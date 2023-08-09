Full Menu

Appetizers

Basket French Fries

$4.90

Basket Onion Rings

$4.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.90

Chicken Tenders

$7.90

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.90

Fried Calamari

$8.90

Lightly floured with seasoning, fresh cut calamari. Fried to golden brown with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$8.90

Freah mozzarella, freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$8.90

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Onion, tomato, and cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Onion, tomato, and cheese

Basket of Seafood

$14.99

Soup and Salads

Chef's Salad

$9.90

Mixed greens with ham, turkey, salami, and cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.90

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$14.90

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$12.90

House Salad

$3.99

Soup

$3.99

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.50

Sweet Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Domestic Bottled Beer

$4.50

Imported Bottled Beer

$5.50

Wine by the Glass

$6.90

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle Juice

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Ice Coffee

$2.90

Fantastic Italian Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.90

Spaghetti Carbonara

$11.90

Grilled Salmon

$16.90

Spaghetti Alla Forno

$13.90

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$12.90

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$12.90

Baked Cheese Stuffed Shells

$12.90

Lasagna

$13.90

Eggplant Parmesan with Spaghetti

$14.90

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

$16.90

Veal Parmesan with Spaghetti

$16.90

Shrimp Sicilian Parm with Spaghetti

$14.90

Penne Alla Forno

$13.90

Crabmeat Ravioli Shrimp pink sauce

$16.90

Subs

8" Philly Steak and Cheese sub

$8.25

Mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes

8" Philly Chicken Cheese Stk sub

$8.25

Steak, onion, and mushrooms

8" Pi's Club

$8.25

Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onion, fried mushroom, and fried green peppers

8" Ham and Provolone Cheese sub

$8.25

Mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes

8" Turkey and Provolone Cheese sub

$8.25

Mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes

8" Ruben

$8.25

Ham, turkey, cheese, mnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes

8" Zep Hoagie

$8.25

Ham, salami, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes

8" Vegetarian Sub

$8.25

Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions, fried mushroom, fried green peppers, and cheese

8" Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.25

Meatball, tomato sauce, and cheese

8" Sausage Parmesan Sub

$8.25

Sausage, tomato sauce, and cheese

8" Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.25

Fried chicken, tomato sauce, cheese

8" Veal Parmesan Sub

$10.25

Fried veal, tomato sauce, cheese

Bambini

Kids Spaghetti

$5.90

Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$5.90

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.90

Chicken Tender and Fries

$7.90

Grilled Cheese with Fires

$5.90

Sweet Things

NY Cheesecake

$4.90

Tiramisu

$4.90

Lemoncello

$4.90

Italian Cannonli

$4.90

Chocolate Mousse

$4.90

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.90

Pizza Special

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.90

Margherita Pizza

$10.90

White Pizza

$10.90

Vegetarian Pizza

$12.90

Meat lovers Pizza

$12.90

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$12.90

Supreme Pizza

$12.90

Steak Pizza

$12.90

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.90

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.90

Margherita Pizza

$14.90

White Pizza

$14.90

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.90

Meat lovers Pizza

$17.90

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$17.90

Supreme Pizza

$17.90

Steak Pizza

$17.90

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.90

Create your own Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.99

Large Pizza

$14.99

Calzone and Stromboli

Calzone

$9.90

Stromboli

$12.90

Sides

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Meatballs

$3.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

Bowl of Dressing

$5.50

4 Oz Tomato sauce

$1.99

Create your Pasta

Pasta and Sauce

$10.99

Daily Lunch Specials

Monday

Baked Ravioli

$8.90

Tuesday

Shrimp Scampi

$13.99

Wednesday

Pasta Special

$8.50

Pizza Special

$7.50

Thursday

Lasagna

$8.90

Friday

Spaghetti with Meatball

$8.90

Spaghetti with Sausage

$8.90

Saturday

Tortellini with Marinara Sauce

$8.90

Sunday

Tortellini with Marinara Sauce*

$8.90

