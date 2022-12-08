Pistarro's Ristorante Pizzeria Napoletana
$$
221 N East St
Frederick, MD 21701
Popular Items
Antipizza
Ayse Brussel Sprouts
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
Baby Artichokes
baby artichokes / olive oil / lemon (vegetaria, vegan, gluten free)
Calamari
crispy fresh Rhode Island calamari / served with pesto aioli / lemon
Ciabtta Garlic Bread
white truffle / garlic-herb butter (vegetarian)
Eggplant Parmesan
eggplant parmesan / tomato sauce / mozzarella (vegetarian)
Formaggi: Cheese Platter
gorgonzola / sottocenere / parmigiano / fig jam / garlic crostini
Meatball App
beef & pork meatballs / marinara / parmesan
Mozzarella Fritta
herb breaded mozzarella / marinara sauce (vegetarian)
Napoletana Bread
wood-fired bread / olive oil / balsamic vinegar /parmesan / herbs (vegetarian)
Napoletana Bread GF
Parmesan Fries
parmesan french fries / pesto aioli (vegetarian)
Salumi: Italian Meat Platter
prosciutto / mortadella / sopressata / giardiniera vegetables / garlic crostini
Gambero Postiano
Bambini
Desserts
budino
canolli
mascarpone / chocolate / pistachios
caramel gelato
coffee gelato
Italian Chocolate cake
chocolate sauce / whipped cream
Mascarpone mousse cake
raspberry sauce
Macedonia di frutta panna
fresh fruit / vanilla gelato / whipped cream / raspberry sauce
Gelato: Vanilla
Sorbetto: Strawberry
gelato: Vegan maple-cinnamon
Salads
Amalfi Salad
cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / jalapeños / red onions / lemon / evoo / feta (vegetarian, gluten free)
Caesar Salad
romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing
Casalinga Salad
greens / pepperoni / mozzarella / tomato / onion / cucumber / chianti dressing (gluten free)
Gorgonzola Salad
blue cheese / spinach / figs / pine nuts / balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian)
Farro Bowl
Italian farro / canellini bean dip / arugula / roasted beets / red onion / feta / evoo / lemon / pistachio / crostini
Pomodoro Salad
sliced tomatoes / mozzarella / basil / olive oil / balsamic syrup (vegetarian)
Arugula Salad
baby arugula / red onion / mushroom / limoncello vinaigrette / parmesan (vegetarian, gluten free)
Side Amalfi Salad
cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / jalapeños / red onions / lemon / evoo / feta (vegetarian, gluten free)
Side Caesar Salad
romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing
Side Casalinga Salad
greens / pepperoni / mozzarella / tomato / onion / cucumber / chianti dressing (gluten free)
Side Gorgonzola Salad
blue cheese / spinach / figs / pine nuts / balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian)
Side Rucola Salad
baby arugula / red onion / mushroom / limoncello vinaigrette / parmesan (vegetarian, gluten free)
Pasta
Lasagna
Egg pasta / bolognese sauce / becimella / parmesan
Penne Alla Vodka
san marzano tomatoes / vodka / cream / basil / parmesan
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
ground beef & pork / san marzano tomato sauce
Spaghetti Con Polpette
marinara sauce / beef & pork meatballs / parmesan
Trofie
basil puree / pine nuts / parmesan / sun-dried tomatoes (vegetarian)
Pizzas
Ananas
tomato sauce / pineapple / speck / jalapeño / mozzarella
Bianca
panna / garlic / caramelized onions / ricotta / mozzarella / pecorino (vegetarian)
Blu Fico
gorgonzola / blue potato / figs / mozzarella / rosemary oil (vegetarian)
Capricciosa
tomato sauce / mushroom / artichoke / speck / mozzarella
Diavola
tomato sauce / cured soppressata / calabrese chili / mozzarella / basil
Donatella
pizza bianca / prosciutto / arugula / parmesan
Fiorentina
spinach / ricotta / artichoke / roasted pepper / parmesan / mozzarella (vegetarian)
Fumo Verde
pesto / sausage / roasted peppers / ricotta / smoked provolone
Funghi
panna / mushrooms / sottocenere / mozzarella / arugula / parmesan (vegetarian)
Maiale
tomato sauce / pepperoni / sausage / cured soppressata / mozzarella
Margherita
tomato sauce / mozzarella / basil (vegetarian)
Nezih
tomato sauce / mozzarella / feta / sucuk (halal spiced beef sausage) / jalapeños
Pepperoni
tomato sauce / pepperoni / mozzarella / basil
Polpettine
tomato sauce / meatballs / ricotta / red onion / mozzarella / pecorino
Roman Sausage II
tomato sauce / link sausage / onions & peppers / mozzarella & jalapeño
Versace
tomato sauce / mozzarella / prosciutto / arugula
Il Granchio
Pizzas : Vegan
Sandwiches
Caprese Panini
tomato / mozzarella / basil / balsamico / ciabatta toast (vegetarian)
Cheeseburger
herdford beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / provolone / brioche bun
Cheesesteak
amoroso roll / shaved beef ribeye / sautéed onions / provolone cheese
Gyro
pita / spiced lamb & beef / tzatziki / feta / lettuce / tomatoes
Meatball Sub
meatballs / marinara / mozzarella / parmesan / amaroso roll
Beer
Blue Point toasted lager
Jacks Hard Cider
Bottle Brewers IPA
Bottle Brewers Kolsch
Bud Light
Corona
Draft: Brewer's Alley IPA
ABV 5.4%, Beautiful balance between assertive hop bitterness & a caramel maltiness; medium body with layered flavors
Draft: Brewer's Alley Kolsch
ABV 5.0%, Pale golf with light body & a slightly dry palate; it has a mild bitterness & delicate hop aroma.
Draft: Brewers Hefe
Michalob Ultra
Miller High Life
Stella
Troegs Perpetual IPA
Yuengling
Draft: Peroni
Draft: MBC Citra Pils
Draft: Vanish Waves
Can - TR Sugarloaf wheat
Can - Maui Bikini blonde
Can - TR white tail hefe
Can - TR scrum brown ale
Can - Hank Lager
Cocktails
Black Russian
Blood Orange Cosmo
Skyy blood orange vodka, triple sec, fresh orange juice, cranberry & lime
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Chocolate Martini
Espresso Martini
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Grapefruit Mule
Deep Eddy ruby red vodka, grapefruit juice, lavender syrup & ginger beer
Greyhound
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
John Collins
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Limoncello Mule
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Noreaster
Old Fashioned
Rum Collins
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
The Sparkling Pear
Vodka Collins
Vodka Gibson
Vodka Gimlet
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Aperol Spreetz
Cocktails: House
Aperol Spreetz
Blood Orange Cosmo
Skyy blood orange vodka, triple sec, fresh orange juice, cranberry & lime
Classic Negroni
Tanqueray gin, sweet vermouth, Campari & an orange twist
Grapefruit Mule
Deep Eddy ruby red vodka, grapefruit juice, lavender syrup & ginger beer
Limoncello Lemondrop
Caravella limoncello, Titos vodka, triple sec & lemon juice with a sugar rim.
Noreaster
Orange Crush
Deep Eddy orange vodka, triple sec, fresh squeezed orange juice, sierra mist & orange crush soda
Cocktails: Frozen
Liquor: Cordials & Liqueur
Amaretto
Amaro
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Courvoisier VSOP
Amaretto
Dry Vermouth
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Kahlua
Limoncello
Peach Schnapps
Port 20 Year, Fonseca Tawny
Port, LBW 2012, Fonseca
Sambuca
Sweet Vermouth
Grappa Barbera
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Jager
Disaronno
Liquor: Rum
Liquor: Tequila
Liquor: Vodka
Liquor: Whiskey & Bourbon
Wine: Reds
Bottle Barbera D'Asti Duelilu Bonfante Chiarle
Full-bodied, pleasantly harmonious & well-balanced with a taste of red-berries & a velvety finish
Bottle Cabernet Impero
Full & generous with intense flavors of black fruit & a slightly grassy note ending in perfect tannins
Bottle Chianti Rigoletto
Bottle Farmers of Wine
Bottle Merlot Collevento 921
Fruit-forward & smooth with a full bouquet bursting with cherry & mixed berries
Bottle Montepulciano Impero
Medium-bodied & warm with lots of red cherry notes & soft, subtle tannins
Bottle Nebbiolo D'Alba Lauré Bonfante Chiarle
Dry, full-bodied & with well-balanced tannins leading to a fruity, spicy finish
Bottle Nero D’avola Tareni Pellegrino
Warm, lingering & with aromas of plum & red fruit with balsamic hints & notes of rosemary
Bottle Pinot Noir Crested Porcupine
Intense & structured with notes of fresh cherry & red currant & a perfect tannin balance
Bottle Primitivo Lu Rappaio
Full, smooth and beautifully concentrated with dark fruit, cinnamon, spice and a touch of vanilla oak
Bottle Sangiovese Impero
Bottle Sicalia
Glass Cabernet Impero
Full & generous with intense flavors of black fruit & a slightly grassy note ending in perfect tannins
Glass Chianti Rigoletto
Glass Crested Porcupine Pinot Noir
Glass Farmers Red
Glass Merlot Collevento 921
Fruit-forward & smooth with a full bouquet bursting with cherry & mixed berries
Glass Montepulciano Impero
Medium-bodied & warm with lots of red cherry notes & soft, subtle tannins
Glass Primitivo Lu Rappaio
Full, smooth and beautifully concentrated with dark fruit, cinnamon, spice and a touch of vanilla oak
Glass Sangiovese Impero
Bottle Pertinace Barbera D Alba
Bottle La Crema
Wine: Sangria
Wine: White, Sparkling & Rose
Bottle Alberto Nani Prosecco
Golden color with strong pear and green apple notes as well as spicy peach and ripe lemon.
Bottle Audarya Nuragus Di Cagliari
Bottle CA' Montini Pinot Grigio
Lemony fresh and breezy on the nose with aromas of wet stone, apricot, pear and maraschino cheery. Bone dry and mineral laden on the palate with fresh squeezed lemon juice and green apple skin
Bottle Collevento 921 Chardonnay
Bottle Gemma Di luna Pinot Grigio
Fresh, well-balanced & with notes of citrus fruit sweetened by vanilla scents & orange blossom
Bottle J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Pinot Grigio Impero
Refreshing & smooth with notes of apple, stone fruit & a hint of lemon
Bottle Prosecco Costaross
Crisp, mineral & citrusy with hints of green apple & fine bubbles
Bottle Rose Mon Amour Impero
Lively, smooth and fresh with clear notes of cherry & raspberry
Glass Collevento Chardonnay
Glass J.Lohr Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Pinot Grigio Impero
Refreshing & smooth with notes of apple, stone fruit & a hint of lemon
Glass Rose Mon Amour Impero
Lively, smooth and fresh with clear notes of cherry & raspberry
Bottle Ramato Pinot Grigio
Bottle True Myth
Bottle Minetto Prosecco
Glass Centine PG
Bottle Centine PG
Bottle Bramito Chardonay
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
221 N East St, Frederick, MD 21701