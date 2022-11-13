Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pit & Peel 1220 West University Ave 32601

No reviews yet

Gainesville, FL 32601

Gainesville, FL 32601

Order Again

Popular Items

T.A.B.L.E Sando
Egg Toast
Hash Bowl

Shareable Snacks

Billionaire Bacon

$7.00

Reg Bacon

$6.00

Avo fries

$7.00

Dill tator tots

$6.00

Hummus Plate

$9.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.50

Pastries

$2.50 Pastry

$2.50

$3.00 Pastry

$3.00

$3.50 Pastry

$3.50

$4.00 Pastry

$4.00

$5.00 Pastry

$5.00

$5.50 Pastry

$5.50

Toast

Egg Toast

Egg Toast

$13.00

Scramble eggs, Avocado rose, Parmesan, Truffle, Micro sprouts, Thyme, Sourdough

Tomato Toast

Tomato Toast

$13.00

Prosciutto, Roasted tomatoes, Avo feta, Cured egg yolk, Thyme, Sourdough

French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

Fresh fruits, Avocado, Pistachio, Cream cheese, Mint, Brioche

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

House smoked salmon, Guacamole cheese, Arugula, Grape tomatoes, Caper, Sourdough

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Prosciutto, Poached eggs, Avocado, Arugula, Hollandaise, Sourdough

Waffle Chaat

$13.00

Mushroom Toast

$13.00

Falafel Toast

$13.00

Entree

Avo Parfait

Avo Parfait

$12.00

Avocado greek yogurt, House granola, Fresh fruits, Almond, Mint

Hash Bowl

Hash Bowl

$14.00

Sausage/Ham, Avocado fries, Tater tots, Eggs, Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Peppers, Thyme, Dill

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.00

Spiced tomato, Poached eggs, Avo feta cream, Cilantro, Sourdough

Chicken and Waffle

Chicken and Waffle

$15.00

Avocado stuffed waffle, Crispy buttermilk chicken, Green onion

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Sous vide sirloin steak, Eggs, Avocado fries, Tater tots, Cured egg yolk, Thyme, Dill, Rosemary

Pino Patties

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwich

T.A.B.L.E Sando

T.A.B.L.E Sando

$14.00

Tomato, Avocado, Billionaire bacon, Lettuce, Egg, Brioche. (Served w/ salad, upgrade to tots/avo fries available)

Croque Mademoiselle

$14.00
Monte Cali Cristo

Monte Cali Cristo

$15.00Out of stock

Ham, Gruyere, Avocado, Fresh strawberry, Mustard, Brioche. (Served w/ salad, upgrade to tots/avo fries available)

Salad

Green Goddess

$10.00

House salad blend, Avocado, Parmesan, Sunflower seed, House brioche croutons, Green Goddess dressing

Beet and Sheep

$10.00

Roasted beets, House salad blend, Avocado, Feta, Pistachio, Avocado vinaigrette

House Dessert

Soft serve ice cream

Soft serve ice cream

$6.00

Made from scratch. NO POWDER MIX!

House Churro w/ soft serve

$7.00Out of stock

FLOAT

$5.50

Side MEAT

Side sausage

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side chicken

$5.00

Side salad

Side salad

$4.00

Side avo waffle

Avo waffle

$5.00

Side sourdough toast

Sourdough toast

$3.00

Side egg

Side egg (1)

$2.00

Side avocado

Side avocado (half)

$3.00

Side AVO sweet chili sauce

Side AVO sweet chili sauce

$1.00

Non Alcohol

Coffee

$3.50

GOLD PEAK tea

$3.50

Iced AVO fresh milk

$5.50

Iced AVO almond milk

$6.00

Smoothie* AVO fresh milk

$6.50

Smoothie* AVO almond

$7.00

Smoothie* AVO honey lime

$6.50

Sparkling* AVO honey lime

$5.00

Sparkling* thyme lemonade

$4.50

Iced tea thyme lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

AHA Sparkling water

$2.50

Monster Energy

$3.50

BODYARMOR

$3.50

CORE Protein

$4.75

SODA

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Merchandise

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$19.99

BOTTLE Avo sweet chili sauce

$5.99

Special

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Savory bread pudding with sausage gravy

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Avocado focused Brunch restaurant. Casual dinning.

Location

1220 West University Ave 32601, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

