PITA Mediterranean Street Food Dunwoody, GA
4709 ashford dunwoody rd
Suite B
atlanta, GA 30338
Daily Specials
Street Pitas
Signature Gyro
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Gyro
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Shawarma
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Grilled Chicken
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Falafel
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Seafood
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Big Greek Gyro
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Pita Platters
Signature Platter
Double the Protein, loaded with Fries & Tzatziki sauce
Gyro Platter
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
Shawarma Platter
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Grilled Chicken Platter
Lettuce & Tomato
Falafel Platter
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles,Turnips & Tahini
Seafood Platter
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Bowls
Gyro Bowl
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off with Tzatziki sauce
Shawarma Bowl
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Falafel Bowl
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips with falafel patties, and topped of with tahini sauce
Seafood Bowl
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sriracha
Salads
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Gyro Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Falafel Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, pickles, turnips, falafel patties with tahini sauce, and house dressing
Seafood Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Starters
Spreads
Mezza Trio
Sample any 3 spreads.
Traditional Hummus
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Baba Ghanoush
Fire roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Shattah (Spicy)
PITA Hot Sauce. Served with Pita Bread
Garlic Spread
Dairy Free. Served with Pita Bread
Harissa Hummus
Chickpeas, harissa peppers, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Red Pepper Hummus
Chickpeas, roasted red pepper, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Kids
Family Meal
Extras
French Fries
Grilled Veggies
Carrots & Zucchini
Seasoned Rice
Pita Bread (Flour)
Wheat Pita
Gluten Free Pita
Pita Chips
Mini Baba Ghanoush 3oz
Mini Hummus 3oz
Mini Red Pepper Hummus 3oz
Mini Harissa Hummus 3oz
Mini Garlic Sauce 3oz
Tahini
Tzatziki Sauce
Greek Dressing
Side Salad
Shatta Cup (1.25oz)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
