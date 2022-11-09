Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Pisco y Nazca DC

review star

No reviews yet

1823 L Street NW

WASHINGTON, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Ceviches

Ceviche Aji Amarillo

Ceviche Aji Amarillo

$18.00

Fish, shrimp, ají amarillo leche de tigre, cancha, choclo

Ceviche Callejero

Ceviche Callejero

$21.00

Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips

Ceviche Cremoso

Ceviche Cremoso

$18.00

Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$23.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato

Ceviche Nikkei

Ceviche Nikkei

$24.00

Ahi tuna, asian leche de tigre, mirin, soy sauce, cucumbers, wonton-sesame crisp

Ceviche Salmon con Huacatay

Ceviche Salmon con Huacatay

$19.00

Avocado purée, leche de tigre huacatay, plantain chips

Ceviche Sampler

Ceviche Sampler

$23.00

2 oz. portions of our tradicional, cremoso and callejero ceviches

Ceviche Tradicional

Ceviche Tradicional

$18.00

Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato.

Leche de Tigre

Leche de Tigre

$14.50

Fish, shrimp, fresh lime, rocoto, fried calamari, cancha

Ceviche Shrimp Mixto

$22.00

Ceviche Shrimp Cremoso

$18.50

Ceviche Shrimp Traditional

$18.50

La Previa

Anticucho de Carne

Anticucho de Carne

$19.00

Grilled beef tenderloin skewers, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera sauce

Anticucho de Corazon

Anticucho de Corazon

$15.00

Grilled beef heart, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera

Anticucho de Pollo

Anticucho de Pollo

$12.00

Grilled chicken skewers, potatoes, choclo, anticuchera, ají de la casa

Burrata con Quinoa

Burrata con Quinoa

$16.00

Quinoa salad with diced tomatoes, chiffonade basil, balsamic glaze, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo vinaigrette

Causa Crocante

Causa Crocante

$12.00

Panko shrimp, whipped potato, rocoto aioli, avocado cream

Causa de Pollo

Causa de Pollo

$11.00

Chicken salad, whipped potato, avocado, red pepper confit, mayonesa acevichada

Causa Sampler

Causa Sampler

$13.00

1 Causa tartar, 1 causa crocante, 1 causa de pollo

Causa Tartare

Causa Tartare

$17.50

Tuna tartare, Asian aioli, whipped potato, wonton crisp

Empanadas de Aji de Gallina

Empanadas de Aji de Gallina

$10.50

Two empanadas filled with Peruvian chicken stew. Served with rocoto pepper aioli

Empanadas de Carne

Empanadas de Carne

$13.00

C.A.B. sirloin, tenderloin, onions, oyster & soy sauce, rocoto aioli

Empanadas Mixtas

Empanadas Mixtas

$12.00

One aji de gallina, one steak. Served with rocoto pepper aioli

Jalea

Jalea

$28.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, fish, yuca, choclo, salsa criolla, homemade tartar sauce

Papas a la Huancaina

Papas a la Huancaina

$8.00

Traditional Peruvian steamed potatoes, huancaína sauce, hard boiled egg, and botija olives. Served cold.

Plancha Pulpo

Plancha Pulpo

$22.00

Grilled octopus, choclo, potato cake, chimichurri, anticuchera sauce, aji amarillo sauce.

Tostones

Tostones

$16.00

Pulled pork, fried plantains, sliced avocado, salsa criolla, aji amarillo mojo.

Tostones de Cangrejo

$20.00

crab salad, avocado purée, salsa golf

Tostones Sampler

$18.00

pulled pork, crab salad, shrimp

Yuca a la Huancaina

Yuca a la Huancaina

$9.00

Fried yuca, huancaina sauce.

Sanguches y Ensaladas

Ensalada Bacan

Ensalada Bacan

$14.00

Roasted Pulled chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, shoestring potatoes, house vinaigrette

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

$19.50

Ciabatta roll, wok seared beef tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, shoestring potatoes, rocoto aioli

Resaca Burger

Resaca Burger

$18.00

8 oz. ground beef, rocoto aioli, queso fresco, sweet plantain jam, shoestring potatoes, served on a Kaiser roll

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Mixed greens, quinoa salad, scallions, wonton crisp, ginger vinaigrette, togarashi

Chaufas

Chaufa de Mariscos

Chaufa de Mariscos

$22.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

Chaufa de Pollo

Chaufa de Pollo

$20.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken, scambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

Chaufa de Carne

Chaufa de Carne

$25.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with beef tenderloin, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

Chaufa Mixto

Chaufa Mixto

$27.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions

Seguimos

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$17.00

Peruvian chicken stew, creamy ají amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, jasmine rice

Arroz con Mariscos

Arroz con Mariscos

$25.00

Peruvian fisherman rice, made with squid, shrimp and mussels, topped with salsa criolla

Bistec a lo Pobre

Bistec a lo Pobre

$29.00

C.A.B. sirloin, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, house salad, ají de la casa

Chicharron de Pescado

Chicharron de Pescado

$17.50

Crispy fried fish, spicy Asian sauce, wok fried chaufa blanco

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$29.50

Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries

Pescado a lo Macho

Pescado a lo Macho

$25.00

Traditional Peruvian crispy fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, slightly spicy creamy saucemade from ají panca and ají amarillo peppers

Plancha Anticuchera Mariscos

Plancha Anticuchera Mariscos

$46.00

Medley of grilled squid, shrimp, octopus, choclo, tomatoes, brushed with anticuchera sauce (Serves 2 people)

Plancha Mixta

Plancha Mixta

$49.50

Medley of grilled beef tenderloin, grilled chicken, squid, shrimp, octopus, choclo, tomatoes, brushed with anticuchera sauce (Serves 2 people)

Salmon Andino (5oz)

Salmon Andino (5oz)

$22.00

Seared salmon glazed in anticuchera sauce, quinoa salad, sliced avocado, huacatay sauce.

Tacu Seco de Cordero

Tacu Seco de Cordero

$29.00

Braised lamb shank, cilantro sauce, ají amarillo, salsa criolla

Tallarin Saltado

Tallarin Saltado

$19.00

wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, linguini

Tallarines a la Huancaina

Tallarines a la Huancaina

$23.00

Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce

Algo Mas

Chaufa Blanco

Chaufa Blanco

$6.00

Wok fried rice, sesame oil, asparagus, egg whites

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$6.00

French fries served with rocoto pepper aioli.

Tacu Tacu

Tacu Tacu

$7.00

Seared lima bean and rice cake, salsa criolla

Vegetales Salteados

Vegetales Salteados

$8.00

Stir-fried vegetables, soy and oyster sauce

Side salad

Side salad

$5.00

Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette

Postres

Alfajores

Alfajores

$8.00

6 Traditional Peruvian cookies flled with dulce de leche

Arroz con Leche Cheesecake

Arroz con Leche Cheesecake

$9.50

Rice pudding custard, dulce de leche sauce, quinoa crunch

Peruvian Flan

Peruvian Flan

$9.50

Crema volteada ’Peruvian style fan, grilled pineapple, quinoa tuile

Suspiro Limeño

Suspiro Limeño

$9.00

Dulce de leche custard, meringue, passion fruit glaze

Tres Leches de Chocolate

$10.00

chocolate sponge cake, whipped cream, Amarena cherry

Kids

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$11.00

8 oz. ground beef, Kaiser roll, served with French fries

Kid Chaufa de Pollo

Kid Chaufa de Pollo

$8.00

Chicken fried rice, scrambled eggs, soy sauce

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Crispy fried tenders served with French fries

Kid Crispy Fried Shrimp

Kid Crispy Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Panko breaded shrimp

Kid Lomito Saltado

Kid Lomito Saltado

$13.00

Beef tenderloin stir-fry, rice with Peruvian corn, soy & oyster sauce. Served with French fries.

Kid Tallarines Huancaina

Kid Tallarines Huancaina

$8.00

Linguine, creamy Peruvian pepper sauce, parmesan cheese

Family Meals

Fam Aji de Gallina

Fam Aji de Gallina

$55.00

Peruvian chicken stew, creamy aji amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, arroz con choclo. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.

Fam Bistec a lo Pobre

Fam Bistec a lo Pobre

$75.00

Grilled skirt steak, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, ají de la casa. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.

Fam Chaufa de Mariscos

Fam Chaufa de Mariscos

$50.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad

Fam Chaufa de Pollo

Fam Chaufa de Pollo

$40.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

Fam Chaufa Mixto

Fam Chaufa Mixto

$65.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.

Fam Lomo Saltado

Fam Lomo Saltado

$75.00

Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.

Fam Pollo Saltado

Fam Pollo Saltado

$50.00

Wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.

Fam Tallarin Saltado

Fam Tallarin Saltado

$40.00

Wok seared chicken, linguini, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.

Fam Tallarines a la Huancaina

Fam Tallarines a la Huancaina

$50.00

Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.

Fam Empanadas de Aji de Gallina

$18.00

Fam Anticucho de Pollo

$20.00

Fam Ceviche Callejero

$47.00

Fam Ceviche Cremoso

$37.00

Fam Ceviche Mixto

$47.00

Fam Ceviche Tradicional

$37.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.

Location

1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Pisco y Nazca image
Pisco y Nazca image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pisco - DC Do Not Use
orange starNo Reviews
1823 L STREET NW WASHINGTON, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Tosca DC - 1112 F St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
1112 F St. NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Immigrant Food+ - 925 13th St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
925 13th St. NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
The Prime Rib - Washington, DC
orange starNo Reviews
2020 K Street NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Madhatter
orange star4.0 • 86
1319 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WASHINGTON

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WASHINGTON
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston