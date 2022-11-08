Pistarro's - NEW 221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701
221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701
Frederick, MD 21701
Popular Items
Antipizza
Ayse Brussel Sprouts
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
Calamari
crispy fresh Rhode Island calamari / served with pesto aioli / lemon
Ciabtta Garlic Bread
white truffle / garlic-herb butter (vegetarian)
Eggplant Parmesan
eggplant parmesan / tomato sauce / mozzarella (vegetarian)
Formaggi: Cheese Platter
gorgonzola / sottocenere / parmigiano / fig jam / garlic crostini
Meatball App
beef & pork meatballs / marinara / parmesan
Mozzarella Fritta
herb breaded mozzarella / marinara sauce (vegetarian)
Napoletana Bread
wood-fired bread / olive oil / balsamic vinegar /parmesan / herbs (vegetarian)
Napoletana Bread GF
Parmesan Fries
parmesan french fries / pesto aioli (vegetarian)
Salumi: Italian Meat Platter
prosciutto / mortadella / sopressata / giardiniera vegetables / garlic crostini
Gambero Postiano
Bambini
Desserts
budino
Rhubarb Pie
served with vanilla bean gelato
fudge cake
cannoli
mascarpone / chocolate / pistachios / orange
Gelato: caramel
Gelato: vanilla
Gelato: pumpkin
peach sorbetto
kid cone
choice of gelato.
kid sundae
vanilla gelato / hersey’s syrup / whipped cream and a cherry on top
Salads
Amalfi Salad
cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / jalapeños / red onions / lemon / evoo / feta (vegetarian, gluten free)
Arugula Salad
baby arugula / red onion / mushroom / limoncello vinaigrette / parmesan (vegetarian, gluten free)
Caesar Salad
romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing
Casalinga Salad
greens / pepperoni / mozzarella / tomato / onion / cucumber / chianti dressing (gluten free)
Farro Bowl
Italian farro / canellini bean dip / arugula / roasted beets / red onion / feta / evoo / lemon / pistachio / crostini
Gorgonzola Salad
blue cheese / spinach / figs / pine nuts / balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian)
Pomodoro Salad
sliced tomatoes / mozzarella / basil / olive oil / balsamic syrup (vegetarian)
Side Amalfi Salad
cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / jalapeños / red onions / lemon / evoo / feta (vegetarian, gluten free)
Side Caesar Salad
romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing
Side Casalinga Salad
greens / pepperoni / mozzarella / tomato / onion / cucumber / chianti dressing (gluten free)
Side Gorgonzola Salad
blue cheese / spinach / figs / pine nuts / balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian)
Side Rucola Salad
baby arugula / red onion / mushroom / limoncello vinaigrette / parmesan (vegetarian, gluten free)
Pasta
Lasagna
Egg pasta / bolognese sauce / becimella / parmesan
Penne Vodka
san marzano tomatoes / vodka / cream / basil / parmesan
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
ground beef & pork / san marzano tomato sauce
Spaghetti Con Polpette
marinara sauce / beef & pork meatballs / parmesan
Trofie
basil puree / pine nuts / parmesan / sun-dried tomatoes (vegetarian)