Pita Street - Rancho Cucamonga

review star

No reviews yet

11400 4TH STREET

#104

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA 91730

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob Plate
Shawarma Combo Plate
Chicken Shawarma Wrap

SAUCES ON THE SIDE

EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE

EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE

EACH ENTREE COMES WITH TWO (2) SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE. ADDITIONAL SAUCES MAY BE PURCHASED HERE.

STARTERS

Hummus

Hummus

$6.50

Traditional, spicy or cilantro jalapeno served with pita.

Off the Cart Hummus

$7.00

Traditional Hummus topped with chicken or beef shawarma served with pita.

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$6.50

Fire roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, garlic & fresh lemon juice served with pita bread.

Cucumber & Yougrt

$6.50

Yogurt blended with cucumber and fresh mint served with pita.

Trio Dip Plate

$12.00

Pick ANY 3: From (Hummus), Traditional, Spicy, Cilantro Jalapeno, Crazy Feta, and Baba Ganoush, served with pita.

Crazy Feta

Crazy Feta

$6.50

A blend of crumbled feta cheese, and spices topped with olive oil served with pita.

Dolmas

Dolmas

$5.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and veggies (4pcs).

Falafel

Falafel

$6.00

Six pieces of Fresh ground chickpeas and veggies fried to perfection served with tahini sauce.

Falafel Street Rolls

Falafel Street Rolls

$6.00

Our traditional falafel wrapped in a spring roll stuffed with shepherds salad fried to perfection and topped with our signature house sauce.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.00

Fresh made lentil soup served with fresh lemon and pita chips.

Pita Quesadilla

Pita Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken or beef shawarma and cheese stuffed in a signature pita and fire grilled.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.00
Spicy Garlic Fries

Spicy Garlic Fries

$6.50

Seasoned fries tossed in garlic chili aioli topped with fresh cilantro.

Street Fries

$7.00

Seasoned fries topped with feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, olives and pepperoncinis, drizzled with our chipotle aioli.

Shawarma Fries

$9.00

Pita Street Sampler Plate

$9.00
Samosas

Samosas

$4.00

Wheat flour shell stuffed with potatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.

PLATTERS

SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE, HOUSE SALAD, GRILLED VEGGIES, TAZATZIKI SAUCE, HUMMUS, PICKLES AND PITA BREAD

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.50

Tender thin sliced chicken marinated in our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$14.50

Tender thin sliced beef marinated in our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Shawarma Combo Plate

$14.00

Beef and chicken shawarma mixed platter.

Chicken Kabob Plate

$14.75

Grilled marinated chunks of tender chicken breast.

Ground Sirloin Kabob Plate

$16.00

Traditional Mediterranean style ground beef kabobs grilled to perfection.

Lamb Kabob Plate

$16.50

Tender marinated chunks of lamb grilled to perfection.

Beef Kabob Plate

$18.00

Kabob Street Plate

$19.75

Combination of 1 chicken kabob, 1 ground sirloin kabob.

Shrimp Kabob Plate

$15.00

Lemon garlic jumbo shrimp grilled to perfection.

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$15.00

Rosemary thyme 8oz. salmon filet grilled on cedar plank.

Falafel Plate

$10.00

Hand crafted rounds served with tahini sauce.

Veggie Kabob Plate

$10.00

Fresh grilled squash, Italian zucchini, bell peppers, red onion and button mushrooms.

Paneer Kaboob Plate

$11.00

BOWLS

Falafel Bowl

$8.25

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$8.50

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$9.50

Chicken Kabob Bowl

$9.50

Ground Sirloin Bowl

$10.00

Paneer Bowl

$9.25

Shrimp Bowl

$9.00

SHAWARMA COMBO BOWL

$9.00

Shrimp Kebab Bowl

$10.00

WRAPS & BURGERS

PREMIUM PITA BREAD WRAPPED AROUND PICKLES, LETTUCE,TOMATOES ,CUCUMBERS AND PROTEIN.TOPPED WITH HOUSE SAUCE.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.00

Tender thin sliced chicken marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Beef Shawrma Wrap

$8.50

Tender thin sliced beef marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Ground Sirloin Kabob Wrap

$9.50

Traditional Mediterranean style ground beef kabobs grilled to perfection.

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$8.50

Marinated tender chicken breast chunks grilled to perfection.

Falafel Wrap

$7.00

Fresh ground chickpeas and veggies fried to perfection drizzled in tahini.

Pita Street Burger

$9.75

Fresh ground sirloin patty stuffed with cheese, topped with our chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, feta fries, sliced pepperonchinis served on a grilled cibatta bun served with fries.

1\3 Lbs Cheese Burger

$7.50

Falafel Burger

$7.50

Paneer Veggie Wrap

$8.25

SALADS

Greek Salad & 1 Pita

$8.50

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, topped with our home made citrus vinaigrette.

Tabouli Salad

$8.00

Freshly chopped parsley tossed with tomatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.

Greek Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Rotini pasta tossed in a fresh vegetable medley, topped with herbs and spices, feta cheese and Italian dressing.

Fatoosh Salad

$7.50

Garden Salad

$6.50

Romaine spring mix blend tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion served with dressing.

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Side Tabouli Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Pasta Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Side Fattoush Salad

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

AlCarte

Side Chicken Shwarma

$5.00

Side Beef Shawarma

$5.00

Side Ground Sirlion Skewer

$7.50

Side Chicken Kabob Skewer

$6.75

Side Lamb Kabob Skewer

$7.50

Side Beef Kabob Skewer

$7.50

Side Shrimp Skewer

$7.50

Side Salmon Fillet

$7.50

Side of Rice(Small)

$3.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$5.00

Chipotle Aoli Sauce

$5.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$5.00

Fiery Spicy Sauce

$6.00

Tahini Sauce

$4.00

Side Of Veggies 16 oz

$2.50

Side Of Paneer

$7.00

Side Of Rice(LARGE)

$5.00

DESSERT

BAKLAVA

$5.00

Sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo dough filled with chopped nuts topped with syrup (4pcs).

KIDS MENU

Chicken Strips And Fries

$7.75

Kids Cheese Pita Quesadilla And Fries

$7.75

No fries, add rice

Jr Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$7.75

Jr Beef Shawarma Bowl

$7.75

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

1/2 TRAY Chicken Shawarma

$50.00

BEEF SHAWARMA

1/2 TRAY Beef Shawarma

$60.00

SHAWARMA COMBO

1/2 TRAY Shawarma Combo

$55.00

CHICKEN KABOB

CHICKEN KABOB (12 SKWRS = 72 PCS)

$65.00

CHICKEN KABOB (24 SKWRS = 144 PCS)

$125.00

GROUND SIRLOIN KABOB

GROUND SIRLOIN (12 SKWRS)

$75.00

GROUND SIRLOIN (24 SKWRS)

$145.00

VEGGIE KABOB W/PANEER

HALF TRAY-VEG w/PANEER (12 SKEWERS)

$50.00

FULL TRAY-VEG w/PANEER (24 SKEWERS)

$95.00

VEGGIE KABOB

HALF TRAY-VEG (12 SKEWERS)

$40.00

FULL TRAY-VEG (24 SKEWERS)

$75.00

SHIRMP KABOB

SHRIMP (12 SKWRS = 72 PCS)

$70.00

SHRIMP (24 SKWRS = 144 PCS)

$140.00

FALAFEL

FALAFEL | 50 PCS

$38.00

FALAFEL | 75 PCS

$55.00

FALAFEL | 100 PCS

$70.00

LAMB KABOB

LAMB (12 SKWRS = 72 PCS)

$75.00Out of stock

LAMB (24 SKWRS = 144 PCS)

$145.00Out of stock

GRILLED SALMON

SALMON (10 PCS @ 6 Oz)

$75.00

SALMON (24 PCS @ 6 Oz)

$145.00

STARTER SIDES

DOLMAS (1/4 TRAY)

$25.00

SAMOSAS (12 PCS)

$20.00

SAMOSAS (25 PCS)

$40.00

HUMMUS (TRADITIONAL 1/2 Tray)

$30.00

HUMMUS (SPICY 1/2 Tray)

$30.00

HUMMUS (CILANTRO JALAPENO 1/2 Tray

$30.00

BABAGANOUSH 1/2 Tray

$30.00

CUCUMBER AND YOGURT 1/3 Tray

$25.00

TABOULI (1/2 TRAY)

$30.00

CRAZY FETA 1/2 Tray

$35.00

TZATZIKI SAUCE 1/3 Tray

$20.00

GARLIC SAUCE 1/3 Tray

$30.00

Pita Bread 1 Packet-10 PITA BREADS

$7.50

BEEF KEBOB

1 Skewer Beef Kabob Per/Price

$7.00

12 Skewers/Half Tray Beef Kabob

$75.00

24 Skewers/Full Tray Beef Kabob

$140.00

SALADS

TRADITIONAL GARDEN SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$25.00

GREEK SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$35.00

TABOULI SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$35.00

PASTA SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$40.00

MEDITERRANEAN QUINOA SALAD

$30.00

FATTOUSH SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$35.00

GREEK SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$65.00

TABOULI SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$65.00

TRADITIONAL GARDEN SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$45.00

PASTA SALAD (FULLTRAY)

$75.00

FATTOUSH SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$65.00

DESSERT

BAKLAVA (Half Tray 35 PCS)

$40.00Out of stock

BAKLAVA (Full Tray 70 PCS)

$75.00

DELIVERY CHARGE

UP TO 10 MILES

$25.00

10 TO 25 MILES

$50.00

RICE (BASMATI)

HALF (1/2) TRAY Rice

$25.00

FULL TRAY Rice

$45.00

WRAPS

FALAFEL

$70.00

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$70.00

BEEF SHAWARMA

$75.00

CHICKEN KABOB

$75.00

GROUND SIRLOIN KABOB

$85.00

PANEER KABOB

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11400 4TH STREET, #104, RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA 91730

Directions

Gallery
Pita Street (RC) image
Pita Street (RC) image
Pita Street (RC) image
Pita Street (RC) image

