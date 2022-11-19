Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pisco 51

19 Reviews

$$

4917 Courthouse St

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 CHKN MEAL
EMPANADAS
SWEET PLAINTAINS

LUNCH

$20.00

PERUVIAN CHICKEN

1 WHOLE CHKN.

$16.00

1/4 CHKN MEAL

$12.00

1/2 CHKN MEAL

$16.00

FAMILY #1

$27.00

FAMILY #2

$37.00

Sides

$6.00+

SAUCE sell

$0.50+

PARA EMPEZAR / APPITIZERS

CAUSAS

$11.00+

ANTICUCHOS

$19.00+

YUCA A LA HUANCAINA

$9.00

PAPA A LA HUANCAINA

$9.00

JALEA

$25.00

EMPANADAS

$11.00+

CANCHITAS A LA PARMESANA

$18.00

SEGUNDO

AJI DE GALLINA

$20.00

ARROZ CON POLLO

$20.00

TALLARIN VERDE

$27.00+

LOMO SALTADO

$28.00+

SALMON AL AJI PANCA

$26.00

ESCABECHE DE PESCADO

$25.00

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$32.00

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$32.00

PRAGO FRITO

$40.00

PLANCHA MARINERA

$38.00

BISTEC A LO POBRE

$28.00+

TALLERIN SALTADO

$27.00+

LOMO A LA HUANCAINA

$27.00+

CEVICHES

CLASSICO

$19.00

CREMOSO

$20.00

MARINERO

$22.00

CEVICHE MIXTO

$22.00

CHAUFAS

CHAUFA CARNE

$25.00

CHAUFA POLLO

$20.00

CHAUFA MARISCO

$22.00

CHAUFA MIXTO

$27.00

CHAUFA VEGGIE

$18.00

LECHE DE TIGRE

LECHE DE TIGRE

$6.00

SIDES

FRIES

$6.00

ARROZ

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SWEET PLAINTAINS

$6.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

QUINOA SALAD

$6.00

REFRESCOS / SPECIAL BEVERAGES

CHICHA MORADA

$5.00

PASSION FRUIT

$5.00

FRSH LEMONADE

$5.00

KIDS MENU

CHK-FNGR & FRIES

$8.00

CORNDOG & FRIES

$8.00

TALL. VERDE KIDS (KIDS)

$8.00

SALCHIPAPA

$8.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Ginger Ale

$2.89

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Soda

$2.89

WATER WATER

$3.00

red bull

$3.00

inka kola

$3.00

water perrier

$5.00

AGUAS FRESCAS AND HOT DRINKS

SWEET TEA

$3.12

UNSWEET TEA

$3.12

CHICHA MORADA

$3.50

MARACUYA

$3.50

CHICHA PITCHER

$12.00

LIME-ADE

$3.50

Homemade lemonade

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.94

PELLEGRINO

$5.00

HOT CAFE (COFFEE)

$2.82

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.82

HOT TEA

$2.82

JUICES

Apple

$3.24

Orange

$3.24

Pineapple

$3.24

Grapefruit

$3.24

Cranberry

$3.24

chicha morada

$5.00

maracuya

$5.00

homemade limonada

$5.00

DESSERT

FLAN

$8.00

HELADO DE LUCUMA

$8.00

COMBINADO

$8.00

ARROZ CON LECHE

$8.00

to go charge

to go charge

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:03 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:03 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:03 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:03 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:03 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:03 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:03 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Peruvian Cuisine

Location

4917 Courthouse St, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

