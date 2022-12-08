Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Pistarro's Ristorante Pizzeria Napoletana

309 Reviews

$$

221 N East St

Frederick, MD 21701

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Margherita
Pepperoni

Antipizza

Ayse Brussel Sprouts

Ayse Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)

Baby Artichokes

Baby Artichokes

$10.50

baby artichokes / olive oil / lemon (vegetaria, vegan, gluten free)

Calamari

Calamari

$14.50

crispy fresh Rhode Island calamari / served with pesto aioli / lemon

Ciabtta Garlic Bread

$5.50

white truffle / garlic-herb butter (vegetarian)

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.50Out of stock

eggplant parmesan / tomato sauce / mozzarella (vegetarian)

Formaggi: Cheese Platter

Formaggi: Cheese Platter

$18.00

gorgonzola / sottocenere / parmigiano / fig jam / garlic crostini

Meatball App

Meatball App

$11.99

beef & pork meatballs / marinara / parmesan

Mozzarella Fritta

Mozzarella Fritta

$10.50

herb breaded mozzarella / marinara sauce (vegetarian)

Napoletana Bread

Napoletana Bread

$6.00

wood-fired bread / olive oil / balsamic vinegar /parmesan / herbs (vegetarian)

Napoletana Bread GF

$9.99
Parmesan Fries

Parmesan Fries

$6.50

parmesan french fries / pesto aioli (vegetarian)

Salumi: Italian Meat Platter

Salumi: Italian Meat Platter

$16.50

prosciutto / mortadella / sopressata / giardiniera vegetables / garlic crostini

Gambero Postiano

$13.50

Bambini

Bambini Alfredo

$6.99

Butter & Parmesan with Spaghetti

$5.99
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.99

Kid's Pizza Kit To-Go

$7.99

you create & cook at home

Smiley Face Pepperoni

$8.99

Tomato Sauce with Spaghetti

$8.99

Tomato Sauce with Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

Desserts

budino

$8.00

canolli

$6.00

mascarpone / chocolate / pistachios

caramel gelato

$7.50

coffee gelato

$7.50

Italian Chocolate cake

$9.00

chocolate sauce / whipped cream

Mascarpone mousse cake

$9.00

raspberry sauce

Macedonia di frutta panna

$9.00

fresh fruit / vanilla gelato / whipped cream / raspberry sauce

Gelato: Vanilla

$7.50

Sorbetto: Strawberry

$7.50

gelato: Vegan maple-cinnamon

$7.50

Salads

Amalfi Salad

Amalfi Salad

$11.00

cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / jalapeños / red onions / lemon / evoo / feta (vegetarian, gluten free)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing

Casalinga Salad

Casalinga Salad

$11.50

greens / pepperoni / mozzarella / tomato / onion / cucumber / chianti dressing (gluten free)

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.50

blue cheese / spinach / figs / pine nuts / balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian)

Farro Bowl

$13.50

Italian farro / canellini bean dip / arugula / roasted beets / red onion / feta / evoo / lemon / pistachio / crostini

Pomodoro Salad

Pomodoro Salad

$11.50

sliced tomatoes / mozzarella / basil / olive oil / balsamic syrup (vegetarian)

Arugula Salad

$11.50

baby arugula / red onion / mushroom / limoncello vinaigrette / parmesan (vegetarian, gluten free)

Side Amalfi Salad

$6.00

cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / jalapeños / red onions / lemon / evoo / feta (vegetarian, gluten free)

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing

Side Casalinga Salad

$6.50

greens / pepperoni / mozzarella / tomato / onion / cucumber / chianti dressing (gluten free)

Side Gorgonzola Salad

$6.99

blue cheese / spinach / figs / pine nuts / balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian)

Side Rucola Salad

$6.99

baby arugula / red onion / mushroom / limoncello vinaigrette / parmesan (vegetarian, gluten free)

Pasta

Lasagna

$18.00

Egg pasta / bolognese sauce / becimella / parmesan

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.99

san marzano tomatoes / vodka / cream / basil / parmesan

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$15.00

ground beef & pork / san marzano tomato sauce

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$17.50

marinara sauce / beef & pork meatballs / parmesan

Trofie

Trofie

$13.99

basil puree / pine nuts / parmesan / sun-dried tomatoes (vegetarian)

Pizzas

Ananas

Ananas

$16.99

tomato sauce / pineapple / speck / jalapeño / mozzarella

Bianca

Bianca

$12.75

panna / garlic / caramelized onions / ricotta / mozzarella / pecorino (vegetarian)

Blu Fico

$15.50

gorgonzola / blue potato / figs / mozzarella / rosemary oil (vegetarian)

Capricciosa

$17.25

tomato sauce / mushroom / artichoke / speck / mozzarella

Diavola

Diavola

$15.75

tomato sauce / cured soppressata / calabrese chili / mozzarella / basil

Donatella

$16.25

pizza bianca / prosciutto / arugula / parmesan

Fiorentina

$15.25

spinach / ricotta / artichoke / roasted pepper / parmesan / mozzarella (vegetarian)

Fumo Verde

$15.75

pesto / sausage / roasted peppers / ricotta / smoked provolone

Funghi

Funghi

$15.75

panna / mushrooms / sottocenere / mozzarella / arugula / parmesan (vegetarian)

Maiale

Maiale

$18.50

tomato sauce / pepperoni / sausage / cured soppressata / mozzarella

Margherita

$10.99

tomato sauce / mozzarella / basil (vegetarian)

Nezih

Nezih

$16.99

tomato sauce / mozzarella / feta / sucuk (halal spiced beef sausage) / jalapeños

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.99

tomato sauce / pepperoni / mozzarella / basil

Polpettine

Polpettine

$16.00

tomato sauce / meatballs / ricotta / red onion / mozzarella / pecorino

Roman Sausage II

Roman Sausage II

$15.25

tomato sauce / link sausage / onions & peppers / mozzarella & jalapeño

Versace

$15.25

tomato sauce / mozzarella / prosciutto / arugula

Il Granchio

$19.00

Pizzas : Vegan

Marinara

Marinara

$9.99

tomato sauce / garlic / oregano / basil (vegan)

V-Supreme

$17.99

tomato sauce / vegetarian sausage / onions / peppers / mushrooms / soy milk mozzarella (vegan)

Vegan Margherita

$12.99

tomato sauce / soy milk mozzerlla / basil (vegan)

Sandwiches

Caprese Panini

$13.00

tomato / mozzarella / basil / balsamico / ciabatta toast (vegetarian)

Cheeseburger

$14.50

herdford beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / provolone / brioche bun

Cheesesteak

$15.99

amoroso roll / shaved beef ribeye / sautéed onions / provolone cheese

Gyro

$13.50

pita / spiced lamb & beef / tzatziki / feta / lettuce / tomatoes

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.99

meatballs / marinara / mozzarella / parmesan / amaroso roll

Sides

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Penne

$4.00

Side Spaghetti

$4.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Beer

Blue Point toasted lager

$5.50

Jacks Hard Cider

$7.00

Bottle Brewers IPA

$6.50

Bottle Brewers Kolsch

$6.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Corona

$6.00Out of stock

Draft: Brewer's Alley IPA

$6.50

ABV 5.4%, Beautiful balance between assertive hop bitterness & a caramel maltiness; medium body with layered flavors

Draft: Brewer's Alley Kolsch

$6.50

ABV 5.0%, Pale golf with light body & a slightly dry palate; it has a mild bitterness & delicate hop aroma.

Draft: Brewers Hefe

$6.50

Michalob Ultra

$4.50

Miller High Life

$5.00

Stella

$5.50

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$6.50

Yuengling

$5.00Out of stock

Draft: Peroni

$7.00Out of stock

Draft: MBC Citra Pils

$7.00

Draft: Vanish Waves

$7.00

Can - TR Sugarloaf wheat

$8.00

Can - Maui Bikini blonde

$7.50

Can - TR white tail hefe

$8.00

Can - TR scrum brown ale

$8.00

Can - Hank Lager

$8.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$6.25

Blood Orange Cosmo

$11.00

Skyy blood orange vodka, triple sec, fresh orange juice, cranberry & lime

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.25

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.25

Gimlet

$6.25

Grapefruit Mule

$11.00

Deep Eddy ruby red vodka, grapefruit juice, lavender syrup & ginger beer

Greyhound

$6.25

Hurricane

$8.25

Irish Coffee

$8.00

John Collins

$6.00

Kir Royale

$9.25

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Limoncello Mule

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Negroni

$9.00

Noreaster

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rum Collins

$6.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

The Sparkling Pear

$10.00

Vodka Collins

$7.50

Vodka Gibson

$7.25

Vodka Gimlet

$7.25

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Aperol Spreetz

$12.00

Cocktails: House

Aperol Spreetz

$12.00

Blood Orange Cosmo

$11.00

Skyy blood orange vodka, triple sec, fresh orange juice, cranberry & lime

Classic Negroni

$12.00

Tanqueray gin, sweet vermouth, Campari & an orange twist

Grapefruit Mule

$11.00

Deep Eddy ruby red vodka, grapefruit juice, lavender syrup & ginger beer

Limoncello Lemondrop

$12.00

Caravella limoncello, Titos vodka, triple sec & lemon juice with a sugar rim.

Noreaster

$12.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Deep Eddy orange vodka, triple sec, fresh squeezed orange juice, sierra mist & orange crush soda

Cocktails: Frozen

Banana Daiquiri

$7.00

rum, topped with whipped cream

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

tequila

Pina Colada

$7.00

rum, topped with whipped cream

Stawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

rum, topped with whipped cream

Liquor: Cordials & Liqueur

Amaretto

$5.00

Amaro

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$11.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Port 20 Year, Fonseca Tawny

$10.00

Port, LBW 2012, Fonseca

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Grappa Barbera

$6.50

Sambuca

$6.50

Sambuca Black

$7.50

Jager

$6.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Liquor: Gin

Rail Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

Bombay

$9.00

Sapphire

$9.00

Dragon Gin

$8.00

Liquor: Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Rail

$5.00

Dragon Rum

$8.00

Liquor: Scotch

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Macallan 12 Year

$13.00

Glenmorangie 14yr

$14.00

Liquor: Tequila

Patron Silver

$11.00

Rail

$5.00

Corazon

$9.00

Liquor: Vodka

Absolut

$7.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Rail

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Deep Cranberry

$7.00

Dragon

$8.00

Voga

$9.00

Sky Watermelon

$7.00

Sky Blood Orange

$7.00

Liquor: Whiskey & Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00Out of stock

Mr Bostons Rail

$5.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Dragon Rye

$12.00

Dragon Basalisk

$12.00

Everyday Wiskey

$8.00

Wine: Reds

Bottle Barbera D'Asti Duelilu Bonfante Chiarle

$33.00

Full-bodied, pleasantly harmonious & well-balanced with a taste of red-berries & a velvety finish

Bottle Cabernet Impero

$20.00

Full & generous with intense flavors of black fruit & a slightly grassy note ending in perfect tannins

Bottle Chianti Rigoletto

$24.00

Bottle Farmers of Wine

$29.00

Bottle Merlot Collevento 921

$24.00

Fruit-forward & smooth with a full bouquet bursting with cherry & mixed berries

Bottle Montepulciano Impero

$25.00

Medium-bodied & warm with lots of red cherry notes & soft, subtle tannins

Bottle Nebbiolo D'Alba Lauré Bonfante Chiarle

$39.00

Dry, full-bodied & with well-balanced tannins leading to a fruity, spicy finish

Bottle Nero D’avola Tareni Pellegrino

$32.00

Warm, lingering & with aromas of plum & red fruit with balsamic hints & notes of rosemary

Bottle Pinot Noir Crested Porcupine

$34.00

Intense & structured with notes of fresh cherry & red currant & a perfect tannin balance

Bottle Primitivo Lu Rappaio

$32.00

Full, smooth and beautifully concentrated with dark fruit, cinnamon, spice and a touch of vanilla oak

Bottle Sangiovese Impero

$22.00

Bottle Sicalia

$24.00

Glass Cabernet Impero

$6.50

Full & generous with intense flavors of black fruit & a slightly grassy note ending in perfect tannins

Glass Chianti Rigoletto

$8.00

Glass Crested Porcupine Pinot Noir

$8.00

Glass Farmers Red

$8.50

Glass Merlot Collevento 921

$8.00

Fruit-forward & smooth with a full bouquet bursting with cherry & mixed berries

Glass Montepulciano Impero

$7.00

Medium-bodied & warm with lots of red cherry notes & soft, subtle tannins

Glass Primitivo Lu Rappaio

$12.00

Full, smooth and beautifully concentrated with dark fruit, cinnamon, spice and a touch of vanilla oak

Glass Sangiovese Impero

$6.00

Bottle Pertinace Barbera D Alba

$41.00Out of stock

Bottle La Crema

$39.00

Wine: Sangria

Glass White Sangria

$9.00

Carafe White Sangria

$19.99

Carafe Red Sangria

$19.99

Glass autumn Sangria

$10.00

Carafe autumn Sangria

$22.00

Wine: White, Sparkling & Rose

Bottle Alberto Nani Prosecco

$32.00

Golden color with strong pear and green apple notes as well as spicy peach and ripe lemon.

Bottle Audarya Nuragus Di Cagliari

$34.00

Bottle CA' Montini Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Lemony fresh and breezy on the nose with aromas of wet stone, apricot, pear and maraschino cheery. Bone dry and mineral laden on the palate with fresh squeezed lemon juice and green apple skin

Bottle Collevento 921 Chardonnay

$20.00Out of stock

Bottle Gemma Di luna Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Fresh, well-balanced & with notes of citrus fruit sweetened by vanilla scents & orange blossom

Bottle J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio Impero

$25.00

Refreshing & smooth with notes of apple, stone fruit & a hint of lemon

Bottle Prosecco Costaross

$24.00

Crisp, mineral & citrusy with hints of green apple & fine bubbles

Bottle Rose Mon Amour Impero

$20.00

Lively, smooth and fresh with clear notes of cherry & raspberry

Glass Collevento Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

Glass J.Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Glass Pinot Grigio Impero

$7.00

Refreshing & smooth with notes of apple, stone fruit & a hint of lemon

Glass Rose Mon Amour Impero

$6.50

Lively, smooth and fresh with clear notes of cherry & raspberry

Bottle Ramato Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Bottle True Myth

$28.00

Bottle Minetto Prosecco

$45.00

Glass Centine PG

$7.00

Bottle Centine PG

$24.00

Bottle Bramito Chardonay

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 N East St, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
Pistarro's image
Pistarro's image
Pistarro's image
Pistarro's image

