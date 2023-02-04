Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pi's Chinese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1815 S Saginaw Rd

Midand, MI 48642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crabmeat Cheese (4)
Dinner Egg Roll
(D) Hunan Sesame

(D) Appetizers

Chicken Dumplings (6)

$9.45Out of stock

Chicken Skewers (4)

$8.45

Crabmeat Cheese (4)

$4.95

Crispy Wontons (8)

$5.95

Dinner Egg Roll

$3.50

Lunch Egg Roll

$3.00

Pi’s Platter

$13.95

Spring Rolls (4)

$6.75

Vegetable Dumplings (6)

$8.45

(D) Chinese

(D) Almond

$14.45

(D) Broccoli &

$14.45

(D) Cashew

$14.45

(D) Chop Suey

$14.45

(D) Chow Mein

$14.45

(D) Curry

$14.45

(D) Egg Foo Young

$14.45Out of stock

(D) Fried Rice

$14.45

(D) Garlic

$14.45

(D) General Tso

$14.45

(D) Hunan

$14.45

(D) Hunan Sesame

$14.45

(D) Lo Mein

$14.45

(D) Mandarin

$14.45

(D) Mongolian

$14.45

(D) Moo Shu

$14.45

(D) Orange

$14.45

(D) Pad Thai

$14.45

(D) Pea Pods &

$14.45

(D) Pepper

$14.45

(D) Princess

$14.45

(D) Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp

$15.95

(D) Szechuan

$14.45

(D) Snow

$14.45

(D) Sweet & Sour

$14.45

(D) Vegetable Deluxe w/

$14.45

(D) Korean

Hot Stone Bibimbap

$14.95

Korean BBQ Don

$15.95

Soon Dubu

$13.95Out of stock

Jum Pong

$17.95Out of stock

Palace Beef

$15.95

(D) Sides

LG Fried Rice

$6.00

SM Fried Rice

$3.95

LG White Rice

$3.95

SM White Rice

$1.95

LG Lo Mein Noodles

$4.95

SM Lo Mein Noodles

$2.95

Side Sizzling Rice

$2.95

Side Steamed Vegetable

$2.95

Bag Of Chips

$0.25

Box Of Green Tea

$3.50

(D) Sauces

Bottled Ginger Sauce

$10.00+Out of stock

Bottled Yum Yum Sauce

$8.00+

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50+

Brown Sauce

$2.95

White Sauce

$2.95

Sesame Sauce

$2.95

Princess Sauce

$2.95

Mongolian Sauce

$2.95

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Hot Bean Oil

$0.50

House Table Mustard

$0.50

Bibimbap Sauce

$0.50+

(D) Soup

SM Egg Drop Soup

$3.95

LG Egg Drop Soup

$5.95

SM Hot & Sour Soup

$3.95

LG Hot & Sour Soup

$5.95

SM Wonton Soup

$4.95

LG Wonton Soup

$7.45

SM Sizzling Rice Soup

$4.95Out of stock

LG Sizzling Rice Soup

$7.45Out of stock

SM Half&Half Soup

$3.95

LG Half&Half Soup

$5.95

TO-GO DRINKS

TO-GO Soft Drinks

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

BTL Gatorade

$2.95

BTL Mtn Dew

$2.50

BTL Water

$2.50

BTL Pepsi

$2.50

BTL Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

TO-GO Plastic 16oz Soft Drink

$1.95

St. Patty's Beer

St. Patty's Beer

$3.00

Mother's Day Drinks

MOM-OSA

$7.00

MIMOSA SUNRISE

$6.00

PERFECT PEACH MARTINI

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

10/22/22 Celebration of Life Event

*Custom Set Buffet

$13.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy your time at Pi's!

Website

Location

1815 S Saginaw Rd, Midand, MI 48642

Directions

Gallery
Pi's Chinese Restaurant image
Pi's Chinese Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bone Daddys Barbeque
orange starNo Reviews
1900 S Saginaw Rd Suite F Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Genji Midland
orange starNo Reviews
2929 S Saginaw Rd Midland, MI 48642
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Midland
orange star4.6 • 1,945
715 E Main St #120 Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Molasses | Smokehouse & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
201 E. Main St. Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom -
orange starNo Reviews
240 E. Main Street Unit A Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Pizza Sam’s
orange star4.3 • 941
102 W Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midand

Pi's Asian Express
orange star4.4 • 2,879
5015 Eastman Ave Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Midland
orange star4.6 • 1,945
715 E Main St #120 Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Pizza Sam’s
orange star4.3 • 941
102 W Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Midland Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 502
5011 N. Saginaw Road Midland, MI 48642
View restaurantnext
Amazing Deli
orange star4.3 • 197
134 E Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midand
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
East Lansing
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston