Pita Pita - Illinois Medical District
705 South Seeley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60612
Popular Items
Entrée
Mixed Meat
Combination of Shish Kebab, Beef Kufta , Chicken Shish Tawook and Beef/Chicken Shawarma served with a grilled tomato and onion, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Shawarma
Thin slices of fire-roasted beef and lamb cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices. Served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Shish Kabab
Pieces of tender beef marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Kufta
Ground beef and lamb mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Mixed Chicken
A combination of Shish Tawook, Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Kufta, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma
Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Shish Tawook
Pieces of tender chicken marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Kufta
Ground chicken mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Meat & Veggie
Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and rice.
Veggie Plate
4 pieces of Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 4 pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves and Arabic salad
Falafel Plate
6 pieces of Falafel served with rice and salad.
Kids Meal
3 Pieces of Tawook, Rice, and Fries
Pita Pita Bowls
Appetizer
Hummus
Chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice and topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
Baba Ghanouj
Grilled eggplant pureed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and yogurt, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
Muthawama (Garlic Dip)
Pureed garlic potato dip mixed with yogurt and lemon, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
Falafel
Chickpeas ground with parsley, onions, garlic and spices shaped into balls and deep fried to perfection.
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with choice of fresh beef or chicken shawarma-drizzled with hot sauce, tahini, muthawama (Garlic dip), and cheese.
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Rice mixed with spices, garlic and lemon, wrapped in individual grape leaves. Small is 3 Grape leaves
Fries
Thinly sliced potatoes deep fried and seasoned.
Soup/Salad
Arabic Salad
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.
Fatoush Salad
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, mixed with baked pita chips and dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.
Jerusalem Salad
Finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with tahini and topped with olive oil.
Tabouleh Salad
Finely chopped parsley, tomatoes and onions, mixed with mint, cracked wheat and dressed with lemon and olive oil.
Chicken Salad
Pick your salad, pick your chicken.