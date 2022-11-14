Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Pita Potle

review star

No reviews yet

21700 Miles Rd

Cleveland, OH 44128

CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL
BEEF SHAWARMA BOWL
FALAFEL PITA

SOUPS & SALADS

8oz TABOULI

8oz TABOULI

$5.75
16oz TABOULI

16oz TABOULI

$9.75
SMALL FATTOUCH

SMALL FATTOUCH

$4.95
LARGE FATTOUCH

LARGE FATTOUCH

SEASONAL SOUP BOWL

SEASONAL SOUP BOWL

$3.25
SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD

SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD

$5.25

Small Salad

$4.95

STARTERS

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$5.25
SPICY HUMMUS

SPICY HUMMUS

$5.75
BABA

BABA

$5.95
ZAATAR PITA PIE

ZAATAR PITA PIE

$3.95Out of stock
FALAFEL WITH FIXINGS

FALAFEL WITH FIXINGS

$6.95

3 Falafels with tomato, parsley, pickle, turnip, and tahini sauce

VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES

VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES

$5.75
MEAT GRAPE LEAVES

MEAT GRAPE LEAVES

$8.95

A full appetizer of Meat Grape Leaves served with a side of Cucumber Yogurt and pita bread.

OKRA

OKRA

$5.95
MUSAKA

MUSAKA

$4.95
MUDARDARA

MUDARDARA

$4.75
BEAN SALAD

BEAN SALAD

$5.95
SEAFOOD SALAD

SEAFOOD SALAD

$6.95

CHICKEN SALAD

$5.95

ALBACORE TUNA SALAD

$6.95
ONE KIBBY BALL

ONE KIBBY BALL

$2.95
ONE FALAFEL

ONE FALAFEL

$1.75
CHEESE SAMBUSEK

CHEESE SAMBUSEK

$2.25
MEAT SAMBUSEK

MEAT SAMBUSEK

$2.25

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.25

PITA POTLE PITAS

BEEF SHAWARMA PITA

BEEF SHAWARMA PITA

$10.75

Tender strips of beef marinated in shawarma seasonings

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA

$9.75

White meat chicken marinated in shawarma seasonings

FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$7.75

Chick peas, fava beans, and greens mixed together and fried

GYRO PITA

GYRO PITA

$7.75

VEGGIE PITA

$7.75

MIXED SHAWARMA PITA

$14.95

Tender strips of beef AND strips of White meat chicken marinated in shawarma seasonings

BREADED FISH PITA

BREADED FISH PITA

$7.95

Tender strips of beef marinated in shawarma seasonings

KAFTA PITA

$9.95

Ground beef with onions and parsley and special seasonings.

CHICKEN KABOB (Tawook) PITA

$9.95

BEEF KABOB (Tenderloin) PITA

$10.95

CHICKEN BREAST PITA

$10.95

DOUBLE BEEF SHAWARMA PITA

$15.95

DOUBLE CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA

$14.95

DOUBLE FALAFEL PITA

$11.45

DOUBLE GYRO PITA

$11.25

DOUBLE KAFTA PITA

$16.75

DOUBLE CHICKEN BREAST PITA

$15.75

PITA POTLE BOWLS

BEEF SHAWARMA BOWL

BEEF SHAWARMA BOWL

$11.95
CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL

CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL

$10.95
FALAFEL BOWL

FALAFEL BOWL

$8.95
VEGGIE BOWL

VEGGIE BOWL

$8.95
MIXED BOWL

MIXED BOWL

$14.95
SALMON BOWL

SALMON BOWL

$16.95
GYRO BOWL

GYRO BOWL

$8.95
SHRIMP BOWL

SHRIMP BOWL

$14.95

A healthy serving of shrimp grilled with onions and peppers and served over you base of choice and with a sauce of choice. *THIS ITEM COMES AS IS AND CANNOT BE ADDED TO OR HAD ANYTHING REMOVED

CHICKEN BREAST & RIBEYE STEAK BOWL

CHICKEN BREAST & RIBEYE STEAK BOWL

$18.95
DOUBLE BEEF SHAWARMA BOWL

DOUBLE BEEF SHAWARMA BOWL

$17.95
DOUBLE CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL

DOUBLE CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL

$16.45
DOUBLE FALAFEL BOWL

DOUBLE FALAFEL BOWL

$13.75
DOUBLE GYRO BOWL

DOUBLE GYRO BOWL

$14.95
DOUBLE SHRIMP BOWL

DOUBLE SHRIMP BOWL

$22.95

A healthy serving of shrimp grilled with onions and peppers and served over you base of choice and with a sauce of choice. *THIS ITEM COMES AS IS AND CANNOT BE ADDED TO OR HAD ANYTHING REMOVED

DOUBLE CHICKEN BREAST BOWL

DOUBLE CHICKEN BREAST BOWL

$18.95
DOUBLE RIBEYE STEAK BOWL

DOUBLE RIBEYE STEAK BOWL

$22.95

Chicken Breast Bowl

$11.95

DINNERS

SALMON DINNER

SALMON DINNER

$13.95

Freshly Baked Salmon served with rice and one premium veggie and a sauce of your choice and a side of pita.

BREADED FISH DINNER

BREADED FISH DINNER

$10.95

Two pieces of freshly breaded Swai fish fillets served with french fries and Garlic Cilantro Mayo Sauce.

VEGGIE SAMPLER

VEGGIE SAMPLER

$11.95

A sampling of our Homemade Hummus, Baba, Tabouli, Veggie Grape Leaves, and Falafel and served with Pita Bread.

HUMMUS PLATTER

HUMMUS PLATTER

A generous serving of Hummus and served with pita bread or chips.

BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

3 Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of sauce.

3 PIECE LAMB CHOP DINNER

3 PIECE LAMB CHOP DINNER

$14.95

3 Pieces of Lamb Chop filets served with your choice of rice and one premium veggie and your choice of sauce.

4 PIECE LAMB CHOP DINNER

4 PIECE LAMB CHOP DINNER

$18.95

4 Pieces of Lamb Chop filets served with your choice of rice and one premium veggie and your choice of sauce.

BEEF KAFTA DINNER

BEEF KAFTA DINNER

$13.95

2 Skewers of Chicken Kabob (Tawook). All served over your choice of base with hummus and garlic spread and your choice of premium veggies. Served with Pita.

CHICKEN KABOB (Tawook) DINNER

CHICKEN KABOB (Tawook) DINNER

$13.95

2 Skewers of Chicken Kabob (Tawook). All served over your choice of base with hummus and garlic spread, pickles, turnips, and your choice of premium veggies. Served with Pita.

BEEF KABOB (Tenderloin) DINNER

BEEF KABOB (Tenderloin) DINNER

$14.95

2 Skewers of Beef Kabob (Lh'hm Mishweh). All served over your choice of base with hummus and garlic spread, pickles, turnips, and your choice of premium veggies. Served with Pita.

MIXED KABOB DINNER

MIXED KABOB DINNER

$18.95

A mix of 1 Chicken Kabob, 1 Beef Kabob, 1 Kafta. All served over your choice of base with hummus and garlic spread, pickles, turnips, and with both premium veggies. Served with Pita.

SIDES

SMALL FRIES

$3.95

LARGE BOX OF FRIES

$6.95

LARGE BOX OF FRIES w/THE WORKS

$8.95

Crispy Fries topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, and cheddar cheese.

FRIED MIX of CAULIFLOWER, ZUCCHINI, and EGGPLANT

$4.75

GRILLED ONIONS and PEPPERS

$3.75

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$4.75

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$4.75

FRIED EGGPLANT

$4.75

BEEF RICE

$3.95

White rice seasoned and mixed with ground beef.

VERMICELLI RICE

$3.95

White rice with vermicelli rice noodle.

MIXED PICKLES and TURNIPS

$3.95

An 8oz portion of half turnips and half pickles.

PITA ZAATAR CHIPS

$0.95

PITA BREAD

$0.95

WHOLE BAG OF PITA

$3.25

POTATO CHIPS

$0.95

EXTRA SAUCES

2oz GARLIC CILANTRO MAYO

2oz GARLIC CILANTRO MAYO

$0.95
4oz GARLIC CILANTRO MAYO

4oz GARLIC CILANTRO MAYO

$1.75
16oz GARLIC CILANTRO MAYO

16oz GARLIC CILANTRO MAYO

$6.95
2oz GARLIC SPREAD

2oz GARLIC SPREAD

$1.75
4oz GARLIC SPREAD

4oz GARLIC SPREAD

$3.25
2oz TAHINI

2oz TAHINI

$0.75

4oz TAHINI

$1.40
2oz POTLE HOT

2oz POTLE HOT

$0.75

4oz POTLE HOT

$1.40
2oz SPICY EXTRA HOT

2oz SPICY EXTRA HOT

$0.75

4oz SPICY EXTRA HOT

$1.40
2oz CUCUMBER YOGURT

2oz CUCUMBER YOGURT

$0.75

4oz CUCUMBER YOGURT

$1.40
2oz RANCH

2oz RANCH

$0.75

4oz RANCH

$1.40
2oz ITALIAN

2oz ITALIAN

$0.75

4oz ITALIAN

$1.40
2oz SUMAC

2oz SUMAC

$0.75

4oz SUMAC

$1.40
2oz HONEY MUSTARD

2oz HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

4oz HONEY MUSTARD

$1.40
2oz BBQ

2oz BBQ

$0.75

4oz BBQ

$1.40

DESSERT

BAKLAVA SQUARE

$1.35

Baklava with Crushed Walnuts

BAKLAVA FINGER

$0.85

Baklava with Crushed Cashews

BAKLAVA BURMA

$1.75

Baklava with sweetened shredded wheat and whole pistachios

NAMOURA

$1.75

Sweetened granulated cake

BAKLAVA SAMPLER

$5.25

Mix sampling of baklava

CARAMEL PECAN COOKIE

$0.85

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$0.85

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$0.85

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$0.85

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$3.45

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$4.45

Pumpkin Roll

$3.25

CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

$3.45

TIRAMISU CAKE

$3.75

CANOLI

$1.25

2 CANOLIS

$2.25

DRINKS

PEPSI

$0.95

DIET PEPSI

$0.95

SPRITE

$0.95

SUNKIST

$0.95

GINGER ALE

$0.95

BOTTLED WATER

$0.95

SNAPPLE APPLE

$1.75

SNAPPLE BLACK CHERRY LEMONADE

$1.75Out of stock

SNAPPLE FRUIT PUNCH

$1.75

SNAPPLE LEMON

$1.75

SNAPPLE MANGO

$1.75

SNAPPLE PEACH

$1.75

SNAPPLE RASPBERRY

$1.75

SNAPPLE STRAWBERRY KIWI

$1.75

SNAPPLE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$1.75Out of stock

SNAPPLE WATERMELON LEMONADE

$1.75Out of stock

JUMEX GUAVA NECTAR

$1.25

JUMEX STRAWBERRY BANANA NECTAR

$1.25

JUMEX MANGO NECTAR

$1.25

PER DOZEN

DOZEN FALAFEL

$17.50

DOZEN KIBBY BALLS

$30.00

DOZEN CHEESE SAMBUSEK

$18.00

DOZEN MEAT SAMBUSEK

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
