Mediterranean
Burgers
Sandwiches
Pita Street - Eastvale
626 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12768 Limonite Ave, Suite# 102, Eastvale, CA 92880
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, Rancho Cucamonga - Haven Ave
No Reviews
8443 Haven Ave #183 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Eastvale
WaBa Grill - WG0054 - Eastvale (Limonite)
4.5 • 2,848
12762 Limonite Ave. Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurant