Piscotti's Pizza 1901 North Bishop Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Come try out our Unique Italian Menu, featuring St. Louis Style Pizzas, and Authentic Chicago Italian Beef Sandwiches. Enjoy some family time in our cozy atmosphere and make sure to stop at our Retro Arcade for Pinball and Classic Video Games!
Location
1901 North Bishop Avenue, Rolla, MO 65401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
American Taco Company - Missouri's First
4.1 • 69
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant
The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill -
No Reviews
1505 N Bishop Ave, Rolla Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant