Mediterranean
Burgers
Sandwiches

Pita Street - Eastvale

626 Reviews

$

12768 Limonite Ave

Suite# 102

Eastvale, CA 92880

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Beef Shawrma Wrap
Chicken Kabob Plate

EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE

EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE

EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE

EACH ENTREE COMES WITH TWO (2) SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE. ADDITIONAL SAUCES MAY BE PURCHASED HERE.

Street Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$6.50

Traditional, spicy or cilantro jalapeno served with pita.

Off the Cart Hummus

$7.00

Traditional Hummus topped with chicken or beef shawarma served with pita.

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$6.50

Fire roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, garlic & fresh lemon juice served with pita bread.

Cucumber & Yougrt

Cucumber & Yougrt

$6.50

Yogurt blended with cucumber and fresh mint served with pita.

Trio Dip Plate

$12.00

Pick ANY 3: From (Hummus), Traditional, Spicy, Cilantro Jalapeno, Crazy Feta, and Baba Ganoush, served with pita.

Crazy Feta

Crazy Feta

$6.50

A blend of crumbled feta cheese, and spices topped with olive oil served with pita.

Dolmas

Dolmas

$5.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and veggies (4pcs).

Falafel

Falafel

$6.00

Six pieces of Fresh ground chickpeas and veggies fried to perfection served with tahini sauce.

Falafel Street Rolls

Falafel Street Rolls

$6.00

Our traditional falafel wrapped in a spring roll stuffed with shepherds salad fried to perfection and topped with our signature house sauce.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.00

Fresh made lentil soup served with fresh lemon and pita chips.

Pita Quesadilla

Pita Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken or beef shawarma and cheese stuffed in a signature pita and fire grilled.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.00
Spicy Garlic Fries

Spicy Garlic Fries

$6.50

Seasoned fries tossed in garlic chili aioli topped with fresh cilantro.

Street Fries

$7.00

Seasoned fries topped with feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, olives and pepperoncinis, drizzled with our chipotle aioli.

Shawarma Fries

$9.00

Pita Street Sampler Plate

$9.00
Samosas

Samosas

$4.00

Wheat flour shell stuffed with potatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.

Street Platters

SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE, HOUSE SALAD, GRILLED VEGGIES, TAZATZIKI SAUCE, HUMMUS, PICKLES AND PITA BREAD

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.50

Tender thin sliced chicken marinated in our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$14.50

Tender thin sliced beef marinated in our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Shawarma Combo Plate

$14.00

Beef and chicken shawarma mixed platter.

Chicken Kabob Plate

$14.75

Grilled marinated chunks of tender chicken breast.

Ground Sirloin Kabob Plate

$16.00

Traditional Mediterranean style ground beef kabobs grilled to perfection.

Lamb Kabob Plate

$16.50

Tender marinated chunks of lamb grilled to perfection.

Beef Kabob Plate

$18.00

Shrimp Kabob Plate

$15.00

Lemon garlic jumbo shrimp grilled to perfection.

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$15.00

Rosemary thyme 8oz. salmon filet grilled on cedar plank.

Kabob Street Plate

$19.75

Combination of 1 chicken kabob, 1 ground sirloin kabob.

Veggie Kabob Plate

$10.00

Fresh grilled squash, Italian zucchini, bell peppers, red onion and button mushrooms.

Paneer Kabob Plate

$11.00

Falafel Plate

$10.00

Hand crafted rounds served with tahini sauce.

Street Bowls

Falafel Bowl

$8.25

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$8.50

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$9.50

Chicken Kabob Bowl

$9.50

Ground Sirloin Bowl

$10.00

No Rice Xtra Veggies

$1.25

SHAWARMA COMBO BOWL

$9.00

Paneer Bowl

$8.75

Shrimp Bowl

$9.00

Street Wraps And Burgers

PREMIUM PITA BREAD TOPPED WITH PICKLES, LETTUCE, TZATZIKI

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.00

Tender thin sliced chicken marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Beef Shawrma Wrap

$8.50

Tender thin sliced beef marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Ground Sirloin Kabob Wrap

$9.50

Traditional Mediterranean style ground beef kabobs grilled to perfection.

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$8.50

Marinated tender chicken breast chunks grilled to perfection.

Falafel Wrap

$7.00

Fresh ground chickpeas and veggies fried to perfection drizzled in tahini.

Pita Street Burger

$9.75

Fresh ground sirloin patty stuffed with cheese, topped with our chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, feta fries, sliced pepperonchinis served on a grilled cibatta bun served with fries.

1\3 Lbs Cheese Burger

$7.50

Falafel Burger

$7.50

Paneer Veggie Wrap

$8.25

Premium Salads

Greek Salad & 1 Pita

$8.50

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, topped with our home made citrus vinaigrette.

Tabouli Salad

$8.00

Freshly chopped parsley tossed with tomatoes, onions, bulgur (cracked wheat) in our house lemon dressing.

Fatoosh Salad

$7.50

Garden Salad

$6.50

Romaine spring mix blend tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion served with dressing.

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Side Tabouli Salad

$4.00

Side Fattoush Salad

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

AlCarte

Side Chicken Shwarma

$5.00

Side Beef Shawarma

$5.00

Side Ground Sirlion Skewer

$7.50

Side Chicken Kabob Skewer

$6.75

Side Lamb Kabob Skewer

$7.50

Side Beef Kabob Skewer

$7.50

Side Shrimp Skewer

$7.50

Side Salmon Fillet

$7.50

Side of Turnip Pickles

$5.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$5.00

Chipotle Aoli Sauce

$5.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$5.00

Fiery Spicy Sauce

$6.00

Tahini Sauce

$4.00

Beef +Chicken Shawarma Side

$7.00

Pita Chips

$4.00

Side Paneer Kebab

$7.50

Side Of Rice(Large)

$5.00

Desserts

BAKLAVA

$5.00

Sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo dough filled with chopped nuts topped with syrup (4pcs).

Jr. Pita Menu

Chicken Strips And Fries

$7.75

Kids Cheese Pita Quesadilla And Fries

$7.75

Jr Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$7.75

Jr Beef Shawarma Bowl

$7.75

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK (20oz SODA)

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.25

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

1/2 TRAY Chicken Shawarma

$50.00

BEEF SHAWARMA

1/2 TRAY Beef Shawarma

$60.00

SHAWARMA COMBO

1/2 TRAY Shawarma Combo

$55.00

CHICKEN KABOB

CHICKEN KABOB (12 SKWRS = 72 PCS)

$70.00

CHICKEN KABOB (24 SKWRS = 144 PCS)

$120.00

GROUND SIRLOIN KABOB

GROUND SIRLOIN (12 SKWRS)

$75.00

GROUND SIRLOIN (24 SKWRS)

$145.00

VEGGIE KABOB W/PANEER

HALF TRAY-VEG w/PANEER (12 SKEWERS)

$50.00

FULL TRAY-VEG w/PANEER (24 SKEWERS)

$95.00

VEGGIE KABOB

HALF TRAY-VEG (12 SKEWERS)

$40.00

FULL TRAY-VEG (24 SKEWERS)

$75.00

SHIRMP KABOB

SHRIMP (12 SKWRS = 72 PCS)

$75.00

SHRIMP (24 SKWRS = 144 PCS)

$150.00

FALAFEL

FALAFEL TRADITIONAL | PER 10 PCS(CATERING ORDERS ONLY)

$7.50

LAMB KABOB

LAMB (12 SKWRS = 72 PCS)

$75.00

LAMB (24 SKWRS = 144 PCS)

$145.00

GRILLED SALMON

SALMON (10 PCS @ 6 Oz)

$75.00

SALMON (24 PCS @ 6 Oz)

$145.00

STARTER SIDES

DOLMAS 30 PCS

$30.00

SAMOSAS (12 PCS)

$20.00

SAMOSAS (25 PCS)

$40.00

HUMMUS (TRADITIONAL 1/2 Tray)

$30.00

HUMMUS (SPICY 1/2 Tray)

$30.00

HUMMUS (CILANTRO JALAPENO 1/2 Tray

$30.00

BABAGANOUSH 1/2Tray

$30.00

CUCUMBER AND YOGURT 1/2Tray

$30.00

TABOULI (1/2 TRAY)

$30.00

CRAZY FETA 1/2Tray

$35.00

TZATZIKI SAUCE 1/3 Tray

$20.00

GARLIC SAUCE 1/3 Tray

$30.00

Pita Bread 1 Packet

$7.50

GRILLED VEGGIES HALF TRAY

$30.00

GRILLED VEGGIES FULL TRAY

$60.00

BEEF KEBOB

Beef Kebob 12 Skewers/Half Tray

$75.00

Beef Kebob 24 Skewers/Full Tray

$145.00

SALADS

TRADITIONAL GARDEN SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$25.00

GREEK SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$35.00

TABOULI SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$35.00

FATTOUSH SALAD (1/2 TRAY)

$35.00

GREEK SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$65.00

TABOULI SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$70.00

TRADITIONAL GARDEN SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$50.00

FATTOUSH SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$65.00

DESSERT

BAKLAVA (Half Tray 35 PCS)

$40.00

BAKLAVA (Full Tray 70 PCS)

$75.00

DELIVERY CHARGE

UP TO 10 MILES

$25.00

10 TO 25 MILES

$50.00

RICE (BASMATI)

HALF (1/2) TRAY Rice

$25.00

FULL TRAY Rice

$45.00

WRAPS

FALAFEL

$70.00

CHICKEN KABOB

$75.00

BEEF SHAWARMA

$75.00

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$70.00

GROUND SIRLOIN KABOB

$85.00

PANEER KABOB

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
12768 Limonite Ave, Suite# 102, Eastvale, CA 92880

