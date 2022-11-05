Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Pita Station

627 Reviews

$$

444 Plandome Rd

Manhasset, NY 11030

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Lemon Soup
Beef-Lamb Gyro Pita
Souviaki Sticks (4)

Pitas

Pork Gyro Pita

Pork Gyro Pita

$12.00

Pork Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$12.00

Chicken Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Beef-Lamb Gyro Pita

Beef-Lamb Gyro Pita

$12.00

Beef & Lamb rotisserie Gyro slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Pork Souviaki Pita

$12.00

Charbroiled Pork Souvlaki Cubes Wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce , Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Souviaki Pita

$12.00

Char-broil chicken souvlaki cubes wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken - Bacon Souviaki Pita

Chicken - Bacon Souviaki Pita

$13.00

Char-broiled chicken souvlaki cubes and bacon wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast Pita

Grilled Chicken Breast Pita

$12.00

Char-broil chicken breast wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Pita

Grilled Shrimp Pita

$13.00

Char-broil shrimps wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and lemon herb sauce.

Greek Sausage Pita

Greek Sausage Pita

$13.00Out of stock

Char-broil Greek sausage wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Salmon Pita

Grilled Salmon Pita

$13.00

Grilled Salmon wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Lemon herbs sauce.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$12.00

Falafel balls wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions ,hummus and tahini sauce.

Haloumi Pita

Haloumi Pita

$13.00

Grilled Haloumi Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions

Kebob Pita

$11.00

Platters & Combos

Pork Gyro Platter

Pork Gyro Platter

$19.00

Rotisserie Pork Gyro slices served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro Platter

Chicken Gyro Platter

$19.00

Rotisserie Chicken Gyro Slices Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Beef-Lamb Gyro Platter

Beef-Lamb Gyro Platter

$19.00

Rotisserie Beef and Lamb Gyro Slices Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Pork Souviaki Platter

Pork Souviaki Platter

$19.00

Char-Broil Pork Souvlaki Cubes served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Chicken Souviaki Platter

Chicken Souviaki Platter

$19.00

Char-Broil Chicken souvlaki cubes served with Rice, Fries or lemon potatoes,side of Greek salad, Toasted Pita bread and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken - Bacon Souviaki Platter

Chicken - Bacon Souviaki Platter

$19.00

Char-Broil Chicken Souvlaki Cubes Wrapped in Bacon Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Grilled Shrimp Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Lemon Herbs Sauce.

Greek Sausage Platter

Greek Sausage Platter

$25.00Out of stock

Char-Broil Greek Sausage Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

$25.00

Grilled Salmon Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Lemon Herbs sauce.

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$19.00

Falafel Balls Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread ,Hummus and Tahini Sauce.

Chicken-Pork Souvlaki Combo

$23.00

Char-Broil Chicken and Pork Souvlaki Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast & Greek Sausage Combo

Grilled Chicken Breast & Greek Sausage Combo

$23.00

Grilled Chicken Breast and Greek Sausage served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Grilled Salmon -Shrimp Combo

Grilled Salmon -Shrimp Combo

$26.00

Grilled Salmon and Shrimp served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Lemon Herbs Sauce.

Choice of 2 Gyro Meats Platter

$23.00

Beef&Lamb and Chicken Gyro Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.

Grilled Chicken And Shimp Platter

Grilled Chicken And Shimp Platter

$23.00

Kebob Platter

$20.00
Mix Grill For 2( Side Gr.veggies And Rice)

Mix Grill For 2( Side Gr.veggies And Rice)

$38.00Out of stock

Haloumi Platter

$20.00

Club Sandwiches

Clubs Served On Three Layers Of Toasted Pita With Melted Cheese,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Red Onions and Fries.Pick Your Protein!
Chicken BLT Club

Chicken BLT Club

$17.00

Chicken Gyro,Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onions Melted Cheese Pita Station Sauce. Served with Fries.

Beef & Lamb Club

Beef & Lamb Club

$17.00

Beef And Lamb Gyro,Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onions,Melted Cheese Tzatziki sauce. Served with Fries

Pork Gyro Club

Pork Gyro Club

$17.00

Pork Gyro,Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onions,Melted Cheese ,Spicy Feta . Served with Fries

Vegetarian Club

$17.00

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Squash , Balsamic Glaze. Served with Fries

Chicken Gyro Club

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Gyro,Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onions,Melted Cheese Tzatziki sauce. Served with Fries

Souvlaki Sticks

Souviaki Sticks

Souviaki Sticks

$5.00

Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.

Souviaki Sticks (2)

Souviaki Sticks (2)

$10.00

Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.

Souviaki Sticks (4)

Souviaki Sticks (4)

$18.00

Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.

Souviaki Sticks(8)

Souviaki Sticks(8)

$32.00

Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.

Greek Pitas

Traditional smaller Pitas.Easier to Eat On The Go.Stuffed with Tomato, Onions ,Fries and Tzatziki Sauce.

Beef-Lamb Greek Pita

$12.00

Beef & Lamb Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Tomato, Onions ,Fries and Tzatziki sauce.

Pork Gyro Greek Pita

$12.00

Pork Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Tomato, Onions , Fries and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro Greek Pita

$12.00

Chicken Gyro Rotisserie slices wrapped in Toasted Pita Bread with Tomato, Onions , Fries and Tzatziki sauce.

Pork Souviaki Greek Pita

$12.00

Pork Souvlaki Cubes wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Tomato, Onions ,Fries and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Souviaki Greek Pita

$12.00

Chicken Souvlaki Cubes wrapped in Toasted Pita Bread with Tomato, Onions , Fries and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Bacon Souviaki Greek Pita

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Souvlaki Cubes wrapped in Toasted Pita Bread with Tomato, Onions , Fries and Tzatziki sauce.

Chick Breast Greek Pita

$12.00

Falafel Pita Greek Pita

$13.00

Burgers

8 oz charbroiled to perfection
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with Melted Cheese on a Brioche Bun.Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with Bacon And Melted Cheese on a Brioche Bun.Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$15.00

8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with spicy feta dip on a Brioche Bun.Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$15.00

8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with Bacon,Fried Egg, Melted Cheese on a Brioche Bun.Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.

Pita Station Burger

Pita Station Burger

$16.00

8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with Bacon Graviera Cheese, Pita Station Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.00

8oz Charbroiled Burger on a Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.

Wraps

Choice of Plain or Whole Wheat.
Chicken BLT Wrap

Chicken BLT Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Tzatziki Sauce.

Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken Or Pork Gyro Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Tzatziki Sauce.

Souvlaki Wrap

$14.00

Charbroiled Chicken or Pork Souvlaki, lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Tzatziki Sauce.

Greek Salad Chicken Wrap

Greek Salad Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Greek Salad, Grilled Chicken olive Oil Dressing.

Chicken Arugula Wrap

Chicken Arugula Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Baby Arugula, Balsamic Dressing.

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, roasted red Peppers, Lemon Herb sauce.

Shrimp Wrap

Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp, lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Lemon Herb Sauce.

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Aquash, Peppers, Balsamic Glaze.

Mediterranean Wrap

$15.00
Gr.chicken Ceasar Wrap

Gr.chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Manhasset Wrap

$15.00

Salads

Served with Pita Bread, Regular or Wholewheat.
Village Salad

Village Salad

$12.00

Tomato,Cucumber,Onions,Peppers,Feta, Olives and Olive Oil Dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta, Olives, Olive Oil Dressing.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Walnuts, Cranberries, Graviera Cheese, Red Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

Mix Greens, Tomato, Carrots, Cucumber, Balsamic Dressing.

Greens & Beets Salad

Greens & Beets Salad

$13.00

Mix Greens, Roasted red Beets, Feta, Walnuts, Corn, Tomato, Honey Dijon Dressing.

Station Salad

Station Salad

$13.00

Mix Greens, Cucumber, Red Onions, Bacon, Graviera Cheese, Boiled Egg, Station Sauce.

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Kale, Quinoa, Cranberries, Sweet Red Peppers, Sunflower Seeds, Graviera cheese, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce Crouton Parmesan Caesar Dressing

Green Salad

Green Salad

$12.00

Romaine Dill Scallion Feta Olives

Pita Station Fries

Fries

Fries

$6.00

Fries

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.00

Crumbled Feta and Oregano.

Station Fries

Station Fries

$7.00

Grated Graviera Cheese, Oregano and Pita Station sauce.

Kid's Corner

Grilled Chesse on Pita -kids

Grilled Chesse on Pita -kids

$9.00

Melted American Cheese on Toasted pita Bread, Fries, Apple Juice.

Souviaki Stick -kids

$10.00

Chicken Or Pork Souvlaki stick, Fries, Apple Juice.

Chicken Fingers -kids

Chicken Fingers -kids

$10.00

Tender Chicken Fingers ,Fries, Apple Juice.

Pita Pizza

Pita Pizza

$10.00

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$10.00

Chicken Finger with Fries

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$9.00

Spinach Pie

Greek Sausage

Greek Sausage

$10.00

Greek Sausage

Falafel Balls-5 pcs

Falafel Balls-5 pcs

$8.00

Falafel

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Dolmades - 5 pcs

Dolmades - 5 pcs

$9.00

Stuffed Grape leaves

Dips Sampler

Dips Sampler

$16.00

Tzatziki, Hummus, Eggplant Dip, Spicy Feta.Comes With Toasted Pita

Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

$8.00

Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$8.00

Chickpea Tahini Lemon Spices

Eggplant Dip

Eggplant Dip

$8.00

Eggplant Dip

Spicy Feta Dip

Spicy Feta Dip

$8.00
Haloumi Cheese

Haloumi Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Haloumi Cheese

Soups

16 oz
Chicken Lemon Soup

Chicken Lemon Soup

$8.00

Chicken Lemon Soup

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Lentil Soup

Sides

Pita

Pita

$1.50

Pita

Lemon Potatoes

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

Lemon Potatoes

Greek Rice

Greek Rice

$8.00

Rice

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock
Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Squash, Peppers, Balsamic Glaze.

Hummus Small Side

$1.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.50

Pita Station Sauce

$1.50
Side Gr.chicken

Side Gr.chicken

$7.00
Side Of Beef\lamb

Side Of Beef\lamb

$7.00
Side Chicken Gyro

Side Chicken Gyro

$7.00
Side Pork Gyro

Side Pork Gyro

$7.00

Pork Gyro Side

Small Spicy Feta

$3.00Out of stock

Office Specials

Perfect for Group of 4-8 People at the Office.Choice of Petite Pitas or Wraps Or Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

Strathmore (4-8 ppl)

$70.00

4 Wraps or Clubs Cut In Half .Comes With Fries And A 2 Liter Soda.

Manhasset (4-8 ppl)

$70.00

8 Petite Pitas.Choice of Pork Chicken Or Beef And Lamb.Served with Fries.Comes with 2 Liter Soda.

Plandome (4-8 ppl)

$70.00

Tray Of Any Salad,Topped with Grilled Chicken or Any of Our Rotisserie Gyros.Comes With Toasted Pita.

Family Specials

Complete Family Dinner Inducing Choice Of Meats, Greek Rice, Fries Or Lemon Potatoes,Choice Of Salad And 2 Liter Soda.
MunseyPark(4ppl)

MunseyPark(4ppl)

$65.00

Choice Of 8 Sticks, Pork Or Chicken. Greek Rice, Fries or Lemon Potatoes.Any Salad And a 2 Liter Soda.

Flower Hill (4 ppl)

Flower Hill (4 ppl)

$65.00

Choice of 3 Gyro Meats.(Chicken,Pork,Beef&Lamb).Comes with Rice,Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Any Salad and a 2 liter Soda.

Pita Station Catering Special

Choice of Two Meats, Greek Salad, Lemon Potatoes, Rice, Tzatziki, Toasted Pita Bread.
Pita Station Catering Special

Pita Station Catering Special

$18.00

Sides/Appetizer

Spinach Pie Half Tray

Spinach Pie Half Tray

$65.00

Home-Made Spinach Pie.

Falafel Half Tray

$55.00
Lemon Potatoes Half Tray

Lemon Potatoes Half Tray

$40.00

Oven Baked Fresh Lemon Pototes

Greek Rice Half Tray

$35.00

Pita Half Tray

$30.00

Grilled Vegetables Half Tray

$50.00

Half Tray French Fries

$35.00

Chicken Fingers Half Tray

$45.00

Dips

Tzatziki 1\2 Tray

$45.00

Hummus 1\2 Tray

$45.00
Dips Sampler X

Dips Sampler X

$55.00

Tzatziki Eggplant, Hummus, Spicy Feta.

Eggplant Dip 1\2 Tray

$45.00

Spicy Feta 1\2 Tray

$45.00

Salads

Greek Salad Half Tray

$50.00

Village Salad Half Tray

$50.00

Arugula Salad Half Tray

$45.00

Mixed Greens Salad Half Tray

$45.00

Station Salad Half Tray

$45.00

Greens & Beets Salad Half Tray

$45.00

Kale And Quinoa Salad Half Tray

$50.00

Main

Grilled Shrimp Half Tray

$100.00

Grilled Chicken Half Tray

$65.00

Grilled Salmon Half Tray

$100.00

10-Wrap Platter

$95.00

Beef\lamb Gyro Half Tray

$65.00

Chicken Gyro Half Tray

$60.00

Pork Gyro Half Tray

$60.00
Chicken Souviaki Half Tray

Chicken Souviaki Half Tray

$60.00

15 Chicken Souvlaki Dark Meat.

Pork Souviaki Half Tray

Pork Souviaki Half Tray

$60.00

15 Pork Souvlaki.

Loukaniko Half Tray

$70.00
10-Pita Platter

10-Pita Platter

$100.00

Choice Of Any Wrap, Gyro, Chicken BLT, Salmon, Shrimp, Vegetarian.

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pita Station is a greek mediterrenean quick service establishment that serves authentic greek food.

