- Home
- /
- Hickory Hills
- /
- Pita Land - Hickory Hills
Pita Land - Hickory Hills
No reviews yet
7831 95th St
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Wraps and Pitas
Chicken Shawarma
Our Mouthwatering Chicken Shawarma served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, drizzled with tahini and Garlic sauce.
Beef Shawarma
Our Mouthwatering Beef Shawarma served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and hummus drizzled with tahini.
Mix Shawarma
Our Mouthwatering Chicken and Beef Shawarma served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, drizzled with tahini and Garlic sauce.
Chicken Kabob
Our Tender Chicken Kabob served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, drizzled with tahini and Garlic sauce.
Kufta Kabob
Our tender Kufta kabob served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and hummus, drizzled with tahini.
Falafel
Our Delicious falafels served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickles and hummus, drizzled with tahini.
Zinger Wrap
Our crispy Chicken tenders served in a Wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American Cheese, drizzled with our signature zinger sauce.
Make a Bowl
chicken Shawarma Bowl
Our Tender Chicken Shawarma freshly sliced off the rotisserie, in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.
Beef Shawarma Bowl
Our mouthwatering Beef Shawarma freshly sliced off the rotisserie, in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.
Mix Shawrama Bowl
Chicken and Beef Shawarma in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.
Kufta Kabob Bowl
Our delicious Kufta Kabob, grilled over an open flame, in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.
Chicken Kabob Bowl
Falafel Bowl
Our crispy, chickpea fritters, made fresh served in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.
Plates
Combination Plate
Chicken Kabob, Kofte Kabob, and Beef Shawarma served with Rice, Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Our tender marinated Chicken Shawarma cooked on a vertical rotisserie, freshly sliced and served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side
Beef Shawarma Plate
Our tender marinated Beef Shawarma cooked on a vertical rotisserie, freshly sliced and served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side
Mix Shawarma Plate
Our tender marinated Beef and Chicken Shawarma cooked on a vertical rotisserie, freshly sliced and served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side
Chicken Kabob Plate
Our tender marinated Chicken Kabobs, grilled over an open flame, served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side
Kufta Kabob Plate
Our tender Kufta Kabobs, grilled over an open flame, served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side
Falafel Plate
Our crispy, crunchy, chickpea fritters, made fresh always, served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side
Veggie plate
this plate is for those who love all of our vegetarian items! 3 falafel, Hummus, Baba ghanoush, grape leaves, Arabic salad, Tabbouleh salad, garlic potatoes; All in one plate, served with 2 pitas
Burgers
Salads
Greek Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers topped with black olives and feta cheese, dressed with oil and spices.
Tabooleh Salad
Fresh Chopped parsley, red onions and tomatoes dressed with lemon juice, olive oil.
Arabic Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, parsley, salt, lemon and olive.
Just for kids
Soup and Sides
Lentil Soup
cup of our delicious lentil soup, served with pita bread
Hummus w/Shawarma
the creamy delicious chickpea dip with the shawarma of your choice. A classic combination we're certain you will love... at any time of day
Hummus
the classic creamy chickpea dip served with pita bread
Baba Ghanoush
Smokey pureed fire roasted eggplant dip
Garlic sauce
Garlic Potatoes
Our high-key fire garlic potatoes, served with some spicy jalapeños and our signature garlic sauce.
Falafel Order
Not just falafel, this is our falafel order. our crispy crunchy chickpea fritters, served with salad, tahini and Pita bread. make a sandwich, eat them all separate, eat them however you like, we're not judging.
Falafels
Our crispy crunchy chickpea fritters. a la carte