Barbeque
Latin American
Sandwiches

Pit 105

10 Reviews

213 11th St W

Williston, ND 58801

Order Again

Starters - Dinner

BBQ Fries

$14.50

Cauliflower

$9.50Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00Out of stock

Cuban Sliders

$13.50

four cuban sliders stacked with pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle, & mustard

Dill Death Do Us Part - Pickle Rolls

$13.50

fried pulled pork, pickles, cream cheese, & hatch chili rolls served with a side of ranch

Nachos

$19.50+

choice of pulled pork, beef brisket, or chicken on a bed of buffalo chips smothered in cheese, slaw, tomato, onion, jalapeno, black olives, salsa, salsa verde, & sour cream

Onion Rings

$9.50

Pickle Fries

$11.50Out of stock

Poutine

$13.50

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

six pretzel sticks served with beer cheese & mustard sauce

Reuben Rolls

$13.50Out of stock
Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.50

three pulled pork tacos on a corn/flour blend tortilla with slaw & sour cream, served with salsa verde, chipotle, bbq sauce & lime wedges

Texas Twinkies

$14.00Out of stock

Wings

$15.00+

choice of bone-in or boneless wings sauced your way or not

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.00Out of stock

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Pulled Chicken Plate

$16.00

Sausage Plate

$16.00

Beef Brisket Plate

$19.00

Ribs - 1/2 Rack Plate

$20.00

Ribs - Full Rack Plate

$30.00

Sandwiches

Back the Bleu

$15.00

beef brisket sandwich topped with candied bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion rings, garlic aioli, & Harry's

Basic Bird

$14.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

beef brisket on texas toast topped with Harry's

Chick Flick

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

Dallas Dip

$15.00

beef brisket hoagie topped with swiss, & garlic aioli served with au jus

Fire Call

$14.50

smoked chicken sandwich smothered with cream cheese, pickles, jalapeno, chipotle, & Harry's

Freebird

$14.50

Knuckle Sandwich

$15.00

beef brisket & hot sausage sandwich topped with slaw, pickles, onion rings, & Harry's

Mad Porker

$14.50

pulled pork & hot sausage sandwich topped with slaw, smoked cheddar, pickles, & Harry's

Nashville Chicken

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

pulled pork sandwich topped with slaw, Harry's

& Stuff

BBQ Sundae

$13.00

20oz beer mug layered with BBQ beans, pulled pork, Harry's, potato salad, & topped with a corn bread muffin

Buff Chick Salad

$13.50

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.50

Pulled Pork Wedge Salad

$12.50

wedge salad topped with pulled pork, candied bacon, monterey jack, tomato, red onion, croutons, ranch, & Harry's

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Hot Potato

$13.50

Midwest

$13.50

Oktoberfest

$13.50

Sides - Dinner

BBQ Beans

$3.50

Buffalo Chips

$3.50

Cornbread Muffin

$3.50

Creamed Corn

$4.50

Fries

$3.50

Jalapeño Popper Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50Out of stock

Taco Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

philadelphia style cheesecake drizzled with homemade raspberry sauce

Bread Pudding

$6.75

homemade bread pudding a la mode

Ice Cream

$2.25+

2 scoops

Root Beer Float

$6.75

Pie

$5.50

Kiddos

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.25

2 tenders, fries, and a juice box

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.75

Mac & cheese, fries, and a juice box

Kids Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.25

2 sliders, fries, and a juice box

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.75

Corn dog, fries, and a juice box

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Water

Juice Box

$1.50

Groupies

The Beast

$55.00

Generous helping each of prime Demkota beef brisket & pulled pork, 1/2 rack dry rub pork ribs, choice of 2 sides (pint each), 1 lb fries, 4 slices Texas toast - Feeds 3-4 people

The Carnivore

$64.00

Generous helping each of prime Demkota beef brisket & pulled pork, 1/2 rack dry rub pork ribs, order of wings, 4 cornbread muffins, 4 slices Texas toast - Feeds 3-4 people

Extras

Extra Meat 1/4 lb

Extra Sauce 2oz

Extra toast

$0.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Slow and low with hickory wood is the smoking process we prefer when it comes to the qualities we have come to love in our food. Our menu is built on simple and traditional dishes that are the very foundation of barbecue style cooking, however, the creative minds have added irresistible twists to a number of plates to keep you on your toes. Tender, moist, and flavorful should be expected when you visit Pit 105.

Location

213 11th St W, Williston, ND 58801

Directions

