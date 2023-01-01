Drinks

Fountain

Pepsi Fountain

$2.99

Diet Pepsi Fountain

$2.99

Mountain Dew Fountain

$2.99

Sierra Mist Fountain

$2.99

DOC Fountain

$2.99

Mug Root Beer Fountain

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29

Italian Club Soda

$3.99

20 oz Bottles

BTL Pepsi

$2.49

BTL Diet Pepsi

$2.49

BTL Mountain Dew

$2.49

BTL Bottled Water

$1.79

Menu

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$6.99

Topped with garlic butter and served with marinara sauce

Breaded Portobello Slices

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Breaded seasoned chicken breast served with honey mustard

Deep-Fried Pizza Rolls

$6.99

Sausage and pepperoni pizza rolls, deep-fried until golden brown served with ranch dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Ravioli

$8.99Out of stock

Four Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Spinach and Artichoke Toasted Ravioli

$8.99Out of stock

Breaded seasoned ravioli stuffed with spinach, artichokes, and Italian cheeses served with marinara

Toasted Beef Ravioli

$8.99

Breaded seasoned beef ravioli served with marinara sauce

Fresh Salads

Small Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce mix topped with our 5-cheese blend

Large Side Salad

$7.49

Lettuce mix topped with our 5-cheese blend

Small House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce mix topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, red onion, sweet bell peppers, and black olives topped with our 5-cheese blend

Large House Salad

$9.49

Lettuce mix topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, red onion, sweet bell peppers, and black olives topped with our 5-cheese blend

Small Italian Chef Salad

$7.99

Lettuce mix topped with pepperoni, salami, honey ham, red onions, green olives, and banana peppers topped with our 5-cheese blend

Large Italian Chef Salad

$10.49

Lettuce mix topped with pepperoni, salami, honey ham, red onions, green olives, and banana peppers topped with our 5-cheese blend

Small Grilled Chicken Chef Salad

$8.49

Lettuce mix topped with our signature fajita-style marinated chicken breast and topped with our 5 cheese blend, red onions, and feta cheese

Large Grilled Chicken Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce mix topped with our signature fajita-style marinated chicken breast and topped with our 5 cheese blend, red onions, and feta cheese

Sandwiches

Chicago - Style Italian Beef

$12.99

Layers of slow-roasted tender roast beef, topped with our 5-cheese blend, grilled sweet peppers, and your choice of spicy or mild giardiniera

The Big Dipper

$11.99

Layers of slow-roasted tender roast beef, topped with our 5-cheese blend and served with our signature aus jus

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$10.99

Two golden brown chicken tenders topped with lettuce and tomato and served with mayo

The Capone

$12.99

Layers of hickory smoked ham, spicy capicola, Italian hard salami, and pepperoni, topped with our 5-cheese blend, sweet bell peppers, banana peppers, and our signature sauce

Malo's Meatball Sub

$10.49Out of stock

Miner Sub

$11.99

A generous portion of marinated fajita-style chicken topped with sweet bell peppers and red onions coated in a sweet steak sauce and mayo

The Philadelphia

$11.99

The Piscotti Burger

$10.99

Fresh ground beef seasoned to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion

The Sammi

$10.99

The Gladiator

$11.99

Big Al

$10.49

Calzones

BYO Calzone

$12.99

Calzone The Piscotti

$15.99

Calzone Meat Lovers

$15.99

Calzone Sicilian

$15.99

Calzone BBQ Lovers

$15.99

Calzone Tre's BLT

$15.99

Calzone Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Calzone The Capone

$15.99

Calzone The Hawaiian

$15.99

Calzone Veggie Delight

$15.99

Calzone Kickin' Chicken

$15.99

Calzone The Supreme

$15.99

Calzone Teriyaki Chicken Delight

$15.99

Calzone The Pompeii

$15.99

Calzone The Gotti Gourmet

$15.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.99

Brownie Bite

$6.99

Lemon Cake

$7.99

Vanilla Ice-cream

$3.99

Pasta

Chicken Con Broccoli

$15.99

Pasta Boscaiola

$14.99

Pesto Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Penne Bolognese

$14.99

Pasta Marinara

$12.99

Manicotti

$15.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Sides and Extras

EXTRA Marinara

$1.00

EXTRA Au Jus

$1.00

EXTRA Mushroom Sauce

$1.00

EXTRA Golden Italian

$1.00

EXTRA Ranch

$1.00

EXTRA Blue Cheese

$1.00

EXTRA Parm. & Ram.

$1.00

EXTRA Red Pepper

$1.00

EXTRA Balsamic

$1.00

Specials

Meatball sub Special

$9.99

BYO Calzone Speical

$9.99

Pizza

10" Pizza

10" The Piscotti

$16.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, green olives, and red onions

10" Meat Lovers

$16.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, hickory smoked ham, and sliced bacon

10" Sicilian

$16.99

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, and sweet bell peppers

10" BBQ Lovers

$15.99

Sweet and smokey BBQ sauce topped with a generous portion of marinated fajita-style chicken breast and red onions

10" Tre's BLT

$15.99

Hickory smoked bacon, fresh spinach leaves, tomato slices, and red onions

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Marinated fajita-style chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and fresh red onions atop our signature in-house ranch dressing

10" The Capone Pizza

$16.99

Layers of hickory smoked ham, spicy capicola, Italian hard salami, pepperoni, sweet bell peppers, and banana peppers topped with our signature Italian dressing

10" The Hawaiian

$15.99

A double layer of thin sliced smoked ham and juicy fresh pineapple chunks

10" Veggie Delight

$15.99

Tomato, red onions, fresh sliced mushrooms, black olives, and fresh spinach

10" Kickin' Chicken

$15.99

Marinated fajita-style chicken breast and red onions on top of a rich buffalo sauce

10" The Supreme

$16.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, sweet bell peppers, and mushrooms

10" Teriyaki Chicken Delight

$15.99

Marinated fajita-style chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and fresh juicy pineapple atop our signature in-house teriyaki sauce

10" The Pompeii

$15.99

We add crushed red peppers to our signature pizza sauce and top it with layers of hickory smoked ham, spicy capicola, and fresh juicy pineapple

10" The Gotti Gourmet

$15.99

Our signature pesto sauce topped with fresh spinach leaves, black olives, juicy ripened tomatoes, and feta cheese and then smothered in our five-cheese blend (pesto sauce contains nuts)

10" La Doce Vita

$16.99

10" The Venetian

$15.99

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Additional toppings - $1.49

14" Pizza

14" The Piscotti

$24.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, green olives, and red onions

14" Meat Lovers

$24.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, hickory smoked ham, and sliced bacon

14" Sicilian

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, and sweet bell peppers

14" BBQ Lovers

$22.99

Sweet and smokey BBQ sauce topped with a generous portion of marinated fajita-style chicken breast and red onions

14" Tre's BLT

$21.99

Hickory smoked bacon, fresh spinach leaves, tomato slices, and red onions

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Marinated fajita-style chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and fresh red onions atop our signature in-house ranch dressing

14" The Capone Pizza

$24.99

Layers of hickory smoked ham, spicy capicola, Italian hard salami, pepperoni, sweet bell peppers, and banana peppers topped with our signature Italian dressing

14" The Hawaiian

$22.99

A double layer of thin sliced smoked ham and juicy fresh pineapple chunks

14" Veggie Delight

$22.99

Tomato, red onions, fresh sliced mushrooms, black olives, and fresh spinach

14" Kickin' Chicken

$22.99

Marinated fajita-style chicken breast and red onions on top of a rich buffalo sauce

14" The Supreme

$24.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, sweet bell peppers, and mushrooms

14" Teriyaki Chicken Delight

$22.99

Marinated fajita-style chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and fresh juicy pineapple atop our signature in-house teriyaki sauce

14" The Pompeii

$22.99

We add crushed red peppers to our signature pizza sauce and top it with layers of hickory smoked ham, spicy capicola, and fresh juicy pineapple

14" The Gotti Gourmet

$22.99

Our signature pesto sauce topped with fresh spinach leaves, black olives, juicy ripened tomatoes, and feta cheese and then smothered in our five-cheese blend (pesto sauce contains nuts)

14" La Dolce Vita

$24.99

14" The Venetian

$22.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Additional toppings - $2.49

Build Your Own Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$9.99

14" BYO Pizza

$14.99