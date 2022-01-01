Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Pirrone's Pizzeria - St. Peters

review star

No reviews yet

299 Salt Lick Rd

Saint Peters, MO 63376

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Large PIZZA
Salad
Medium PIZZA

Appetizers

Peanut oil used for frying.

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

Cannelloni Bites

$8.95

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Comes with Tomato Sauce

Cauliflower

$7.95Out of stock

Comes with Tomato Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Comes with Tomato Sauce

Hot Wing

$12.99

1 pound

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.25

French Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Sampler

$12.95

4 oz. breaded mushrooms, 3 Mozzarella sticks, 6 toasted ravioli, 3 chicken strips with our homemade tomato and meat sauce, BBQ or mild horseradish on request.

Salads

Salad

$5.25+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese and topped with a pepperoncini

Special Salad

$7.25+

Crisp iceberg lettuce with wedges of tomato, onions, cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni and a pepperoncini

Sicilian

$6.25

Tomatoes, onions, anchovies, olives, oregano and a pepperoncini served on a bed of lettuce and smothered with house made italian/vinegar dressing

Spaghetti

Served with bread and butter, All of our hamburger, italian sausage, meatballs, italian hamburger, sauces and dough are made fresh in house daily.

Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce

$6.25+

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$7.25+

Spaghetti w/ Mushrooms

$7.25+

Spaghetti w/ Butter

$7.25+

Spaghetti w/ Garlic Butter

$7.25+

Spaghetti w/ Meat Balls

$8.25+

Spaghetti w/ Sausage Links

$8.25+

Mostaccioli

Served with bread and butter, All of our hamburger, italian sausage, meatballs, italian hamburger, sauces and dough are made fresh in house daily.

Mostaccioli w/ Tomato Sauce

$6.25+

Mostaccioli w/ Meat Sauce

$7.25+

Mostaccioli w/ Mushrooms

$7.25+

Mostaccioli w/ Butter

$7.25+

Mostaccioli w/ Garlic Butter

$7.25+

Mostaccioli w/ Meat Balls

$8.25+

Mostaccioli w/ Sausage Links

$8.25+

Ravioli

Served with bread and butter, All of our hamburger, italian sausage, meatballs, italian hamburger, sauces and dough are made fresh in house daily.

Ravioli w/Tomato Sauce

$6.25+

Ravioli w/Meat Sauce

$6.25+

Ravioli w/Mushroom Sauce

$6.25+

Ravioli w/Meat Balls

$7.99+

Ravioli w/Sausage Links

$7.99+

Pasta

Served with bread and butter, All of our hamburger, italian sausage, meatballs, italian hamburger, sauces and dough are made fresh in house daily.

Baked Lasagna

$12.50+

Wide pasta noodles triple layered in our rich meat sauce made with our house made hamburger and tomato sauce mixed with Ricotta cheese and topped with provel cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50+

Our own thick creamy white sauce with Parmesan cheese and butter and mixed with Fettuccine noodles

Pasta Con Broccoli

$12.50+

Shell noodles mixed with our specially created white sauce cooked with mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and a touch of red sauce.

Pasta Taster

$13.50

A generous sampling of our pasta con broccoli, fettuccine alfredo and a 1/2 order of lasagna.

Cannelloni

Served with bread and butter, All of our hamburger, italian sausage, meatballs, italian hamburger, sauces and dough are made fresh in house daily.

Cannelloni w/ Tomato Sauce

$10.50+

Cannelloni w/ Meat Sauce

$11.50+

Cannelloni with Mushrooms

$11.50+

Cannelloni with White Sauce

$11.50+

Cannelloni with Meat Balls

$13.95+

Cannelloni with Sausage Links

$13.95+

Cannelloni with Seafood

$13.95+

Sandwiches

Served with a garnish and French Fries or Onion Rings.

Grilled American Cheese

$7.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Hot Ham

$9.95

Cold Ham

$9.95

Ham and Cheese Combination

$10.95

Italian Hamburger

$10.95

Italian Cheeseburger

$11.95

Home Made Italian Sausage

$12.50

Italian Meatballs

$11.50

Battered Fish Filet

$10.75

Skinless Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.75

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.50

Italian Salami

$9.95

Dinners

Chicken, Fish, Shrimp and Fresh Made in House Italian Sausage

Fish & Chips

$12.95

Two battered filets of Taylor cod fish, approx. 8 oz., deep-fried and garnished with tartar sauce and lemon. Served with steak fries and a small salad made with iceberg lettuce and choice of dressing. Peanut oil used for frying.

Fish Filet

$12.95

Two battered fillets of Taylor cod fish, approx. 8 oz., deep-fried and garnished with tartar sauce and lemon. Served with a small salad made with iceberg lettuce, choice of dressing and your choice of a side. Peanut oil used for frying.

One-Half Fried Chicken

$13.95

One leg, thigh, breast and wing over a pound of chicken breaded in flour, salt and pepper. Deep-fried for a crispy crust and still juicy inside. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.

Home Made Italian Sausage

$13.95

Three freshly made 4 oz. Italian sausage links made right here, grilled and smothered in our own tomato sauce. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.

Golden Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$13.95

6 jumbo breaded shrimp deep-fried and served with cocktail sauce and lemon. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.

Skinless Chicken Breast

$13.95

Two 6 oz. skinless boneless breast served your way. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

Two 6 oz. skinless boneless breasts served your way and then smothered in our tomato sauce, provel cheese and topped with a sprinkle of Romano cheese. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.

Pizza

All of our hamburger, italian sausage, meatballs, italian hamburgers, sauces and dough are made fresh in house daily.

Medium PIZZA

$15.00

Build your Own

Medium Cheese

$13.50

Medium Supreme

$20.25

Medium Jerry's Special

$20.25

Medium Veggie

$20.25

Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato

Large PIZZA

$17.50

Build your Own

Large Cheese

$15.75

Large Supreme

$24.25

Large Jerry's Special

$24.25

Large Veggie

$24.25

Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato

Medium Meat Lover

$20.25

Large Meat Lover

$24.25

Extras

side of tomato sauce

$1.50

side of meat sauce

$1.95

side of butter cheese sauce

$1.50

side of garlic sauce

$1.50

side of white sauce

$2.25

side of cheese

$1.75

meat ball

$2.25

sausage link

$2.25

side of ranch

$0.95

side of bleu cheese

$0.95

side of house italian vinegar & oil

$0.95

side of creamy italian

$0.95

side of thousand island

$0.95

side of french

$0.95

side of honey mustard

$0.95

side of BBQ

$0.95

side of horseradish

$0.95

side of hot sauce

$0.95

side of pepperoncinis

$0.95

Anchovies

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mug Rootbeer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Water

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.95

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Sausage & Pepperoni

$22.00

Frozen Pepperoni

$19.75

Frozen Sausage

$19.75

Frozen Supreme

$24.25

Frozen Jerry Special

$24.25

Frozen Cheese

$15.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

299 Salt Lick Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376

Directions

