chief’s special recipe. Specially Blended Prime beef and lamb, onion, pepper, herbs and Georgian spices.
- Lula Kebab Chicken(ea)$11.99
Chief’s special recipe. House blend Chicken, onion, pepper, herbs and Georgian spices. Wrapped in the thin lavash bread with same day marinated onions, cilantro and barberry. Comes with homemade “Satsebeli” (Tomato sauce).
- Chicken Skewers /lb$11.99
Marinated chicken thighs prepared on the grill.
- Pork Skewers/lb$12.99
Marinated pork prepared on the grill.
- Lamb Skewers/lb$22.99
(Pre-order, 1 lb.) Marinated prime Australian lamb prepared on the grill. PRE-ORDER
- Lamb Chops(6)$39.99
Marinated prime Australian lamb Chops prepared on the grill. PRE-ORDER
- Baked Catfish/lb$16.99
Marinated Catfish Prepared in the oven.
- Baked Salmon Steak/lb$21.99
Marinated Salmon Prepared in the oven.
- Satsivi /lb$12.99
Chicken in walnut sauce
- Plov Lamb/lb$11.99
Prime Australian lamb and highest quality rice, with carrots and spices.
- Plov Chicken/lb$10.99
Prime chicken and highest quality rice, with carrots and spices.
- Chicken Tabaka(ea)$16.99
Young chicken Marinated in Adjika sauce prepared in the oven.
Frozen Food
Side Dishes
Desserts
- Napoleon$12.99
Crispy layers of Puff Puff Pastry filled with thick layers of bavarian cream.
- Opium with Berries(ea)$5.19
Crispy layers with bize, bavarian cream, blubbery and raspberry .
- Opium with Lemon(ea)$4.49
Crispy layers with bize, bavarian cream, apple and lemon .
- Snickers(ea)$4.99
Crispy layers with bize, canned caramel cream and peanuts. Topped with chocolate.
- Spartak(ea)$4.49
Chocolate and white layers with bavarian cream. Topped with chocolate.
- Honeycake with Prunes(ea)$3.99
Thin layers of crispy honey cake that are softened by a sour cream frosting. With prunes and walnuts.
- Honeycake Classic(ea)$4.49
Thin layers of crispy honey cake that are softened by a dulce de leche frosting.
- Choco Potato(ea)$3.99
Made from cake or cookie crumbs glued together with butter, condensed milk, cocoa powder.
- Georgian Cookie (ea)$2.99
Cookie with the raisins, honey and walnuts.
- Honeycake with Walnuts and Bavarian Cream$3.99
Thin layers of crispy honey cake that are softened with bavarian cream . With walnuts.
Pirosmani Wine & Spirits
Wine
- Saperavi Aleksanreuli$15.99
Red Dry
- Chkhaveri$23.99
White Dry
- Saperavi Sanadimo Villa Mosavali$19.99
Red Dry
- Chinuri Villa Mosavali$19.99
White dry
- Saperavi Rose Villa Mosavali$29.99
Red Dry
- Tsitska Villa Mosavali$19.99
White Dry
- Kidzmarauli Traditsuili$24.99
Qvevri Red semi sweet
- Goruli Mtsvane Villa Mosavali$23.99
Aged in Oak White Dry
- Shavkapito Barbale$34.99
Qvevri Red Dry( oak barrels)
- Budeshuri Barbale$34.99
Qvevri Red Dry
- Kindzmarauli Barbale$34.99
Semi-Sweet Red
- Saperavi Marbano$27.99
Qvevri Red Dry
- Rkatsitile Marbano$27.99
Qvevri Red Dry
- Dila-o Saperavi$18.99
Qvevri Red Dry
- Dila-o Rkatsiteli Mtsvane$16.99
Qvevri Red Dry
- Saperavi Reserve Guardians$19.99
Red Dry
- Lazmauri Pirosmani$14.99
White Semi Dry
- Lazmauri Pirosmani$14.99
Red Semi Dry
- Lazmauri Tvishi$17.99
White Semi-Sweet
- Lazmauri Kvanchkara$25.99
Red Semi-Sweet
- kindzmaraili old kakheti$23.99
- SAPERAVI QVEVRI OLD KAKHETI$25.99
- RKATSITELI QVEVRI$25.99
- KISI TRADITSIULI$24.99
Chacha
Beverages
- Pear Natakhari lemonade 0,5 l$2.99
Pear
- Lemon, Lime Natakhari lemonade 0,5 l$2.99
Lemon, Lime
- Barberry Natakhari lemonade 0,5 l$2.99
Barberry
- Natural Cornel juice Bio juice 330 ml$3.18
Natural Cornel juice
- Natural Rosehip juice Bio juice 330 ml$3.18
Natural Rosehip juice
- Natural Pomergranate juice Bio juice 330 ml$3.18
Natural Pomergranate juice
- Natural Peach juice Bio juice 330 ml$3.18
Natural Peach juice
- Natural Tomato juice Bio juice 330 ml$3.18
Natural Tomato juice
- White Cherry Compote Cula Natural 1L$5.85
White Cherry
- Cornel Compote Cula Natural 1L$5.85
Cornel
- Peach&Blackberry Compote Cula Natural 1L$5.85
Peach&Blackberry
- Fejoa Compote Cula Natural 1L$5.85
Fejoa
- Peach Compote Cula Natural 1L$5.85
Peach
- Quince Compote Cula Natural 1L$5.85
Quince
- Strawberry Compote Cula Natural 1L$5.85
Strawberry
- Fejoa Compote Cula Natural 330 ml$3.18
Fejoa
- Strawberry Compote Cula Natural 330 ml$3.18
Strawberry
- Sour Cherry Compote Cula Natural 330 ml$3.18
Sour Cherry
- Cherry&Blackberry Compote Cula Natural 330 ml$3.18
Cherry&Blackberry
Stumara Restuarant Menu
Starters
Main Dishes
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Alcohol beverage
Store
- Fig Preserve 360 g$3.99
- Quince Preserve 360 g$3.99
- Walnut Preserve 360 g$3.99
- Plum Jam 360 g$3.99
- Cornel Jam 360 g$3.99
- Tkemali Marneuli$5.99
Green Tkemali Classic
- Tkemali Marneuli$5.99
Red Tkemali Classic
- Tkemali Valiko 365 g$4.49
Red Classic
- Tkemali Valiko 365 g$4.49
Yellow Classic
- Tkemali Valiko 365 g$4.49
Green Classic
- Tkemali Valiko 570 g$5.48
Red Classic
- Tkemali Valiko 570 g$5.48
Green Classic
- Tkemali Valiko 570 g$5.48
Yellow Classic
- Satsebeli Marneuli$5.49
Tomato sause Classic
- Satsebeli Marneuli$5.49
Tomato sause spicy
- Marneuli Pepper 1050g$7.99
Pepper in Brine
- Marneuli Tomato 1050 g$6.99
Cherry Tomato in Brine
- Marneuli Cucumbers 1050 g$6.99
Cucumber in Brine
- Marneuli Cucumbers 3150 g$14.99
Cucumber in Brine
- Marneuli Garlic 1060 g$8.99
Garlic In Brine
- Green Pepper Marneuli 550g$5.89
Green Pepper in Oil
- Ramson In Brine$7.49
Ramsons in Brine
- Marneuli Jonjoli$7.89
Jonjoli in Brine
- Green Plum in Marinade$7.49
Green Plum with Tarragon
- Watermelon Rind Preserve 650g$7.99
- Quince Preserve 650g$7.99
- Fig's Preserve 650g$7.99
Stumara Cocktail Menu
Classic Coktails
- Nestani$18.00
Chacha, Italian Sweet vermouth. Campari
- Sweet Deal$18.00
Pear Chacha, Lime, Raspberry Liqueur, Easy Foam
- Sip-Sip$20.00
Oak Chacha, Amaretto, Cherry Liquer, Aromatic Bitters
- Tune Tonic$22.00
Pear Chacha, Lime, Raspberry Liqueur, Easy Foam
- Caucasian Negroni$18.00
Oak Chacha, Amaretto, Cherry Liquer, Aromatic Bitters
- Queen Of Kings$18.00
Oak Chacha, Amaretto, Cherry Liquer, Aromatic Bitters
Specials
Stumara Wine Menu
White Dry
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
849 W DUNDEE RD., Wheeling, IL 60090