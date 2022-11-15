  • Home
PITA Mediterranean Street Food Dunwoody, GA

No reviews yet

4709 ashford dunwoody rd

Suite B

atlanta, GA 30338

Falafel Tuesday

Falafel Street Pita

Falafel Street Pita

$9.00

Falafel Tuesday Special. Come with 1 side

Falafel Rice Bowl
$9.00

Falafel Rice Bowl

$9.00

Daily Specials

Arayes Flatbread

Arayes Flatbread

$12.95

Kafta Ground Beef, garlic, onion, tomato, served with your choice of spread

Street Pitas

Street Pitas come with 1 side
Signature Gyro

Signature Gyro

$12.75

Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce

Gyro

Gyro

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce

Shawarma

Shawarma

$12.75

Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$12.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic

Falafel

Falafel

$11.95

Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini

Seafood

Seafood

$12.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini

Big Greek Gyro

Big Greek Gyro

$12.75

Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce

Pita Platters

Platters include 2 sides
Signature Platter

Signature Platter

$15.95

Double the Protein, loaded with Fries & Tzatziki sauce

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$14.75

Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce

Shawarma Platter

Shawarma Platter

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$14.75

Lettuce & Tomato

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$14.75

Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles,Turnips & Tahini

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini

Bowls

Served on a base of Seasoned Rice
Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$10.75

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off with Tzatziki sauce

Shawarma Bowl

Shawarma Bowl

$10.75

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$10.75

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips with falafel patties, and topped of with tahini sauce

Seafood Bowl

Seafood Bowl

$11.75

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sriracha

Salads

Served on a base of Harvest Blend
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, pickles, turnips, falafel patties with tahini sauce, and house dressing

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives

Starters

Vegetarian friendly and gluten free
Falafel Starter
$7.95

Falafel Starter

$7.95
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$7.95
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.95

Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Seasoned Fries, crumbled Feta, tahini & garnish. Loaded on top with traditional gyro meat

Spreads

All Spreads Come with Pita Bread
Mezza Trio

Mezza Trio

$7.95

Sample any 3 spreads.

Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

$7.95

Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$7.95

Fire roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.

Shattah (Spicy)

Shattah (Spicy)

$7.95

PITA Hot Sauce. Served with Pita Bread

Garlic Spread

Garlic Spread

$7.95

Dairy Free. Served with Pita Bread

Harissa Hummus

Harissa Hummus

$7.95

Chickpeas, harissa peppers, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.

Red Pepper Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

$7.95

Chickpeas, roasted red pepper, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.

Kids

All Kids Meals come with 1 side, dessert, and drink

Kids Gyro

$7.95
Kids Cheese Pita
$7.95

Kids Cheese Pita

$7.95
Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.95

Hand Breaded chicken breast chunks.

Mac & Cheese
$7.95

$7.95

Family Meal

Serves 4
Pita Family Meal

Pita Family Meal

$39.99

Comes with 2 proteins, 3 sides, tzatziki sauce and Pita Bread

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.45

contains nuts

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.95

Contains Nuts

Cookie

$2.50

Extras

French Fries
$2.95

$2.95

Grilled Veggies

$2.95

Carrots & Zucchini

Seasoned Rice
$2.95

$2.95

Pita Bread (Flour)
$1.00

$1.00

Wheat Pita

$1.00

Gluten Free Pita
$1.50

$1.50

Pita Chips

$1.50

Mini Baba Ghanoush 3oz
$2.50

$2.50

Mini Hummus 3oz
$2.50

$2.50

Mini Red Pepper Hummus 3oz
$2.50

$2.50

Mini Harissa Hummus 3oz
$2.50

$2.50

Mini Garlic Sauce 3oz
$2.50

$2.50

Tahini

$0.95

Tzatziki Sauce
$0.95

$0.95

Greek Dressing
$0.95

$0.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Shatta Cup (1.25oz)
$0.95

$0.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink
$2.95

$2.95

Bottle Water
$2.50

$2.50

Path Water

$3.45

Bottle Coca Cola
$2.95

$2.95

Bottle Diet Coke
$2.95

$2.95

Bottle Sprite
$2.95

$2.95
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Street Food. Real Food.

Website

Location

4709 ashford dunwoody rd, Suite B, atlanta, GA 30338

Directions

