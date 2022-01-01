Pisa Lisa Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Online Ordering is available during service hours. Pisa Lisa Village of Oakcreek is chef Lisa Dahl's second location of the wildly popular first location in West Sedona. It has the same great energy and vibe! Pop in and enjoy - no reservations needed.
Location
6657 SR-179 STE D1, SEDONA, AZ 86351
Gallery