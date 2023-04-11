Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pita Land - Hickory Hills

7831 95th St

Hickory Hills, IL 60457

Wraps and Pitas

These wraps and pitas are what we're all about really! Make it a combo with a drink and one of our delicious side options.
Chicken Shawarma

$8.99

Our Mouthwatering Chicken Shawarma served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, drizzled with tahini and Garlic sauce.

Beef Shawarma

$8.99

Our Mouthwatering Beef Shawarma served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and hummus drizzled with tahini.

Mix Shawarma

$8.99

Our Mouthwatering Chicken and Beef Shawarma served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, drizzled with tahini and Garlic sauce.

Chicken Kabob

$9.49

Our Tender Chicken Kabob served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, drizzled with tahini and Garlic sauce.

Kufta Kabob

$9.49

Our tender Kufta kabob served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and hummus, drizzled with tahini.

Falafel

$6.99

Our Delicious falafels served in a Wrap or pita with lettuce, tomato, pickles and hummus, drizzled with tahini.

Zinger Wrap

$9.99

Our crispy Chicken tenders served in a Wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American Cheese, drizzled with our signature zinger sauce.

Make a Bowl

Make a bowl with your favorite protein over rice, add your favorite topping all in a bowl!
chicken Shawarma Bowl

$12.99

Our Tender Chicken Shawarma freshly sliced off the rotisserie, in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$12.99

Our mouthwatering Beef Shawarma freshly sliced off the rotisserie, in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.

Mix Shawrama Bowl

$13.99

Chicken and Beef Shawarma in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.

Kufta Kabob Bowl

$13.99

Our delicious Kufta Kabob, grilled over an open flame, in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.

Chicken Kabob Bowl

$13.99
Falafel Bowl

$10.99

Our crispy, chickpea fritters, made fresh served in a bowl filled with rice and all you favorite toppings.

Plates

Combination Plate

$18.99

Chicken Kabob, Kofte Kabob, and Beef Shawarma served with Rice, Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Our tender marinated Chicken Shawarma cooked on a vertical rotisserie, freshly sliced and served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side

Beef Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Our tender marinated Beef Shawarma cooked on a vertical rotisserie, freshly sliced and served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side

Mix Shawarma Plate

$17.99

Our tender marinated Beef and Chicken Shawarma cooked on a vertical rotisserie, freshly sliced and served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side

Chicken Kabob Plate

$17.99

Our tender marinated Chicken Kabobs, grilled over an open flame, served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side

Kufta Kabob Plate

$17.99

Our tender Kufta Kabobs, grilled over an open flame, served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side

Falafel Plate

$12.99

Our crispy, crunchy, chickpea fritters, made fresh always, served over rice with Arabic salad, Tabooleh, Garlic potatoes, onions, hummus, and garlic sauce. Tahini and pita bread on the side

Veggie plate

$12.99

this plate is for those who love all of our vegetarian items! 3 falafel, Hummus, Baba ghanoush, grape leaves, Arabic salad, Tabbouleh salad, garlic potatoes; All in one plate, served with 2 pitas

Burgers

Cheese Burgers or Zinger Burgers, they're actually really good, on a super soft Brioche bun, you'll be back for more
Zinger Burger

$7.99
Cheese Burger

$6.99
Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$6.49

Fresh chopped lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers topped with black olives and feta cheese, dressed with oil and spices.

Tabooleh Salad

$6.49

Fresh Chopped parsley, red onions and tomatoes dressed with lemon juice, olive oil.

Arabic Salad

$6.49

Cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, parsley, salt, lemon and olive.

Just for kids

7pc Chicken Nugget meal

$8.99

7pc Chicken nuggets served with fries and your choice of drink

3pc Chicken Tenders meal

$8.99

3pc chicken tenders served with Fries and your choice of drink

Soup and Sides

Lentil Soup

$4.99

cup of our delicious lentil soup, served with pita bread

Hummus w/Shawarma

$10.99

the creamy delicious chickpea dip with the shawarma of your choice. A classic combination we're certain you will love... at any time of day

Hummus

$5.99

the classic creamy chickpea dip served with pita bread

Baba Ghanoush

$5.99

Smokey pureed fire roasted eggplant dip

Garlic sauce

$4.99
Garlic Potatoes

$4.99

Our high-key fire garlic potatoes, served with some spicy jalapeños and our signature garlic sauce.

Falafel Order

$4.99

Not just falafel, this is our falafel order. our crispy crunchy chickpea fritters, served with salad, tahini and Pita bread. make a sandwich, eat them all separate, eat them however you like, we're not judging.

Falafels

$3.99

Our crispy crunchy chickpea fritters. a la carte

Fries

$3.99