Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

Pita Patio Grill

497 Reviews

$$

235 W Coolidge Ave

Coolidge, AZ 85128

Soft Drinks/Ice Tea

Soft Drinks/Ice Tea

$2.25+

Bottled Water

$1.95

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Certificate

Certificate $10

$10.00

Certificate $15

$15.00

Certificate $20

$20.00

Certificate $25

$25.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
With everything that is going on we are implementing Online Ordering. Please place your order, and when it is ready we can give you a call to let you know. You can come in to pick it up or call us at 520-635-5576 and we will bring it out to you. God Bless and be safe!!

235 W Coolidge Ave, Coolidge, AZ 85128

