Piru Pizza 3940 Center Street

No reviews yet

3940 Center Street

Piru, CA 93040

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza 16"
Chicken Wings 7 Pieces
Hawaiian Pizza Large

Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza 16"

Large Cheese Pizza 16"

$14.50

Special mix of five different cheeses

House Special Combo Large

House Special Combo Large

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, black olive, mushroom, onion and bell pepper

Hawaiian Pizza Large

Hawaiian Pizza Large

$19.99

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Veggie Pizza Large

Veggie Pizza Large

$18.99

Mushroom, black olive, onion, tomato and bell pepper

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$19.99

Chicken, onion and tangy BBQ sauce

Medium Cheese Pizza 12"

Medium Cheese Pizza 12"

$10.99

Special blend of 5 different cheeses

House Special Combo Medium

House Special Combo Medium

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, black olive, mushroom, onion and bell pepper

Hawaiian Pizza Medium

Hawaiian Pizza Medium

$15.99

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Veggie Pizza Medium

Veggie Pizza Medium

$15.99

Mushroom, black olive, onion, tomato and bell pepper

BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium

BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium

$15.99

Chicken, onion and a tangy BBQ sauce

Personal Cheese Pizza 9"

Personal Cheese Pizza 9"

$8.95

9" Personal Pizza with blended cheeses

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomato, black olive, mozzarella and pepperoncini

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, tomato, black olive, pepperoncini and mozzarella

Chicken Wings

14 tasty wings, select your sauce!!
Chicken Wings 7 Pieces

Chicken Wings 7 Pieces

$9.00

7 tasty wings, select your sauce

Chicken Wings 14 Pieces

Chicken Wings 14 Pieces

$17.00

14 wings, baked to perfection...add your sauce!

Sandwiches

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.75

Hardwood Smoked with pickles and mayonnaise

Italian Sub Sandwich

Italian Sub Sandwich

$9.25

Hot Sandwich with pepperoni, salami, sliced onion, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella ...with bag of chips.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$8.50

Hot sandwich with tomato, mushroom, black olive, pepperoncini, onion, lettuce and mozzarella...with a bag of chips.

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.50

Hot sandwich, with chicken, marinara, mozarella and mayonaisse...served with bag of chips.

Hamalami

Hamalami

$8.95

Canadiam ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, pepperoncini, Italian dressing mayonnaise....with a bag of chips.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$8.95

1/2lb Cheeseburger with French Fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Marinated Chicken, lightly tossed with celery, onion, salt n pepper, mayonnaise

Side Orders

Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks

Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks

$4.75

Six freshly baked bread sticks with dipping sauce

Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$3.95

Delicious baked fries cooked to order

Chicken Tenders

4 Tasty pieces with side of Fries
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

4 Tasty pieces with French Fries

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

2 Tasty pieces with Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

1/4 lb burger with cheese, side of Fries

Desserts

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$2.50
Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.25

Served in a Cup, with Chocolate or Strawberry flavoring and nuts

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$1.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$1.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.75
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Use Promo Code WINGWEDNESDAY at checkout for free 7 pc wing with the purchase of any 2 Large pizzas! Only applies on Wednesdays.

Location

3940 Center Street, Piru, CA 93040

Directions

