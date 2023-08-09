FOOD

PITAS

ALL PITAS COME WITH GR. FRIES
Beef/Lamb Pita

Beef/Lamb Pita

$14.00

Avocado, tomato, cucumber, fries, pickled red onion, spicy tzatziki.

Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$13.00

Choice of Chicken Gyro or Ck. Souvlaki. Served in a warm Pita with cabbage salad, green onion, feta, dill, and mustard aioli. All of our Pitas are served with a side of GR. fries.

Pork Pita

Pork Pita

$13.00

Pork (Yeero or Souvlaki). This Pita comes with tomato, picked red onion, feta, chives, and tzatziki. All of our Pitas come with a side of GR. fries. Photo: Pork Gyro Pita

Sweet Potato Pita

Sweet Potato Pita

$13.00

Sliced & Roasted Sweet Potato, crispy garbanzo, halloumi cheese, picked red onion, cabbage salad, kalamata olives, feta, dill, and greek ranch served in a warm Pita. All of our Pitas come with a side of GR. fries.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$13.00

Cabbage Salad, Feta, Pickled, Red Onion, Cucumber, GR. Hummus, Garlic Tahini, Wrapped in a Warm Pita

Braised Lamb Pita

$14.00

PITA STREET STYLE

AUTHENTIC STREET PITAS Tzatziki, tomato, red onion, fries
STREET STYLE

STREET STYLE

$13.00

Authentic Street Style pita as they are served in Greece. choice of meat, tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and fries all wrapped in a warm pita bread. All pitas come with a side of GR. Fries

SALADS

Our salad mix is a blend of: Romaine, Cabbage & Tuscan Kale
Beef/Lamb Gyro Salad

Beef/Lamb Gyro Salad

$16.00
Braised Lamb Salad

Braised Lamb Salad

$16.00

Braised lamb, lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, picked red onion, Spicy Tzatziki, GR. Fries on top. (greek fries may be removed but not substituted)

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Choice of chicken gyro or Souvlaki (skewered) Chicken. green onion, feta, dill, mustard aioli and a garnish of gr. fries.

Pork Salad

Pork Salad

$15.00

Pork (Yeero or Souvlaki). This salad comes with tomato, picked red onion, feta, chives, tzatziki and garnished with our GR. Fries. **This photo here shows our Pork Souvlaki Salad".

Sweet Potato Salad

Sweet Potato Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, cabbage salad, crispy garbanzo, halloumi cheese, picked red onion, kalamata olives, feta, dill, and greek ranch.

Falafel Salad

$15.00

Pickled red onion, cucumber, dill, feta, gr. hummus, garlic tahini

PLATES

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$17.00

Choice of Rotisserie Chicken or Chicken Souvlaki (skewers), this plate comes with Basmati rice, side salad (cabbage), choice of dip, fresh Pita, and garnished with GR. fries.

Lamb Plate

Lamb Plate

$18.50

Beef/lamb Gyro or Braised lamb, rice, side salad choice of dip, and fresh Pita bread.

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$17.00

This plate comes with your choice of Pork (Yeero or Souvlaki). Our Yeero is shaved pork belly from our doner. Our Souvlaki is skewered pork shoulder. It also includes Basmati Rice, side salad, choice of dip, and fresh Pita bread. ***This photo shows a Pork 'Yeero' Merida with Tzatziki.

Sweet Potato Plate

Sweet Potato Plate

$17.00

Sliced and roasted Sweet Potato. This plate is served with Basmati Rice, side of cabbage salad, green onion, feta, dill, mustard aioli, choice of dip, and fresh Pita bread. Garnished with GR. fries. ***Photo here shows Tzatziki as choice of dip.

Mixed Plate

$18.50

Falafel Plate

$17.00

ZEUS FRIES

Regular Zeus

$12.00

GR. Fries topped with your choices of meat, sauce, feta cheese and green onion. Pro Tip: Zeus it up add grilled onions, tomato and peppers

Large Zeus

$16.00

GR. Fries topped with your choices of meat, sauce, feta cheese and green onion. Pro Tip: Zeus it up add grilled onions, tomato and peppers

Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus

$29.00

"Zeus Fries" the size of Mount Olympus! Great for sharing with the family or crush it all alone.

GR. MEATS

Half or Full Order of Greek Style Proteins. All served with a side of Tzatziki and fresh Pita.

1/2 Order Braised Lamb

$27.00

1/2 Order Lamb Chops

$31.00

1/2 Order Pork Souvlaki

$19.00

1/2 Order Pork Gyro

$19.00

1/2 Order Chicken Souvlaki

$19.00

1/2 Order Lamb Gyro

$27.00
Full Order Lamb

Full Order Lamb

$54.00

Approximately 2.2 pounds of Rotisserie Lamb shoulder. Served with Tzatziki and warm Pita.

Full Order Lamb Chops

$62.00
Full Order Pork Souvlaki

Full Order Pork Souvlaki

$38.00

2.2 pounds of Pork Souvlaki. Cubed pork shoulder on a skewer. Approximately 12-14 skewers per Kilo. ***This photo shows 2 Kilos of Pork Souvlaki.

Full Order Pork Gyro

$38.00

Full Order Chicken Souvlaki

$38.00

Full Order Lamb Gyro

$54.00

GRECIAN FEASTS

PITA Pack

PITA Pack

$60.00

4 Pitas of your choice, 4 GR. Fries and 4 Drinks

Athenian Feast

Athenian Feast

$60.00

5 Chicken Skewers and 5 Pork Skewers (on a bed of GR. fries) , 1 GR. Salad, 1 Dip of your choice served with 4 Whole pitas.

Spartan Feast

Spartan Feast

$92.00

6 Lamb Chops, 6 Pork Skewers, 6 Chicken Skewers (on a bed of GR. Fries), Zucchini Chips, Choice of 2 Dips, GR. Salad and 6 whole pitas.

GR. BURGER

GR. Burger A La Carte

GR. Burger A La Carte

$10.00

1/3 lb. Angus beef patty, grilled peppers onion tomato, dijon aioli, Spicy Cheese Spread, on a Brioche Bun.

GR. Burger Special

GR. Burger Special

$15.00

Burger, GR. Fries and 16oz Drink Greek Burger: Homemade 5oz Angus beef patty, grilled peppers onion tomato, dijon aioli, Spicy Cheese Spread, on a Brioche Bun.

DIPS

Potato Garlic Dip

Potato Garlic Dip

$7.00

Potato, olive, garlic, chives.

Spicy Feta

Spicy Feta

$7.00

Greek cheese blend, roasted hot peppers, and oregano. Served with warm Pita bread.

GR. Hummus

GR. Hummus

$7.00

Garbanzo, tanhini, garlic, lemon, extra virgin olive oil. Served with warm Pita.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$7.00

Traditional Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, and dill. Served with fresh Pita.

Eggplant Walnut

Eggplant Walnut

$7.00

Roasted eggplant, tahini, walnut, garlic, parsley, and extra virgin olive oil. Served with fresh Pita.

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$15.00

Choice of any 3 of our Dips. Served with fresh Pita.

A LA CARTE

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$6.00+
Gr. Salad

Gr. Salad

$8.00+
Greek Greens

Greek Greens

$7.00+
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$8.00+

Roasted red beets, black mission figs, toasted walnuts, feta, dill, chives, & walnut vinaigrette.

Gr. Potatoes

Gr. Potatoes

$6.00
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.00
Gr. Fries

Gr. Fries

$6.00
Zucchini Chips

Zucchini Chips

$8.00
Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$5.00
Grilled Halloumi

Grilled Halloumi

$8.00

LIL' GREEKS

LIL' PITA MELT

$10.00

LIL' PORK

$9.00

LIL' CHICKEN GYRO

$9.00

LIL' CK Souvlaki

$9.00

LIL'LAMB GYRO

$9.00

LIL' BRAISED LAMB

$9.00

DESSERTS

Bougatsa

Bougatsa

$6.00

Custard, phyllo, cinnamon, & sugar.

Baklava

Baklava

$5.00

Nuts, phyllo, and honey syrup.

GREEK FROYO

Vissino FY

$6.00

Sour Cherry Greek Froyo

Baklava FY

Baklava FY

$7.00

Frozen Greek Yogurt with crumbled baklava.

Meli FY

Meli FY

$6.00

Frozen Greek Yogurt topped w/Wildflower honey.

Plain FY

$5.50

SIDES/ADD-ONS

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

ADD Avocado

$2.00

ADD Crumbled Feta

$2.00

**Side Extra PITA**

$1.00

**Side Feta Triangle**

$4.00

**Side Crumbled Feta**

$2.00

**Side Avocado**

$2.00

**Side TZATZIKI**

$1.50

**Side SPICY TZATZIKI**

$1.00

**Side MUSTARD AIOLI**

$1.00

**Side GREEK RANCH**

$1.00

**SIDE POTATO GARLIC DIP**

$2.50

**Side SPICY FETA**

$2.50

**Side TAHINI SAUCE**

$1.00

**Side GR. HUMMUS**

$2.50

Bottle Of Chamucos

$6.50

PROTEIN SIDES

Pork Souvlaki Skewer

Pork Souvlaki Skewer

$4.00
Chicken Souvlaki Skewer

Chicken Souvlaki Skewer

$4.00

Rotisserie Lamb (4oz)

$6.00

Chicken Gyro (4oz)

$5.00

Pork Yeero (4oz)

$5.00

American Lamb Gyro (4oz)

$5.00

Lamb Chops (4)

$13.50

Sweet Potato (3 slices)

$4.50

Side Falafel (4)

$4.50

DRINKS

Beverage

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Cucumber Lemonade, Greek Mountain Iced Tea, Coke, Coke Life, Diet Coke, Sprite, Minute Made Lemonade, & Orange Fanta.

Frappé

Frappé

$4.25

Ice, Nescafe, Milk, Simple Syrup, and Water.

Topo Chico (mineral water)

Topo Chico (mineral water)

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Ice Water

Cherry Loux

$2.75

Orange Loux

$2.75

Lemon Loux

$2.75

Mountain Tea

$3.50

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Beer

Mythos Light Lager

$6.00Out of stock

FIX Lager

$6.00Out of stock