Pita Station
627 Reviews
$$
444 Plandome Rd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Order Again
Pitas
Pork Gyro Pita
Pork Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro Pita
Chicken Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Beef-Lamb Gyro Pita
Beef & Lamb rotisserie Gyro slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Pork Souviaki Pita
Charbroiled Pork Souvlaki Cubes Wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce , Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Souviaki Pita
Char-broil chicken souvlaki cubes wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken - Bacon Souviaki Pita
Char-broiled chicken souvlaki cubes and bacon wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast Pita
Char-broil chicken breast wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Pita
Char-broil shrimps wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and lemon herb sauce.
Greek Sausage Pita
Char-broil Greek sausage wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Salmon Pita
Grilled Salmon wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Lemon herbs sauce.
Falafel Pita
Falafel balls wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions ,hummus and tahini sauce.
Haloumi Pita
Grilled Haloumi Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions
Kebob Pita
Platters & Combos
Pork Gyro Platter
Rotisserie Pork Gyro slices served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro Platter
Rotisserie Chicken Gyro Slices Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Beef-Lamb Gyro Platter
Rotisserie Beef and Lamb Gyro Slices Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Pork Souviaki Platter
Char-Broil Pork Souvlaki Cubes served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Souviaki Platter
Char-Broil Chicken souvlaki cubes served with Rice, Fries or lemon potatoes,side of Greek salad, Toasted Pita bread and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken - Bacon Souviaki Platter
Char-Broil Chicken Souvlaki Cubes Wrapped in Bacon Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast Platter
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Grilled Shrimp Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Lemon Herbs Sauce.
Greek Sausage Platter
Char-Broil Greek Sausage Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Grilled Salmon Platter
Grilled Salmon Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Lemon Herbs sauce.
Falafel Platter
Falafel Balls Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread ,Hummus and Tahini Sauce.
Chicken-Pork Souvlaki Combo
Char-Broil Chicken and Pork Souvlaki Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast & Greek Sausage Combo
Grilled Chicken Breast and Greek Sausage served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Grilled Salmon -Shrimp Combo
Grilled Salmon and Shrimp served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Lemon Herbs Sauce.
Choice of 2 Gyro Meats Platter
Beef&Lamb and Chicken Gyro Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Grilled Chicken And Shimp Platter
Kebob Platter
Mix Grill For 2( Side Gr.veggies And Rice)
Haloumi Platter
Club Sandwiches
Chicken BLT Club
Chicken Gyro,Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onions Melted Cheese Pita Station Sauce. Served with Fries.
Beef & Lamb Club
Beef And Lamb Gyro,Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onions,Melted Cheese Tzatziki sauce. Served with Fries
Pork Gyro Club
Pork Gyro,Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onions,Melted Cheese ,Spicy Feta . Served with Fries
Vegetarian Club
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Squash , Balsamic Glaze. Served with Fries
Chicken Gyro Club
Chicken Gyro,Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onions,Melted Cheese Tzatziki sauce. Served with Fries
Souvlaki Sticks
Souviaki Sticks
Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.
Souviaki Sticks (2)
Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.
Souviaki Sticks (4)
Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.
Souviaki Sticks(8)
Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.
Greek Pitas
Beef-Lamb Greek Pita
Beef & Lamb Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Tomato, Onions ,Fries and Tzatziki sauce.
Pork Gyro Greek Pita
Pork Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Tomato, Onions , Fries and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro Greek Pita
Chicken Gyro Rotisserie slices wrapped in Toasted Pita Bread with Tomato, Onions , Fries and Tzatziki sauce.
Pork Souviaki Greek Pita
Pork Souvlaki Cubes wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Tomato, Onions ,Fries and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Souviaki Greek Pita
Chicken Souvlaki Cubes wrapped in Toasted Pita Bread with Tomato, Onions , Fries and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Bacon Souviaki Greek Pita
Chicken Bacon Souvlaki Cubes wrapped in Toasted Pita Bread with Tomato, Onions , Fries and Tzatziki sauce.
Chick Breast Greek Pita
Falafel Pita Greek Pita
Burgers
Cheeseburger
8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with Melted Cheese on a Brioche Bun.Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with Bacon And Melted Cheese on a Brioche Bun.Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.
Greek Burger
8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with spicy feta dip on a Brioche Bun.Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.
Texas Burger
8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with Bacon,Fried Egg, Melted Cheese on a Brioche Bun.Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.
Pita Station Burger
8oz Charbroiled Burger topped with Bacon Graviera Cheese, Pita Station Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.
Hamburger
8oz Charbroiled Burger on a Brioche Bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.
Wraps
Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Tzatziki Sauce.
Gyro Wrap
Rotisserie Chicken Or Pork Gyro Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Tzatziki Sauce.
Souvlaki Wrap
Charbroiled Chicken or Pork Souvlaki, lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Tzatziki Sauce.
Greek Salad Chicken Wrap
Greek Salad, Grilled Chicken olive Oil Dressing.
Chicken Arugula Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Baby Arugula, Balsamic Dressing.
Salmon Wrap
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, roasted red Peppers, Lemon Herb sauce.
Shrimp Wrap
Grilled Shrimp, lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Lemon Herb Sauce.
Vegetarian Wrap
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Aquash, Peppers, Balsamic Glaze.
Mediterranean Wrap
Gr.chicken Ceasar Wrap
Manhasset Wrap
Salads
Village Salad
Tomato,Cucumber,Onions,Peppers,Feta, Olives and Olive Oil Dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta, Olives, Olive Oil Dressing.
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Walnuts, Cranberries, Graviera Cheese, Red Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Mixed Greens Salad
Mix Greens, Tomato, Carrots, Cucumber, Balsamic Dressing.
Greens & Beets Salad
Mix Greens, Roasted red Beets, Feta, Walnuts, Corn, Tomato, Honey Dijon Dressing.
Station Salad
Mix Greens, Cucumber, Red Onions, Bacon, Graviera Cheese, Boiled Egg, Station Sauce.
Kale & Quinoa Salad
Kale, Quinoa, Cranberries, Sweet Red Peppers, Sunflower Seeds, Graviera cheese, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine Lettuce Crouton Parmesan Caesar Dressing
Green Salad
Romaine Dill Scallion Feta Olives
Pita Station Fries
Kid's Corner
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers w/Fries
Chicken Finger with Fries
Spinach Pie
Spinach Pie
Greek Sausage
Greek Sausage
Falafel Balls-5 pcs
Falafel
Mozzarella Sticks
Dolmades - 5 pcs
Stuffed Grape leaves
Dips Sampler
Tzatziki, Hummus, Eggplant Dip, Spicy Feta.Comes With Toasted Pita
Tzatziki Dip
Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce
Hummus Dip
Chickpea Tahini Lemon Spices
Eggplant Dip
Eggplant Dip
Spicy Feta Dip
Haloumi Cheese
Grilled Haloumi Cheese
Sides
Pita
Pita
Lemon Potatoes
Lemon Potatoes
Greek Rice
Rice
Onion Rings
Grilled Vegetables
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Squash, Peppers, Balsamic Glaze.
Hummus Small Side
Tzatziki Sauce
Pita Station Sauce
Side Gr.chicken
Side Of Beef\lamb
Side Chicken Gyro
Side Pork Gyro
Pork Gyro Side
Small Spicy Feta
Office Specials
Strathmore (4-8 ppl)
4 Wraps or Clubs Cut In Half .Comes With Fries And A 2 Liter Soda.
Manhasset (4-8 ppl)
8 Petite Pitas.Choice of Pork Chicken Or Beef And Lamb.Served with Fries.Comes with 2 Liter Soda.
Plandome (4-8 ppl)
Tray Of Any Salad,Topped with Grilled Chicken or Any of Our Rotisserie Gyros.Comes With Toasted Pita.
Family Specials
Pita Station Catering Special
Sides/Appetizer
Dips
Salads
Main
Grilled Shrimp Half Tray
Grilled Chicken Half Tray
Grilled Salmon Half Tray
10-Wrap Platter
Beef\lamb Gyro Half Tray
Chicken Gyro Half Tray
Pork Gyro Half Tray
Chicken Souviaki Half Tray
15 Chicken Souvlaki Dark Meat.
Pork Souviaki Half Tray
15 Pork Souvlaki.
Loukaniko Half Tray
10-Pita Platter
Choice Of Any Wrap, Gyro, Chicken BLT, Salmon, Shrimp, Vegetarian.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pita Station is a greek mediterrenean quick service establishment that serves authentic greek food.
444 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030