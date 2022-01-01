Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Chicken
Seafood

Pita Souvlaki

No reviews yet

476 Franklin Ave

Hartford, CT 06114

Popular Items

Pita Souvlaki - Charcoal rotisserie chicken

Appetizers

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.50

French Fries topped with Greek feta and greek seasoning. It comes with tzatziki on the side.

Pita Avocado Toast

Pita Avocado Toast

$7.50

Toasted Pita bread topped with fresh avocado, feta cheese, tomato and cilantro.

Grilled Halumi Cheese

Grilled Halumi Cheese

$5.50Out of stock
Greek Feta Cheese

Greek Feta Cheese

$5.50

Feta cheese topped with Olive Oil and Greek seasoning.

Tzatziki Platter

Tzatziki Platter

$5.50

Our house made tzatziki served with pita bread.

Greek Salad

Tomato, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, Dodoni feta cheese, our house made Greek salad dressing.
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.50

Tomato, cucumbers, red onions, pepper, feta cheese, olives and our house made Greek salad dressing.

Greek Salad with Souvlaki - Chicken

Greek Salad with Souvlaki - Chicken

$11.50

Grilled chicken souvlaki over our Greek salad.

Greek Salad with Souvlaki - Shrimps (5)

$12.50

Grilled shrimps (5) over our Greek Salad

Pita Souvlaki

Pita bread wrap with tomato, red onions, French fries and our house made tzatziki sauce.
Pita Souvlaki - Chicken

Pita Souvlaki - Chicken

$9.00

Chicken skewer inside pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and french fries.

Pita Souvlaki - Charcoal rotisserie chicken

Pita Souvlaki - Charcoal rotisserie chicken

$9.00

Pita bread wrap with Rockin Chicken charcoal rotisserie chicken breast, French fries, tomato, red onions and our house made tzatziki sauce.

Pita Loucanico

$9.00

Grilled Greek sausage inside Pita Bread with tzatziki, tomato, red onions and french fries.

Pita Souvlaki - Halumi cheese

Pita Souvlaki - Halumi cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Pita bread wrap with Halumi cheese, French fries, tomato, red onions and our house made tzatziki sauce.

1 Chicken skewer no sides

$4.00

$4.00

1 Shrimp skewer no sides

$5.50

$5.50
1 Loucanico no sides

$4.00

1 Loucanico no sides

$4.00

Souvlaki Box

Served with French fries, tomato, red onions and our house made tzatziki sauce
Souvlaki Box - Chicken

Souvlaki Box - Chicken

$11.00

2 Grilled chicken skewers served with french fries, pita bread, tomato, red onions and tzatziki sauce.

Souvlaki Box - Shrimps

Souvlaki Box - Shrimps

$14.00

2 Grilled shrimp skewers served with french fries, pita bread, tomato, red onions and tzatziki sauce.

Loucanico Box

Loucanico Box

$11.00

2 Greek sausages served with french fries, tomato, red onions, pita bread and tzatziki sauce.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Deep fried jumbo chicken wings served with carrots, celery and blue cheese.
5 Jumbo wings

5 Jumbo wings

$11.00
10 Jumbo wings

10 Jumbo wings

$22.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.50

White Rice

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

1 Pita Bread

$1.75

Tzatziki Sauce 4oz

$1.75

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

3 milk cake

$4.50

Creme Caramel

$4.50

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.50

Papaya

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Banana

$5.50

Lucuma

$5.50

Mango / Strawberry

$5.50

Mango / Banana

$5.50

Strawberry / Banana

$5.50

Beverages

Frappe iced coffee

$3.75

Frappe iced coffee

$3.75

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Passion Fruit

$4.50

Water

$1.25

Coca Cola 2lt

$5.00

Catering

Family Poikilia Box (variety)

$45.00

2 chicken skewers, 2 shrimp skewers and 2 Greek sausages. It comes with Greek fries, Greek salad, pita bread, and our house made tzatziki.

Family Chicken Souvlaki Box (8)

Family Chicken Souvlaki Box (8)

$50.00

8 Chicken skewers, pita bread, Greek salad, Greek fries and our house made tzatziki sauce.

Family Chicken Souvlaki Box - Double meat (16 skewers)

$75.00

16 Chicken skewers served with pita bread, Greek fries, Greek salad and our house made tzatziki sauce.

Half tray Greek Salad

$40.00

Half tray Greek Salad

$40.00
Half tray Greek Fries

$35.00

Half tray Greek Fries

$35.00

Half tray French fries

$25.00

Half tray white rice

$25.00

Half tray sweet potato fries

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Ghost Kitchen serving Comfort Greek Food in Hartford County. We cater too! Follow us on facebook and Instagram #pitasouvlakigreek

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114

