Pita Street - Rancho Cucamonga
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11400 4TH STREET, #104, RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA 91730
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in RANCHO CUCAMONGA
It's Boba Time - Rancho Cucamonga
4.4 • 2,653
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurant
Waba Grill - WG0114 - Rancho Cucamonga (Haven & Baseline)
4.5 • 937
7204 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
Bad Ass Coffee - Rancho Cucamonga
4.1 • 721
11460 Kenyon Way Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant