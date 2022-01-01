Pisco Kendall DO NOT USE

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pisco Kendall

8405 Mills Drive, #206

Miami, FL 33183

Order Again

Popular Items

LOMO SALTADO
CEVICHE CALLEJERO
CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

CEVICHES

CEVICHE AJI AMARILLO

CEVICHE AJI AMARILLO

$15.50

Fish, shrimp, ají amarillo leche de tigre, cancha, choclo

CEVICHE NIKKEI

CEVICHE NIKKEI

$18.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna, asian leche de tigre, mirin, soy sauce, cucumbers, wonton-sesame crisp

CEVICHE TRADICIONAL

CEVICHE TRADICIONAL

$15.50

Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato

CEVICHE CREMOSO

CEVICHE CREMOSO

$16.50

Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato.

CEVICHE CALLEJERO

CEVICHE CALLEJERO

$18.00

Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips

CEVICHE MIXTO

CEVICHE MIXTO

$19.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato

CEVICHE LECHE DE TIGRE

CEVICHE LECHE DE TIGRE

$13.00

Fish, shrimp, fresh lime, rocoto, fried calamari, cancha.

CEVICHE SAMPLER

CEVICHE SAMPLER

$20.00

2 oz. portions of our tradicional, cremoso and callejero ceviches

LA PREVIA (APPETIZERS)

ANTICUCHOS DE CARNE

ANTICUCHOS DE CARNE

$15.00

Grilled beef tenderloin skewers, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera sauce

ANTICUCHOS DE CORAZON

ANTICUCHOS DE CORAZON

$12.00

Grilled beef heart, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera

ANTICUCHOS DE POLLO

ANTICUCHOS DE POLLO

$10.00

Grilled chicken skewers, potatoes, choclo, anticuchera, ají de la casa

CAUSA CROCANTE

CAUSA CROCANTE

$10.00

Panko shrimp, whipped potato, rocoto aioli, avocado cream

CAUSA POLLO

CAUSA POLLO

$9.00

Chicken salad, whipped potato, avocado, red pepper confit, mayonesa acevichada

CAUSA SAMPLER

CAUSA SAMPLER

$10.00

1 Causa tartar, 1 causa crocante, 1 causa de pollo

CAUSA TARTARE

CAUSA TARTARE

$11.00

Tuna tartare, Asian aioli, whipped potato, wonton crisp

EMPANADAS DE AJI DE GALLINA

EMPANADAS DE AJI DE GALLINA

$8.00

Two empanadas filled with Peruvian chicken stew. Served with rocoto pepper aioli

EMPANADAS DE CARNE

EMPANADAS DE CARNE

$11.00

Two Skirt steak & tenderloin empanadas. Contains oyster sauce

EMPANADAS MIXTA

EMPANADAS MIXTA

$9.50

One ají de gallina, one steak. Served with rocoto pepper aioli

JALEA

JALEA

$20.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, fish, yuca, choclo, salsa criolla, homemade tartar sauce

PAPAS A LA HUANCAINA

PAPAS A LA HUANCAINA

$6.50

Traditional Peruvian steamed potatoes, huancaína sauce, hard boiled egg, and botija olives. Served cold.

PLANCHA PULPO

PLANCHA PULPO

$19.00

Grilled octopus, choclo, potato cake, chimichurri, anticuchera sauce, aji amarillo sauce.

TEQUEÑOS

TEQUEÑOS

$10.00

Cheese-filled dough, Peruvian sweet & sour sauce, rocoto aioli

TOSTONES

TOSTONES

$14.00

Pulled pork, fried plantains, sliced avocado, salsa criolla, aji amarillo mojo.

YUCA A LA HUANCAINA

YUCA A LA HUANCAINA

$7.50

Fried yuca, huancaina sauce.

DINNER - SEGUIMOS (ENTREES)

AJI DE GALLINA

AJI DE GALLINA

$15.00Out of stock

Peruvian chicken stew, creamy aji amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, arroz con choclo

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$19.00

Peruvian fisherman rice, made with squid, shrimp and mussels, topped with salsa criolla

BISTEC A LO POBRE

BISTEC A LO POBRE

$27.00

Skirt steak, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, house salad, aji de la casa

LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$25.00

Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onion, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries.

PESCADO A LO MACHO

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$22.00

Traditional Peruvian crispy fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, slightly spicy creamy sauce made from aji panca and aji amarillo peppers.

PLANCHA ANTICUCHERA DE MARISCOS

PLANCHA ANTICUCHERA DE MARISCOS

$38.00Out of stock

Medley of grilled squid, shrimp, octopus, choclo, tomatoes, brushed with anticuchera sauce [Serves 2 people]

PLANCHA ANTICUCHERA MIXTA

PLANCHA ANTICUCHERA MIXTA

$44.00Out of stock

Medley of grilled beef tenderloin, grilled chicken, squid, shrimp, octopus, choclo, tomatoes, brushed with anticuchera sauce [Serves 2 people]

POLLO SALTADO

POLLO SALTADO

$18.00Out of stock

Wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onion, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, fries

RESACA BURGER

RESACA BURGER

$16.00

8 oz. ground beef, rocoto aioli, queso fresco, sweet plantains, ají panca jam, shoestring potatoes, served on a Kaiser roll. Cooked medium well

SALMÓN ANDINO

SALMÓN ANDINO

$24.00Out of stock

Seared salmon glazed in anticuchera sauce, quinoa salad, sliced avocado, huacatay sauce.

TACU SECO DE CORDERO

TACU SECO DE CORDERO

$23.00Out of stock

Braised lamb shank, cilantro sauce, ají amarillo, salsa criolla

TALLARIN SALTADO

TALLARIN SALTADO

$17.00

Chicken stir-fry, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, linguini

TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA

TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA

$20.00

Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce

TALLARINES VERDES

TALLARINES VERDES

$27.00Out of stock

Grilled skirt steak, parmesan cheese, linguini, walnut Peruvian pesto

CHAUFAS (PERUVIAN FRIED RICE)

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

$19.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

CHAUFA DE POLLO

CHAUFA DE POLLO

$18.00Out of stock

Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken, scambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

CHAUFA DE CARNE

CHAUFA DE CARNE

$23.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with beef tenderloin, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

CHAUFA MIXTO

CHAUFA MIXTO

$24.00Out of stock

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions

ALGO MÁS (SIDES)

CHAUFA BLANCO

CHAUFA BLANCO

$4.00

Wok fried rice, sesame oil, asparagus, egg whites

TACU TACU

TACU TACU

$4.50

Seared lima bean and rice cake, salsa criolla

VEGETALES SALTEADOS

VEGETALES SALTEADOS

$6.00

Stir-fried vegetables, soy and oyster sauce.

PAPAS FRITAS

PAPAS FRITAS

$4.00

French fries served with rocoto pepper aioli.

NIÑOS Y NIÑAS (KIDS)

LOMITO SALTADO

LOMITO SALTADO

$13.00

Beef tenderloin stir-fry, rice with Peruvian corn, soy & oyster sauce. Served with French fries.

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy fried tenders served with French fries

BURGER

BURGER

$11.00Out of stock

8 oz. ground beef, Kaiser roll, served with French fries

POSTRES (DESSERTS)

SUSPIRO LIMEÑO

SUSPIRO LIMEÑO

$8.50

Dulce de leche custard, meringue, passion fruit glaze, quinoa crunch

ARROZ CON LECHE CHEESECAKE

ARROZ CON LECHE CHEESECAKE

$8.50

Rice pudding custard, dulce de leche sauce, quinoa crunch

ALFAJORES

ALFAJORES

$8.00

6 Traditional Peruvian cookies flled with dulce de leche

REFRESCOS (BEVERAGES)

San Pellegrino

$6.00

750 ml

Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Chicha, house made syrup, lemon juice

Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Passion fruit pureé, house made syrup

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemon, house made syrup

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Inca Kola

$2.00

Diet Inca Kola

$2.00

FAMILY MEALS

Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad (Serves 4-5)

AJÍ DE GALLINA - FAMILY

$55.00

Peruvian chicken stew, creamy aji amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, arroz con choclo. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

BISTEC A LO POBRE - FAMILY

BISTEC A LO POBRE - FAMILY

$75.00

Grilled skirt steak, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, ají de la casa. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS - FAMILY

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS - FAMILY

$50.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA DE POLLO - FAMILY

CHAUFA DE POLLO - FAMILY

$40.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

CHAUFA MIXTO - FAMILY

CHAUFA MIXTO - FAMILY

$65.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

LOMO SALTADO - FAMILY

$75.00

Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

POLLO SALTADO - FAMILY

$50.00

Wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

TALLARÍN SALTADO DE POLLO - FAMILY

TALLARÍN SALTADO DE POLLO - FAMILY

$40.00

Wok seared chicken, linguini, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA - FAMILY

TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA - FAMILY

$50.00

Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

EMPANADAS DE AJI DE GALLINA - FAMILY

$18.00

Empanadas filled with Peruvian chicken stew. Served with rocoto pepper aioli [6 pieces]

ANTICUCHO DE POLLO - FAMILY

$20.00

Grilled chicken skewers, brushed in anticuchera sauce, ají de la casa [10 pieces]

CEVICHE CALLEJERO - FAMILY

$47.00

Street style ceviche made with octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips

CEVICHE CREMOSO - FAMILY

$37.00

Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, ají limo, sweet potato

CEVICHE MIXTO - FAMILY

$47.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, leche de tigre, rocoto, cancha, sweet potato

CEVICHE TRADICIONAL - FAMILY

$37.00

Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato

Pisco Sours (750 ml)

Pisco Sour (750 ml)

Pisco Sour (750 ml)

$44.00

Pisco, lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Passion Sour (750 ml)

Passion Sour (750 ml)

$40.00

Pisco, passion fruit purée, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Chicha Sour (750 ml)

Chicha Sour (750 ml)

$40.00

Pisco, chicha morada, simple syrup, egg whites, Angostura bitters

Sangrias

Pitcher of Red

Pitcher of Red

$30.00

Bottle of red wine, bourbon, triple sec, Sprite, orange

Pitcher of White

Pitcher of White

$35.00

Bottle of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries, blueberries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers. Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Website

Location

8405 Mills Drive, #206, Miami, FL 33183

Directions

