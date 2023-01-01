  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Pistores Pizza & Pastry - 546 North Wells Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pistores Pizza & Pastry 546 North Wells Street

review star

No reviews yet

546 North Wells Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

All of our pizzas are thin crust, Detroit Style available.
Mozzarella (Plain/Build Your Own)

Mozzarella (Plain/Build Your Own)

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella/cacio di roma blend

Mary's Pesto Pie

$21.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto

Fromaggi

$24.00

tomato, mozarella, taleggio, cacio di roma, parmiagano reggiano

Melanzana

$23.00

roasted eggplant, stracciatella, fresh oregano

Mushroom

$25.00

alfredo sauce, manchego, chili flake

Sausage & Peppers

$26.00

spicy italian sausage, piquillo peppers, mozzarella, cacio di roma

Pepperoni

$25.00

mozzarella, cacio di roma, parmiagano reggiono

Meatball

$26.00

crush tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta, olive oil

The Alsatian (tarte flambee)

$19.00

ultra-thin crisp dough, fromage blanc, bacon, onion

Salad & Soup

Warm Goat Cheese Bread Pudding

$13.00

pickled red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Our Greek Salad

$15.00

Our take on a classic Greek Salad

Wild Mushroom Soup

$9.00

crispy gougeres

Sandwiches

Short Rib Parmesan

$20.00

giardiniera, pork ragu

Lahmacun

$17.00

lamb, pickled cucumber, parsely, lemon

Toasted Country Bread

$16.00

shallot jam, whipped ricotta, greens, pinenut

Small Plates

Bagna Cauda

$14.00

mozarella, rosemary, anchovy vinaigrette

Beets and Pistachio Hummus

$14.00

slaw, roasted baby beets, pistachio hummus, raisins

Roasted Chicken Wings

$16.00

brown butter, italian herbs, parmiagano reggiano

Four Cheese Ravioli

Four Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

tomato, white wine, shallot

Meatballs

Meatballs

$17.00

pork ragu, fresh ricotta, braised greens

Meat & Cheese

$32.00

charcuterie & regional cheeses

Large Plates

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

preserved lemon, chicken jus (breast & thigh)

Hanger Steak 10oz

$31.00

black peppercorn sauce

Angel Hair Pasta

$27.00

shrimp, tomato passatina

Sides

Dipping Ranch

$3.00

Crispy Kennebec French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

House Giardiniera

$3.00

Roasted Cippolini Onion

$7.00

pumpkin seeds, lemon zest, espelette

Semolina Gnocchi

$8.00

caramelized fennel, tellegio sauce

Pasta Salad

$6.00

basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, feta

Pastry & Dessert

Passion Fruit Baba Rum

$8.00

tahitian vanilla cream

Caramel Apple

$8.00

caramel chantilly, pate a choux

Poached Pear

$9.00

almond frangipane

Tiramisu (Gluten Free)

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$14.00

Childhood Chocolate Pudding

$8.00

marscapone cream

Calamansi Tart

Calamansi Tart

$8.00

hazelnut, silky meringue

Cream Puff

$9.00

Gelato

Vanilla Vanilla Vanilla

$4.00

Honduran Coffee

$4.00

70% Chocolate

$4.00

Lemon

$4.00

Chocolate/Caramels

Milk Chocolate Covered Carmelized Hazelnuts

$15.00

Caramelized White Chocolate Covered Almonds

$15.00

With a hit of salt

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Covered Malt Balls

$15.00

Calamansi & Raspberry Caramels

$10.00

Oplays Chocolate

Mixed Pannings

$14.00

Breakfast Pastry

Classic Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

$5.00

Pain au Chocolate

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon, Egg, American Cheese on our Classic Croissant.

Wine by the Bottle

2021 - Bernard Magrez 'The Keys' Pinot Noir

$56.00

Pinot Noir from Pfalz, Germany.

2020 - Marchesi di Gresy Barbera d'Asti

2020 - Marchesi di Gresy Barbera d'Asti

$52.00

Red Wine from Piemonte, Italy.

2016 - El Coto Imaz Reserva (Tempranillo)

2016 - El Coto Imaz Reserva (Tempranillo)

$60.00

Rioja from Rioja, Spain.

2019 - Chateau du Caillau Malbec

2019 - Chateau du Caillau Malbec

$48.00

Malbec from Cahors, Southwest, France.

2020 - Le Volte dell'Ornellaia Super Tuscan Blend

2020 - Le Volte dell'Ornellaia Super Tuscan Blend

$72.00

A Red wine from Toscana, Central Italy, Italy. Made from 70% Merlot, 15% Sangiovese, 15% Cabernet Sauvignon.

2021 - Domaine Skouras Assyrtiko

2021 - Domaine Skouras Assyrtiko

$44.00

A White wine from Nemea, Argolida, Peloponnesos, Greece.

2020 - St. Pauls Sauvignon Blanc

2020 - St. Pauls Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc from Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy.

2020 - Ca dei Frati Lugana (Turbiana)

2020 - Ca dei Frati Lugana (Turbiana)

$56.00

Turbiana White wine from Lombardy, Italy.

2020 - Domaine Talmard Macon Chardonnay

2020 - Domaine Talmard Macon Chardonnay

$60.00

Chardonnay from Maconnais, Burgundy, France

Chateau Minuty 'M by Minuty' Rose

Chateau Minuty 'M by Minuty' Rose

$60.00

Rosé from Provence, France.

Langlois-Chateau Cremant de Loire Brut

Langlois-Chateau Cremant de Loire Brut

$60.00

A Sparkling wine from Loire Valley, France.

Cleto Chiarli Brut Rose

Cleto Chiarli Brut Rose

$44.00

A Sparkling wine from Emilia-Romagna, Northern Italy, Italy.

Saracco Moscato d'Asti

Saracco Moscato d'Asti

$56.00

Sweet and soft sparkling wine from Piemonte, Northern Italy, Italy.

NA Beverage

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coffee

Drip (12oz)

$3.00

Drip (16oz)

$4.00

Cold Brew (12oz)

$4.00

Cold Brew (16oz)

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso (Extra Shot)

$1.50

Americano (12oz)

$3.00

Cafe Latte (12oz)

$4.00

Cafe Latte (16oz)

$5.00

Cappucino (12oz)

$4.00

Cappucino (16oz)

$5.00

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Cafe au lait

$4.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Affogato

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pistores features Chef Joel Renos American sensibilities with fresh ingredients and European influence. Pizza is the star here, accompanied by creative seasonal cafe fair. Our pastry element is a fantastic assortment of fresh balanced crowd pleasers with our delicious gelato and coffee to top it off.

Website

Location

546 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Hubbard Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Table + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
530 North Wabash Avenue Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
539 North State Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Wow Bao - State & Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
PLANTA Queen - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
413 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston