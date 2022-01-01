- Home
Pirrone's Pizzeria - St. Peters
299 Salt Lick Rd
Saint Peters, MO 63376
Popular Items
Appetizers
Toasted Ravioli
Cannelloni Bites
Chicken Strips
Breaded Mushrooms
Comes with Tomato Sauce
Cauliflower
Comes with Tomato Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Comes with Tomato Sauce
Hot Wing
1 pound
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sampler
4 oz. breaded mushrooms, 3 Mozzarella sticks, 6 toasted ravioli, 3 chicken strips with our homemade tomato and meat sauce, BBQ or mild horseradish on request.
Salads
Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese and topped with a pepperoncini
Special Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce with wedges of tomato, onions, cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni and a pepperoncini
Sicilian
Tomatoes, onions, anchovies, olives, oregano and a pepperoncini served on a bed of lettuce and smothered with house made italian/vinegar dressing
Spaghetti
Mostaccioli
Ravioli
Pasta
Baked Lasagna
Wide pasta noodles triple layered in our rich meat sauce made with our house made hamburger and tomato sauce mixed with Ricotta cheese and topped with provel cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Our own thick creamy white sauce with Parmesan cheese and butter and mixed with Fettuccine noodles
Pasta Con Broccoli
Shell noodles mixed with our specially created white sauce cooked with mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and a touch of red sauce.
Pasta Taster
A generous sampling of our pasta con broccoli, fettuccine alfredo and a 1/2 order of lasagna.
Cannelloni
Sandwiches
Grilled American Cheese
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Hot Ham
Cold Ham
Ham and Cheese Combination
Italian Hamburger
Italian Cheeseburger
Home Made Italian Sausage
Italian Meatballs
Battered Fish Filet
Skinless Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Italian Salami
Dinners
Fish & Chips
Two battered filets of Taylor cod fish, approx. 8 oz., deep-fried and garnished with tartar sauce and lemon. Served with steak fries and a small salad made with iceberg lettuce and choice of dressing. Peanut oil used for frying.
Fish Filet
Two battered fillets of Taylor cod fish, approx. 8 oz., deep-fried and garnished with tartar sauce and lemon. Served with a small salad made with iceberg lettuce, choice of dressing and your choice of a side. Peanut oil used for frying.
One-Half Fried Chicken
One leg, thigh, breast and wing over a pound of chicken breaded in flour, salt and pepper. Deep-fried for a crispy crust and still juicy inside. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.
Home Made Italian Sausage
Three freshly made 4 oz. Italian sausage links made right here, grilled and smothered in our own tomato sauce. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.
Golden Fried Jumbo Shrimp
6 jumbo breaded shrimp deep-fried and served with cocktail sauce and lemon. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.
Skinless Chicken Breast
Two 6 oz. skinless boneless breast served your way. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.
Chicken Parmesan
Two 6 oz. skinless boneless breasts served your way and then smothered in our tomato sauce, provel cheese and topped with a sprinkle of Romano cheese. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.
Pizza
Medium PIZZA
Build your Own
Medium Cheese
Medium Supreme
Medium Jerry's Special
Medium Veggie
Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato
Large PIZZA
Build your Own
Large Cheese
Large Supreme
Large Jerry's Special
Large Veggie
Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato
Medium Meat Lover
Large Meat Lover
Extras
side of tomato sauce
side of meat sauce
side of butter cheese sauce
side of garlic sauce
side of white sauce
side of cheese
meat ball
sausage link
side of ranch
side of bleu cheese
side of house italian vinegar & oil
side of creamy italian
side of thousand island
side of french
side of honey mustard
side of BBQ
side of horseradish
side of hot sauce
side of pepperoncinis
Anchovies
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
299 Salt Lick Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376