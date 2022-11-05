Pita Pita Pita Pita - Newport Beach

FALAFEL PITA

$10.95

Our version of a vegetarian meatball, falafel is made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices and then gently fried for that golden crispy coating. It sits inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romain lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and cucumbers and a drizzle of our signature tahini sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.