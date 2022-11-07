Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pita Pita - Illinois Medical District

705 South Seeley Avenue

Chicago, IL 60612

Wrap Sandwich
Pita Sandwich
Chicken Bowl

Entrée

Mixed Meat

Mixed Meat

$16.00

Combination of Shish Kebab, Beef Kufta , Chicken Shish Tawook and Beef/Chicken Shawarma served with a grilled tomato and onion, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$15.00

Thin slices of fire-roasted beef and lamb cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices. Served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Shish Kabab

Beef Shish Kabab

$15.50

Pieces of tender beef marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Kufta

Beef Kufta

$15.00

Ground beef and lamb mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Mixed Chicken

Mixed Chicken

$15.50

A combination of Shish Tawook, Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Kufta, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$14.50

Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Shish Tawook

Chicken Shish Tawook

$14.50

Pieces of tender chicken marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Kufta

Chicken Kufta

$14.50

Ground chicken mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Meat & Veggie

Meat & Veggie

$14.50

Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and rice.

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$14.00

4 pieces of Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 4 pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves and Arabic salad

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$12.50

6 pieces of Falafel served with rice and salad.

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.25

3 Pieces of Tawook, Rice, and Fries

Pita Pita Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$13.50

A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Chicken Shawarma and Arabic Salad.

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$14.50

A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Beef Shawarma and Arabic Salad.

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$11.50

A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Falafel and Arabic Salad.

Appetizer

Hummus

Hummus

$4.50+

Chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice and topped with a drizzle of olive oil.

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$4.50+

Grilled eggplant pureed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and yogurt, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.

Muthawama (Garlic Dip)

Muthawama (Garlic Dip)

$4.50+

Pureed garlic potato dip mixed with yogurt and lemon, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.

Falafel

Falafel

$1.00+

Chickpeas ground with parsley, onions, garlic and spices shaped into balls and deep fried to perfection.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries topped with choice of fresh beef or chicken shawarma-drizzled with hot sauce, tahini, muthawama (Garlic dip), and cheese.

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$2.70+

Rice mixed with spices, garlic and lemon, wrapped in individual grape leaves. Small is 3 Grape leaves

Fries

Fries

$3.50

Thinly sliced potatoes deep fried and seasoned.

Soup/Salad

Arabic Salad

Arabic Salad

$4.50+

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.

Fatoush Salad

Fatoush Salad

$4.50+

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, mixed with baked pita chips and dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.

Jerusalem Salad

Jerusalem Salad

$4.50+

Finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with tahini and topped with olive oil.

Tabouleh Salad

Tabouleh Salad

$5.50+Out of stock

Finely chopped parsley, tomatoes and onions, mixed with mint, cracked wheat and dressed with lemon and olive oil.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Pick your salad, pick your chicken.

Beef Salad

$15.50