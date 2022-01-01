Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Pisco DC Do Not Use

review star

No reviews yet

1823 L STREET NW

WASHINGTON, DC 20036

FAMILY MEALS

Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad (Serves 4-5)

AJÍ DE GALLINA - FAMILY

$55.00

Peruvian chicken stew, creamy aji amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, arroz con choclo. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

BISTEC A LO POBRE - FAMILY

BISTEC A LO POBRE - FAMILY

$75.00

Grilled skirt steak, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, ají de la casa. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS - FAMILY

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS - FAMILY

$50.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA DE POLLO - FAMILY

CHAUFA DE POLLO - FAMILY

$40.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA MIXTO - FAMILY

CHAUFA MIXTO - FAMILY

$65.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

LOMO SALTADO - FAMILY

$75.00

Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

POLLO SALTADO - FAMILY

$50.00

Wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

TALLARÍN SALTADO DE POLLO - FAMILY

TALLARÍN SALTADO DE POLLO - FAMILY

$40.00

Wok seared chicken, linguini, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA - FAMILY

TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA - FAMILY

$50.00

Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

EMPANADAS DE AJI DE GALLINA - FAMILY

$18.00

Empanadas filled with Peruvian chicken stew. Served with rocoto pepper aioli [6 pieces]

ANTICUCHO DE POLLO - FAMILY

$20.00

Grilled chicken skewers, brushed in anticuchera sauce, ají de la casa [10 pieces]

CEVICHE CALLEJERO - FAMILY

$47.00

Street style ceviche made with octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips

CEVICHE CREMOSO - FAMILY

$37.00

Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, ají limo, sweet potato

CEVICHE MIXTO - FAMILY

$47.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, leche de tigre, rocoto, cancha, sweet potato

CEVICHE TRADICIONAL - FAMILY

$37.00

Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato

Pisco Sours (750 ml)

Pisco Sour (750 ml)

Pisco Sour (750 ml)

$44.00

Pisco, lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Passion Sour (750 ml)

Passion Sour (750 ml)

$40.00

Pisco, passion fruit purée, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Chicha Sour (750 ml)

Chicha Sour (750 ml)

$40.00

Pisco, chicha morada, simple syrup, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Sangrias

Pitcher of Red

Pitcher of Red

$30.00

Bottle of red wine, bourbon, triple sec, Sprite, orange

Pitcher of White

Pitcher of White

$35.00

Bottle of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries, blueberries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar offers a modern twist on traditional Peruvian cuisine with savory, innovative dishes and unique cocktails. Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

