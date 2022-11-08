A map showing the location of Pistarro's - NEW 221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701View gallery
Italian
Pizza

Pistarro's - NEW 221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701

No reviews yet

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701

Frederick, MD 21701

Antipizza

Ayse Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)

Calamari

$15.99

crispy fresh Rhode Island calamari / served with pesto aioli / lemon

Ciabtta Garlic Bread

$6.00

white truffle / garlic-herb butter (vegetarian)

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99

eggplant parmesan / tomato sauce / mozzarella (vegetarian)

Formaggi: Cheese Platter

$18.00

gorgonzola / sottocenere / parmigiano / fig jam / garlic crostini

Meatball App

$12.99

beef & pork meatballs / marinara / parmesan

Mozzarella Fritta

$10.50

herb breaded mozzarella / marinara sauce (vegetarian)

Napoletana Bread

$6.00

wood-fired bread / olive oil / balsamic vinegar /parmesan / herbs (vegetarian)

Napoletana Bread GF

$9.99
Parmesan Fries

$6.50

parmesan french fries / pesto aioli (vegetarian)

Salumi: Italian Meat Platter

$16.50

prosciutto / mortadella / sopressata / giardiniera vegetables / garlic crostini

Gambero Postiano

$13.50

Bambini

Butter & Parmesan with Spaghetti

$6.99
Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

Kid's Pizza Kit To-Go

$8.99

you create & cook at home

Smiley Face Pepperoni

$9.99

Tomato Sauce with Spaghetti

$8.99

Tomato Sauce with Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

Desserts

budino

$8.00

Rhubarb Pie

$9.00

served with vanilla bean gelato

fudge cake

$9.00

cannoli

$8.00

mascarpone / chocolate / pistachios / orange

Gelato: caramel

$7.50

Gelato: vanilla

$7.50

Gelato: pumpkin

$7.50

peach sorbetto

$7.50

kid cone

$3.50

choice of gelato.

kid sundae

$4.00

vanilla gelato / hersey’s syrup / whipped cream and a cherry on top

Salads

Amalfi Salad

$11.00

cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / jalapeños / red onions / lemon / evoo / feta (vegetarian, gluten free)

Arugula Salad

$11.50

baby arugula / red onion / mushroom / limoncello vinaigrette / parmesan (vegetarian, gluten free)

Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing

Casalinga Salad

$11.50

greens / pepperoni / mozzarella / tomato / onion / cucumber / chianti dressing (gluten free)

Farro Bowl

$13.50

Italian farro / canellini bean dip / arugula / roasted beets / red onion / feta / evoo / lemon / pistachio / crostini

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.50

blue cheese / spinach / figs / pine nuts / balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian)

Pomodoro Salad

$11.50

sliced tomatoes / mozzarella / basil / olive oil / balsamic syrup (vegetarian)

Side Amalfi Salad

$7.00

cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / jalapeños / red onions / lemon / evoo / feta (vegetarian, gluten free)

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing

Side Casalinga Salad

$7.00

greens / pepperoni / mozzarella / tomato / onion / cucumber / chianti dressing (gluten free)

Side Gorgonzola Salad

$7.25

blue cheese / spinach / figs / pine nuts / balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian)

Side Rucola Salad

$7.00

baby arugula / red onion / mushroom / limoncello vinaigrette / parmesan (vegetarian, gluten free)

Pasta

Lasagna

$19.00

Egg pasta / bolognese sauce / becimella / parmesan

Penne Vodka

$15.00

san marzano tomatoes / vodka / cream / basil / parmesan

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$17.00

ground beef & pork / san marzano tomato sauce

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$18.75

marinara sauce / beef & pork meatballs / parmesan

Trofie

$16.00

basil puree / pine nuts / parmesan / sun-dried tomatoes (vegetarian)

Spaghetti and Marinara

$15.00

Pizzas

Ananas

Ananas

$17.50

tomato sauce / pineapple / speck / jalapeño / mozzarella