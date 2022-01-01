Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Pisco Doral

review star

No reviews yet

8551 NW 53RD ST A101

DORAL, FL 33178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CHAUFA DE POLLO - FAMILY
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL - FAMILY

FAMILY MEALS

Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad (Serves 4-5)

AJÍ DE GALLINA - FAMILY

$55.00

Peruvian chicken stew, creamy aji amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, arroz con choclo. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

BISTEC A LO POBRE - FAMILY

BISTEC A LO POBRE - FAMILY

$75.00

Grilled skirt steak, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, ají de la casa. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS - FAMILY

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS - FAMILY

$50.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA DE POLLO - FAMILY

CHAUFA DE POLLO - FAMILY

$40.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA MIXTO - FAMILY

CHAUFA MIXTO - FAMILY

$65.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

LOMO SALTADO - FAMILY

$75.00

Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

POLLO SALTADO - FAMILY

$50.00

Wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

TALLARÍN SALTADO DE POLLO - FAMILY

TALLARÍN SALTADO DE POLLO - FAMILY

$40.00

Wok seared chicken, linguini, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA - FAMILY

TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA - FAMILY

$50.00

Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

EMPANADAS DE AJI DE GALLINA - FAMILY

$18.00

Empanadas filled with Peruvian chicken stew. Served with rocoto pepper aioli [6 pieces]

ANTICUCHO DE POLLO - FAMILY

$20.00

Grilled chicken skewers, brushed in anticuchera sauce, ají de la casa [10 pieces]

CEVICHE CALLEJERO - FAMILY

$47.00

Street style ceviche made with octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips

CEVICHE CREMOSO - FAMILY

$37.00

Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, ají limo, sweet potato

CEVICHE MIXTO - FAMILY

$47.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, leche de tigre, rocoto, cancha, sweet potato

CEVICHE TRADICIONAL - FAMILY

$37.00

Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato

Pisco Sours (750 ml)

Pisco Sour (750 ml)

Pisco Sour (750 ml)

$44.00

Pisco, lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Passion Sour (750 ml)

Passion Sour (750 ml)

$40.00

Pisco, passion fruit purée, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Chicha Sour (750 ml)

Chicha Sour (750 ml)

$40.00

Pisco, chicha morada, simple syrup, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Sangrias

Pitcher of Red

Pitcher of Red

$30.00

Bottle of red wine, bourbon, triple sec, Sprite, orange

Pitcher of White

Pitcher of White

$35.00

Bottle of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries, blueberries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers. Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Website

Location

8551 NW 53RD ST A101, DORAL, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Pisco image
Pisco image
Pisco image
Pisco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sokai Sushi Bar - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
10726 NW 74TH ST Miami, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Pepito Arepa's Bar - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
10701 NW 58th ST. Miami, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Bocas Grill Doral - 58th Street
orange starNo Reviews
10210 Northwest 58th Street Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Pisco y Nazca - Doral-
orange starNo Reviews
8551 NW 5380 ST DORAL, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
5335 NW 87 AVE DORAL, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Bulla - Doral
orange starNo Reviews
5335 NW 87 AVENUE, #C102 Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in DORAL

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DORAL
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston