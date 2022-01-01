Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pita Bowl Greek Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

280A North Wellwood Avenue

Lindenhurst, NY 11757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
The O.G.
Kota Kota

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Build-Your-Own Pita/Gyro, Bowl, or Salad! Please do not request toppings or protein on the side.

Pitas

The O.G.

$11.00

Beef/Lamb Gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki inside a pita. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Kota Kota

Kota Kota

$11.00

Chicken Gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki in a pita. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Pork It

$11.00

Pork Souvlaki, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki in a pita. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Bowls

O.G. Bowl

O.G. Bowl

$13.00

Beef/Lamb Gyro, brown rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$13.00

Falafel, white rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus. *gluten-free *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Pita Bowl

Pita Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Souvlaki, brown rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita sauce. Our most popular bowl. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Salads

Pita Salad

$12.00

Lettuce medley, tomato, onion, cucumber, tzatziki. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Village Salad

$12.00

Tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, Feta cheese, kalamata olives, and Greek dressing. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

It's Greek to Me

It's Greek to Me

$12.00

Lettuce medley, tomato, onion, cucumber, Feta cheese, kalamata olives, and Greek Dressing. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Our customer-favorite French Fries topped with our special seasoning!

French Fries

$7.00

Served with Ketchup

3 Dips & Chips

3 Dips & Chips

$12.00

Bowl of Pita Chips served with Hummus, Tzatziki and Feisty Feta (Spicy Feta)

Lemon Potatoes

$7.00

Potatoes Wedges with Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Oregano and Lemon Pepper

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$8.00

French Fries topped with Feta Cheese, Lemon Juice, Pepper and Oregano

Feisty Fries

Feisty Fries

$9.00

French Fries topped with our Feisty Feta (Spicy Feta Cheese), Pita Sauce, Lemon Juice, Pepper and Oregano

Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Pepper and Onion

Grapeleaves

$7.00

Side order of 6 Grapeleaves

1 Pita Bread

$1.00

Avgolemono Soup

$7.00

Chicken-Lemon Soup

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.00

Spinach Pie - Spinach & Feta baked in between Filo Dough

Side Sauce

$1.25

Chips N Dip

$3.50

Pita Chips served with Choice of Dip

Side Protein

$7.00

Side of Brown Rice

$5.00

Side of White Rice

$5.00

Small Side of Tzatziki

$1.25

Large Side Of Tzatziki

$2.50

Small Side of Spicy Tzatziki

$1.50

Large Side of Spicy Tzatziki

$3.00

Small Side Of Hummus

$2.00

Large Side Of Hummus

$3.50

Small Side of Feisty Feta

$3.00

Large Side of Feisty Feta

$4.50

Small Side of Feta

$2.00

Large Side of Feta

$3.50

Small Side Olives

$2.50

Large Side Olives

$3.50
Spinach Feta Pretzel

Spinach Feta Pretzel

$7.00

Gyroll

2 Beef/Lamb Gyrolls

2 Beef/Lamb Gyrolls

$9.00

Choose between Beef/Lamb Gyro or Chicken Gyro wrapped in an eggroll with Mozzarella Cheese and served with Pita Sauce!

2 Chicken Gyrolls

2 Chicken Gyrolls

$9.00

Choose between Beef/Lamb Gyro or Chicken Gyro wrapped in an eggroll with Mozzarella Cheese and served with Pita Sauce!

Nachos

Nacho Average Greeks

Nacho Average Greeks

$16.00

Choice of Protein, 2 Dips, Greek Pico, Jalapenos, and Choice of Feta or Feisty Feta over our customer-favorite Pita Chips!

Kid's

Kid's Fries & Chicken Bites

$9.00

Chicken Souvlaki Bites served with French Fries and Ketchup

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$6.00

Baklava is a layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with honey.

Kourabiredes

$6.00

Shortbread-type biscuit made with ground almonds topped with powdered sugar.

Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

Greek dessert of semolina custard baked in filo.

Rice Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Greek Yogurt

$7.00

100% Greek Yogurt with Sour Cherry Jam Parfait.

Drinks

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
1L Essentia

1L Essentia

$3.25
Coffee - Frappuccino

Coffee - Frappuccino

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Lemon Snapple

Lemon Snapple

$2.50
Raspberry Snapple

Raspberry Snapple

$2.50
Peach Snapple

Peach Snapple

$2.50
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$2.00
Red Bull 12oz

Red Bull 12oz

$3.50Out of stock
Seltzer Lemon

Seltzer Lemon

$2.00
Seltzer Lime

Seltzer Lime

$2.00
Seltzer Triple Berry

Seltzer Triple Berry

$2.00

Greek Iced Coffee - Frappe

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Greek. Modern Twist. Build Your Own Pita or Bowl, greek favorites, and more.

Website

Location

280A North Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY 11757

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.7 • 611
49 East Hoffman Ave Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View restaurantnext
Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street
orange starNo Reviews
308 35th street Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View restaurantnext
Lindenhurst Diner
orange starNo Reviews
195 East Montauk Highway Lindenhurst, NY 11758
View restaurantnext
Mama's Pizza - 922 Montauk Hwy.
orange starNo Reviews
922 Montauk Hwy. Copiague, NY 11726
View restaurantnext
Katch - Venetian Shores
orange starNo Reviews
850 Venetian Blvd Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View restaurantnext
Park Avenue Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,245
178 Park Ave Amityville, NY 11701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lindenhurst

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.7 • 611
49 East Hoffman Ave Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lindenhurst
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Massapequa
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bay Shore
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bellmore
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston