Pisa Lisa Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179

No reviews yet

6657 SR-179 STE D1

SEDONA, AZ 86351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Da Bambini
Caesar Brutus

Red Pizza

Deluxe Semplice

Deluxe Semplice

$17.00

(Vegan, no cheese) - Mother sauce, olive tapenade, grilled eggplant, artichoke hearts, finished with arugula & pinenuts. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Mother sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, EVO, basil. Killer with the baked on Prosciutto Addition. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Da Bambini

Da Bambini

$15.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, pepperoni. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Primo Portobello

Primo Portobello

$17.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, roasted portobello, cremini & button mushrooms, crushed red pepper, oregano, Parm-Reggiano. Great with Arugula Add-On. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$19.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, ricotta, grilled eggplant, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Da Dorothy

Da Dorothy

$19.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Au Savage

Au Savage

$24.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, Calabrese sausage, picante peppers, prosciutto di Parma, spicy coppa, soppressata salami. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

White Pizza

Funghi Decadente

Funghi Decadente

$18.00

Button mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolonemozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parm-Reggiano finished with whitetruffle oil. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Pollo e Pesto

Pollo e Pesto

$19.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, organic Campari tomatoes, basil, fior di latte mozzarella. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Justino

Justino

$19.00

Ricotta, provolone-mozzarella, imported prosciutto, organic arugula, white-truffle oil. Great with Farm Fresh Egg, Add-on. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Siciliana

$16.00

Provolone-mozzarella with sliced lemons, shaved fennel, oregano, Parm-Reggiano finished with organic arugula. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Passionista

$16.00Out of stock

Fig jam, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, chevre, walnuts, parm-reggiano finished with balsamic reduction.

Carciofe D' Amore

$19.00

Heavenly combination of fire roasted artichokes, grilled eggplant, picante peppers on a bed of provolone-mozzarella.

Tapas Plates

Mediterranean Sampler Plate

Mediterranean Sampler Plate

$14.00

Luscious lemon hummus, organic quinoa tabouli, dolmas, imported olives, feta, crostini.

Lisa's Plate

Lisa's Plate

$14.00

An antipasti sampler with fresh bocconcini mozzarella, baby tomatoes, finnochio slaw, Caselveltrano olives, fire-roasted artichokes

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Burrata, organic baby tomatoes, EVO, basil, onions, marinated mushrooms, balsamic reduction, arugula, ciabatta

Bruschetta Trio

$12.00

Panini

Veggie Nirvana

$14.00

Heavenly! Grilled eggplant, smoked mozzarella, picante peppers. Served on ciabatta bread, baked to order.

Neapolitan

$14.00

OoooLaLa! Smoked mesquite turkey, fontina, sun dried tomato pesto, basil pesto. Served on ciabatta bread, baked to order.

Soups/Sides/Sauces

Lisa's Tomato Bisque Soup

Lisa's Tomato Bisque Soup

$8.00

Homemade Meatballs

Handmade Beef Meatballs in our Signature Marinara

Lucious Lemon Hummus

$4.00

Baby Caprese Salad

$4.00

Orecchiette Pasta Salad

$5.00

Organic Quinoa Tabouli

$3.50

Signature Mother Sauce Togo

Salads

Caesar Brutus

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with our killer creamy lemon-caper Caesar dressing with shaved Parm, croutons. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.

Greca

$12.00

Romaine hearts, organic cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes, baby Nicoise olives, imported feta, Greca vinaigrette. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.

Killer Kale

Killer Kale

$12.00

Organic kale “Caesaresque” salad with shaved Parmesan, Marcona almonds. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.

Rucola

Rucola

$11.00

Organic arugula, radicchio, red onions, shaved Parmesan, EVO, balsamic reduction. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.

Royal Beet

$12.00

Organic locally grown Beets, over a Bed of McClendon select organic Spring mix. Tossed in Chef Lisa Dahl’s proprietary Dressing. Topped with Marcona Almonds and Chèvre

Dessert

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Kahlua Espresso-Soaked Lady Fingers layered with Creamy Mascarpone Filling

Biscotti

$4.50
Macaroons

Macaroons

$7.00

Two-Pack. Dark and White Chocolate-dipped Citrus Macaroon

Artisan Gelato

Artisan Gelato

$6.50

Multiple flavors available.

Non-Alcohol

Acqua Panna Small

$4.00Out of stock

16 oz., Naturally alkaline spring water & Electrolytes

S.Pellegrino Orange & Prickly Pear

$4.00

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Lemon

$4.00

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Pomegranate & Black Currant

$4.00

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Orange

$4.00

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

Perrier Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz., French Sparkling mineral water

Sioux City Sarsaparilla

$4.00

12 oz. Bottled Root Beer. Sioux City's Sarsaparilla is our classic, creamy root beer. It's been twice voted the best root beer in America by The Root Beer Report.

Sioux City Cream Soda

$4.00

12 oz.,Bottled Soft drink. Sioux City Orange Cream is made from the best ingredients. This beverage sensation combines the refreshment of orange soda with the creaminess of a dreamsicle.

Latte

$6.00

16 oz. Double shot of Firecreek Espresso and whole milk steamed to perfection or enjoy it iced!

Cappuccino

$6.00

16 oz., Double shot of Firecreek Espresso and frothed whole milk

Aqua Panna Large

$8.00Out of stock

S. Pellegrino Small

$4.00

S. Pellegrino Large

$8.00

Espresso

$4.75

Americano

$4.75

Mocha

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online Ordering is available during service hours. Pisa Lisa Village of Oakcreek is chef Lisa Dahl's second location of the wildly popular first location in West Sedona. It has the same great energy and vibe! Pop in and enjoy - no reservations needed.

Location

6657 SR-179 STE D1, SEDONA, AZ 86351

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

