Pita Pita - Aliso Viejo
1,994 Reviews
$
26741 Aliso Creek Rd
Ste A
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Order Again
BOWLS
PITAS
FALAFEL PITA
Our version of a vegetarian meatball, falafel is made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices and then gently fried for that golden crispy coating. It sits inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romain lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and cucumbers and a drizzle of our signature tahini sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
GYRO PITA
Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, served in a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, red onions and a drizzle of our own herb-seasoned creamy tzatziki sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house potato chips.
TOMATO HERB CHICKEN KABOB PITA
Tomato herb marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature garlic sauce all inside freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB PITA
Lemon garlic marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature garlic sauce all inside freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
SPICY CHICKEN KABOB PITA
Herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three-chile-infused marinade. Our chicken kabobs are grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature garlic sauce all inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
STEAK KABOB PITA
Herb marinated steak kabobs grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes, sumac onions and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature Tzatziki sauce all inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
SPICY STEAK KABOB PITA
Herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three-chile-infused marinade. Our steak kabobs are grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes, sumac onions and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature Tzatziki sauce all inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
PLATES
FALAFEL PLATE
Make it your own. Start with our crispy golden falafel balls made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
GYRO PLATE
Make it your own. Start with our Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, then choose basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base— or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB PLATE
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of lemon garlic-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
TOMATO HERB CHICKEN KABOB PLATE
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of tomato herb-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
SPICY CHICKEN KABOB PLATE
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three chile-infused marinate chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
STEAK KABOB PLATE
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated steak kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
SPICY STEAK KABOB PLATE
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three chile-infused marinate steak kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
SIDES & EXTRAS
Baklava
Layers of flakey phyllo dough filled with chopped walnuts and covered in honey and cinnamon
Falafel Appetizer
Our version of a vegetarian meatball, falafel is made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices and then gently fried for that golden crispy coating.
Fattoush Salad
Diced tomato and cucumber salad in a lemon vinaigrette.
Hummus
Choose one of our house-made hummus such as our traditional hummus, our spicy cilantro hummus, or our scorching hot three-chile hummus.
Lentil Soup
Hearty lentil soup made with red lentils, onions and cumin. Vegan and packed with protein.
Pita Bread
Scratch-made pita bread baked throughout the day.
Potato Chips
Freshly made in-house potato chips.
Protein Side
Side of Rice
Side Salad
Your choice of Greek, Spinach or Caesar salad.
Tabboule Salad
Cracked wheat, tomato, parsley, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil.
Utensils and Napkins
Extra Sauces
DRINKS
Handmade Lemonade
Our homemade craft lemonade made the old-fashioned way. Choose between traditional lemonade, strawberry lemonade and mint lemonade.
Fresh Brewed Iced Teas
Pellegrino Soda
New look, same full taste! There’s something for everyone. Classic favorites made with fruits carefully selected from the experts at Sanpellegrino. Take the time to enjoy it!
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water.
Panna Water
Aqua panna natural mineral water
Canned Soda
12oz canned soda. Choose between Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite.
Catering Packages
Chicken Kabob Package
Includes grilled chicken skewers, house-made pita bread, and your choices of two bases, two sauces & two sides. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Steak Kabob Package
Includes grilled beef skewers, house-made pita bread, and your choices of two bases, two sauces & two sides. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Falafel Package
Includes chickpea fritters, house-made pita bread, and your choices of two bases, two sauces & two sides. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Gyro Package
Includes spit-roasted beef & lamb, house-made pita bread, and your choices of two bases, two sauces & two sides. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Sides
Scratch-Made Potato Chips
Original Hummus
Spicy Cilantro Hummus
Three Chili Hummus
Fattoush Salad
Diced tomato and cucumber salad in a lemon vinaigrette.
Tabboule Salad
Cracked wheat, tomato, parsley, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil.
Tzatziki Salad
Diced cucumbers in our mint-yogurt dressing.
Caesar Salad
Pita Bread
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
26741 Aliso Creek Rd, Ste A, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656