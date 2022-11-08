A map showing the location of Pista House View gallery
Indian

Pista House

review star

No reviews yet

2316 Hunters Woods Plaza

Reston, VA 20191

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$3.50

Thums UP

$3.00

Limca

$3.00

Soda (Coke ,Sprite)

$2.00

Fresh Lime & Mint Drink

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Tea

$2.00

Biryani and Rice

Mutton Dum Biryani

Mutton Dum Biryani

$16.00
Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.00
Gongura Chicken Biryani

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$14.00

Chef's Special

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$14.00

Chef's Special

Gongura Paneer Biryani

Gongura Paneer Biryani

$14.00

Chef's Special

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$13.00

Veggie Dum Biryani

$12.00

Rice

$3.00
Egg Biryani Family Pack.

Egg Biryani Family Pack.

$28.00

Chef Special Chicken Fry Piece Biryani

$15.00

Chef Special chicken Fry Piece Biryani Family Pack

$34.00

Breads

Bread Basket Assortment Breads

Bread Basket Assortment Breads

$8.95

Butter naan, garlic naan, and Tandoori roti.

Veggie Stuffed Masala Kulcha

Veggie Stuffed Masala Kulcha

$4.00
Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Whole wheat, onion, and garlic.

Kashmiri Naan

$5.00

Panner Naan

$5.00

Lacha Parata

$5.00

Layered Flatbread

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Butter Naan

$3.00

Plain Naan

$3.00

Buffet

Buffet - Child

$15.00

Veg Buffet (Week-End)

$19.00

Non Veg Buffet (Week-End)

$22.00

Week Day Buffet

$18.50

Chicken Entree

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$14.95
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.95

Chicken Murgh Mushllam

$13.95

Chicken Mughlai

$13.95

Chicken Shahi Jaffrani

$13.95
Achari Chicken

Achari Chicken

$13.95

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.95

Natu Kodi Curry (Desi Murgh)

$14.95

Chicken Kababs

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$16.00

Mixed platter with Kandari Chicken, Hara Kothmiri Chicken & Creamstone Chicken Tikka

Kandari Chicken Kabab

Kandari Chicken Kabab

$14.00
Hara Kothmiri Chicken Kabab

Hara Kothmiri Chicken Kabab

$14.00

Cream Stone Tikka Kabab

$14.00

Jali Chicken Tikka Kabab

$14.00
Tandoori Chicken Kabab

Tandoori Chicken Kabab

$13.00
Tangdi Kabab

Tangdi Kabab

$13.00
Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$14.00
Hyderabed Chicken 65

Hyderabed Chicken 65

$12.00
Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$12.00

Desserts

Kurbani Ka Meeta

$6.00

Double Ka Meeta

$5.00

Kaddu Ka Kheer

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Rasmalai

$5.00

Molten Lava Cake

$5.00

Egg Entree

Egg Burji

$12.00

Egg Masala

$12.00

Egg Roast Curry

$12.00

Family Pack Birayani's

Boneless Chicken Biryani Family Pack

$33.00

Chicken Dum Biryani Family Pack

$34.00

Egg Biryani Family Pack

$28.00

Gongura Chicken Biryani Family Pack

$34.00

Gongura Panner Biryani Family Pack

$32.00

Mutton Dum Biryani Family Pack

$36.00

Veg Dum Biryani Family Pack

$25.00

HALEEM

HALEEM

HALEEM

$14.95

Available Throughout the Year

Family Pack HALEEM

$70.00

Misc Items

Sweet PAN

$2.00

Custom Item

Mutton Entree (Goat and Lamb)

Lamb Curry

$14.95

Lamb Korma

$14.95

Lamb Roganjosh

$14.95

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.95

Lamb Masala

$14.95

Gongura Mutton

$14.95

Mutton Kali Mirchi

$14.95

Mutton Lagan Gosht

$14.95

Mutton Shahi Kurma

$14.95

Mutton Curry

$14.95

Mutton Kababs (Goat and Lamb)

Pathar Ka Gosht Kabab

Pathar Ka Gosht Kabab

$14.95
Mutton Bara Kabab

Mutton Bara Kabab

$14.95
Gazab Ki Boti Kabab

Gazab Ki Boti Kabab

$14.95

Lamb Sukha

$14.95Out of stock

Seafood Special

Shrimp Vindaloo

$15.95
Salmon Tikka

Salmon Tikka

$16.95

Fish Curry

$16.95

Fresh Salmon Fish cooked with Onion and Tomatoes

Shrimp Curry

$15.95

Shrimp Masala

$15.95
Tandoori Jumbo Shrimp

Tandoori Jumbo Shrimp

$16.95
Tandoori Pomfert

Tandoori Pomfert

$17.95

Veg Appetizers

Veg Samosa

Veg Samosa

$6.00

Two Pieces

Spring Roll (6 Pc)

$6.00

Veggie Pakoda

$6.00

Cut Mirchi

$6.00

Chili Paneer

$11.00
Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$11.00

Gobi Manchurian

$11.00

Veggie Bullet

$7.00

Hara Bhara Kabab

$7.00
Mirchi Bajji

Mirchi Bajji

$7.00

Chilli Baby Corn

$10.00

Veg Entree

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.00
Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$13.00
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$13.00

Palak Paneer (Spinach With Cottage Cheese)

$13.00

Mutter Paneer

$13.00
Methi Malai Mutter Saag

Methi Malai Mutter Saag

$13.00

Navarathan Kurma

$13.00

Bagara Baigan Ka

$12.00

Aloo Gobi

$12.00

Chole Bhindi

$12.00

Daal Thadka

$12.00

Katti Daal

$12.00

Aloo Chole

$12.00

Chana Masala

$12.00

Bhindi Masala

$12.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2316 Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston, VA 20191

Directions

Gallery

