Pita Man Catering 350 Via Las Brisas, Ste #140
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Home cooked meals at your doorstep!
Location
350 Via Las Brisas, Ste #140, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Thousand Oaks
More near Thousand Oaks