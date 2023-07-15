Ceviches

Ceviche Aji Amarillo

Ceviche Aji Amarillo

$18.50

Fish, shrimp, ají amarillo leche de tigre, cancha, choclo

Ceviche Callejero

Ceviche Callejero

$21.00

Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips

Ceviche Cremoso

Ceviche Cremoso

$18.50

Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$23.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato

Ceviche Nikkei

Ceviche Nikkei

$24.00

Ahi tuna, asian leche de tigre, mirin, soy sauce, cucumbers, wonton-sesame crisp

Ceviche Salmon con Huacatay

Ceviche Salmon con Huacatay

$19.00

Avocado purée, leche de tigre huacatay, plantain chips

Ceviche Sampler

Ceviche Sampler

$23.00

2 oz. portions of our tradicional, cremoso and callejero ceviches

Ceviche Shrimp Cremoso

$18.50

Ceviche Shrimp Mixto

$22.00

Ceviche Shrimp Traditional

$18.50
Ceviche Tradicional

Ceviche Tradicional

$18.50

Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato.

Leche de Tigre

Leche de Tigre

$15.00

Fish, shrimp, fresh lime, rocoto, fried calamari, cancha

La Previa

Anticucho de Carne

Anticucho de Carne

$19.00

Grilled beef tenderloin skewers, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera sauce

Anticucho de Corazon

Anticucho de Corazon

$15.50

Grilled beef heart, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera

Anticucho de Pollo

Anticucho de Pollo

$12.50

Grilled chicken skewers, potatoes, choclo, anticuchera, ají de la casa

Burrata con Quinoa

Burrata con Quinoa

$16.00

Quinoa salad with diced tomatoes, chiffonade basil, balsamic glaze, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo vinaigrette

Causa Crocante

Causa Crocante

$12.50

Panko shrimp, whipped potato, rocoto aioli, avocado cream

Causa de Pollo

Causa de Pollo

$12.00

Chicken salad, whipped potato, avocado, red pepper confit, mayonesa acevichada

Causa Sampler

Causa Sampler

$13.50

1 Causa tartar, 1 causa crocante, 1 causa de pollo

Causa Tartare

Causa Tartare

$17.50

Tuna tartare, Asian aioli, whipped potato, wonton crisp

Empanadas de Aji de Gallina

Empanadas de Aji de Gallina

$10.50

Two empanadas filled with Peruvian chicken stew. Served with rocoto pepper aioli

Empanadas de Carne

Empanadas de Carne

$13.00

C.A.B. sirloin, tenderloin, onions, oyster & soy sauce, rocoto aioli

Empanadas Mixtas

Empanadas Mixtas

$12.50

One aji de gallina, one steak. Served with rocoto pepper aioli

Jalea

Jalea

$28.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, fish, yuca, choclo, salsa criolla, homemade tartar sauce

Papas a la Huancaina

Papas a la Huancaina

$8.50

Traditional Peruvian steamed potatoes, huancaína sauce, hard boiled egg, and botija olives. Served cold.

Plancha Pulpo

Plancha Pulpo

$22.00

Grilled octopus, choclo, potato cake, chimichurri, anticuchera sauce, aji amarillo sauce.

Tostones

Tostones

$16.00

Pulled pork, fried plantains, sliced avocado, salsa criolla, aji amarillo mojo.

Tostones de Cangrejo

$20.00

crab salad, avocado purée, salsa golf

Tostones Sampler

$18.00

pulled pork, crab salad, shrimp

Yuca a la Huancaina

Yuca a la Huancaina

$9.50

Fried yuca, huancaina sauce.

Favoritos del Brunch

Alfajor Pancakes

Alfajor Pancakes

$12.00

Mixed and topped with crumbled ‘alfajores’. Served with strawberries, whipped cream & dulce de leche maple syrup

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Ciabatta, avocado purée, tomato, queso fresco, EVOO

Avocado Toast with Steak

$19.50
Blueberry Waffles

Blueberry Waffles

$12.00

Homemade buttermilk waffles, blueberry compote, maple syrup, whipped cream

Causa de Pancita

Causa de Pancita

$12.00

Pork belly causa, rocoto hollandaise, chalaquita, poached egg

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$16.50

Homemade buttermilk waffles, spiced maple syrup

Cholo Benedicto

Cholo Benedicto

$15.50

Sweet plantain cakes, crispy pork belly, queso fresco, poached egg, rocoto hollandaise

Crepes de Aji de Gallina

Crepes de Aji de Gallina

$14.00

Two crepes filled with Peruvian chicken stew & topped with a fried egg. Lightly baked with rocoto hollandaise sauce

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

Two fried eggs, corn tortilla, ranchero sauce, crispy pork belly, jalapeño cilantro cream

Lechon Hash

Lechon Hash

$17.00

Braised pork, ají panca, onions, crispy potatoes, poached egg

Sanguches y Ensaladas

Ensalada Bacan

Ensalada Bacan

$14.50

Roasted Pulled chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, shoestring potatoes, house vinaigrette

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

$19.50

Ciabatta roll, wok seared beef tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, shoestring potatoes, rocoto aioli

Resaca Burger

Resaca Burger

$18.00

8 oz. ground beef, rocoto aioli, queso fresco, sweet plantain jam, shoestring potatoes, served on a Kaiser roll

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Mixed greens, quinoa salad, scallions, wonton crisp, ginger vinaigrette, togarashi

Chaufas

Chaufa de Mariscos

Chaufa de Mariscos

$22.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

Chaufa de Pollo

Chaufa de Pollo

$20.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken, scambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

Chaufa de Carne

Chaufa de Carne

$25.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with beef tenderloin, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions

Chaufa Mixto

Chaufa Mixto

$27.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions

Seguimos

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$17.50

Peruvian chicken stew, creamy ají amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, jasmine rice

Arroz con Mariscos

Arroz con Mariscos

$25.50

Peruvian fisherman rice, made with squid, shrimp and mussels, topped with salsa criolla

Bistec a lo Pobre

Bistec a lo Pobre

$29.50

C.A.B. sirloin, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, house salad, ají de la casa

Chicharron de Pescado

Chicharron de Pescado

$18.00

Crispy fried fish, spicy Asian sauce, wok fried chaufa blanco

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$29.50

Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries

Pescado a lo Macho

Pescado a lo Macho

$25.50

Traditional Peruvian crispy fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, slightly spicy creamy saucemade from ají panca and ají amarillo peppers

Plancha Anticuchera Mariscos

Plancha Anticuchera Mariscos

$46.00

Medley of grilled squid, shrimp, octopus, choclo, tomatoes, brushed with anticuchera sauce (Serves 2 people)

Plancha Mixta

Plancha Mixta

$49.50

Medley of grilled beef tenderloin, grilled chicken, squid, shrimp, octopus, choclo, tomatoes, brushed with anticuchera sauce (Serves 2 people)

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$20.00

wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries

Salmon Andino (5oz)

Salmon Andino (5oz)

$22.00

Seared salmon glazed in anticuchera sauce, quinoa salad, sliced avocado, huacatay sauce.

Shrimp Saltado

Shrimp Saltado

$25.00

Wok seared shrimp, soy and oyster sauce, onion, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries

Tacu Seco de Cordero

Tacu Seco de Cordero

$29.50

Braised lamb shank, cilantro sauce, ají amarillo, salsa criolla

Tallarin Saltado

Tallarin Saltado

$19.50

wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, linguini

Tallarines a la Huancaina

Tallarines a la Huancaina

$23.00

Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce

Algo Mas

Chaufa Blanco

Chaufa Blanco

$6.00

Wok fried rice, sesame oil, asparagus, egg whites

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$6.00

French fries served with rocoto pepper aioli.

Side salad

Side salad

$5.00

Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette

Tacu Tacu

Tacu Tacu

$7.00

Seared lima bean and rice cake, salsa criolla

Vegetales Salteados

Vegetales Salteados

$8.00

Stir-fried vegetables, soy and oyster sauce

Postres

Alfajores

Alfajores

$8.50

6 Traditional Peruvian cookies flled with dulce de leche

Arroz con Leche Cheesecake

Arroz con Leche Cheesecake

$9.50

Rice pudding custard, dulce de leche sauce, quinoa crunch

Peruvian Flan

Peruvian Flan

$9.50

Crema volteada ’Peruvian style fan, grilled pineapple, quinoa tuile

Suspiro Limeño

Suspiro Limeño

$9.50

Dulce de leche custard, meringue, passion fruit glaze

Tres Leches

$11.50

Sponge cake, meringue, Amarena cherry

Kids

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$11.00

8 oz. ground beef, Kaiser roll, served with French fries

Kid Chaufa de Pollo

Kid Chaufa de Pollo

$8.00

Chicken fried rice, scrambled eggs, soy sauce

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Crispy fried tenders served with French fries

Kid Crispy Fried Shrimp

Kid Crispy Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Panko breaded shrimp

Kid Lomito Saltado

Kid Lomito Saltado

$13.00

Beef tenderloin stir-fry, rice with Peruvian corn, soy & oyster sauce. Served with French fries.

Kid Tallarines Huancaina

Kid Tallarines Huancaina

$8.00

Linguine, creamy Peruvian pepper sauce, parmesan cheese

Family Meals

Fam Aji de Gallina

Fam Aji de Gallina

$55.00

Peruvian chicken stew, creamy aji amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, arroz con choclo. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.

Fam Bistec a lo Pobre

Fam Bistec a lo Pobre

$75.00

Grilled skirt steak, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, french fries, ají de la casa. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.

Fam Chaufa de Mariscos

Fam Chaufa de Mariscos

$50.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad

Fam Chaufa de Pollo

Fam Chaufa de Pollo

$40.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with chicken scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad. (Serves 4-5)

Fam Chaufa Mixto

Fam Chaufa Mixto

$65.00

Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, beef tenderloin, chicken, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.

Fam Lomo Saltado

Fam Lomo Saltado

$75.00

Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.

Fam Pollo Saltado

Fam Pollo Saltado

$50.00

Wok seared chicken, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.

Fam Tallarin Saltado

Fam Tallarin Saltado

$40.00

Wok seared chicken, linguini, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato, ginger, scallions. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.

Fam Tallarines a la Huancaina

Fam Tallarines a la Huancaina

$50.00

Peruvian stir fried tenderloin, linguini, parmesan cheese, creamy huancaina sauce. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.

Fam Empanadas de Aji de Gallina

$18.00

Fam Anticucho de Pollo

$20.00

Fam Ceviche Callejero

$47.00

Fam Ceviche Cremoso

$37.00

Fam Ceviche Mixto

$47.00

Fam Ceviche Tradicional

$37.00