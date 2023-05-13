Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mediterranean

Pisa Lisa

review star

No reviews yet

2245 W Hwy 89A

Sedona, AZ 86336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Non-Alcohol

Acqua Panna

$3.25

16 oz., Naturally alkaline spring water & Electrolytes

S.Pellegrino Orange

$3.25

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Orange & Prickly Pear

$3.25

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.25

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Lemon

$3.25

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Pomegranate & Black Currant

$3.25

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

Perrier Strawberry

$2.95

12 oz., French Sparkling mineral water

Sioux City Sarsaparilla

$3.25

12 oz. Bottled Root Beer. Sioux City's Sarsaparilla is our classic, creamy root beer. It's been twice voted the best root beer in America by The Root Beer Report.

Sioux City Prickly Pear

$3.25

12 oz., Bottled soft drink. Sioux City Prickly Pear Soda will provide you with a smooth and refreshing beverage you can enjoy any time! Serve ice cold in a glass, or in Sioux City’s classic western embossed bottles!

Sioux City Orange Cream

$3.25

12 oz.,Bottled Soft drink. Sioux City Orange Cream is made from the best ingredients. This beverage sensation combines the refreshment of orange soda with the creaminess of a dreamsicle.

Maine Route Blueberry

$3.25

FRESH 12oz glass bottles of Maine Root Blueberry soda with CANE SUGAR!!! The folks up in Maine wait all year for the Blueberries to grow, it’s a real summer treat.

Latte

$5.50

16 oz. Double shot of Firecreek Espresso and whole milk steamed to perfection or enjoy it iced!

Cappuccino

$5.50

16 oz., Double shot of Firecreek Espresso and frothed whole milk

Bottle Beer

Menabrea Amber

$5.00

Italian, 10 oz. 5.0% ABV Amber Beer, full bodied and well rounded, with a moderately bitter flavor. Amber in color with bronze overtones, another example of the brewery's exceptional capabilities

Menabrea Blonde

$5.00

Italian, 12 oz. 5.0% ABV, pale pale logger, with a taste of well balanced citrus, bitter and floral, fruity undertones

Landshark Lager

$4.50

12 oz., 4.8% ABV, island style lager, with a light blend of hops and a refreshing hint of malty sweetness,

Stella Artois

$4.50

Belgium Lager, 12 oz, 5% ABV

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$5.50

12 oz., Porter beer with a soft disposition, dark in color, surprising balance

Bud Light

$4.00

12 oz Bottled Domestic beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

12 oz Bottled Domestic beer

Ace Perry Craft Pear Cider

12 oz Alcoholic Cider

Wine

Sangria

White or Red refreshing sangria made in house, 16oz, comes with 2 cups of ice and a fruity garnish.

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Toscana Rosso

$38.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$32.00

House White

$22.00

Crisp and Delicious. Pairs well with the all Chef Dahl's Curbside menu items.

House Red

$22.00

PARTY COMBO PACKS

Party Combination Packages

The Satisfier Combo

$50.00

Includes: 1 Large Brutus Caesar Salad, Choice of Da Bambini(pepperoni) or Margherita Pizza, One large gelato. For Beverage - Choose between wine or beer. Choices are: One Six Pack of Bud Light or Michelob Ultra, Or House Chardonnay, Pinot Noir or Merlot

FOOD

Red Pizza

Deluxe Semplice

Deluxe Semplice

$16.00

(Vegan, no cheese) - Mother sauce, olive tapenade, grilled eggplant, artichoke hearts, finished with arugula & pinenuts. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Mother sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, EVO, basil. Killer with Prosciutto baked on Addition. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Da Bambini

Da Bambini

$13.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, pepperoni. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Primo Portobello

Primo Portobello

$16.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, roasted portobello, cremini & button mushrooms, crushed red pepper, oregano, Parm-Reggiano. Great with Arugula Add-On. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$18.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, ricotta, grilled eggplant, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Da Dorothy

Da Dorothy

$18.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Au Savage

Au Savage

$23.00

Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, Calabrese sausage, picante peppers, prosciutto di Parma, spicy coppa, soppressata salami. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

White Pizza

Funghi Decadente

Funghi Decadente

$18.00

Button mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolonemozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parm-Reggiano finished with whitetruffle oil. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Pollo e Pesto

Pollo e Pesto

$19.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, organic Campari tomatoes, basil, fior di latte mozzarella. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Justino

Justino

$18.00

Ricotta, provolone-mozzarella, imported prosciutto, organic arugula, white-truffle oil. Great with Farm Fresh Egg, Add-on. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Siciliana

$15.00

Provolone-mozzarella with sliced lemons, shaved fennel, oregano, Parm-Reggiano finished with organic arugula. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".

Tapas Plates

Mediterranean Sampler Plate

Mediterranean Sampler Plate

$14.00

Luscious lemon hummus, organic quinoa tabouli, dolmas, imported olives, feta, crostini.

Lisa's Plate

Lisa's Plate

$14.00

An antipasti sampler with fresh bocconcini mozzarella, baby tomatoes, finnochio slaw, Caselveltrano olives, fire-roasted artichokes

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Burrata, organic baby tomatoes, EVO, basil, onions, marinated mushrooms, balsamic reduction, arugula, ciabatta

Panini

Veggie Nirvana

$14.00

Heavenly! Grilled eggplant, smoked mozzarella, picante peppers. Served on ciabatta bread, baked to order.

Neapolitan

$14.00

OoooLaLa! Smoked mesquite turkey, fontina, sun dried tomato pesto, basil pesto. Served on ciabatta bread, baked to order.

Soups/Sides/Sauces

Lisa's Tomato Bisque Soup 16 oz

Lisa's Tomato Bisque Soup 16 oz

$10.00

Homemade Meatballs and Sauce

Handmade Beef Meatballs in our Signature Marinara

Lucious Lemon Hummus

$5.00

Baby Caprese Salad

$5.00

Orecchiette Pasta Salad

$5.00

Organic Quinoa Tabouli

$5.00

Signature Mother Sauce

Salads

Caesar Brutus

Regular or Full Size. Romaine lettuce with our killer creamy lemon-caper Caesar dressing with shaved Parm, croutons. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.

Greca

$11.00

Romaine hearts, organic cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes, baby Nicoise olives, imported feta, Greca vinaigrette. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.

Killer Kale

Killer Kale

$11.00

Organic kale “Caesaresque” salad with shaved Parmesan, Marcona almonds. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.

Rucola

Rucola

$10.00

Organic arugula, radicchio, red onions, shaved Parmesan, EVO, balsamic reduction. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.

Dessert

Lemon Cheesecake

Lemon Cheesecake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Kahlua Espresso-Soaked Lady Fingers layered with Creamy Mascarpone Filling

Biscotti

$4.00
Macaroons

Macaroons

$6.00

Two-Pack. Dark and White Chocolate-dipped Citrus Macaroon

Artisan Gelato

Artisan Gelato

$6.50

Multiple flavors available.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

To the lovers of authentic pizza, we know art of crust making, ultra thin and indescribably delicate. Our salads are simply ‘primo’! As you would expect the ingredients are fresh and organic and locally sourced then hand tossed with signature dressing. The pizza combinations are beyond amazing. Nothing is Mezzo, Mezzo here.

Website

Location

2245 W Hwy 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Directions

Gallery
ZPisa Lisa image
ZPisa Lisa image
ZPisa Lisa image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,110
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Dahl and Diluca
orange starNo Reviews
2321 AZ-89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Canyon Breeze
orange starNo Reviews
270 N State Route 89a Ste 11 Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Cucina Rustica
orange starNo Reviews
7000 State Route 179 STE 126A Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Cucina Rustica
orange starNo Reviews
7000 Highway 179 STE 126A Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
R&R Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
636 South Main Street Cottonwood, AZ 86326
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sedona

Wildflower - 010 Sedona
orange star4.5 • 3,340
101 N. Highway 89A Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Sedona Pizza Company
orange star4.1 • 2,351
270 N State Route 89a Ste 11 Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,110
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Sedona Memories Bakery Cafe
orange star4.7 • 600
321 Jordan Rd Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Butterfly Burger
orange star4.3 • 587
6657 State Route 179 Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Decanter Tasting Room
orange star4.9 • 256
7000 AZ-179, A-100 Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sedona
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
No reviews yet
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston